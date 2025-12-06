Dr. John's Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
Dec 6

Sad to say, Big Pharma is using a delay tactic for two months...not ending the Hep-B. It is absolutely disgusting how ignorant and corrupt the Industry is. How many children have been injured and killed by this rotten industry? It has acquired immeasurable trillions with its very vile drugs and vaccine products. There is no real science in prescribing drugs and vaccines, which damage the internal organs, glands and cells. It says the most important thing to this industry is its Bottom Line...and they will kill in order to maintain it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by John Day MD and others
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Dec 6

Powerful synthesis of the ACIP votes restoring parental autonomy over blanket Hep B mandates for newborns. The distinction you draw between "parental choice vs public-health blanket coverage" crystallizes why one-size-fits-all medicl protocols often fail to account for individual risk profiles. Hopeful thatthe acknowledgment of needing to review aluminum adjuvants signals a broader rethinking, though institutional momentum makes real change glacial.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by John Day MD
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 John Day · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture