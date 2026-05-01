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pyrrhus's avatar
pyrrhus
3h

The largely ineffective US blockade has only stopped two tankers, and a lot more than that have gone through the Strait, nor have they stopped any tankers headed for China...and many of these USN's few ships have been at sea far too long...If they stop a China bound tanker , and China doesn't dispatch warships to escort them, the US ships will have to break off....

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Rhys Jaggar's avatar
Rhys Jaggar
2h

I'm not sure which decades Paul Marik is referring to when he is talking about 'cancer therapies solely focussing on tumour cells', but it will be 30 years ago next year that I left cancer research and I was working in an institute where targeting the tumour vasculature was a core research aim; understanding tumour cell responses to hypoxia was another (which won Peter Ratcliffe a Nobel Prize); and activating immune responses to target tumours was a third. We were not revolutionaries, we were part of global efforts targeting such approaches.

So it's a safe bet to say that for at least 40 years, a wide range of approaches to try and treat cancer have been researched and developed and many distinct approaches which did NOT specifically target tumour cells themselves were already well underway by 1997.

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