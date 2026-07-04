Invited Guests,

Helen does good research, and her Spidey-Sense is tingling about a false flag attack with “unforgettable fireworks”, or something to that effect.

There are foreshadowings and some scrubbed-trails she enumerates.

Substack does not want to disseminate this post. She had problems getting it out to readers, and I tried to restack it, but Substack would not restack it, somehow.

I am therefore sending it as a headline and a link for your consideration today. https://helenofdestroy.substack.com/p/urgent-potential-false-flag-warning

Urgent - Potential False Flag Warning - Please Share

Freedom 250 is Big Parasite’s ritual sacrifice of the American spirit. Let’s not let them pile a literal human sacrifice on top

Innocent Bystander​ with Senterocentennial salsa, canned today

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