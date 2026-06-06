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The Rightway
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The first thing is, I doubt any ships have got out of the straits (apart from some Dhows which have done this for generations) using the US navy’s incredible plan to just,,,,turn there lights and transponders off and follow the Oman coastline for hundreds of miles,,the propaganda is even more irritating than Israeli hasbara,

Anyway, back to our our other favourite topic, covid 19, I thought at the time that they must have seeded this in places such as the Bergamo region in Italy and China near Wuhan. But the biggest damage was caused by those so called vaccines.

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