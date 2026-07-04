Helen of desTroy's Senterocentennial False Flag Alert
Invited Guests,
Helen does good research, and her Spidey-Sense is tingling about a false flag attack with “unforgettable fireworks”, or something to that effect.
There are foreshadowings and some scrubbed-trails she enumerates.
Substack does not want to disseminate this post. She had problems getting it out to readers, and I tried to restack it, but Substack would not restack it, somehow.
I am therefore sending it as a headline and a link for your consideration today. https://helenofdestroy.substack.com/p/urgent-potential-false-flag-warning
Urgent - Potential False Flag Warning - Please Share
Freedom 250 is Big Parasite’s ritual sacrifice of the American spirit. Let’s not let them pile a literal human sacrifice on top
Innocent Bystander with Senterocentennial salsa, canned today
No surprise about this warning:
https://brutalproof.net/2017/09/netenyahu-america-is-a-golden-calf-and-we-will-suck-it-dry-chop-it-up-and-sell-it-off/ (also mentions Gordon Duff).
And in case of more "can't restack" issues: try one of these (which work to circumvent Facebook censorship since the onset of "safe & effective"):
1. Present info of creator to prevent legal issues and copy the text in you post.
2. Copy the text and paste as image, preferably a bit slanted or otherwise distorted so that for an AI, there isn't a single straight line with text. Comments can't contain pics but I could send you an example that defies every censorship AI.
Senterocentennial - is that what "this" is.....
Good word there John Day