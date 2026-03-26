Listening Selectively,

“Me and the Ayatollah!” - Trump proposes ‘joint control’ of Strait of Hormuz as he stunningly reveals he has no idea who’s in charge of Iran President Donald Trump floated joint control of the Strait of Hormuz and suggested he didn’t know who was currently leading Iran when responding to a reporter on Monday morning.

Trump spoke to journalists on the tarmac of Palm Beach International Airport as he departed Florida after spending the weekend at Mar-a-Lago and was asked by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins who was in control of the Strait of Hormuz.

The President answered that the Strait would be open ‘real soon’ if a deal he’s teased with Iran works. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15671687/donald-trump-strait-hormuz-iranian-leadership.html

Report Alleges Trump’s Daily Military Briefing Scrubs Out Iran War Setbacks​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-officials-allege-trumps-daily-military-briefing-scrubs-out-iran-war-setbacks

From last June, about Trump’s cocoon of zionist handlers. Trump official to The Grayzone: CIA’s Ratcliffe acts as ‘Mossad stenographer’ on Iran https://thegrayzone.com/2025/06/21/trump-cia-director-ratcliffe-and-centcoms-kurilla-mossad-stenographers-iran/amp/

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Iran demanded JD Vance come talk: Trump Tells Iran ‘Get Serious’ About Negotiations Or ‘No Turning Back’ As WH Mulls Plans For ‘Final Blow’ White House, Pentagon reviewing options for ‘final blow’ as Trump tells Iranians ‘get serious’ about talks, which they’ve rejected.

Trump said to want ‘speedy end to war’ (WSJ) while at the same time warning Tehran of ‘no turning back’ if it doesn’t negotiate.

VP Vance may travel to Pakistan this weekend for potential talks with Iran. https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-tells-iran-get-serious-about-negotiations-or-no-turning-back-wh-mulls-plans

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Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-03-25 Kuwait airport struck + power grid hit — Iranian drones hit Kuwait International Airport fuel storage tanks; 7 transmission lines knocked out, power outages across the country... ..Strait of Hormuz near-total closure — Ship transits collapsed from 132/day (Feb 26) to effectively zero, now slowly resuming at 6/day as companies pay Iran’s $2M toll. Philippines declared national energy emergency. Shell CEO warns disruption spreads to Europe next month. California diesel hit record $7/gallon... ..Iran firing wave 80+ on Israel + Gulf states — Massive rocket alert covering 6.8M people (215 alerts across Dan, Sharon, Yarkon, Shfela) this morning. Tel Aviv hit with new multi-warhead system (1 missile, 3-4 warheads, ~100kg each, 3 buildings damaged, 4 injured). Israeli lawmaker Meirav Ben Ari’s house struck by Iranian missile while she was in Knesset. Haifa area hits overnight... ..US deploying 82nd Airborne to Middle East — 82nd Airborne commander officially ordered to deploy; 3,000 troops + Brigade Combat Team. Kharg Island seizure being actively considered ... Iraq authorized PMF to “resist by any means” after US struck their HQ in Anbar post-ceasefire... ..The diplomacy theater nobody believes - Trump claims Iran “wants a deal so badly” and “agreed to never have a nuclear weapon.” Iran denies every claim publicly, with increasing ferocity. IRGC: “You cannot call your defeat a deal.” Iranian parliament: “We will not restore the Strait of Hormuz to its previous state.”

The leaked 15-point US plan (via Israeli Channel 12) demands Iran dismantle all nuclear infrastructure, hand over enriched uranium, abandon all proxies, keep Hormuz permanently open, and cap its missile program — in exchange for sanctions relief. Iran’s counter via WSJ: close all US Gulf bases, pay war reparations, recognize Iran’s toll authority over Hormuz, remove all sanctions, no missile program discussion.

Iran told mediators it’s been “tricked twice” — bombs falling hours after Geneva meetings in February. Witkoff and Kushner are explicitly rejected... ..Iran has 27 underground missile cities in granite rock. Entrances bombed, reopened in 48 hours. Can’t hit the complexes.

Policy Tensor’s comprehensive analysis: US has suffered “catastrophic military defeat.” Interdiction war going “very poorly.” Iranian strike tempo not dwindling. US faces two choices: humiliating ceasefire on Iran’s terms (Iran becomes regional hegemon) or multi-year ground war it mathematically cannot win.

Tyranny of distance: US fighters have 30-60 min loiter time over Iran. Can never do search-and-destroy on mobile launchers. Iran will outlast US... ..Israel is striking everything - including Russian interests - Israel struck Bandar Anzali port on the Caspian Sea — Russia-Iran supply route. Russia called it “reckless and irresponsible.” Russia’s Lavrov: “Only unification of Middle Eastern countries serves regional interests.”

IDF simultaneously resuming bombing in southern Lebanon (Litani river crossing heavily bombed) while Hezbollah fires rockets.

Netanyahu “feared a deal that falls short of Israeli objectives” — US may cut deal without Israel’s consent.

Jake Sullivan revelation: Israel’s war goal is “just break Iran — cause chaos.” Sullivan admits US doesn’t know why it’s there. “They don’t know why they’re there in the first place.” ... ..Petrodollar foundations shaking — Deutsche Bank note specifically on Petrodollar regime under pressure. Oil being sold in RMB (Iran selling to China).

Russia got new guidance electronics for long range drones, both on the territories of Transnistria and Belarus, and also the new Starlink type internet system they launched Monday. Putting these in action Tuesday afternoon, with over 500 drones, they hit a whole lot of Ukrainian SBU (secret service) offices during the day, when the staff were all present. On the Brink of Nuclear Escalation - The Battle of Zaporizhzhia - Military Summary For 2026.02.24

That wish might not entail what they presume. Israel Wants ‘Several More Weeks’ of War to Achieve ‘Full Strategic Victory.’ WHO WAS INVOLVED: The Israeli military, President Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran, and intermediaries from Pakistan, Egypt, Oman, and Turkey. WHEN & WHERE: Ongoing conflict centered in Iran and Israel, with diplomatic efforts spanning multiple nations. KEY QUOTE: “We are in many ways halfway there. There are very significant achievements, both at the tactical level and at the strategic level. But there has not been a full strategic victory.” – Senior Israeli military official. https://thenationalpulse.com/2026/03/24/israel-wants-several-more-weeks-of-war-to-achieve-full-strategic-victory/

Military sites are the targets, but never reported upon: Iranian missile barrages hit central Israel, impacts and damage reported in Tel Aviv area

➤ Iran launched repeated missile waves overnight, with at least six alerts issued across Israel since midnight Tuesday, AP reported. Explosions were heard and smoke seen over central Tel Aviv. ➤ Police said one munition that struck the Tel Aviv area carried roughly 100kg of explosives, damaging buildings and vehicles, according to Channel 12 cited by The Times of Israel

NEW IRAN POLL: 79% of Trump Voters Support Quick Victory Declaration, End to War https://quincyinst.org/2026/03/18/quincy-institute-and-the-american-conservative-poll-of-trump-voters-on-the-war-in-iran/

Israeli journo snaps on air after officials gloss over failure to intercept Iranian missile barrage https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/03/24/765766/Israel-Iran-missiles-Dimona-Arad-war

Expensive drones: IDF Halts Hermes-900 Kochav Armed Drones Operations Over Iran After Over 80% Fleet Shot Down https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/IDF-Halts-Hermes-900-Kochav-Armed-Drones-Operations-Over-Iran-After-Over-80-Fleet-Shot-Down/

Escape Key, same drill; different venue: Iran - The third deployment Ukraine was the first deployment of a template documented across this series. Military destruction of sovereign infrastructure was followed by conditional reconstruction — $588 billion over a decade1 funded through the World Bank, the EU, and the IMF, conditioned on alignment with ‘EU green and digital standards’.

​ The country does not rebuild on its own terms, but on terms set by international financial institutions whose conditions include ISSB taxonomies, NGFS scenarios, and digital infrastructure specifications... ..Gaza was the second. Total destruction of all infrastructure was followed by the GREAT Trust — a US-run trusteeship governing the territory for a decade, with land rights converted into digital tokens, six to eightAI-powered smart cities built from cleared ground, andevery service and transaction mediated through ID-based digital systems.

​ The exit condition is joining the Abraham Accords. The Board of Peace — whose charter does not mention Gaza — has expandedinto an international disputes forum with permanent seats costing one billion dollars​... ..In both cases, the same operator cell processed the settlement: Witkoff and Kushner, working outside normal diplomatic channels, at compressed timescales, producing implementation specifications rather than political agreements. Phased conditionality, technocratic administration, international oversight bodies, and infrastructure that embeds compliance into the architecture itself.

​ The outcome in each case is a territory that retains the trappings of sovereignty — a government, a flag, perhaps elections — but whose financial rails, digital identity infrastructure, and compliance conditions are set by a clearinghouse whose standards the territory did not write and has no mechanism to rewrite. The governments that emerge will govern within parameters set externally.

​ Iran is the third.​

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Iran Says “No Talks With US... Which Has Failed In War Goals” - Warns Of “Relentless” Response To Any Island Campaign Iranian FM says there are no talks with the US, wants a permanent end to the conflict; Tehran demands a permanent end to the war and compensation for destruction. Ghalibaf warns against island campaign.

​ Iran Does Not Accept Ceasefire, Issues 5 Conditions, Says US Talks Illogical. The statement says that talks are not viable in current conditions, oil rising. WSJ says talks ‘not dead’.

​ 3,000 elite Army Airborne soldiers & Marines still en route after Trump said Monday says Iran has been destroyed “militarily”.

Iran is tightening control of Hormuz, demanding detailed ship data and in some cases large fees for passage.

​ Iran continues to say it is ready for long war, monitors US troop movements: Parliament Speaker says “Do not test our resolve to defend our land.”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-warns-it-wont-be-fooled-again-negotiations-attacks-continue-us-troops-en-route

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They did: Israel Seeks To Disrupt Russian-Iranian Arms Transfer Route In The Caspian Sea https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/israel-seeks-disrupt-russian-iranian-arms-transfer-route-caspian-sea

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Qatar gas terminal bombing will push prices higher for years

Ras Laffan terminal provides one-fifth of the world’s LNG and will take years to repair the damage caused by Iran’s airstrikes​ https://asiatimes.com/2026/03/qatar-gas-terminal-bombing-will-push-prices-higher-for-years/

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Brussels takes ban on Russian oil off the agenda, spokesperson says Commission remains ‘committed’ to it

War in the Middle East, conflicts over the Druzhba, and soaring prices have given Brussels pause, but for how long?​ https://rmx.news/article/brussels-takes-ban-on-russian-oil-off-the-agenda-spokesperson-says-commission-remains-committed-to-it/

Grounding Planes ‘A Distinct Possibility’: Tightened Global Fuel Supply Hitting Asian Nations Hardest​ https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/grounding-planes-distinct-possibility-tightened-global-fuel-supply-hitting-asian-nations

The second large oil refinery in two weeks has exploded in the US state of Texas.

https://avia-pro.net/news/vtoroy-za-dve-nedeli-krupneyshiy-neftezavod-vzorvalsya-v-amerikanskom-shtate-tehas

California sues Trump to keep shut oil pipeline on Santa Barbara coast​ https://ground.news/article/california-sues-us-dept-of-energy-over-sable-oil-pipeline-restart

Philippines declares national energy emergency as Iran war fuels oil shock fears​ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/philippines-declares-national-energy-emergency-as-iran-war-fuels-oil-shock-fears?ref=asia

U.S. Army Completes First ‘Dark Eagle’ Hypersonic Missile Battery for Indo-Pacific Deployment​ https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/US-Army-Completes-First-Dark-Eagle-Hypersonic-Missile-Battery-for-Indo-Pacific-Deployment/​

‘A Revolting Moral Outrage’: Israeli Soldiers Reportedly Torture Gaza Toddler

Reports of 1-year-old Karim Abu Nassar being burned with a cigarette and pierced with a nail followed the publication of a United Nations analysis detailing Israel’s “systematic” torture of Palestinians since October 2023.​ https://www.antiwar.com/blog/2026/03/23/a-revolting-moral-outrage-israeli-soldiers-reportedly-torture-gaza-toddler/

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Thanks Doc Robinson: The NYPD is not required to protect New Yorkers, city lawyers argue in court filing The argument came in response to a claim filed by Amanda Luci, who alleged NYPD officers failed to protect her from a mob of young men and boys who she said attacked her in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, in 2025.

​ In her lawsuit, Luci said she was surrounded, kicked and threatened by the large group of people, most of whom were wearing traditional Orthodox Jewish garb, after they mistook her for a pro-Palestinian protester in front of a historic synagogue. Her lawsuit claims the NYPD officers who responded to the scene emboldened the mob by doing nothing to quell the situation, in part because they also believed Luci was expressing pro-Palestinian views.​ https://gothamist.com/news/the-nypd-is-not-required-to-protect-new-yorkers-city-lawyers-argue-in-court-filing

More than 300 children killed in Iran, Lebanon since war started: UNICEF​ https://thehill.com/policy/international/5797207-unicef-reports-324-children-killed/

Israeli colonists attack Palestinian farmers and shepherds in Masafer Yatta​ https://english-wafa-ps.translate.goog/Pages/Details/168553?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp

IOF, settlers escalate attacks across West Bank​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/03/25/360041/

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UN official warns about ‘alarming rate’ of Israeli occupier attacks in West Bank

‘Daily settler-related attacks escalated, often in presence of Israeli forces, resulting in casualties, property damage, displacement,’ says Ramiz Alakbarov​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/un-official-warns-about-alarming-rate-of-israeli-occupier-attacks-in-west-bank/3877943

Gaza: 6–10 patients die daily while awaiting medical evacuation abroad​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/03/23/359971/

IOF uproots dozens of olive trees, bulldozes swaths of land in W. Bank​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/03/24/360035/

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Israeli Defense Minister Says Israel To Occupy All of Lebanon South of Litani River​ - No civilians will be allowed to return home until Israel satisfied Hezbollah Is ‘Removed’​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/03/24/israeli-defense-minister-says-israel-to-occupy-all-of-lebanon-south-of-litani-river/

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Smotrich urges Israel to annex southern Lebanon as assault intensifies

Israel’s far-right finance minister says Litani River must be ‘the new Israeli border’, as attacks on Lebanon ramp up.​ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/3/23/smotrich-urges-israel-to-annex-southern-lebanon-as-assault-intensifies

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Canada condemns Israel’s plan to occupy southern Lebanon, urges de-escalation

‘Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must not be violated,’ says Canada’s Foreign Ministry​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/canada-condemns-israel-s-plan-to-occupy-southern-lebanon-urges-de-escalation/3878005

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Celia Farber, It Is Being Reported That 1 Million People Have Been Displaced From Lebanon In Just Weeks, As Massive Bombings From IDF Decimate Entire Towns. - HOW CAN THIS BE HAPPENING?

Lebanon says over 1.16M people displaced by Israeli attacks

At least 1,039 people killed, 2,876 injured in Israeli attacks since March 2, say Lebanese authorities https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/lebanon-says-over-116m-people-displaced-by-israeli-attacks/3876412

Over 25% of Lebanon displaced as Israeli offensive drives mass exodus Lebanon’s Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayyed announced today that more than 1.16 million people have been forced out of their homes since Israel’s offensive began on March 2, calling it the most sudden wave of displacement in the country’s history. ➤ UNICEF says over 350,000 children have been forced from their homes. ➤ Around 133,000–134,000 people are staying in more than 630 official shelters, while most displaced families are staying with relatives, renting privately, or sleeping in public spaces and cars​

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US seeks access to 3 new defense areas in Greenland: Report

Denmark and Greenland ‘very cooperative,’ says Gregory Guillot, commander of US Northern Command​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/us-seeks-access-to-3-new-defense-areas-in-greenland-report/3877927

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She laughed AFTER that, when she said that none were interested in military service. Von Der Leyen Laughs at Idea of Sending HER Children to War https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/war/von-der-leyen-laughs-at-idea-of-sending-her-children-to-war/

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Hungary To Halt Gas Deliveries To Ukraine Over Its Energy ‘Blackmail’: Orban Prime Minister Viktor Orban in a fresh social media video address reiterated that Ukraine has blocked the Soviet-era route for a month, and he newly warned: “As long as Ukraine does not provide oil, it will not receive gas from Hungary.”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/hungary-halt-gas-deliveries-ukraine-over-its-oil-blackmail-orban



Aid Vessel Arrives in Havana as Cuba’s Economic and Energy Crises Deepen On Tuesday, the vessel Maguro arrived in Havana carrying humanitarian aid including solar panels, food, and medicine as part of the ‘Our America Convoy’ to assist Cuba’s energy crisis.

​ President Donald Trump’s energy blockade, imposed in January, has deepened Cuba’s crisis; the country endured two nationwide blackouts this past week and three months without diesel, fuel oil, and gasoline supplies.

​ The convoy mobilizes more than 650 participants from 33 countries, with 30 people aboard the first ship delivering 50 tonnes of aid to a nation facing severe blackouts and a crumbling power grid.​ https://ground.news/article/aid-vessel-arrives-in-havana-as-cubas-economic-and-energy-crises-deepen_65b9a8

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Antibiotics, insulin, asthma inhalers, and even basic painkillers are now scarce or unavailable in Cuba, a U.S.-based humanitarian group warned, as the U.S. government continues to “punish Cuba” and “strangle the Cuban economy.” Bob Schwartz, head of Global Health Partners, told CNN that the country’s health system is now “pretty much on life support,” after years of tightening U.S. sanctions.​

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Insider Trading Runs Rampant in Trump Administration, SEC Official ResignsSEC Enforcement Director Margaret Ryan Resigns

Reuters reports US SEC’s ex-enforcement chief clashed with bosses over Trump cases before leaving… ​..At around 6:50 a.m. in New York, S&P 500 e-Mini futures trading on the CME recorded a sharp and isolated jump in volume, breaking from an otherwise subdued premarket backdrop. With thin liquidity typical of early trading hours, the sudden burst stood out as one of the largest volume moments of the session up to that point.

​ A similar pattern was observed in oil markets. West Texas Intermediate May futures also saw a noticeable pickup in trading activity at roughly the same time, with a distinct volume spike interrupting otherwise quiet conditions.

​ Roughly 15 minutes later, at 7:05 a.m., Trump said on Truth Social that the U.S. and Iran had held talks and that he was halting planned strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure. That announcement prompted an instant rally in risk assets, with S&P 500 futures soaring more than 2.5% before the opening bell. West Texas Intermediate futures dropped nearly 6% following the announcement...​..In one move, $1.5 billion in S&P 500 (ES) futures were bought. $192 million in oil (CL) futures were sold.

​ This is 100 percent insider trading. It’s mammoth and undebatable.​ The SEC can easily see who placed these bets right before Trump’s big lie.​ https://mishtalk.com/economics/insider-trading-runs-rampant-in-trump-administration-sec-official-resigns/

Judge says government’s Anthropic ban looks like punishment​ https://www.npr.org/2026/03/24/nx-s1-5759276/anthropic-pentagon-claude-preliminary-injunction-hearing

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Making fun of an elected official in a post: Offended Michigan sheriff arrests an American citizen over a meme… https://revolver.news/2026/03/offended-michigan-sheriff-arrests-an-american-citizen-over-a-meme/

A Texas town arrested a reporter for getting info from a cop. The Supreme Court declined to hear the case.​ https://san.com/cc/a-texas-town-arrested-a-reporter-for-getting-info-from-a-cop-the-supreme-court-declined-to-hear-the-case/

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Tom Elliot really brings the goods on live-Epstein jail-extrication: After the Epstein Files, It’s Become All But Impossible To Believe He Killed Himself

It’s time to talk about the ultimate Epstein conspiracy theory

I came to the same conclusion in 2019, based on photos now missing from the internet, but like those he posts, comparing Jeff Epstein to the dead guy.

8/14/19 Epstein’s Dead Ringer https://www.johndayblog.com/2019/08/epsteins-dead-ringer.html

8/15/19 Whose Murdered Corpse https://www.johndayblog.com/2019/08/whose-murdered-corpse.html

Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch Searched by ‘Dogs Trained to Find Corpses’ as Authorities Reinvestigate Claim 2 Girls Were Buried There​ https://okmagazine.com/p/jeffrey-epstein-zorro-ranch-searched-dogs-trained-find-corpses/

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Being A PEDOPHILE Now Not Enough To Warrant Deportation​ - How is this person still here? A convicted paedophile migrant who failed to disclose his child sex offence when applying to stay in Britain has won an appeal against deportation – because a judge ruled the omission was simply an “honest mistake.”​ Edi Cardoso Ramos, who was convicted in Portugal of molesting a five-year-old child, can now fight to remain in the UK after the Upper Tribunal accepted his explanation that he thought the immigration form only asked about UK convictions.​ https://modernity.news/2026/03/24/being-a-pedophile-now-not-enough-to-warrant-deportation/

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BREAKING VIDEO – James O’Keefe releases Part 2 of “Cash for Ballots” election fraud series in Los Angeles In Part II of Cash for Ballots, series hidden camera footage shows petition circulators paying homeless individuals $2–$3 per form to sign ballot petitions using the names and addresses of real registered voters and forging their signatures. Circulators provided printed lists of voters, assigned identities, and directed the homeless individuals exactly what to write, monitoring them to ensure the information matched so the circulators get paid.​ https://therightscoop.com/breaking-video-james-okeefe-releases-part-2-of-cash-for-ballots-election-fraud-series-in-los-angeles/

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Paris, Barcelona and Brussels are the most dangerous cities in Europe. On the other hand, Prague, Warsaw and Budapest are really safe, even for women at night. How did this happen?​

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Marine LePen remains under house arrest and forbidden from running. France. Anti-Immigration Party soars at the Ballot Boxes The National Rally has secured seats in nearly 70 cities, leader Jordan Bardella reveals.

​ Marine Le Pen’s anti-migrant National Rally (RN) party has won votes in dozens of small towns.

It has also gained support in mid-sized towns during the French municipal elections. However, the party faced several disappointments in immigrant-infested larger cities.

​ Jordan Bardella, the party’s Eurosceptic, anti-immigration leader, has remained a favorite in approval polls for the 2027 presidential race.​ https://michaelwalshwriter.com/2026/03/24/france-anti-immigration-party-soars-at-the-ballot-boxes/

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It may be “more apparent than real”: A Victory for Free Speech and the ‘Disinformation Dozen’ On Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in a major rebuke to the Biden administration’s ruthless censorship of content posted on social media that contradicted the government’s official narrative about Covid-19, a Louisiana court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs in Murthy v. Missouri.​.. ..The new decree specifically bars the U.S. Surgeon General, the CDC, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) from pressuring platforms to censor, suppress, or otherwise curate content.

​ Federal officials from these agencies are now also prohibited from threatening social media companies with legal, regulatory, or economic sanctions in order to remove, suppress, or algorithmic reduce protected speech.

​ The decree further states that the government cannot use labels such as “misinformation,” “disinformation,” or “mal-information” as a justification to bypass First Amendment protections.​

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Supreme Court Limits ISPs’ Liability For Online Piracy Justice Clarence Thomas said a service provider is liable for a user’s infringement only if it intended its service to be used for that purpose. “The provider of a service is contributorily liable for a user’s infringement only if it intended that the provided service be used for infringement, which can be shown only if the party induced the infringement or the provided service is tailored to that infringement,” he wrote.

​ Such intent exists only when the provider actively induces infringement - such as by marketing a product as a tool for piracy - or offers a service that is “not capable of ‘substantial’ or ‘commercially significant’ noninfringing uses,”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/supreme-court-limits-isps-liability-online-piracy

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Jensen Huang just reverse-engineered why Elon Musk operates at a speed no one on the planet can match. Three traits. The first is deletion. Huang: “He has the ability to question everything to the point where everything’s down to its minimal amount.” Most engineers solve problems by adding. Musk solves them by subtracting.​

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Goodbye rich black farm soil of Webberville, Texas: Elon Musk’s Terafab announcement is so ridiculously ambitious it should actually scare you — these numbers are straight-up mind-blowing: •The factory will pump out 70% of TSMC’s entire global capacity (10 GW) and scale all the way to 1 terawatt at full build-out. •Two AI chips per year will be enough to power a BILLION Optimus robots… plus millions of AI satellites. •80% of the chips head straight to orbit, where the satellites pull 5× more solar power 24/7 to train Grok — and it’s way cheaper up there. •The plant itself is 100 million square feet… literally the size of San Francisco.

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Paul Marik​ MD, Fasting and Fasting-Mimicking Diets During Chemotherapy: Promise, Mechanisms, and Caution​ - How fasting may be beneficial Interest in short-term fasting (STF) and fasting-mimicking diets (FMDs) during chemotherapy has surged because of compelling preclinical biology and early human feasibility signals. The clinical question is whether deliberately inducing a fasting-like metabolic state around chemotherapy cycles can:

reduce toxicity and improve tolerability (support dose intensity),

​ enhance antitumor efficacy (response, pCR ), and/or

improve patient-reported outcomes (fatigue, QoL).

​ Short-term fasting (STF) typically means 24–72+ hours of water (or near-zero calorie) intake before chemotherapy, sometimes continued for 12–48+ hours after.​

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BREAKING: Senate Investigation Finds Federal Officials Buried COVID-19 Vaccine Stroke Risk

Health officials detected a significant ischemic stroke signal in seniors—then pushed booster uptake anyway, downplayed the risk internally, and told the public “no change” was needed.​

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This is a bad strain of meningitis, possibly from a lab, but cases are being overestimated. The Kent Meningitis Scare​ - Problem, reaction, solution - it’s playbook time again.

Likely 60,000 German Deaths from mRNA COVID Vaccine​ - Deposition from Former Pfizer Toxicologist at German COVID Inquiry​ https://www.globalresearch.ca/likely-60000-german-deaths-from-mrna-covid-vaccine/5919651

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Sasha Latypova, Report from the Health Summit with Dr. William Makis in Rochester NY, March 21, 2026. I endorse Dr. William Makis, and I recommend that my subscribers follow and support him. Welcome to the United States, Dr. Makis!​

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Still Avoiding Carcinogens (pictured shoveling compost from truck)

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