Fellow Spectators,

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Iran Decides to Take Matters in Hand​, Paul Craig Roberts

As I finished writing the article below,Iran decided to take matters out of the hands of Trump and Netanyahu. The decision was a consequence of Netanyahu’s order to the American-provided Israeli Air Force to commence the bombing of civilian residential areas of Beirut, Lebanon, and warning the residents to flee their soon to be ruined homes. TheIsraeli invasion of southern Lebanon has again been halted by the Hezbollah militia, the third time the Israeli Army has been stopped by a mere militia.Frustrated at Israel’s impotence on the ground, Netanyahu decided to take it out on citizens in Lebanon’s capital further northdistant from the battlefield where the Hezbollah militia stopped the Israeli attack. Thanks to Washington, Israel makes up for its inability to perform on the ground with its American Air Force, which its opponents of choice do not have.

​ When defeated on the ground, Israel bombs civilians. The only thing the IDF is good for is murdering women and children.

​ The Iranians told Netanyahu that Iran’s Armed Forces will not tolerate any more Israeli barbarism in Lebanon and Israel had best evacuate its own cities. Netanyahu quickly backed down on his planned bombing of civilian housing in Beirut suburbs.Trump, who emerges each day as ever more a pathological liar tried to cover up the Iranian defeat of Washington and Israel by claiming to have convinced Hezbollah to stop embarrassing Israel by stopping their advance in southern Lebanon.There is zero chance that Hezbollah will cede southern Lebanon to Israel.​ https://paulcraigroberts.org/iran-decides-to-take-matters-in-hand/

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Thanks Eleni: A short, clear lesson in post WW-2 history: Iran neither retaliates nor negotiates; it continues its global revolution​ by Thierry Meyssan We do not understand Iran’s position vis-à-vis the United States and its allies at all: the Iranian people are not surprised by the war. They expected it, given their anti-imperialist stance. They are not so much interested in negotiating an end to hostilities as in establishing a new international order. They are willing to suffer in order to advance their own agenda. Washington may win militarily, but it is Tehran that is making political progress. Westerners completely misunderstand what the Iranians want, a people they know nothing about. They still haven’t grasped themessages of Mohammad Mossadegh and Ruhollah Khomeini:Iranians can liberate their country from Anglo-Saxon colonial exploitation and free the world from Western colonial dominationby drawing on their religion for the strength necessary to accomplish this revolution.

​ MohammadMossadegh demonstrated that it was possible to reclaim the nation’s assets. He nationalized the oil industryand negotiated the share his country had granted to foreign companies. Certainly,he was overthrown by the CIA and MI6 with the Shah’s complicity, but what he had accomplished could never be undone.Mossadegh awakened an exploited nation.​ https://www.voltairenet.org/article224477.html​

Iran to deepen ties with ‘principal strategic partner’ China: Ghalibaf

Beijing and Tehran have significantly expanded their strategic cooperationsince the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran​ https://thecradle.co/articles/iran-to-deepen-ties-with-principal-strategic-partner-china-ghalibaf

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on of Alabama, War On Iran: After Israel Threatened Beirut Iran Announced To Further Reduce Global Oil Supplies

The Israeli government, pushed by its Zionazis and with the support of the White House, has announced that it will attack the Dahiyeh suburb of Beirut. Dahiyeh is normal civil neighborhood which is claimed to have a Shia majority with sympathies for Hizbullah.

Israel says it will renew strikes on Hezbollah in Beirut after lobbying for US green light – Times of Israel

Israel announced Monday morning that it would renew strikes on Hezbollah’s stronghold in southern Beirut, after significantly curtailing attacks on the Lebanese capital for weeks at the request of US President Donald Trump’s administration, …

..Lebanon is part of the crumbling ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran.

Iran’s foreign minister warned of the consequences of such a severe breach of the ceasefire:

Seyed Abbas Araghchi @araghchi – 11:04 UTC · Jun 1, 2026

For immediate attention:

The ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts.

The US and Israel are responsible for the consequences of any violation.

In reaction to the Israeli announcement Iran has stopped all negotiations and threatened to respond in kind. https://www.moonofalabama.org/2026/06/war-on-iran-after-israel-threatened-beirut-iran-announced-to-further-reduce-global-oil-supplies.html

Trump Reportedly Ripped Netanyahu In Phone Call, Demanded Lebanon Truce: ‘You’re F**king Crazy, I’m Saving Your Ass’​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/irgc-launches-new-strikes-kuwait-after-us-attacks-until-last-american-soldier-leaves

Iran says damage at Kuwait airport terminal caused by US Patriot missile malfunction​ - IRGC spokesman denies Iranian strike on airport terminal​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/iran-says-damage-at-kuwait-airport-terminal-caused-by-us-patriot-missile-malfunction/3955764

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It looks like a Shahed, but US/Israel and Russia all have Shahed-clones: Iranian drone attack kills Indian citizen in Kuwait after US strikes Qeshm Clashes continue as diplomacy between Washington and Tehran shows little progress.​ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/6/3/iranian-drone-hits-kuwaits-main-airport-after-us-strikes-qeshm-island

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To what does he refer? ‘They Were Slightly Provoked’: Trump Downplays Iran’s Attacks Targeting US Bases in Kuwait and Bahrain At least one person was killed, and dozens were injured during Iran’s attack on Kuwait “There’s a reason for everything, and we hit them pretty hard last night,”the president told reporters in the Oval Office.“Some people would say they were slightly provoked because we took a strong action for a different reason, so they were reciprocating.”

​ Iran launched the missile and drone attacks after the US bombed a commercial ship attempting to reach Iran and launched strikes on Iran’s Qeshm island.​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/06/03/they-were-slightly-provoked-trump-downplays-irans-attacks-targeting-us-bases-in-kuwait-and-bahrain/

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Peace Talks Stall: U.S. Denies Iranian Claims Of Warning Shots At Destroyers​ - U.S. CENTCOM Denies Report​ - Iran Military Fires “Warning Missiles” At US Destroyers In Gulf of Oman​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-fm-warns-american-bases-are-legitimate-targets-cites-no-tangible-progress-talks

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Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-06-06 “Dow record while the leaders bled” finally snapped: Friday’s 172K jobs beat killed the rate-cut trade, and everything — stocks, crypto, gold, silver — got liquidated in one session, with the Nasdaq printing its largest point drop in history and Bitcoin slicing below $60K. Overnight the Hormuz standoff went kinetic: a botched US tanker escort drew IRGC ballistic missiles onto US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, ending the “talks are going well” narrative. Continuation underneath: Russia-Ukraine grinds, South Lebanon hits week 13, and the oil-supply-crisis-meets-falling-price paradox is still unexplained. Everything-down Friday: Nasdaq’s largest-ever point drop, S&P sheds ~$2T. S&P 500 closed -2.6%, Nasdaq 100 -4.8%(zerohedge);largest daily point decline in Nasdaq historyper Hedgeye;~$2T market cap erasedper Kobeissi;VIX +36%. The 9-week win streak died on the 3rd-strongest jobs report in 18 months.​.. ..Fed pivot to HIKE: jobs beat reverses the cut trade. 172K vs 88K expected, a 4-sigma beat; traders now fully price a quarter-point hike by year-end — a complete reversal from the ~40bps of cuts expected pre-war.​.. ..Markets: the jobs report that broke the 9-week rally​ - The “good news is bad news” mechanics: a strong labor market removes the Fed’s room to cut, and a corporate sector buried in debt that needs lower rates can’t take it. Kobeissi: all 7 hourly Nasdaq candles red, biggest drop since “Liberation Day”; Barchart: QQQ -5%, worst since April 4, 2025.​

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Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-06-05 The AI trade finally cracked in public: Broadcom shed ~$350B on a record quarter while the Dow printed a fresh all-time high on the same session — a rotation into health insurers and banks dressed up as a rally. Trump’s Lebanon ceasefire was rejected by Hezbollah within hours as Hezbollah burned through ~6 Merkavas around Beaufort Castle, Oman’s main oil terminal took a drone, and Zelensky mailed Putin an open letter proposing direct talks... ..Lebanon ceasefire collapses on arrival; Hezbollah shreds armor. The US announced a Lebanon-Israel ceasefire; Hezbollah’s chief categorically rejected it, demanding it cover all of Lebanon and a full IDF withdrawal (zerohedge). On June 4 Hezbollah hit roughly six Merkava tanks around Beaufort Castle with ATGMs and thermal FPV drones (MenchOsint), killing Israeli Captain Eitan Shmuel Lamberg (MenchOsint). Iran says it’s prepared to strike Israel if the army moves on Beirut... ..The new capability: thermal-sighted FPV drones giving Hezbollah night anti-tank strikes, including an RPG warhead into a Merkava’s weaker rear door — one of 13 FPV anti-tank ops in a week (war_noir, jonelmer).

​ “Ben Gvir​” called a Lebanon ceasefire “a fantasy”; Trump said he’d maintain the Iran ceasefire unless US troops are killed. Iran’s military adviser warned the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait it would “go after them” after the war.​.​. ..Trump said he’d be “honored” to meet Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei “to make a deal,” that the US will “win militarily or on paper,” and that there’s no reason to retrieve Iran’s nuclear “dust” because it’s “entombed” (Kobeissi, zerohedge). Iran countered that no tangible progress has been made.

​ An agreement on releasing frozen Iranian funds is reportedly in its final stages, with a special deposit fund under discussion (FirstSquawk) — Iran wants 50% up front per chatter on the feed... ..Satellite imagery and CCTV showed damage at Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait despite CENTCOM intercept claims, and CNN footage put USS Ford damage as more severe than the Navy stated... ..Oman terminal struck; Gulf oil infrastructure burning. Oman’s main terminal Mina al Fahal took a drone strike, suspending loadings with supertankers anchored offshore (HormuzLetter); a UAE LNG terminal is still on fire, and Kuwait’s airport Terminal 1 was hit by a Shahed-136, one dead, 60+ injured... ..Shipping through Hormuz is reportedly running ~23 ships/day vs a 40-45 baseline, with inventories draining 6-8M bpd (Mark, citing Nuttall). The US has pulled 58M barrels from the SPR since the war began (Hedgeye).

​ Exxon, Chevron, ConocoPhillips and Aramco are all warning of critically low stocks; Josh Young frames it as a 13M→14M+ bpd disruption (ekwufinance, Josh Young). HIGH.

​ The real release valve: China is importing far less, which Javier Blas calls the most important story in markets — without it, oil is “way, way above $100.” Venezuela’s exports surged +61% YoY to a 7-year high... ..Finland’s DefMin “was aware in advance” of Ukraine’s June 3 St. Petersburg strike on SPIEF’s opening, fueling z-Telegram NATO-complicity reads...

..Zelensky writes Putin; Russia grinds Zaporizhia. Zelensky’s open letter to Putin proposed direct talks and an all-for-all prisoner swap; Peskov’s answer was “he can come to Moscow”.​.. ​..Energy realignment: AfD’s Frohnmaier flew to St. Petersburg to meet Gazprom’s Miller on restarting Nord Stream, with Putin offering gas “tomorrow” if Germany asks (jackprandelli, Frank_Stones, Lord Bebo). The Pentagon is likely cancelling a Tomahawk sale to Germany — officially over provoking Russia, really over depleted stockpiles​... ..US officials have discussed the government taking equity stakes in AI giants, per Jeff Stein — possibly ceded rather than purchased, dividends attached. An MIT study found AI’s speed/volume gains aren’t translating into genuine productivity.​.. ..BoE pumped a record ~£123B via short-term repo in one week with no press coverage, per JustDario — flagged as covering a UK financial strain... ..A Satoshi-era whale dumped ~$350M of BTC after 16 years of holding through Mt. Gox, COVID, Luna and FTX (CryptoNobler)...

..S&P Dow Jones declined to fast-track SpaceX into the S&P 500, delaying ~$14B in passive inflows by a year-plus while FTSE/Nasdaq add it in days — a setup for real index dispersion...



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Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-06-04 The Iran war stopped being abstract: Iranian missiles and drones gutted Kuwait International Airport’s Terminal 1, US bases in Kuwait took confirmed hangar hits, Iran’s navy claims it “targeted” a US destroyer in the Gulf of Oman — and the same afternoon the House voted 215-208 to halt the war, the first congressional rebuke since it began ... The ECB confirmed gold has overtaken Treasuries as the top global reserve asset. SPR sits at a 2004 low while the strait stays shut.​.. ..CENTCOM caught reversing itself. After claiming 100% interception of the Kuwait attack, CENTCOM then accused Iran of a deliberate airport hit — the contradiction was flagged by many (MenchOsint, Daniel Davis, imetatronink). Iran’s IRGC counter-claims the terminal was wrecked by a failed US Patriot... ..Iran’s navy says it struck the “command-and-control center” aboard a US destroyer in the Gulf of Oman with a truck-launched Ghadir anti-ship missile, citing the IRIS Dena... ..Araghchi: no tangible progress; return to talks conditional on ending the Lebanon war; any Israeli strike on Beirut resumes the war... ​..Trump insists Iran is close to signing and “won’t have a nuclear weapon” (zerohedge) — claims the feed treats as a 3-month-old refrain.

​IAEA now sees Iran’s proliferation risk higher than before the war began (zerohedge). Macgregor reports a massive US airlift into the region.​.. ..Oil: SPR at a 2004 low, double-expected draw, Cushing tank bottoms​... ..Ukraine hit St. Petersburg on the opening day of SPIEF ​(St. Petersburg Intl. Economic Forum)— 354 drones per Russia’s MoD, oil terminal ablaze, corvette Boykiy damaged in Kronstadt drydock (dana/rybar, MilitarySummary, Lord Bebo).​.. ​..Lebanon: another “ceasefire” while the bombs keep falling​ - US State Dept announced an Israel–Lebanon ceasefire with “pilot zones” under exclusive LAF control (FirstSquawk) — which the feed read as a recycled headline given Netanyahu the same day said Israel is “ready to resume full-scale escalation” and must demilitarize Lebanon.

​ Israeli jets bombed Shoukine, Shahabiyeh, Touline (Lord Bebo); a UNIFIL peacekeeper was killed by an Israeli strike near Marjayoun (MenchOsint). Hezbollah’s FPV-drone campaign around Beaufort Castle killed two IDF soldiers and reportedly hit the Northern Command commander’s vehicle

​..Drones transited Baltic airspace, triggering alerts in 8 of Estonia’s 15 counties — the “proxy war crossed into direct war” framing...​ ..AI capex under the microscope: Broadcom craters, Anthropic IPOs at $965B, Burry shorts Nvidia...

​..SpaceX IPO: $1.77T, largest in history, profitability rule waived​... ..Crypto breaks down. Bitcoin under $63,000 with ~$400B market-cap gone since mid-May and $1.8B liquidated, the biggest daily wipe since January... ..AfD’s Frohnmaier met Gazprom’s Miller at SPIEF to discuss restarting Nord Stream.​

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Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-06-02 Israel hit southern Lebanon, Iran declared the ceasefire void “on all fronts,” suspended US talks, and reached for the chokepoints — this time naming Bab el-Mandeb alongside Hormuz. Oil jumped ~8%. Trump ran the full arc in one afternoon (”I couldn’t care less” → “talks back on at a rapid pace” → “no troops to Beirut”), the Lebanon truce he announced lasted about fifteen minutes, and overnight Russia put one of the war’s largest missile-and-drone barrages into Kyiv. Markets, naturally, closed the S&P at a record while Bitcoin fell through $70k.​

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Moon of Alabama, War On Iran: Economic Reality Will Force Trump To Defy The Lobby’s Pressure The Zionist lobby is vehemently against any peace deal with Iran. Israel will do its best to sabotage any resolution of the matter by continuing its war in Lebanon, Gaza and the West Bank. It wants the war on Iran to continue until that country is destroyed as a viable competitor.

​ So far the Zionists hold the upper hand. They can and do defy Trump at every corner. The Lobby has the upper hand. He does not yet dare to take it down.

​ Existing oil inventories, commercial ones as well as state owned strategic reserves, were used as a buffer to paper over the lack of some 15% of crude oil in the global markets. Gas prices at the pump have risen, but only moderately.

​ From now on the situation can only, and will, get worse.

During June and July Prices will rise further. Distribution problems will lead to temporary closure of this or that gas station. Selected oil derived products will become rare.

​ By August western governments will start to introduce rationing measures. Smaller refineries will shut down. Political pressure will increase to a point where it can no longer be ignored. The voices of the (non-oil) industry, financial circles, and the public will become louder than the Lobby’s.

​ Only then will Trump be able to show Netanyahoo the finger. He will have to order Israel to stand down.

At some point Iran and the U.S. will come to an agreement. No one will trust that will hold.​ https://www.moonofalabama.org/2026/06/war-on-iran-economic-reality-will-force-trump-to-defy-the-lobbys-pressure.html

House Passes Dem Resolution to Block U.S. Military Action Against Iran In Narrow Vote​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/house-passes-dem-resolution-block-us-military-action-against-iran-narrow-vote

Trump Softens Red Line: ‘No Reason’ To Retrieve Iran’s Nuclear ‘Dust’ As It’s Effectively ‘Entombed’​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/oil-prices-fall-white-house-signals-will-maintain-ceasefire-iran-unless-american

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June 3, Iran Issues 4-Stage Proposal For Deal With US, After Most Intense Overnight Clashes Since April https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/major-iranian-attack-kuwait-international-airport-leaves-one-dead-63-injured

“The Switzerland of the Middle-East”: US Warns Ally Oman That It Better Pick The ‘Right’ Side In Hormuz Standoff​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-warns-ally-oman-it-better-pick-right-side-hormuz-standoff

​ BREAKING: Oman’s main oil terminal Mina al Fahal hit with a drone strike causing a large explosion, suspending all loading and multiple supertankers now anchored off the port, per Reuters. This comes 9 days after Trump threatened to “blow up” Oman.​

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Valdai Club, This is the dangerous myth holding America hostage - Washington’s global supremacy has become its own tar pit https://web.archive.org/web/20260531084644/https://www.rt.com/news/640755-dangerous-myth-holding-america/

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S​implicius, US Wallows in “Stalemate” Purgatory of Its Own Making Now the cat’s out of the bag, and the world is exposed to the embarrassing reality that the months of US strikes did virtually nothing to Iran’s military capability, with Trump forced to cover up and save-face by claiming that he “spared” the Iranian military proper because that was somehow favorable to his post-war vision—sure.

​ The truth is that all the new revelations have unsealed the true aim of US strategy: it was never to totally destroy Iran’s military capability—the US itself never possessed the ability to do so. The aim was to create a brief window of degradation that would allow the Israel-fronted “plan” of overthrowing the Iranian regime to work. The hope was to temporarily slow down and hamper Iran’s military just long enough for the various psyops and false flags to stir up unrest in the country and lead to a Venezuela-style overthrow—but Iran had prepared well, and was not fazed by either prong of the failed operation.

​ CNN concludes:

​ As Iran recovers its missiles, and restores functionality to its missile bases, analysts are concerned that the continued threat posed by this arsenal is being underestimated, especially given the dwindling supply of US missile interceptors.​

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Philip Giraldi, The Israelization of the United States Military Is Proceeding - Thank You Congress and President Trump! Few Americans know the history of how Israel’s “wag the dog” relationship with the United States developed. Israel’s 1967 successful war against its neighbors demonstrated to military planners in Washington how a qualitative edge in weapons could enable a small country to resist much larger and seemingly more powerful adversaries. Israel was largely supplied with French weapons at the time that reportedly out-performed the Russian equipment in the hands of Syria and Egypt. As a consequence, in 1968, with strong support from a heavily lobbied Congress, Zionist influenced US President Lyndon B Johnson approved the hitherto blocked sale of F-4 Phantom fighters to Israel, establishing the precedent for continuing US support of Israel’s Qualitative Military Edge, generally referred to by the acronym QME, over its Arab and Christian neighbors. Five years later, in the aftermath of the 1973 Yom Kippur War, the United States and Israel came to an understanding whereby they tacitly adopted the doctrine of active US maintenance of Israel’s QME. After that war, the United States also quadrupled its foreign aid to Israel, effectively replacing France as Israel’s largest arms supplier.

​ This de facto commitment to maintaining Israel’s qualitative edge was subsequently made explicit by President Ronald Reagan and has been confirmed by every US administration since that time. Substantial supplementary weapons shipments under Presidents Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Donald Trump have even supported Israel’s genocide in Gaza and its attacks on non-threatening Syria and Lebanon.​..​ ..Israel’s Lobby, regarded as the most powerful foreign policy lobby deployed against Congress and the White House, has used its access to power to constantly expand its role in weapons development to satisfy what Israel sees as threats against it... ..Currently Israel and its friends in Washington are moving to complete integration of many aspects of how our military operates at various levels with Israeli counterparts. No other US “ally,” which the Jewish state is not technically, including NATO members, has anything like this access and ability to influence developments... ..Those who think Israel has too much power have a point as it is even strong enough to shut down First Amendment Freedom of Speech, both by suppressing or even criminalizing what it regards as criticism of itself...​ Even though Israel is widely known to be a major nuclear weapons power, members of the US government are not allowed to state that that is the case... And the irony is that Israel only has the weapons because it stole the nuclear fuel and timers from the United States. President John F Kennedy tried to stop the nuclear weapons program and many believe he was assassinated by Israel as a result!​ ... ..Congress is considering passing a bill that will give Americans serving in the Israeli army US government provided full benefits like education, jobs and medical care just as if they had been serving in the United States military. Indeed, the legislation currently working its way through Congress would, for the first time in American history, treat service in a foreign army both legally and in practice as equivalent to service in the US armed forces — but only where that foreign army is Israeli... ..The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2027 released on May 13th. Section 224 of the House version of the Act entitled “United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative” integrates “US-Israeli military research and development, co-production of weapons systems, licensing agreements, AI, directed energy, data integration, and missile defense.” It creates the framework for “bilateral research and development, co-production of weapons, joint ventures, licensing agreements, and seemingly every manner of US-Israeli military-industrial complex cooperation.” The result is to completely connect the functionality of the US military with that of the Israeli military. The implementation of the agreement would arguably do more to irreversibly link the US military to the Israeli military than the $200 billion in military assistance Israel has received from the United States.​.. ..A persistently pro-Zionist Congress has accomplished this shift in the relationship quietly, almost secretly. Though it has been done clearly channeling through the White House and Netanyahu’s leadership, it has been obtained without the knowledge and consent of the American people to whom the US government is allegedly responsible. And, of course, all the integration expenses will be borne by the US taxpayer. Interestingly, of course, it should also be noted that the integration of the US military with that of Israel comes at a time when the American public is expressing unprecedented levels of distrust in and dislike of the Israeli government. That is perhaps no coincidence as Netanyahu seeks to create unbreakable legal and administrative ties between the two countries... ..“The shift will strip away the political and diplomatic oversight mechanisms that make the relationship publicly accountable, moving it from a visible annual aid vote into the opaque machinery of defense acquisition, where oversight is limited and political accountability is minimal...​ And this all comes at a time when the Israeli military has repeatedly used U.S. weapons in strikes that have violated international humanitarian laws in Gaza, and as Israel has repeatedly violated ceasefires (as has the US itself) in the Trump administration’s unnecessary war with Iran.”​ https://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/the-israelization-of-the-united-states-military-is-proceeding/

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New Footage Reveals Ford Carrier Damage Far More Severe Than Pentagon Acknowledged The major blaze erupted in March at a moment Iran claimed to have directly hit US naval vessels, but crisis was consistently downplayed by Pentagon officials at the time.

​ The obtained video reveals severely destroyed sleeping quarters, showing sailors’ bunks entirely reduced to charred, twisted metal. The ceiling directly above the berthing areas appears completely gutted by the intense flames, while exposed wiring hangs from overhead and thick ash blankets the floor.

​ One sailor and eyewitness stationed on board the aircraft carrier told CNN: “I seriously thought we were going to lose the ship. It’s either fight or die.”

This doesn’t sound like some localized fire in a small compartment, but a massive emergency - which as we now ​know derailed the Ford’s ongoing Iran mission.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/military/new-footage-reveals-ford-carrier-damage-far-more-severe-pentagon-acknowledged

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Two out of three ships leaving the Strait of Hormuz now sail in the dark. The United States military quietly told seventy of them how to do it in three weeks. Transponders off. Lights out. Hugging the Omani coast. Iran charges up to two million dollars per tanker on the other side of the same water. The strait is now run by two shadow administrations.​

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Richard Revelstoke, The New Grand Chessboard This piece is part of a longer project — a book-in-progress, The Capitalist Civil War, a four-faction feud inside the transnational capitalist class. The trend in geopolitical circles is to declare Mackinder obsolete because geography is abolished by the internet. But this is misguided. The truth is stranger than a geopolitical theory. The Heartland thesis is not dead. In some respects we are watching it play out in real time.

​ Today, there is the middle powers coalition consolidating the Eurasian interior. China sits at its center, the largest industrial power the world has ever seen, reaching westward by rail, pipeline and road through the Belt and Road Initiative, which it has spent two decades building. Russia is joined at China’s hip — a resource-rich junior partner, co-dependent, supplying energy and raw materials — Brzezinski’s nightmare. On Brzezinski’s Grand Chessboard, the game is going badly for the Americans. A brief glance at the Iran War is ample proof. Mackinder called the pivot area the permanent zone of conflict. What is happening is a perfect storm — the thing Brzezinski wrote his book to prevent: the Eurasian coalition, refusing to stay divided, organizing the Heartland against the maritime order that has policed it since 1945.

​ A great deal of foreign-policy commentary is simply Mackinder and Brzezinski regurgitated back to us in the present tense, and it is not wrong to do so. It is only incomplete. Mackinder’s theory still describes something real, and what it describes is happening. The Old Chessboard is still being played, but while it is playing, a second board has been laid over it...

​ But look at what actually is happening now, and how. Capital moves as electronic settlement through a handful of clearing systems. Information moves as data through cables, servers and platforms. And increasingly the coordination of everything else — logistics, markets, weapons, the management of the flows themselves — moves through computer servers, through the accelerating layer of artificial intelligence. All of them have a physical infrastructure, but none of them is territory in Mackinder’s sense. They are networks, and they run through infrastructure: payment rails, data centers, fibre-optic cables, fabrication plants, the algorithms, the internet itself, and the chips that run them.

​ This is the New Grand Chessboard.​.. ..The new board’s most important pieces cut across states. The contest over the second board is being waged by the four factions of the global propertied class. Global communication and transportation, the internet and international trade produced globalism and an elite class of transnational players, and this class, once united by the rules-based order, has splintered into four factions. The second grand chessboard is the transnational capitalist class fighting over the financial-data infrastructure of the planet.​.. ​..The factions are fighting over the segments of the New Grand Chessboard. The Davos institutionalists hold the legacy financial plumbing and the rules; the Silicon Valley insurgents hold compute and are reaching into money; the State Capitalist coalition holds the industrial base and is building rails (literally railroads and metaphorically the financial rails) to escape the others’ control; the Imperial Nationalists hold the reserve currency and the guns. Each controls a chokepoint the others cannot easily route around, which is exactly why none can have a clear victory over the others. They are entangled in the way that only people fighting over shared infrastructure can be — unable to defeat one another without damaging the thing they are all trying to possess.

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Simplicius on recent NATO wargames: European Wargames Bolster West’s Delusions While Conveniently Stoking Fears

Thanks Eleni. Towards the Disintegration of Germany, by Thierry Meyssan As the United Kingdom and Ukraine push Germany to prepare for war against Russia, we are witnessing the collapse of a reunified Germany. The country is deeply divided into two distinct peoples. Its identity is now in question. The dissolution of the Federal Republic of Germany is now inevitable. Meanwhile, the peace agreement between Washington and Moscow will lead to the annexation of parts of Ukraine and Transnistria by Russia. And the European Union’s abandonment of its values will bring about its demise.​ https://www.voltairenet.org/article224627.html

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AI “Hornet” drones attack civilian fuel tankers, which now avoid Crimea. Ukraine using AI drones to strike vital convoys supplying Russian troops The Ukrainian military is stepping up its campaign to destroy vehicles supplying Russian forces along crucial roads in occupied Ukraine using new AI drone technology, experts say. BBC Verify has confirmed footage of at least 14 incidents published in the past week of vehicles carrying food, fuel and ammunition being targeted along critical routes connecting Russia to Crimea.​ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cdjp0n7rn41o

‘Putin’s Davos’ Forum Opens Under Heavy Ukrainian Drone Attack, With Candace Owens & Trump Official In Attendance​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/putins-davos-opens-under-heavy-ukrainian-drones-strike-candace-owns-trump-official

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Simplicius, Ukrainian drones transited Estonia to hit St. Petersburg during the International Economic Forum. Ukraine’s SPIEF Attack Aims for Max Provocation, as Drones Witnessed Coming From Baltic Direction

Ukrainian Drone Smashes Into Russian Passenger Bus, Killing 8 Civilians​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/ukrainian-drone-smashes-russian-passenger-bus-killing-8-civilians

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Russia Weighs $50 Million Plan To Influence Armenia’s Election Reuters reported that Russian officials discussed influence operations aimed at weakening Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan ahead of Armenia’s June 7 parliamentary election.

​ One alleged proposal involved temporarily bringing Armenian passport holders living in Russia back to Armenia to vote for opposition candidates.

Despite the reported efforts, polling suggests Pashinyan’s Civil Contract Party remains the clear frontrunner as Armenia debates its future relationship with Russia and the West.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/russia-weighs-50-million-plan-influence-armenias-election

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Jared Kushner’s Controversial Island Resort Reveals Scheme To Expand Israel’s Sphere Of Influence

The proposed Sazan Island Resort highlights how Affinity Partners uses private investment to push the Trump administration’s foreign policy. Transforming the Gaza Strip into oceanside luxury properties built atop a mass grave isn’t the only real estate development project proposed by Jared Kushner that has embroiled him in controversy. Across the Mediterranean Sea, Albanian authorities have opened an anti-corruption investigation into a company led by Kushner that hopes to transform an island off of the country’s coast into a luxury resort. While Kushner contends that his vision for the island is rooted in transforming it into a paradisaical resort, that picturesque image hides how the project serves as a vehicle for him to advance his ulterior political motives. The probe into his latest development project is the second major anti-corruption investigation in as many years that has exposed a strategy executed by Kushner to use the massive amount of private investment capital at his disposal to advance the interests of the State of Israel and expand the Zionist World Order he continues to fight in the vanguard of.​.. ​..Kushner minced no words, making it clear how nations that aligned themselves with Israel would receive the benefits of investments from his firm. Kushner expounded on how that dynamic could be used to expand the sphere of Zionist influence, remarking, “We’re looking at opportunities to invest in countries who have joined the Abraham Accords, but we’re also looking at opportunities to invest in countries that might join the Abraham Accords and to create economic packages to incentivize them.”​

House Defies Trump By Advancing $8BN New Ukraine Aid Package​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/house-defies-trump-advancing-8bn-new-ukraine-aid-package

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Gilbert Doctorow on Russia shifting more of the economy to warfare: Miscellaneous observations on the Russian home front

They want a Russia-Ukraine energy-war truce, not peace. Germany, France, UK See Opportunity To Revive Putin Talks Without Washington https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/germany-france-uk-see-opportunity-revive-putin-talks-without-washington

US, China Militaries Hold ‘Candid’ Deconfliction Talks In Hawaii As Trump Goes Quiet On Taiwan​ https://www.zerohedge.com/military/us-china-militaries-hold-candid-deconfliction-talks-hawaii-trump-goes-quiet-taiwan

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US tank-bottoms loom: Europe Has “Serious, Really Serious Problems” If US Cuts Oil Exports, Currie​ https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/europe-has-serious-really-serious-problems-if-us-cuts-oil-exports-currie

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Commodity Markets Are Living On Borrowed Time​, Helen Thomas

Governments and industry have softened the impact of energy and commodity supply disruptions by releasing reserves, reducing inventories, and increasing operational flexibility.

​ These measures are temporary, and continued inventory drawdowns are pushing oil and metal markets toward historically tight conditions.

​ Once inventories become critically low, higher prices may become the primary mechanism for balancing supply and demand, leading to weaker economic growth and lower consumption.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/commodity-markets-are-living-borrowed-time

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Kit Klarenberg, on attempts to finally realize Hitler’s dream, EU Imperialism Rising After Hungarian Coup

A run on private-credit shuts the gates: Blackstone’s Private Credit Fund Joins Peers In Gating Investors After Surge In Redemptions https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/blackstones-private-credit-fund-joins-peers-gating-investors-after-surge-redemptions

The nagging question that demands an answer: America’s gold is missing and President Trump knows it.

A 1974 article in a New York periodical stated that the Rockefeller family was directing the Federal Reserve to liquidate Fort Knox gold at below-market prices to unnamed European buyers. 3 days after her tip launched that story, Louise Auchincloss Boyer, Nelson Rockefeller’s personal secretary, fell to her death from her 10th floor Manhattan apartment. The investigation ended there and the gold was gone. For 14 years, industrialist Ed Durrell wrote to over 1,000 government and banking officials demanding a full accounting of what remained in the vaults of Fort Knox. European financial circles were already treating the disappearance as a fact while Washington refused to schedule an audit. Then Reagan’s Gold Commission told Congress in 1982 that the Treasury owned none of that gold. Imagine that! Whatever gold remained in Fort Knox had been transferred to the Federal Reserve — a private banking cartel — and was being held as collateral against the national debt.

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The Slow Disappearance of Cash in Europe​ - Under the guise of fighting money laundering, the EU is making anonymous economic activity progressively harder. Starting in July 2027, Europeans will no longer be allowed to pay businesses or professionals more than €10,000 in cash (roughly $11,500). Any transaction above €3,000 (just under $3,500) will require mandatory customer identification. This is another step toward political uniformity across Europe, stripping countries of autonomy and subtly pushing citizens toward the digital euro.

​ This measure, part of the new Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR), applies directly to all Member States. Under the pretext of fighting money laundering, Brussels is imposing yet another form of forced harmonization that ignores the principle of subsidiarity: the idea that decisions should be made at the level closest to citizens and national governments.​ https://fee.org/articles/the-slow-disappearance-of-cash-in-europe/

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Recently “untouchable”, John Bolton To Plead Guilty In Documents Case, Pay $2M Fine: Report https://www.zerohedge.com/political/john-bolton-plead-guilty-documents-case-pay-2m-fine-report

Stabbed to death by a protected​-minority: UK Police Officers Admit DEI Training Pressured Them To Ignore Dying White Teen Henry Nowak​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/uk-police-officers-admit-dei-training-pressured-them-ignore-dying-white-teen-henry-nowak

Aww Look At The Cute Dancing Robot Police State Surveillance Dog…Dallas World Cup venues roll out prancing Boston Dynamics Spots for “security”​ https://modernity.news/2026/05/30/aww-look-at-the-cute-dancing-robot-police-state-surveillance-dog/

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And don’t say Palantir is genocidal: Philly Cops Admit That They’re Tracking “First Amendment Activity” Critical of AI

A law enforcement document obtained by The Intercept shows police scan social media looking for posts opposing AI data centers.​ https://theintercept.com/2026/06/01/ai-data-center-protest-police-surveillance/

Florida Becomes First State To Sue “Unsafe” OpenAI And Sam Altman Over AI Harms​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/florida-becomes-first-state-sue-unsafe-openai-and-sam-altman-over-ai-harms

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It’s not profitable and needs 100X the world’s available electricity: AI’s Coming Reality Check: When the Physics Finally Hits the Hype https://internationalman.com/articles/ais-coming-reality-check-when-the-physics-finally-hits-the-hype/

‘The Pricking Is Coming’: Dalio Warns AI Bubble Will Burst Like Dot-Com, But Tech Will Endure​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/pricking-coming-dalio-warns-ai-bubble-will-burst-dot-com-tech-will-endure





‘The Best Solution Is To Murder Him In His Sleep’: AI Can Learn Violent Tendencies From Each Other​ https://www.zerohedge.com/ai/best-solution-murder-him-his-sleep-ai-can-learn-violent-tendencies-each-other

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”Bob’s your uncle” explained in first of 21 minutes. Thanks Lucy: One Family Behind Three Wars — The Cecils Nobody Teaches

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We are organisms evolved to the schedule of sunlight: Is ‘Daylight Saving’ a Public Health Problem?

Experts say the debate should not be about whether to change the clocks, but which time we should live by​

I believe there were lab leaks, that “necesitated” ​targeted release​s: There was no Lab Leak: COVID-19 was Spread Intentionally on Multiple Continents​ https://paulcraigroberts.org/there-was-no-lab-leak-covid-19-was-spread-intentionally-on-multiple-continents/

These 2 US stories about the US bioweapons facility at Ft, Detrick being closed for “breaches” in July 2019, and opened back up for business in November. 2019​:



​ 8/2/19: “We are coordinating closely with the CDC to ensure that critical, ongoing studies within bio-containment laboratories are completed under appropriate oversight and that research animals will continue to be cared for in accordance with all regulations,” she said in an email. “Although much of USAMRIID’s research is currently on hold, the Institute will continue its critical clinical diagnostic mission and will still be able to provide medical and subject matter expertise as needed to support the response to an infectious disease threat or other contingency.”

https://www.fredericknewspost.com/news/health/fort-detrick-lab-shut-down-after-failed-safety-inspection-all/article_767f3459-59c2-510f-9067-bb215db4396d.html

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11/24/19: The Army’s premier biological laboratory on Fort Detrick reported two breaches of containment earlier this year, leading to the Centers for Disease and Control halting its high-level research.

The U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases announced Friday that it would restart its operations on a limited scale.

https://www.military.com/daily-news/2019/11/24/cdc-inspection-findings-reveal-more-about-fort-detrick-research-suspension.html

By May 17, 2020 I posted this in Answers https://www.johndayblog.com/2020/05/answers.html

​The first signs that something terrible had gone wrong with the security at the Fort Detrick bio-defence facility fifty miles north-west of Washington DC were when cases of a previously unknown and serious respiratory illness appeared at a retirement village on the western outskirts of the capital in July 2019. The first cases were noted on June 30th amongst the 260 residents of the Greenspring Assisted Living unit, with the infectious disease later affecting 19 staff and taking the lives of some older residents...

​ ​I propose that the scheme devised in desperation last summer for this “diversionary tactic”, was to send the Fort Detrick Virus with the soldiers set to compete at the Wuhan games in three months’ time, while trying to keep a lid on the domestic epidemic until the new year, and a lock on the inquisitive media. Rehearsing for the subsequent global pandemic called for “Event 201” to prepare participants for what they might have to face, and bring their organizational and media responses into line...

​ ​Whether this theory is the correct one may not yet be proven, but it does provide an explanation to the conundrum of the genie that was accidentally released from the bottle but intentionally released from Wuhan. And we must all now suffer the consequences of that US “culpable manslaughter” as we learn to live with their engineered Genie.​ https://ahtribune.com/world/covid-19/4152-american-genie.html

​For more, see my post from 6/21/2021 Fort Detrick https://www.johndayblog.com/2021/06/fort-detrick.html

The Ethial Skeptic: “Omicron” Predated SARS-CoV-2 Wuhan by Years https://theethicalskeptic.com/2024/11/13/omicron-predated-sars-cov-2-wuhan-by-years/

Jessica Rose Ph.D. Moderna is building a modified mRNA “vaccine” for Ebola Bundibugyo - CEPI just gave them $60 million to accelerate development

Meryl Nass MD, Ron Johnson’s hearing today on the COVID shots causing cancer Senator Johnson deftly corrected the misinformed doctor about modified mRNA, and showed very deep understanding of the corruption that pervades every aspect of medical research.​

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Top Doctors Testify that Covid-19 Vaccine Can Cause Cancer

At Senate hearing chaired by Ron Johnson, expert testimony suggests Covid vaccines were more dangerous than media and health officials claimed.​

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John Leake, Pfizer Whistleblower Christine Cotton Takes Her Life After Year of Excruciating Idiopathic Pain French clinical data analyst and two-time guest on the Focal Points announced she cannot endure the pain anymore. Was she screened for thallium poisoning?​

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Jessica Rose Ph.D. on the Renin Angiotensin Aldosterone system that controls body water, salts and blood pressure: New paper shows how spike protein induced autoimmunity derails the RAAS - Revisiting my video on the RAAS from April 2021 and a new study confirming my original hypothesis

Paul Marik MD, Perioperative Repurposed Drugs To Reduce Metastase - Cancer & Metabolic Healing

Sasha Latypova relates the history of vaccines causing cancer: 175+ Years of Cancer: The Big Picture the Establishment Doesn’t Want You to See.

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“Neuroplasticity” induction: NEW STUDY: Advanced Alzheimer’s Patient Regained Speech, Memory, and Bladder Control After a Single Psilocybin Dose

An 80-year-old woman with advanced Alzheimer’s — who had barely spoken for years — experienced rapid and sustained improvement after taking 5g of psilocybin mushrooms.​

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Doing OK With Speech & Bladder (pictured prepping carrots from over-planted rows for refrigeration)

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