Resisting Tyranny,

Deciding not to crash the western financial system yet: EU Folds On Russian Asset ‘Reparations’, Commits $105BN Loan To Ukraine https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/eu-commits-105bn-loan-ukraine-fails-steal-russian-assets-reparations

EU blocks protesting farmers in Brussels using barbed wire, tear gas and water cannons, while Orbán says farmers are ‘100% right’

EU farmers protesting the free trade Mercosur agreement are being met with force in Brussels https://rmx.news/article/eu-blocks-protesting-farmers-in-brussels-using-barbed-wire-tear-gas-and-water-cannons-while-orban-says-farmers-are-100-right/

EU “Russia Confiscation” Summit Ends In Failure As Brussels Quietly Paves Way For Eurobonds The solution to Ukraine’s massive financing gap looks as follows: the European Union will provide Kyiv with an interest-free loan of €90 billion for the next two years. Repayment will only be required if Russia pays reparations—which it will not. In that case, the EU plans to fall back on frozen Russian assets to cover the deficit.

That immediate expropriation did not occur is largely due to Belgium’s insistence—given that Euroclear is legally domiciled there—on a collective assumption of liability risks. As so often when consequences might arise from its own actions, Brussels opted for a diluted compromise.

Through the back door, this effectively introduces Eurobonds—a joint debt issuance—without explicitly saying so... ..The Commission will issue bonds officially secured by Russian assets, but for which all member states ultimately bear proportional liability. Put differently: the EU is concealing yet another gigantic debt program, for which taxpayers will be on the hook in the end.

A large portion of this money will flow back into the European and American military-industrial sectors.

We are witnessing a classic EU solution: the existing rulebook is systematically undermined, while the representatives of the so-called “rules-based order” continue their erosion campaign—until even the last residue of trust in the integrity of EU institutions is ground down... ..On Thursday, the EU summit also failed to ratify the Mercosur agreement with South America. At the insistence of France and Italy, the decision was postponed by one month.

Negotiations have stalled for a quarter century. A finalized draft is on the table, providing for a phased tariff reduction over 15 years and covering Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay. With 780 million people, a significant integrated market could emerge.

The agreement aims to boost European exports in automobiles and mechanical engineering while reducing tariffs on agricultural imports from South America—blocked primarily by the French farm lobby. Once again, the EU refuses to ease regulatory burdens on domestic farmers in order to balance competing interests.

In sum, the European Union keeps its debt machinery alive for another two years—while remaining incapable of making substantive moves on the international stage. The politics of postponement, and the costs of delayed decision-making, will ultimately be passed on to European taxpayers. https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/eu-summit-ends-failure-brussels-quietly-paves-way-eurobonds

Moon of Alabama, Russia Is In A Security Dilemma – Europe Pretends To Be In One

Yesterday the President of the Russian Federation took part in an extended board meeting of the Ministry of Defense. ..Putin in his second part with regards to Ukraine:

They engineered a coup, initiated military operations, and deliberately – I am convinced, deliberately – precipitated a war.

President Trump has said that had he been in office at the time, none of this would have happened. He may well be right. Because the previous administration deliberately brought matters to an armed conflict. And I think the reason is clear: they believed Russia could be swiftly broken up and dismantled. European “swine underlings”1 immediately joined the efforts of that previous American administration, hoping to profit from our country’s collapse: to reclaim what had been lost in earlier historical periods and to exact a form of revenge. As has now become evident to all, every one of those attempts, every destructive design against Russia, has ended in complete and total failure.

Russia has demonstrated its resilience in the economy, finance, domestic politics, the state of society, and, ultimately, in its defence capability...

…And our Armed Forces are on the rise. I repeat, much remains to be done, but it will all be done... ..1 ‘swine underlings’ is a verbal translation from the Russian [под-свинки] ‘under-pigs’. It means ‘small piglets’ who are completely depending on the mother sow.

Russia is much smaller than a united NATO. It has way less people and money. NATO countries are arming up. Their populations are actively manipulated into seeing Russia as THE enemy. Russia is in a security dilemma:

[A] security dilemma is when the increase in one state’s security leads other states to fear for their own security. Consequently, security-increasing measures can lead to tensions, escalation or conflict with one or more other parties, producing an outcome which no party truly desires; a political instance of the prisoner’s dilemma.

Europe pretends to be in a security dilemma. There is no way that Russia, with half the population size of the Soviet Union and without Warsaw Pact allies, could march to Berlin. It is completely unrealistic to say that Russia is a danger for the rest of Europe.

But when Belousov says “we are threatened” he is stating a fact. https://www.moonofalabama.org/2025/12/russia-is-in-a-security-dilemma-europe-pretends-to-be-in-one.html

U.S. Congress Passes Defence Bill Locking American Troops Into Europe, Backing Ukraine, Limiting Trump https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/US-Congress-Passes-Defence-Bill-Locking-American-Troops-Into-Europe-Backing-Ukraine-Limiting-Trump/

“Capitulate now or lose Black Sea access”. Trump team floats Ukraine-Russia-US talks in Miami, Zelenskyy says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that the U.S. has offered a format for peace talks featuring Ukraine and Russia at the same table this weekend, but he voiced skepticism that such a trilateral discussion would yield concrete results.

“They proposed this format as far as I understand: Ukraine, America, Russia,” Zelenskyy told reporters in Kyiv. He added that it would be “logical to hold such a joint meeting … after we understand the potential results of the meeting that has already taken place” in Berlin. https://www.politico.eu/article/us-proposes-ukraine-russia-talks-in-miami-volodymyr-zelenskyy-reportedly-says/

US has mooted direct Ukraine-Russia talks for ending war, says Zelensky Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev confirmed he was travelling to Miami, while Ukrainian and European delegations were also in the city. The talks are being mediated by US envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. https://www.wionews.com/world/us-has-mooted-direct-ukraine-russia-talks-in-miami-for-ending-war-says-zelensky-1766250794855

Which country or countries hosted this attack? Israel? First-Ever Ukrainian Attack On A Russian ‘Shadow Fleet’ Tanker In Mediterranean Sea Ukraine is hailing a “new, unprecedented special operation” after a Russia-linked oil tanker was attacked off the coast of Libya. Needless to say these waters are very distant from anywhere Ukraine operates in the war with Moscow forces. https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/first-ever-ukrainian-attack-russian-shadow-fleet-oil-tanker-mediterranean-sea

Threatening Ukrainian Black Sea access: Genocide of Eurologistics: Russian Armed Forces cut Odessa in half, destroying railway bridges https://en.topcor.ru/67051-genocid-evrologistiki-vs-rf-razrezajut-odessu-popolam-raznosja-zheleznodorozhnye-mosty.html

The ultimate perversion of decency: Caitlyn Johnstone, The Australian Israel Lobby Is Flat-Out Saying They Want A Ban On Criticism Of Israel Australians everywhere should be made acutely aware that the Australian Israel lobby is now explicitly advocating a ban on criticism of the state of Israel. Not just hate speech against Jews. Criticism of a foreign state. They’re coming right out and saying it.

During a recent public video conference with the American Jewish Committee on the topic of the Bondi Beach shooting, the Executive Manager of the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) explicitly says he wants pro-Palestine protests to be banned by the Australian government, and that addressing the problem of antisemitic hate speech in Australia necessarily means stopping opposition to Israel’s actions.

Palestinian journalist recounts rape and torture in Israeli prison https://israelpalestinenews.org/palestinian-journalist-recounts-rape-and-torture-in-israeli-prison/

Larry Johnson cites the Torah: The Nonsense of Christian Zionism https://sonar21.com/the-nonsense-of-christian-zionism/

11 Injured in Gaza City as Israel Bombards Areas It Withdrew From https://www.palestinechronicle.com/11-injured-in-gaza-city-as-israel-bombards-areas-it-withdrew-from/

Cold weather claims more lives in besieged Gaza https://en.mehrnews.com/news/239952/Cold-weather-claims-more-lives-in-besieged-Gaza

Infant dies from severe cold southern Gaza Strip https://en.mehrnews.com/news/239942/Infant-dies-from-severe-cold-southern-Gaza-Strip

Over 8,600 Palestinians in Israeli Detention amid Ongoing West Bank Raids https://www.palestinechronicle.com/over-8600-palestinians-in-israeli-detention-amid-ongoing-west-bank-raids/

Just drone ‘em for Bibi, Marco... Rubio hits 2 more International Criminal Court judges with sanctions over Israel prosecutions On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio sanctioned ICC judges Gocha Lordkipanidze and Erdenebalsuren Damdin, imposing travel bans and asset freezes. Rubio tied the move to a Monday vote in which judges upheld November 2024 arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant. https://ground.news/article/rubio-hits-2-more-international-criminal-court-judges-with-sanctions-over-israel-prosecutions_afbcc8

Israeli Missiles Hit Taybeh as Attacks Expand from Lebanon to Syria https://www.palestinechronicle.com/israeli-missiles-hit-taybeh-as-attacks-expand-from-lebanon-to-syria/

“All hat and no cattle”: Türkiye will continue to tell the truth of what is happening in Gaza: President Erdogan Ankara stands firmly with the Palestinian people and is unbowed in its determination to see that justice is served, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan https://www.aa.com.tr/en/turkiye/turkiye-will-continue-to-tell-the-truth-of-what-is-happening-in-gaza-president-erdogan/3775033

Netanyahu Wants To Attack Iran Again, Will Lobby Trump In Mar-a-Lago Visit https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/netanyahu-wants-attack-iran-again-will-lobby-trump-mar-lago-visit

​

Alex Krainer has fresh insights on mideast power relationships. Middle East tectonic shift: is Israel slipping through the cracks? December 11 was the anniversary of the Syrian “revolution,” which toppled the regime of Bashar al Assad. A relatively small force of 20 to 30 thousand HTS Jihadi troops (formerly known as Al Nusra) overran the 260,000-strong Syrian Arab Army in only 11 days...

..Fast forward one year, and things appear to have changed, and quite radically. On 15 October this year, Syria’s new president visited Moscow and met with his counterpart, Vladimir Putin. Three weeks later, Al Jolani was at the White House for a working meeting with president Trump​... Al Jolani was probably summoned to Moscow and Washington to meet the new bosses: “now you work for us!” This is perhaps what Trump was doing, in his own style, when he sprayed his “Victory” perfume on Al Jolani and his Foreign Minister Al Shibani... ..Tony Blair, who was supposed to be take charge of Gaza peace talks was abruptly dumped by the wayside and the Trump administration wrested the lead role in Syria from the British. At last week’s Doha Forum, independent journalist C. J. Wellerman spoke with U.S. Ambassador to Syria, Tom Barrack, who told him that tensions between the U.S. and Israel have reached an unprecedented boiling point over Syria, adding that “President Trump told Netanyahu to back off, or else...” Barrack explained that Israel wants to foment a new war in Syria to divide the country, keep it weak and sabotage the new government, whereas the U.S. believes that maintaining peace and stability in the Arab country will have positive repercussions throughout the region. This stance infuriated Israel, which is why the regime is now publicly attacking the U.S. Ambassador by accusing him of advancing Turkey’s interests at the expense of Israel’s security. According to a recent report in MEMO (Middle East Monitor), “... Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sees Barrack as ‘someone acting with hostility towards Israel,” and that he “is overly influenced by Turkish interests in Syria and behaves like an ambassador serving Ankara’s interests.” Tom Barrack acknowledged that for the Israelis, a unified Sunni Arab state on their border is the sum total of their worst fearsbecause it would pose an existential threat to the Israeli occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights and the Palestinian West Bank... ..One of the strange things about HTS and its predecessors was that they never showed any hostility towards Israel and until not so long ago, Al Jolani was speaking openly about peace and normalization of relations with Israel. As recently as last July, Benjamin Netanyahu himself asked Trump to lift Syria sanctions. Trump did as his friend asked, but Bibi might be having regrets about that request. By now, Al Jolani and his government dropped the Israel friendly mask.

​ On 8 December, the new Syrian Army held a parade at which the troops chanted pro-Palestine slogans, expressing solidarity with Gaza and vowing to liberate the Palestinian people. The reactions in Israel weren’t moderate: “Israeli minister says war ‘inevitable’ after Syrian troops chant for Gaza.”​... ..Trump said he would not allow Israel to interfere in Syria’s development into a prosperous state. However, Israel isn’t backing down and is challenging the U.S. to a showdown over Syria. The deaths of two U.S. servicemen in Syria over the weekend might have been a warning. Tel Aviv’s growing headaches also include Hamas, which now appears to have a close relationship with the new Syrian regime. Israel believes Hamas still has some 40,000 fighters in Gaza, the same number as they did before October 7, 2023 attacks... And it’s still a bit worse than that: U.S. intelligence believes that Hamas’ influence has grown over the past two years and that “Hamas has positioned itself successfully in other parts of the Arab and Muslim world.”​... ​..As The Times of Israel reported,Tel Aviv regards Turkey as “an immediate strategic threat to Israel.” Turkey has by far the largest military in the regionwith a huge arsenal of advanced weaponsthat include some 300 F-16 jets and thousands of powerful Bayraktar drones. Last but not least,Israel’s greatest enemy might be Israel itself. By recklessly opening hostilities with six regional powers and refusing to back down for over two years, it has gutted its own economy and its military strength.

​ And now another piece of bad news for Israel emerged:Trump administration has requested Pakistan to provide peacekeeping troops for Gaza. Apparently, Trump wants the peacekeepers to be from Muslim countries.At the moment, there seems to be great resistance to the idea, but ultimatelyTrump might get his way.​

US imposes sanctions on 29 ‘shadow fleet’ tankers carrying Iranian oil

The US says it imposes sanctions on Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program and its support of militant proxies across the Middle East https://www.newarab.com/news/us-imposes-sanctions-29-tankers-carrying-iranian-oil

​

Trump: Venezuela must pay for seized US oil assets Wednesday, President Donald Trump demanded Venezuela return assets seized years ago from U.S. oil companies, citing lost U.S. investments as part of his pressure campaign against Nicolás Maduro.

​ Venezuela first moved to nationalize its oil industry in the 1970s and expanded expropriations under Hugo Chávez, leading a 2014 international arbitration panel to order $1.6 billion to ExxonMobil.

​ U.S. forces last week seized an oil tanker off Venezuela’s coastamid a naval buildup including the U.S. Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier; officials said the announced‘blockade’ targets previously sanctioned vessels as some tankers divert.

​ Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil demanded in a letter to the U.N. Security Council that the U.S. release the ‘kidnapped crew’ and return oil seized on the high seas​.https://ground.news/article/trump-venezuela-must-pay-for-seized-us-oil-assets

‘Venezuela Will Never Again Be a Colony’: Maduro Government Denounces Trump’s Oil Blockade​ https://scheerpost.com/2025/12/18/venezuela-will-never-again-be-a-colony-maduro-government-denounces-trumps-oil-blockade/

​

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez has said Venezuela would defend the “homeland at any cost” in response to President Trump’s declaration that he’s imposing a blockade on all “sanctioned” tankers entering and leaving Venezuelan ports.​ The New York Times reported that, in the wake of Trump’s threat, which he issued on Tuesday night, the Venezuelan Navy began escorting tankers leaving Venezuelan ports, meaning that if the US attempts to seize another tanker that has a naval escort, it could lead to a direct clash between the US and Venezuelan militaries.​ https://news.antiwar.com/2025/12/18/venezuela-defense-minister-vows-to-defend-the-homeland-at-any-cost-after-trumps-blockade-threat/

​

This tanker is reportedly Chinese: Gunboat Diplomacy Accelerated: US Seizes Another Oil Tanker Off Venezuela’s Coast https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/gunboat-diplomacy-accelerated-us-reportedly-interdicts-seizes-another-oil-tanker

China demands control of Panama ports operator​ - Beijing seeks controlling stake in global ports sale​ https://www.freightwaves.com/news/report-china-demands-control-of-panama-ports-operator

​

I’d say “threaten”, “insult”, or maybe “provoke”: U.S. Now Has Two Aircraft Carrier Strike Groups in Western Pacific to Deter China. https://www.armyrecognition.com/news/navy-news/2025/u-s-now-has-two-aircraft-carrier-strike-groups-in-western-pacific-to-deter-china

China’s First Supercarrier Fujian Makes First Transit of Taiwan Strait During Service​ https://militarywatchmagazine.com/article/china-first-supercarrier-fujian-transit-taiwan

U.S. Approves $1.1 Billion ALTIUS Loitering Munition Package to Expand Taiwan’s Strike Reach.​ https://www.armyrecognition.com/news/aerospace-news/2025/u-s-approves-1-1-billion-altius-loitering-munition-package-to-expand-taiwans-strike-reach#google_vignette

​

Increasing China’s price to invade Taiwan: U.S. Approves Transfer of 420 Ballistic Missiles For Deployment Off Chinese Mainland’s Coast: Key Cities and Infrastructure in the Crosshairs https://militarywatchmagazine.com/article/us-approves-transfer-420-ballistic-missiles-chinese-coast#google_vignette

China Says Region Closer To War Due To US Record Taiwan Arms Package​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/china-says-region-closer-war-due-us-record-taiwan-arms-package

​

Man, this​ space transmission is cheap! China Satellite Obliterates Starlink Using a Dim 2-Watt Laser Fired from 36,000 KM in Space

A Chinese satellite has quietly pulled off something that challenges one of today’s most ambitious space technologies. From 36,000 kilometers away, it fired a laser signal that reached a ground station on Earth—not only intact but also carrying a high-speed data stream. The most surprising part? The entire system ran on just 2 watts of power.​ https://indiandefencereview.com/china-satellite-obliterates-starlink-using-a-dim-2-watt-laser-fired-from-36000-km-in-space/

But stocks are good... UMich Survey Sees ‘Current Conditions’ In America As The Worst In 47 Years​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/umich-survey-sees-current-conditions-america-worst-47-years

​

The end of ‘Welcome Culture’ – Majority of Germans want immigration moratorium, mass deportations, and believe too many legal migrants arrived

YouGov found 53% of Germans favor a total moratorium on all new immigration, as well as the return of a large number of migrants to their homelands​ https://rmx.news/article/the-end-of-welcome-culture-majority-of-germans-want-immigration-moratorium-mass-deportations-and-believe-too-many-legal-migrants-arrived/

​

“Where is Uganda?” Ethnic Cleansing, Trump Style: Administration Moves to Send Asylum Seekers to Uganda, Honduras and Ecuador The article below describes how the Administration is seeking to implement a scheme by which asylum seekers who come to the US are foisted on other countries, similar to the way Israel has repeatedly tried to eject Palestinians from Gaza and get Egypt, Jordan, and other countries to agree to take them. The analogy is not exact since the Palestinians do have the right to stay in Gaza….but not according to Zionists.​ https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2025/12/ethnic-cleansing-trump-style-administration-moves-to-send-asylum-seekers-to-uganda-honduras-and-ecuador.html

​

BREAKING: Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has just released HUNDREDS OF BOMBSHELL RUSSIAGATE DOCUMENTS proving that Barack Obama personally ordered CIA agents to manufacture false intelligence on President Trump and was actively “working with the enemy” to undermine and erode Americans’ confidence in our democracy and President Trump’s LANDSLIDE 2016 VICTORY. This was a coup attempt by Barack Hussein Obama and his cronies… As Jesse Watters said “Whatever happens to these guys is not revenge… it’s accountability. And it’s time for people to pay the price.” ARREST OBAMA NOW!​

Biden White House Coordinated Mar-A-Lago Raid Before Taking Conversations ‘Offline’​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/biden-white-house-coordinated-mar-lago-raid-taking-conversations-offline

Bill Clinton Responds After Half-Naked Photos Appear In Latest Epstein Drop​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/bill-clinton-responds-after-half-naked-photos-appear-latest-epstein-drop

​

Sleazy, no? Trump’s $1,776 ‘warrior dividend’ repurposed from military housing aid

President claims bonus the result of tariff revenue but stipend had already been approved in tax-and-spend bill​ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2025/dec/18/trump-1776-military-checks

​

‘Staggering, industrial-scale fraud’: More than $9B looted from Minnesota medicaid programs​ - U.S. attorney announces additional charges in the ongoing investigation engulfing state​ https://www.wnd.com/2025/12/staggering-industrial-scale-fraud-more-than-9b-looted/

Climbing out very slowly with setbacks?​ Gold & Geopolitics,​ Breaking out of the debt trap - My take on how to break free and build real wealth​

​

A drain of blood out of the real economy; payoff for using $US: About stock buybacks and other scams​ - or how do executives loot their own company

And one “went crazy” close to UT, and they drove right by school buses loading kids: Waymo Spotted Driving Wrong Way Down Busy Street “Just another day in Austin.” https://futurism.com/advanced-transport/waymo-wrong-way

​

They could assist her, but don’t: Canada was unable to treat a sick woman so it offered to assist her in taking her own life She describes waking up sick every day, unable even to tolerate being awake for long hours, and has spent much of her life curled up on a couch, wishing the suffering would end. Her friends have stopped visiting, and she feels isolated from the world outside her front door.

​ Medical experts have told her that the definitive treatment for her condition—a specialized surgery to locate and remove the remaining overactive parathyroid gland—is available only from a surgeon with particular expertise.

​ Unfortunately, none are practicing in Saskatchewan, and she cannot access care elsewhere without a referral from an endocrinologist, yet no endocrinologist in her province is currently accepting new patients.

​ This has left Van Alstine trapped in an impossible situation: unable to get the medical help she needs, unable to travel for proper treatment, and facing unrelenting suffering.

​ Faced with this lack of viable medical support, Van Alstine applied for Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying program—legislation that was instituted in 2016 and allows adults suffering from grievous and irremediable conditions to request a medically supervised end to their lives when they meet specific criteria.

​ One physician has approved her application, and she is now waiting for a second approval, effectively scheduling her death under the terms of the assisted dying law if nothing changes.​ https://endtimeheadlines.org/2025/12/canada-was-unable-to-treat-a-sick-woman-so-it-offered-to-assisted-her-into-taking-her-own-life/

​

Loving this: BREAKING: CDC Sued for Pushing Illegal 72-Dose Childhood Vaccine Schedule CDC accused of running an illegal and unconstitutional hyper-vaccination program — never once tested for cumulative safety.​

Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated Birth Cohort Studies: Unvaccinated Children Are Far Healthier​ https://www.globalresearch.ca/unvaccinated-children-far-healthier/5909762

All 12 Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated Studies Found the Same Thing: Unvaccinated Children Are Far Healthier

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on The HighWire​

​

Nicolas Hulscher, Our CENSORED Study Showing mRNA Injections Induce Severe Genetic Disruption Linked to Cancer and Chronic Disease Is Now Peer-Reviewed and Published - We declare a major victory against the Academic Journal Cartel and their PubPeer Mob enforcement apparatus.

A Midwestern Doctor, What Vaccine Injuries Reveal About the Root Causes of Disease The zeta potential concept is foundational not only to vaccine injury but also health and longevity •Vaccines often cause various side effects, making it hard to identify common causes—many of which overlap with other mysterious and “incurable” ailments.

•Neurologist Andrew Moulden discovered that vaccines frequently trigger microstrokes, which can lead to a myriad of acute and chronic diseases.

​ •Forgotten research from the 1960s shows that blood cell clumping is a root cause of many diseases—a belief also shared by Chinese Medicine.

•Colloidal chemistry and zeta potential science reveal that positive charges around blood cells cause clumping. Agents with concentrated positive charges, such as aluminum and the COVID spike protein, are especially problematic.

​ •Improving the physiologic zeta potential benefits a wide range of acute and chronic illnesses. A strong case can also be made that many conventional and holistic therapies work in part by enhancing zeta potential.​

​

Meryl Nass MD reviews, The latest UN/WHO document on mental health care and non-communicable disease. Some of this sounds like MAHA, but in general it is old wine in new bottles and simply another attempt to snatch authority from national governments

​

Atmospheric Physicist, Anastassia Makarieva, A Major Climate Unknown: Natural Ecosystems We do not even recognize the existence of a parallel universe: natural ecosystems. Yet understanding their role in climate stability is essential for any viable ecological strategy for our species.​





​Winter Gardener (pictured solstice morning)

