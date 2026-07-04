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Jan Barendrecht's avatar
Jan Barendrecht
1d

No surprise about this warning:

https://brutalproof.net/2017/09/netenyahu-america-is-a-golden-calf-and-we-will-suck-it-dry-chop-it-up-and-sell-it-off/ (also mentions Gordon Duff).

And in case of more "can't restack" issues: try one of these (which work to circumvent Facebook censorship since the onset of "safe & effective"):

1. Present info of creator to prevent legal issues and copy the text in you post.

2. Copy the text and paste as image, preferably a bit slanted or otherwise distorted so that for an AI, there isn't a single straight line with text. Comments can't contain pics but I could send you an example that defies every censorship AI.

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4 replies by John Day MD and others
Buffalo_Ken's avatar
Buffalo_Ken
3h

Senterocentennial - is that what "this" is.....

Good word there John Day

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