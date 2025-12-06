Gentle Readers,

I will cut to the chase on the ACIP (advisory committee on immunization practices) meetings yesterday and this morning. 3 votes were taken, which result in a recommendation to remove automatic Hepatitis B vaccination at birth for healthy babies who do not have high risk for Hep.B. Parental choice vs public-health blanket coverage was a particular battleground. Parental choice and individualization of care won the day, but this is only a recommendation to the CDC, which may or may not follow it. I have monitored these meetings via video and am much relieved. None of the votes was very close, either...

..At the end of the long session today they decided that they need to look into aluminum adjuvants ​for signs of harm, and really all of the vaccines independently and in concert, but finding where to begin will be difficult.

Meryl Nass MD, yesterday, A terribly frustrating ACIP meeting, punctuated over and over by Pharma’s talking points and its (credentialled) shrill shills. Who insist on sacrifing newborns on the altar of Pharma: only adding vaccines to the childhood schedule, never rethinking any. Never asking what happened to the safety data.​

Meryl Nass MD has a good, succinct summary this evening: HHS Press Release describes the result of today’s votes

Jessica Rose Ph.D. monitored ACIP yesterday and found a signal in her data review, a large spike in VAERS reported vaccine deaths at 6 days of life, presumably related to birth dose of HBV. This was not reviewed by ACIP, but some members knew today. New discovery about VAERS variable CAGE_MO If it is interpreted as fractions of months - not years - EVERYTHING changes!​

Meryl Nass MD finds the report of what I knew then: IMPORTANT: 1991 NYT admits why the Hep B was given to newborns: we couldn’t convince the adults to take it!!!

Gail Tverberg sets the stage for our shared future time together: Too many promises; too few future physical goods The world is filled with financial promises, including loans, pensions, and even the market value of stocks. So far, the system seems to be working, but in a finite world, it is hard to believe that the system will work indefinitely. Governments can create money simply by adding more promises, but they cannot create goods and services in a similar fashion. S​ummary: Today’s financial system allows many promises of future goods and services. These include debts, pensions, and even prices of shares of stock.

​ However, the quantity of actual physical goods and services that can be produced appears likely to be shrinking in future years because of resource depletion.

​ This mismatch means that many/most of these promises likely cannot be paid as promised. The economy will somehow change to match what is actually available. We should not be surprised if, one way or another, we receive much less than has supposedly been promised. Even if a high currency amount is provided, it likely will not buy very much. Or a new government may be in power, with virtually no promises of benefits.

​ Today’s economic system requires both increasing energy supplies and increasing debt to function properly. We are now encountering limits with respect to both world energy supplies and US government debt. The parts of the world economy that are most affected by limits will likely begin to contract soon.

​ We don’t know precisely how this contraction will take place, but we can examine a list of countries whose GDP has already been contracting to see how they are faring.

​ Perhaps we need to be relying more on our families and/or on “villages” made up of extended relatives or friends for our long-term support, rather than on government programs.​ https://ourfiniteworld.com/2025/12/04/too-many-promises-too-few-future-physical-goods/

Alex Krainer, The Triad emerges; EU probes depths of its madness United States, Russia and China are striking the foundations of the new world. European leaders are descending ever deeper into depravity and madness. On Tuesday, 2 December President Trump’s envoy Steve Wytkoff came to Moscow for peace talks with President Vladimir Putin. Wytkoff was accompanied on his mission by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. The talks - sixth direct meeting between Wytkoff and Putin - spanned five hours, which is a very positive sign that the discussions were substantive and that the cooperation between the two sides is going well.

​ At the same time, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. Given that the meeting between Wytkoff and Putin was held behind closed doors, during the five hours they spanned, Yi, Lavrov, Putin and Wytkoff may have sat at the same table discussing stuff and swapping notes. In any case, it is unlikely that Wang Yi’s visit in Moscow just randomly coincided with Wytkoff’s visit, suggesting that the three powers are discussing developments and cooperation beyond the issue of Ukraine.​.. ..Oddly, the discussions didn’t involve any German representatives suggesting that the grown-ups have disqualified the Europeans in general, not only with regards to Ukraine. This disqualification may also mean that the American side is anticipating regime-changes in Europe and preparing the grounds to deal with different future governments, at least in Germany and possibly in France.

​ US State Secretary Marco Rubio corroborated this by skipping yesterday’s NATO foreign ministers’ meeting (Wed, 3 Dec. 2025).​.. ..But refusing to buy any evil hydrocarbons from Russia is only the start of where the mad Eurotard leaders want to go. In a recent media interview, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul all but committed Germany to starting World War III for Ukraine: “Next week Russia either bows… or we enter the war directly. And if it turns into a world war then let it be for Ukraine.” Wadepuhl outcrazied even his predecessor Annalena Baerbock who famously said, “I will put Ukraine first no matter what my German voters think or how hard their life gets.”​

“We Must Protect Volodymyr”: Leaked Call Shows European Leaders Conspiring Against Trump Peace Plan​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/we-must-protect-volodymyr-leaked-call-shows-european-leaders-conspiring-against-trump

Gilbert Doctorow, Conversation with Professor Glenn Diesen, 3 December: US & Russia Sideline Europe & Ukraine in Negotiations I use this opportunity to say that the deluge of news on and about the war does not let up and the concerns set out in this video have in a way been bypassed by the latest news out of Brussels regarding the European Commission’s dramatic plans to push through the confiscation of Russian state assets to continue funding the war. The Financial Times online this evening sets out in great detail what von der Leyen is planning to do in order to overcome objections from Belgium, the jurisdiction of Euroclear where the single largest amount of these frozen assets are held, and also to overcome possible vetoes to her plans by Hungary and other states. The plan is monstrous and entails the utter destruction of the European Union institutions for one purpose only: to perpetuate the war at all costs. As I said on the Judging Freedom show earlier today, essentially what is proposed is to prepare a 200 billion euro debt for the Member States without any of the parliaments voting on this vital question and in the knowledge that they will be hit for payment at some future date when the Russians eventually win justice in the courts. At that point, the citizens of Europe will be faced with costs that they never authorized their governments to incur. Frau von der Leyen is a usurper of power, a dictator on the scale of Hitler. What is surprising, shocking is that the prime ministers of 23 of the 27 European Member States go along with her.​ https://gilbertdoctorow.com/2025/12/03/conversation-with-professor-glenn-diesen-3-december-us-russia-sideline-europe-ukraine-in-negotiations/

Von der Leyen pushes ahead with reparations loan for Ukraine as Belgium maintains its opposition​ https://www.euronews.com/my-europe/2025/12/03/von-der-leyen-pushes-ahead-with-reparations-loan-for-ukraine-as-belgium-maintains-its-oppo

Simplicius, Damage Control: Major Blows to EU as von der Leyen’s Rotten Regime Teeters The Belgian prime minister revealed in an interview that Russian ‘threats’ apparently gave him cold feet. Bart De Wever: “Moscow has let us know that if its assets are seized, Belgium and I will feel the consequences for eternity...”

Question: The issue of “frozen” Russian assets is taking up a lot of your time and energy. Is that fair?

​ Answer: The pressure surrounding this issue is incredible. I have a team working day and night on it. It would be a great story: taking money from the wicked guy, Putin, and giving it to the good guy, Ukraine. But stealing frozen assets from another country, its sovereign wealth fund, has never been done before. This is money belonging to the Russian Central Bank. Even during World War II, Germany’s money was not confiscated.​

​

Tap Unicorn Farts: EU Moves to Ban All Russian Gas by 2027 in Major Geopolitical Shift, Eyeing Energy Independence In a landmark decision on Wednesday, the European Union formally committed to phasing out imports of Russian natural gas, including both liquefied natural gas (LNG) and pipeline gas, by late 2027 — a move aimed at ending decades-long dependency and undermining Moscow’s financial ability to sustain its war efforts in Ukraine.​ https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/EU-Moves-to-Ban-All-Russian-Gas-by-2027-in-Major-Geopolitical-Shift-Eyeing-Energy-Independence/

John Helmer, IN TEATRALNAYA PLOSHCHAD, WITKOFF, KUSHNER, AND DMITRIEV POINT TO THE RIGHT OF THE KARL MARX STATUE In a single day of this week, Tuesday December 2, Russian officials admitted that negotiations of an end-of-war settlement with the US are failing for lack of American specificity on the territorial and demilitarization issues and of “genuineness” and “sincerity” on ending the sanctions war; that there are serious, unresolved, and unexplained differences with strategic ally China; and that in response to questions from strategic ally India, the Kremlin is unready to say what side President Vladimir Putin will take if fighting breaks out again between Indian and Chinese forces along their Himalayan frontier. https://johnhelmer.net/in-teatralnaya-ploshchad-witkoff-kushner-and-dmitriev-point-to-the-right-of-the-karl-marx-statue/

Business carries on: ‘Uninterrupted Oil Shipments’: Putin Questions US Punishing India During Red-Carpet Welcome At a moment that Washington and the EU have loudly denounced that India’s purchases of cheap Russian oil help finance Moscow’s war in Ukraine. Putin stated while in Delhi, “The United States itself still buys nuclear fuel from us for its own nuclear power plants. That is also fuel,” according to his words to India Today.

​ He questioned while pointing out the clear contradiction, “If the U.S. has the right to buy our fuel, why shouldn’t India have the same privilege?... ..PM Modi in turn confirmed that “Both sides are working towards the early conclusion of a Free Trade Agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union.” On India’s dealing with Trump and tariffs, Putin struck a tone of optimism, also as Moscow is engaged in its own direct talks with Washington. “We hope that, in the end, all violations of World Trade Organization regulations will be rectified,” Putin said.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/uninterrupted-oil-shipments-putin-questions-us-punishing-india-during-red-carpet-welcome

The rumor is that Xi told Macron to stop droning Russian tankers “or else”. World Risks ‘Disintegration Of The International Order’ As Macron Fails To Woo Xi Into Pressuring Putin https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/world-risks-disintegration-international-order-macron-fails-woo-xi-pressuring-putin

​I can’t find a neutral read on Trump’s new National Security Strategy, but it reasserts absoolute regional dominance, specifically the Monroe Doctrine that the US is the not-to-be-challenged boss of the western hemisphere.

Europe is relegated to vassal status, with the US openly disgruntled by the European shift to totalitarianism, against free speech, and using Russia as an external threat to do so. The US intends to disengage and use carrot and stick on a downgraded Europe (&UK).

The US wants to do more business with Russia, and Europe should make up and be reasonable with their large neighbor.

China is valuable trade partner, but never to be trusted. China’s neighbors all need to support the US better, to keep the US as a counterbalance to the Chinese threat, so get to it, guys.

The Middle East is now more of a bother than it is worth, and the US does not want this to keep being the case, because the future is Indo-Pacific.

Trump national security strategy calls out ‘anti-democratic’ Europe, warns of ‘civilizational erasure’​ https://nypost.com/2025/12/05/us-news/trump-national-security-strategy-calls-out-anti-democratic-europe/

2200 miles from Miami in a small, open boat: Bizarre Double Strike On Trinidad Bound Boat

It’s hard to make sense of the double aerial strike on a peñero fishing boat heading from Venezuela to Trinidad and Tobago.​

John Leake follow up: Postscript: Double Strike on Trinidad Bound Boat​ - Responding to reader comments to my earlier post.​

​

Ousted SOUTHCOM Commander Admiral Holsey “had initial concerns about the legality of lethal strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean, according to former officials aware of the discussions.” Shortly after taking over Southern Command, Hegseth told Admiral Holsey: “You’re either on the team or you’re not,” according to notes from a participant on the VTC. “When you get an order, you move out fast and don’t ask questions.”​ ... Hegseth asked Adm. Alvin Holsey to step down, a de facto ouster that was the culmination of months of discord between Hegseth and the Southcom chief.​ https://x.com/JenGriffinFNC/status/1996403225260359797

​

Even the POTUS doesn’t have clearance... Why Hegseth’s Alleged War Crime Will Never Be Revealed - Lethal strike on alleged drug boat in Caribbean is shrouded in an above-top secret world

Family of man killed in US ‘drug boat’ strike files complaint over ‘extrajudicial killing’

The U.S. military has killed more than 80 people since it began striking vessels that the Trump administration said were carrying drugs​ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/boat-strike-human-rights-complaint-alejandro-carranza-hegseth-b2877647.html

​

Despite ceasefire and Trump guarantees, Israel kills Palestinian journalist in Gaza

Latest fatality brings death toll of journalists in Gaza by Israeli fire to 257, according to governmental figures​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/despite-ceasefire-and-trump-guarantees-israel-kills-palestinian-journalist-in-gaza/3759993

​

So Bibi, I hear you need another favor now... Netanyahu Pleads ‘More Support’ From Trump To Secure Pardon In Corruption Case On Sunday, Netanyahu’s lawyer sent an official letter and 111 pages of documents to Herzog formally requesting a pardon. The Israeli prime minister claims he needs a pardon to lead Israel’s ongoing low-intensity wars in Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon. Herzog said he is reviewing Netanyahu’s request, but the process of reaching a decision could take two months. During Monday’s call, “Trump told Netanyahu he thinks the pardon will work out but didn’t commit to any further steps,” Axios wrote, citing a US official. “Netanyahu wants Trump to do more, but the president has done all he can do,” a second US official added.

​ During the call, Trump allegedly told Netanyahu he should be “a better partner” in implementing the peace agreement with Syria. Trump also allegedly told Netanyahu to “take it easy” in Syria after Israeli strikes killed 13 people in the village of Beit Jinn earlier this month.

​ “The president told Netanyahu that the new leadership in Syria is trying to make it a better place,” one of the US officials said.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/netanyahu-pleads-more-support-trump-secure-pardon-corruption-case

​

“A Second West Bank”: Israeli Military Raids Escalate in Occupied Syrian Border Villages

Israeli forces are entrenching even further in Syria as Benjamin Netanyahu says he wants a demilitarized “buffer zone” stretching to Damascus.​

The 1967 “buffer zone” is claimed by Israel as “Israel” these days: Israel’s Netanyahu Says Syria Deal is Possible, Expects Buffer Zone https://english.aawsat.com/arab-world/5215180-israels-netanyahu-says-syria-deal-possible-expects-buffer-zone

UN General Assembly adopts resolution demanding that Israel withdraw from Syrian Golan to 1967 line

Draft resolution, penned by Egypt, was approved with 123 votes in favor, 7 against and 41 abstentions​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/un-general-assembly-adopts-resolution-demanding-that-israel-withdraw-from-syrian-golan-to-1967-line/3760425



​ UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Palestine calling for ending 1967 occupation

Draft resolution approved with 151 votes in favor, 11 against and 11 abstentions​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/world/un-general-assembly-adopts-resolution-on-palestine-calling-for-ending-1967-occupation/3760407

Egypt denies coordinating with Israel on Rafah border reopening

Cairo says any deal on the matter will result in the opening of the crossing from both sides​ https://thecradle.co/articles/egypt-denies-coordinating-with-israel-on-rafah-border-reopening#google_vignette​

Israeli Fire Kills 4 Palestinians in Gaza and West Bank​ https://english.aawsat.com/arab-world/5215004-israeli-fire-kills-4-palestinians-gaza-and-west-bank

Israel has tightened its blockade of the Palestinian city of Ramallah.​ https://en.topwar.ru/274601-izrail-usilil-blokadu-ramally-tysjachi-palestincev-zablokirovany-na-kpp.html

​

Strident Israeli “virtue-signaling”: May Golan, Israeli Minister of Social Equality: ‘I am Personally Proud of the Ruins in Gaza’​ https://rumble.com/v72hka2-may-golan-israeli-minister-of-social-equality-i-am-personally-proud-of-the-.html

In a two-year blitz, Israeli lawmakers passed over 30 laws curtailing Palestinians’ rights and punishing dissent, a new report shows.​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/legislating-apartheid-how-israel-entrenched-unequal-rule-during-gaza-war/

​

State supported ethnic-cleansing torture: Israeli Settler Outposts Spread Among West Bank Villages and Fuel Fear of More Attacks The fear is palpable in this Palestinian village. It’s clear in how farmers gather their harvests quickly, how they scan the valley for movement, how they dare not stray past certain roads. At any time, they say, armed Israeli settlers could descend.

​ “In a matter of minutes, they get on their phones. They gather themselves, and they surprise you,” said Yasser Alkam, a Palestinian-American lawyer and farmer from the village of Turmus Ayya. “They hide between the trees. They ambush people and beat them up severely.”​ https://english.aawsat.com/features/5215096-israeli-settler-outposts-spread-among-west-bank-villages-and-fuel-fear-more

​

Hillary Clinton warns Adelson’s newspaper that young Americans are becoming sympathetic to Palestinians, must be stopped

Democrats and Republicans fight to prove who is more loyal to the genocidal state​

U.S. Deploys Shahed-136 Clones To Middle East As A Warning To Iran

The U.S. possessing long-range one-way attack drones at all is a major development, but deploying them “to flip the script on Iran” is even a bigger deal.​ https://www.twz.com/air/u-s-deploys-shahed-136-clones-to-middle-east-as-a-warning-to-iran​

How to intimately​know and manage each and every government employee: The Former Israeli Spies Overseeing US Government Cyber Security Axonius is commonly described as an American company. While its headquarters and administrative functions are in New York, its founders, senior executives, and its primary financiers are all Israeli, and, critically, its software and engineering functions are based in Tel Aviv. Axonius has more than eight-hundred employees, and a search of LinkedIn profiles confirms that a majority of Axonius’s engineers in Tel Aviv have a background in Israeli military intelligence.

​ The pitch for the Axonius system is that it centralises data from all the security and IT tools an organisation uses into one place for easier analysis, control and fixes. And that place is Tel Aviv, where the hundreds of former Israeli spies working as engineers for Axonius have unprecedented access and visibility into the habits and movements of millions of US federal government employees.

​ With this visibility an Axonius operator can connect individual devices with individual IDs as well as seeing all login/logoff data and website usage. An operator can also order an account to be disabled, a device to be quarantined, or a user to be removed from a group.​

US senator pushes ban on dual citizenship, creating uncertainty for Israeli-Americans, olim​ [​”Jewish immigrants to Israel”]

Proposing Senator Moreno was born in Bogota, Colombia, and emigrated to the United States with his family as a child. At 18, he became a citizen and renounced his Colombian citizenship.​ https://www.jpost.com/american-politics/article-879110

​

We are 40-50 years behind on infrastructure: America’s Great Build-A-Thon Comes With A Price Tag https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/americas-great-build-thon-comes-price-tag

From Ellen Brown: Cross-post, “New York City’s Forgotten Public Bank Plan” by Andy Morrison Here is an excellent article by Andy Morrison, associate director of the New Economy Project, on the historical challenges and future prospects of public banking in New York City —

​“New York City’s Forgotten Public Bank Plan”

​In 1975, Wall Street declared war on New York, sending the city into a fiscal crisis.A forgottenpublic banking proposal in the state assembly could have stopped it — and put both the city and the country on the path to socialized finance.

… Steingut and his allies weren’t trying to tear the system down.They simply realized just how exposed the city really was to Wall Street’s power.In pushing back, they didn’t invent a grand theory.They were, in fact, being pragmatic in treating public money like public infrastructure, instead of letting it be controlled by private institutions.​

​

Well, as a control-narrative it has become ineffectual: Victor Davis Hanson Proclaims “The End Of Climate Change” Decades of ‘consensus’ around so-called climate catastrophe are now running into new economic, technological, and geopolitical realities.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/victor-davis-hanson-proclaims-end-climate-change​

“le petit Roi” Macron Wants To Go Full “Ministry Of Truth” With Draconian Censorship Grab On Friday, Macron once again raised the alarm about so-called “disinformation” spreading on social media, insisting that parliament grant authorities the ability to immediately block content deemed “false information.” As if the existing arsenal of censorship tools weren’t enough, the left-wing president now wants to establish a “professional certification” system that would effectively create an official, state-approved class of media outlets—separating those that toe the government’s ethical line from those that refuse to do so.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/macron-wants-go-full-ministry-truth-draconian-censorship-grab

Keir Starmer Machine Ran a Secret Campaign to Demonetize Breitbart News and Other Opposition Outlets

Starmer’s current chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, served as the head of a machine that targeted media outlets on the left and right, foreshadowing the UK’s crackdown on dissent.​

​ And specifically: Clandestine Campaign To Defund ZeroHedge, The Federalist & Breitbart Traced To Kier Starmer Operation https://www.zerohedge.com/political/clandestine-campaign-defund-zerohedge-federalist-breitbart-traced-kier-starmer-operation

Trump says Somali-American Congresswoman Ilhan Omar should be thrown out of US​ - US president attacks Omar, calls Minnesota governor ‘crooked’​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/trump-says-somali-american-congresswoman-ilhan-omar-should-be-thrown-out-of-us/3761651

US Bombs Somalia for 102nd Time This Year​ - According to US Africa Command, the strike targeted al-Shabaab in southern Somalia​ https://news.antiwar.com/2025/12/02/us-bombs-somalia-for-102nd-time-this-year/

80% Of Milan’s Predatory Crimes Are Committed By Foreigners, Police Chief Warns MPs As Olympics Looms​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/80-milans-predatory-crimes-are-committed-foreigners-police-chief-warns-mps-olympics

​It is too expensive to separate and clean to recycle or even burn: Report Shows How Recycling Is Largely a ‘Toxic Lie’ Pushed by Plastics Industry “These corporations and their partners continue to sell the public a comforting lie to hide the hard truth: that we simply have to stop producing so much plastic,” said one campaigner.​ https://www.commondreams.org/news/greenpeace-plastic-report

​It looks like they have a criminal-collusion case: Blockbuster San Francisco Lawsuit Targets Food Industry Giants Over Ultraprocessed Foods, with Extensive Documentation of Health Damage and Success in Producing Addiction https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2025/12/blockbuster-san-francisco-lawsuit-targets-food-industry-giants-over-ultraprocessed-foods-with-extensive-documentation-of-health-damage-and-success-in-producing-addiction.html

Glyphosate “Safety” Study Ghostwritten by Monsanto Retracted After 25 Years of Deception

Millions of pounds of glyphosate were approved, defended, and sprayed worldwide on the basis of a paper we now know was fundamentally compromised and scientifically invalid.​

Ernesto Ramirez Junior Revealed To Be One Of The Cases Of First 10 FDA Admitted Covid Vaccine Deaths: Dr. Maryanne Demasi Has Part Of The Back Story To The Prasad Memo

​ “The FDA Seems Sincere,” Said Ernesto’s Grieving Father; Vaccinistas And Media Predictably Enraged, asmRNA Markets Drop. A Watershed Event Or An Insulting Nothingburger? Could It Be Both?​

​Organic Vegetable Gardener (pictured with hand-planted row of yellow onion starts)

