Biologically Intelligent,

Will militarized AI commit virtual-suicide by destroying global industrial economy this Christmas? (Asking for a friend)

The F-15 that went down over Iran, the pilot and weapons officer later rescued, flew into a “jellyfish” coordinated swarm of drones, such as have decorated night skies in China for holidays with vast moving 3D images of light, but these had explosives. In related news The best AIs can hack into the most secure US government and military communication-netweorks in a few hours, so the military is warning CEOs of big companies that it is their responsibility to protect their company business and the ball’s in their courts. I’m sure banking and credit-card transactions are secure enough, right?

Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-06-25 The big new delta is non-financial: twin M7.2/M7.5 earthquakes flattened northern Venezuela overnight, with USGS models pointing at five-figure casualties while the official count sits at 32. In markets the multi-day stories all resolved violently in the same direction at once: gold under $4,000 and silver under $60, Brent erased its entire February war premium... ..Venezuela hit by a rare doublet quake; USGS models project 10,000–100,000 dead. Two quakes (M7.2 then M7.5, ~39 seconds apart) struck near the coast Wednesday evening, the strongest since 1812... ..Trump said the US “stands ready, willing, and able to help”(KobeissiLetter). Separately, the Earth logged four significant quakes in a day, including a separate M6.9 offshore Japan... ..IRGC Navy threatens vessels using any route but Iran’s, rejecting Oman’s US-backed corridor. Iran says passage is “only possible” via its announced routes, coordination on Channel 16 mandatory, “violator vessels will be dealt with”... ..Gold/silver: the West sells the crash, China accelerates buying and quietly deleverages retail ..The split underneath the screen: China imported 163 tonnes (of silver) in May and ~692 tonnes (up 76% YoY) over five months (GoldSeabridge), and major Chinese banks cut gold-buying fees to 0.2% and dropped entry thresholds to pull the public in... ..Physical-vs-paper divergence stayed loud: 12M ounces tendered against June Comex (PeterLBrandt), and a Japan physical silver premium of +43.1%...​ ..Oil: war premium fully gone, but the physical hub is running on fumes US crude inventories drew 6.1M barrels, far above the 3.6M expected, with production at a record 13.8 mb/d (zerohedge). Cushing’s ninth straight weekly draw left it at “tank bottom,” the operational floor where pumps risk drawing air​... ..Hormuz & Iran: routes weaponized again, 11,000 crew evacuated, inspections punted​... ​..On the deal itself: Iran will release frozen funds into US-controlled escrow to buy US crops, which Iran’s own central bank denies agreeing to (shanaka86, zerohedge). Iran’s free-passage window is 60 days only, and fees (environmental, navigation, security) are expected even if “tolls” aren’t.

​ IAEA chief Grossi confirmed inspectors visit bombed sites only after a final deal, contradicting Trump’s “no rush” framing (shanaka86, WarMonitors).NATO’s Rutte publicly named Italy and Romania as war participants (”500 US planes took off from US bases in Italy”), andIran’s MFA is demanding accountability(Glenn_Diesen, ME_Observer_). The Senate passed a War Powers resolution 50–48 rebuking the policy​... ..Russia-Ukraine: Kostyantynivka all but lost, Sumy breakthrough at Ivolzhanske, Moscow refinery offline into 2027... ..Moscow’s main oil refinery, ~30–35% of the capital’s fuel supply, is expected offline into 2027 after Ukrainian drone strikes, with US intelligence reportedly supporting the targeting.​

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Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-06-24 The big new delta isAsia: Korea’s KOSPI cratered ~10% on a memory-chip scare and unrealized-gains-tax panic, dragging Micron, the whole semi complex and US futures down with it — theAI-capex “rubber band” Goldman kept warning about finally twanged. Everything else is continuation with a fresh 24h move: theIran deal firmed into a $12bn cash release while the IAEA-inspection half fell apart, oil kept bleeding its war premium toward pre-war levels,gold/silver sank further (gold below its 200-day by the most since 2022) even as China and Poland kept stacking, and the dollar broke out to a 13-month high while theyen hit a 40-year low.​

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European Rearmament Efforts Snuffed By Chinese Control Of Critical Materials Russia’s war in Ukraine and growing uncertainty over Washington’s security guarantees have pushed governments in Europe to increase military spending and production. But for 17 of the 34 materials classified as critical by the EU, China accounts for at least 70% of global mining or refining, a report published by Teer in May shows. Eight of those 34 materials are subject to Chinese export controls.

​ “China is in the process of pulling the rug out from under Europe’s rearmament efforts,” said Joris Teer, a policy analyst at the EU Institute for Security Studies (EUISS), the bloc’s agency for foreign, security and defense policy analysis.

​ “By just deploying this weapon, China has already increased its leverage, signaling both its capacity and willingness to squeeze supply at any moment of its choosing,” Teer wrote.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/military/european-rearmament-efforts-stomped-chinese-control-critical-materials

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So a ‘Jellyfish’ Drone Swarm Might Have Shot Down Our F-15 Over Iran “Multiple drones interconnected and moving as one with smaller drones below the bigger drones like legs,” shot down a U.S. Air Force F-15E strike fighter over Iran in April, according to a CNN source familiar with the apparently bizarre shootdown. “Real alien s***,” they called it.​.. ..A second source confirmed the almost unbelievable claim, telling CNN that the downed pilot described witnessing a “minefield of drones” in the air...

..While the pilot’s name still hasn’t been released, he’s believed to be one of the same Eagle pilots accidentally shot down by Kuwait in a friendly fire incident earlier in Operation Epic Fury. According to the Washington Examiner, the unnamed pilot is “believed to be the first fixed-wing Air Force pilot since the Vietnam War era to survive being shot down twice in the same conflict.”​... ..“Had he witnessed a mature capability that US intelligence wasn’t aware of?” CNN’s Zachary Cohen and Katie Bo Lillis asked. “A beta test? A mirage in the desert?”​ ... ..If Beijing also possesses some sort of drone-swarm antiaircraft capability, Epic Fury would have been a sweet opportunity to put it to a real-world test...​ Another option is that Tehran’s homegrown drone technology is already advanced enough to destroy American fighters. If that’s the case, the Pentagon needs to recalibrate how best to handle any future conflict.​ https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2026/06/23/so-a-jellyfish-swarm-might-have-shot-down-f15-over-iran-n4954272

It should read “breached nearly all”: Anthropic Shuts Down Mythos and Fable AI Models After AI Nearly Breached All NSA Classified Systems in Hours​ https://www.thedefensenews.com/Anthropic-Shuts-Down-Mythos-and-Fable-AI-Models-After-AI-Nearly-Breached-All-NSA-Classified-Systems-in-Hours/

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[I wonder how credit card companies and banks will fare this Christmas.] RT:​ AI ‘months away’ from taking down governments – intelligence group

Five Eyes cyber agencies have warned that frontier models could soon transform offensive hacking capabilities The agencies urged organizations to strengthen their digital defenses, update outdated software more quickly, limit access to sensitive systems, and prepare for cyberattacks before they happen.​ https://web.archive.org/web/20260622183820/https://www.rt.com/news/641979-ai-attack-governments-warning/

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An AI Cyber Apocalypse Is ‘Months, Not Years’ Away, Five Eyes Warns The Five Eyes intelligence group, comprising the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, is warning governments and corporations that AI models capable of launching devastating cyber attacks that could overwhelm their defenses are months, not years away... ..From the Five Eyes Statement: Cyber risk can no longer be treated as a purely technical issue. This is a core business risk and leadership responsibility. Boards and executives should ensure cyber resilience is in place and works under pressure. It is not enough to have controls. Leaders must be confident those controls will perform during a real incident. This requires reassessing long-standing trade-offs and using AI deliberately to strengthen defense – not just improve efficiency. Core principles:

Secure-by-design and secure-by-default must become standard practice – not an aspiration.

​ Resilience cannot depend on a single solution or technology. Defense in depth remains essential.

As AI systems evolve, new and previously unknown vulnerabilities will emerge, including zero‑day vulnerabilities.

​ Breaches will occur. Preparedness helps you contain them quickly and prevent escalation into major operational and financial crises.​ https://pjmedia.com/rick-moran/2026/06/24/an-ai-cyber-apocalypse-is-months-not-years-away-five-eyes-warns-n4954312

“Unlike Anything I’ve Seen In 40 Years”: Explosion In Data-Centers And Memory Costs Fueling Third Inflation Wave​ https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/explosion-data-centers-fueling-third-wave-inflation

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Cargo Vessel Comes Under Apparent Iranian Attack Near Oman, Crude Jumps, After IRGC Warned It Controls Hormuz Strait A tanker near Oman was reportedly attacked, and several vessels turned back after Iranian warnings, sending oil prices higher.

​ Tehran seeks billions in transit fees: Iran wants to impose Hormuz passage charges that it says could generate up to $40 billion annually.

Rubio rejects the plan: The U.S. says Gulf states offer “zero support” for Iranian tolls and warns they would undermine freedom of navigation.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/rubio-gulf-says-zero-support-hormuz-tolls-irgc-warns-ships-not-complying-will-be-dealt

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Monday, Israel sets ‘conditions’ for ending occupation of south Lebanon: Report Reports say Tel Aviv is mulling a ‘symbolic’ withdrawal from ‘minor areas’ of the south, as Israeli officials vow to continue occupying Lebanon ‘for years’ “Israel has three minimum conditions for withdrawing its forces from southern Lebanon: the withdrawal of all Hezbollah terrorists north of the Litani River; the dismantling of Hezbollah … infrastructure south of the Litani; and full Israeli freedom of action to remove threats,” the report said. At the same time, Israel will continue to insist on maintaining a “defensive strip” in the country, senior officials told the outlet.​ https://thecradle.co/articles/israel-sets-conditions-for-ending-occupation-of-south-lebanon-report#google_vignette

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Wednesday, Second day of Israel-Lebanon talks begin in Washington, US official tells ‘Post’ According to the official, the goal of the talks is to “continue to advance a comprehensive peace and security between the two countries.” One of the main topics of discussion is the pilot program under which the Lebanese Armed Forces would deploy to specific areas in southern Lebanon while the IDF would withdraw from those locations.

​ Two officials familiar with the discussions told the Post that no significant progress was made during the first day of talks on Tuesday. The main disagreement between the two sides centers on where the pilot should start.

​ Lebanon, with US backing, is pushing for the initiative to begin in areas currently occupied by Israeli forces. Israel, meanwhile, prefers to start in parts of southern Lebanon where the IDF is not currently deployed.​.. ..US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on Wednesday that the disputed buffer zone between Israel and Lebanon is “at the core of” US-mediated negotiations between the two countries...

..“The more of that area the Lebanese armed forces is able to secure, the less of it is in Hezbollah’s control, and the less Israel will be in Lebanon,” Rubio said.​ https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/article-900415#google_vignette

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Thursday, Jerusalem and Beirut frustrated with Trump, hampering US plan to phase IDF out of Lebanon Rubio confirms US using Israel-Lebanon talks to push for Israeli pullback in parts of south Lebanon, but neither side cooperating after DC agreed to deal giving Iran sway in Lebanon​ ... ..The two sources cited mutual frustration with the Trump administration’s decision to make a ceasefire in Lebanon part of the memorandum of understanding it inked last week with Iran.​ https://www.timesofisrael.com/jerusalem-and-beirut-frustrated-with-trump-hampering-us-plan-to-phase-idf-out-of-lebanon/

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Tuesday, Moon of Alabama, War On Iran: – Israel, And Trump Himself, Are Hindering Conflict Solution

The talks between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran as agreed upon in their Memorandum of Understanding are veering off course.

​ There are two major forces who are threatening to derail the agreement.

One is, very predictably, Israel which does its best to sabotage the talks. The MoU empathizes the end of fighting in Lebanon and the retreat of Israeli forces from Lebanese ground.

​ While Israel, after pressure from the U.S., had stopped fighting over the weekend its officials have stated that there will be no retreat of their forces. Today Israeli troops attacked Lebanese civilians who were clearing a road in Nabatieh. It then attacked the civil defense forces which tried to help those wounded during the first strike.

​ The U.S., Iran and the Qatari and Pakistani mediators had agreed over the weekend to install an observer group to prevent such incidents. Iran will demand that the U.S. intervene in the case. It will otherwise take its own measures which may end up to again block the Strait of Hormuz.

​ The second force which is disrupting the talks is the U.S. itself. The first clause of the MoU obligates both sides to refrain from threatening each other. While the talks on Saturday/Sunday were ongoing U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to kill the Iranian negotiators.​ https://www.moonofalabama.org/2026/06/war-on-iran-israel-and-trump-himself-are-hindering-conflict-solution.html

Lebanon’s death toll rises to 4,175 since start of Israeli offensive​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/06/22/365407/

Israel’s continued targeting of civilians in Lebanon renders ceasefire meaningless​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/israels-continued-targeting-of-civilians-in-lebanon-renders-ceasefire-meaningless/

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Palestinian children ‘unprotected’ as NGOs forced out of Gaza and West Bank

Israel is pushing humanitarian groups and rights defenders to scale down operations in Palestinian territories.​ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/6/22/palestinian-children-unprotected-as-ngos-forced-out-of-gaza-and-west-bank

Israel targeted Gaza children resulting in genocide, UN inquiry says​ https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israel-targeted-gaza-children-resulting-genocide-un-inquiry-says-2026-06-23/

Israel continues to commit genocide and other atrocity crimes by deliberately targeting Palestinian children https://www.ohchr.org/en/press-releases/2026/06/israel-continues-commit-genocide-and-other-atrocity-crimes-deliberately

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Drop Site: A 4-year old girl. A 14-year old girl. A 51-year old mother of six. Al Jazeera photojournalist Ahmed Samir Wishah. 8-year old girl Julia al-Balawi … are among the more than 15 people Israel murdered in Gaza this weekend.

IOF continues land levelling in Jenin to establish a military base overlooking the refugee camp​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/06/22/365404/

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Palestinians in Gaza say bank account closures cut off access to vital funds

Palestinians say they have been cut off from salaries, savings and aid after accounts were frozen or closed without warning​ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/palestinians-gaza-say-bank-account-closures-cut-access-vital-funds

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They knew exactly who Mona Khalil was. They knew the bright orange house in Mansouri, south Lebanon. They knew it was not a military site, not a command center, not a battlefield position. It was one of the most recognizable symbols of environmental conservation on Lebanon’s southern coast; a sanctuary dedicated to protecting endangered sea turtles and preserving life. Mona spent her years defending the most vulnerable creatures of the Mediterranean, teaching generations that every life matters, that nature is not a casualty to be discarded, and that humanity has a duty to protect what cannot protect itself. Yet the same orange house that stood as a beacon of conservation became a target for terrorist Israel. This was an assault on a woman whose life’s work was devoted to safeguarding life itself. A woman known internationally for her environmental activism, whose name had become synonymous with the protection of Lebanon’s coastline and its endangered sea turtles. The murder of Mona Khalil sends a chilling message: even those whose only weapon is compassion, whose only mission is preservation, are not spared.​

Trump Privately Told Zelensky To Act ‘More Boldly’ Toward Russia: Ukrainian Media​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-privately-told-zelensky-act-more-boldly-toward-russia-ukrainian-media

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Simplicius, Ukrainian Sources Claim Latest Surge in Attacks on Russia Was “Encouraged” by Trump The Kiev Independent outlet released an interesting ‘bombshell’ claiming a “senior Ukrainian official” revealed to them that Trump had privately given Zelensky the greenlight to act “more boldly” against Russia, which we’re meant to presume has been responsible for the latest round of escalations.​.. ..It’s plausible that Trump believes by exacting heavy “costs” on Russia will create favorable conditions for Putin to negotiate and compromise during whatever next round of attempts that Trump’s stooges (Rubio, Lutnick, Witkoff, etc.) have planned; as the above states, Trump reportedly doesn’t believe Putin will do anything without “pressure”.

​ But if this is the case, then Trump badly misunderstands the Russian temperament and general change of sentiment that has occurred in the post-Anchorage era, wherein several top Russian officials—from Lavrov to Ushakov—have openly nailed shut the coffin of the so-called ‘Spirit of Anchorage’.

​ Also, it should be stated that this latest “bombshell” can just as easily be a fake psyop meant to give Ukraine legitimacy in its latest actions—the false impression that the “might” of the US is backing Ukraine’s deep-strike campaign.​

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Russia claims Ukraine this month ‘sharply’ stepped up attacks on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Rosatom accuses Kyiv of carrying out ‘sophisticated’ attacks on city of Enerhodar, home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/russia-ukraine-war/russia-claims-ukraine-this-month-sharply-stepped-up-attacks-on-zaporizhzhia-nuclear-plant/3975017

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Sheer Madness: UK Tests Long-Range Missile For Ukraine To Bomb Moscow Aside from covert targeting assistance, the UK is taking things in a more overt direction, having reportedly just tested missiles with a range of 300 miles which is intended to be sent to Ukraine’s military.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/sheer-madness-uk-tests-long-range-missile-ukraine-bomb-moscow

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Ukraine signed a contract with Germany for the supply of 600 Patriot missiles.

Zelensky announced ... Washington has licensed Berlin to produce these munitions, and German industry has already launched mass production. Zelenskyy praised the agreement.​ https://en.topwar.ru/285029-ukraina-podpisala-kontrakt-s-frg-na-postavku-600-raket-dlja-patriot.html

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Russian Sources Claim Ukraine Used New U.S. AGM-188A Rusty Dagger Missile in Voronezh Strike The Rusty Dagger was designed as a lower-cost alternative to traditional cruise missiles while maintaining long-range precision strike capabilities. Its compatibility with F-16 aircraft and potential for large-scale deployment could enhance Ukraine’s ability to conduct strikes against military and industrial targets deep inside Russia.​ https://www.thedefensenews.com/Russian-Sources-Claim-Ukraine-Used-New-US-AGM-188A-Rusty-Dagger-Missile-in-Voronezh-Strike/

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Alex Krainer was drafted into the Croatian army during the Yugoslavian civil-war: If Russia retaliated... Before leaving 10 Downing Street, Sir Keir Starmer authorized another large-scale attack on Russia. If we’re not already in a nuclear war, we only have Vladimir Putin’s restraint to thank. UK’s “one hundred year” ally, conducted one of the largest attacks on Russian territory to date, using air-launched cruise missiles to hit military-related facilities in Voronezh city.​.. ..The Ukrainians allegedly used a version of UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles and/or AGM-188A, “Rusty Dagger” cruise missile, developed under the U.S. Air Force’s Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) program to provide affordable, mass-produced long-range strike weapons for Ukraine... ..President Putin gave a statement accusing the United States and Europe of directly enabling the strikes by providing satellite intelligence, targeting data, and navigation support for the long range attack and warning that such involvement signifies NATO’s direct entry into the war.​.. ..Yesterday’s attacks were part of the same operation. Their significance, which is not lost on the Russian people, is that they were almost certainly a calculated provocation. They were conducted on the 85th anniversary of the launch of Operation Barbarossa when Nazi Germany assembled the largest ever invasion force. Defeating that force ultimately claimed the lives of 16 millions Russians.

​ All this is increasing the pressure on the President Putin to take the gloves off and strike at NATO targets. He has been careful not to escalate the war in this way... ..One of the most striking experiences in my life was the breakout of war in former Yugoslavia in 1991, and the reason was the almost instant change in collective psychology that took place as soon as the first artillery shells started landing in Croatia. Up until that moment, the vast majority of people - I’d venture to say, well north of 90% - believed that war was unthinkable; that it would never happen. Who could possibly want to fight a war? It seemed impossible; only a small handful of hotheads were advocating for war.

​ The stories circulating in Western media about the eruption of bottled-up centuries-old hatreds were utter nonsense. The peoples of former Yugoslavia were socially, economically and culturally deeply intertwined. In most cases we didn’t even know who, among our neighbors was a Serb, Croat or a Muslim and many families were mixed. However, once the war actually broke out, it took a life of its own wreaking death and destruction on large scale.

​ The collective psychology abruptly changed and a war psychology galvanized. It became fashionable to look at events in black and white and to wholly denounce the other side as enemies. Giving the enemy any benefit of the doubt and expressing empathy toward them suddenly became unpatriotic and suspicious.​.. ..If Russia retaliated, if it responded to British or US-orchestrated attacks and struck at a NATO target, we would see this process erupt on short order. The loud little handful in our midst will be shouting for war until they managed to generate the mass-formation psychosis that would make the war not only possible, but probably inevitable and Europe would fully share Ukraine’s tragic fate. Last two World Wars resulted in large-scale devastation and tens of millions of casualties. In today’s terminology, however, they were conventional wars.

​ Third World War would be nuclear and the scale of destruction and killing could be orders of magnitude greater. This is the danger that today’s “loud little handful” could lead us toward, for their own narrow, selfish reasons. To date, we should be grateful that we’ve been spared these horrors thanks to President Putin’s restraint.​.. ..We must start without delay to build the foundations for peace in our hearts and minds. There can be no justification for us to sleepwalk into another war. In addition to unprecedented scale of destruction and death, the economic, social and psychological damage from such a conflict would be such that it might take many generations to repair.​

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Richard Revelstoke on the global capitalist elite power struggles: How to Rule the World and Why Nobody Can Since the end of the Cold War, strategists have repeatedly produced plans for American primacy. The question behind all of them is the same: what would it actually take to rule the world?

In 2026, the answer is surprisingly simple.

​ Any contender would need to:

make the chips

​ clear the money

guard the sea

​ build the board

Four tasks, on three grand chessboards, two of them are physical geography. The third, the rheopolitical board carries two of the four — make the chips, clear the money — which is why it is the most contested.​

Alan Greenspan oversaw the dismantling ot the Glass Steagal legislation which protected Americans after 1929: Yves Smith, Good Riddance, Alan Greenspan https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2026/06/good-riddance-alan-greenspan.html

Former (honest) Parliamentarian, Andrew Bridgen: Interesting article from 2022. Peter Sutherland was a special representative of the UN for Migration. The replacement of the English people is part of the UN plan for their New World Order.​

​ Thanks Eleni: ‘We want a new Albania’: protests against Jared Kushner-backed resort turn anger on government​ - Opposition to plans for ‘small paradise’ island of Sazan becomes wave of dissent against establishment​ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/jun/22/albania-protests-jared-kushner-ivanka-trump-resort-sazan-island-anger-government

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The man who tossed toddler to the crocodiles is freed The 30-year-old male zoo visitor who tossed a UK toddler into a crocodile enclosure was released on bail. The authorities are refusing to disclose the identity of the assailant to avoid anti-immigration protests.

​ Despite being suspected of attempted murder, the perpetrator was found ‘unfit for interview’ and freed to roam the streets and cities of Britain.​.. ​..The three-year-old boy was visiting the crocodile enclosure with his family when the suspect picked up the child and threw him over a four-foot fence and into the enclosure.​ The screaming boy fell more than 12 feet and landed among the reptiles.

The zoo owner’s wife, Tracey Johnson, leapt in after the child and pulled him out of the enclosure.​.. The toddler was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and was in critical but stable condition. He suffered suspected fractures to his arm and pelvis after landing on concrete and was also attacked by a crocodile.​ https://michaelwalshwriter.com/2026/06/21/released-the-man-who-tossed-toddler-to-the-crocodiles-is-freed/

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Moon of Alabama, British Powers That Be Change Public Face Of Their Program Another rotten lettuce – i.e. British prime minister – just left his office. I am not aware of anyone who will be sad about it.

However – Keir Starmer was at least elected as party leader. He had spent time in the opposition and had won a parliament election in 2024.

The clone the powers that be have selected as his replacement has, in comparison, zero democratic legitimacy. He ‘won’ a by-election that was specifically arranged to allow him to step up. The party membership and the general public have had no say in selecting him.

The new guy, one Andy Burnham, is, like Starmer, an authoritarian, sociopathic neo-liberal who will do whatever either Trump, the Zionist lobby or city of London are going to tell him to do. https://www.moonofalabama.org/2026/06/british-powers-that-be-change-public-face-of-their-program.html

Study Links Ultraprocessed Foods to Cognitive Decline; Processed Meat Shows Strongest Association​ https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-06-21-study-upfs-cognitive-decline-processed-meat-strongest.html

Judge Blocks SNAP Restrictions On Sugary Drinks, Candy​ https://www.zerohedge.com/food/judge-blocks-snap-restrictions-sugary-drinks-candy

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Meryl Nass MD, Horrible news: Supreme Court rules in favor of Bayer-Monsanto, preempting state lawsuits and the states’ ability to more strictly regulate pesticides. There are multiple attempts to preempt state authority (as opposed to federal authority over all the states) right now. This is an important step toward moving power from the states to the federal government: centralization of control. Watch for it in other areas. Of course it is unconstitutional, but this is how things have been moving.

​ The reason why the EPA did not require a label on glyphosate that warned of its cancer-causing effects is because the EPA has delayed what a judge had required it to do years ago after it tried to get away with a bogus review—do an honest review of the data and update the label. EPA, captured by industry and Bayer in particular, resisted this, and to this day has not complied.

​ Congress, in the farm bill draft, gave the EPA 5 more years to delay before publishing its review of glyphosate and other pesticides. Glyphosate was supposed to have a review in 2026. This is in addition to the refusal of EPA to act and publish a proper review required by the courts.

​ DOJ filed 2 amicus briefs to the Supreme Court asking it to rule in Bayer’s favor and preempt state authority.​

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U.S. Funded Biolabs in 30+ Countries — Many Experimented With Highly Contagious Pathogens

According to declassified documents released last week by outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Many are currently or have previously engaged in research using “hazardous and highly contagious pathogens,” according to a statement. About a third are located in Ukraine and are “vulnerable to longstanding threats of Russian attack, seizure, or damage.”​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/biolabs-us-funding-over-30-countries-experiments-highly-contagious-pathogens-tulsi-gabbard/

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Dr. Luc Montagnier, Nobel Laureate, final interview before being FOUND DEAD 6 days later. “I am here to expose Fauci’s gain-of-function – COVID was the job of a professional...it’s NOT natural. Sequences like HIV have been added...in order to make a vaccine.”​

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John Leake, The Great SARS-CoV-2 Charade: 3 Years Later Three years after I posted the following exposition, DNI Gabbard acknowledges the crucial role of American scientists, institutions, and companies in creating the virus that causes COVID-19.​

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Fauci Reckoning: Declassified Intel, Buried Whistleblowers, and the Congressional Subpoena that Could Change Everything

ODNI docs prove the CIA knew about Wuhan lab infections in 2019. Biden’s DNI killed the complaint. Now Congress is dragging Fauci back — and presidential pardon may not save him​

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Norwegian study shows that 74% of new myocarditis cases were related to COVID-19 vaccination – only 4.2% were related to COVID-19 infection​

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Exclusive: Clinical Trial Doctor Published Studies Showing COVID Treatments Worked. Pharma Investors Got The Studies Retracted.

In an exclusive interview with The Defender, Dr. Sabine Hazan detailed her harrowing experiences of being attacked as a scientist for publishing research that showed that early treatments of COVID-19 worked. “The American people deserve transparent, rigorous science,” Hazan said.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/sabine-hazan-clinical-trial-doctor-published-studies-covid-treatments-pharma-investors-retracted/

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Meryl Nass MD, Federal health agencies have been trying to change autopsy reports that find vaccines caused someone to die for over 25 years Wondering why you don’t see accurate warnings on vaccine labels?​

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The Vigilant Fox, FDA Altered Autopsy Results of Children Who Died After COVID Vaccines Even the reduced number of deaths was enough to trigger concern among some FDA scientists about the safety of the COVID-19 shots, Johnson’s letter stated.

​ “Although what drove the decision to change these three cases remains to be seen, what is clear is that these officials appear to have determined that the seven cases warranted warning about the risks,” Johnson wrote. These risks “should have raised serious concerns at HHS and CDC about the mRNA COVID-19 Injections.”

​ Even after the downgrade, the FDA’s Division of Pharmacovigilance recommended revising the label of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to include a warning about the risk of “myocarditis with fatal outcomes.”

​ The change was never made, for reasons that are not clear.

​Myocarditis is widely associated with the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and, with reports of deaths connected to the vaccines, particularly among teenage and young adult males.​

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Federal COVID Vaccine Injury Program Pays for Another Death — But Denials Still Hover Above 98%

The Health Resources and Services Administration as of June has compensated just 60 of 7,407 claims via the federal government’s Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program — while denying 7,298. The latest report shows only the third death claim paid out since the start of the pandemic.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/federal-covid-vaccine-injury-program-pays-for-another-death-denials-still-hover-above-98-percent/

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(Scroll down to the wacky picture-tweet) Jessica Rose Ph.D, Pubpeer responsible for the SIDS paper removal based on a tweet - Here’s the paper trail - you decide if this study was justifiably “removed” from publication

Jessica Rose Ph.D, Another published paper (Hooker and Miller) on the chopping block - Pubpeer strikes again with “expression of concern” 6 years after the fact Why are all of these Editors falling for this ludicrous crap?

Brian Hooker posted a comment on an X post I made recently about my latest article which called out the fact that Neil Miller’s SIDS paper was “removed” based on an emotional tweet from a single individual. You can read that here...

..As you can see from Brian’s comment, he and none other than Neil Miller, also have a paper they co-wrote entitled Analysis of health outcomes in vaccinated and unvaccinated children: Developmental delays, asthma, ear infections and gastrointestinal disorders on the chopping block. It was published in SAGE Open Medicine 6 years ago!

​ They received an “expression of concern” regarding their published paper on May 18, 2026.​

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Merck Ignored Gardasil Safety Warnings From Its Own Trial Investigator, Court Documents Reveal

A Danish physician who led Merck-sponsored Gardasil clinical trials and later ran a government clinic for injured patients concluded the HPV vaccine was the probable cause of POTS and chronic fatigue-like conditions in some recipients. In a report submitted as evidence in a lawsuit against Merck, Dr. Jesper Mehlsen said Merck ignored the safety warnings.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/merck-ignored-gardasil-safety-warnings-clinical-trial-investigator-jesper-mehlsen/

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Nate Hagens on working imagination into constructive action: A Guide to Staying Human (Part 3): The Default Mode Network and the Metacrisis

Defending In Depth (pictured hoeing the new black-eyed pea bed)

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