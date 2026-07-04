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Vlad Tverdohleb's avatar
Vlad Tverdohleb
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What strikes me about this is how Kafka's world keeps becoming more real, not less. He wrote about the absurdity of systems that promise everything and deliver nothing, the bureaucracy that grinds people down, the feeling of being trapped in a machine you can't see or name. And here we are, living exactly that.

The energy data is the clearest mirror. Infinite growth on a finite planet. The stories we tell ourselves to keep the machine running. The refusal to look at what's actually happening because looking would mean admitting the whole thing is unsustainable.

Kafka would have understood the oil reports better than most economists. He knew that the horror isn't just the system itself. It's the way we keep believing in it long after it's stopped working.

Happy birthday to a writer who saw the trap before most of us knew we were in it.

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