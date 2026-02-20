Somewhat Prepared,

Gold & Geopolitics, [Iran] Operation: Trust Me Bro​ - The longest “Any Day Now” in history Well, it’s been a month without any meaningful update on Iran from my side. But don’t worry, I’ve been following that quite closely, and no, it’s still building up, but it’s reaching a kind of fever pitch that makes everyone think something imminent is going to happen.​ But this time, unlike January, the military hardware to back that up is actually there... ​..The realist: Actual war. And here I think this will be an unmitigated disaster for the United States. Not because American soldiers aren’t capable. Not because I think the missiles can’t fly. But simply because the logistics don’t support a sustained campaign, the AD systems can’t stop what Iran will throw at them, the element of surprise is completely gone (China is watching every move and relaying it), and the political will to absorb serious losses simply does not exist in Washington. They’ve never faced a real peer (or even near peer) adversary since 1945. Iran in 2026, with Russian AD integration and Chinese ISR, is not the Iran of June 2025. And June 2025 was already a war that the US/Israel essentially lost, dressed up as a draw.

The difference between now and January is that the force is there.​

​

Moon of Alabama, U.S. – Israel Ready To Strike At Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump has managed to maneuver himself into a position that makes a long war on Iran all but inevitable.

With the forces deployed and ready to strike Trump is no longer in a position to avoid a war if Israel wants one. If Netanyahoo were to strike Iran the U.S. would immediately have to intervene to lower the consequences of Iran’s inevitable retaliation. ​ The deployment of refueling tankers in the Middle East points to the necessity for the U.S. to avoid stationing planes within the reach of Iran’s short range missile forces. Fighters and bombers will have launch from further away, tank up, run their turn on Iran, tank up again and land to reload. The number of sorties that can generated by this will be only half of what a ‘normal’ air campaign would look like. Any attack will likely start with the firing of one or two hundred cruise missiles. They will be followed by stealth bombers which will try to destroy Iranian air defenses. After that is more or less achieved, waves of strike planes will launch missiles from safe distances to strike at Iranian military and civilian command elements as well as infrastructure in Iran.

​ Iran will retaliate with waves of drones and older missiles. The aim will be to exhaust U.S. missile defenses. During last years 12-day war it took Iran about eight days to achieve that. Thereafter it used newer missiles which were able to hit their targets in Israel will unexpected precision.

​ Iran will also use its shorter range missiles to destroy any U.S. element, be it on ground, air or sea, that is within its reach. Irregular forces aligned with Iran in Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen may join the campaign.

​ Iran is expected to be be helped by Chinese and Russian intelligence. During the war in Ukraine the U.S. established the norm that the supply of intelligence to one party of a war is insufficient to make oneself a combatant. Chinese satellite intelligence will allow Iran to have at all times a clear picture of its enemies disposals. https://www.moonofalabama.org/2026/02/u-s-israel-ready-to-strike-at-iran.html

​

Trump Close To a Major Attack on Iran That Will Be Bigger Than 12-Day War

A Trump advisor told Axios that there’s a 90% chance the US launches an attack in the coming weeks, while Israeli sources say it could happen within days​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/02/18/report-trump-close-to-a-major-attack-on-iran-that-will-be-bigger-than-12-day-war/

​

Rep. Ro Khanna To Force a Vote on Iran War Powers Resolution Next Week - Contact your House representative and tell them to support H.Con.Res.38 ​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/02/18/rep-ro-khanna-to-force-a-vote-next-week-on-iran-war-powers-resolution/

​ Professor Ugo Bardi looks for the global real economy inflection point with rigor. A New Calculation of Global Trends. Are we Close to Collapse? An update of the Limits to Growth model.​ Looking at Figure 1, which is based on the Nebel Group’s report, there should have been a significant slump in the global economy in 2025 or earlier. However, this slump did not occur. The global economy is in trouble, but there has been no slump in car sales, for example. The German economy has many problems, but life in Germany has so far been little affected by them.



​ I used “PyWorld3-3” to try to find out why this slump did not occur. And I discovered one thing: the more you search for an explanation, the deeper you have to delve into the program, and the more complex the topic becomes.​

​

​ The Year of the Fire Horse is back, for the first time in 60 Years Fire horse years, also called Bing-Wu years, historically “disrupt the existing order” of our societies, according to Xiaohuan Zhao, sinology professor at the University of Sydney. “(There) is a long-standing association between Bing-wu years and periods of social or political instability in historical tradition,” he explains. The last Year of the Fire Horse was 1966, a year marked by the start of China’s Cultural Revolution, the Aberfan disaster in Wales, and the escalation of the Vietnam War.​ https://www.nationalgeographic.com/culture/article/year-of-fire-horse-lunar-chinese-new-year

Thanks Eleni. I’m not sure... The Reorganization of the World​, by Thierry Meyssan

The world is changing very quickly. The year 2026 should be marked by the return of spheres of influence and the end of colonial empires. Above all, it will see the return of international law to the rules we have known until now. Only those who are able to understand these developments and adapt to them quickly will continue to thrive.​

It is now clear that Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin divided the world between them in Alaska. The validation of this arrangement will take place at the next Trump-Xi summit. https://www.voltairenet.org/article223573.html

‘Maximum alert’: Netanyahu orders Home Front Command to prepare for potential war with Iran​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/maximum-alert-netanyahu-orders-home-front-command-to-prepare-for-potential-war-with-iran/3834081

Tucker Carlson ‘DETAINED’ in Israel: Journalist ‘dragged into interrogation room’ as explosive interview sparks diplomatic firestorm The former Fox News host flew into Tel Aviv for a sit-down with Mike Huckabee, who challenged Carlson to speak to him directly following an online spat about the country’s treatment of Christians.​ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15571619/Tucker-Carlson-DETAINED-Israel-interrogation.html

Israel’s “Yellow Line” Is a Death Trap for Palestinians. We Drove Into It.​ - The ever-changing “Yellow Line” is a slow-moving takeover of Gaza’s territory.​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/israels-yellow-line-is-a-death-trap-for-palestinians-we-drove-into-it/

Over 80 UN members condemn Israeli acts to expand ‘unlawful presence’ in occupied West Bank​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/over-80-un-members-condemn-israeli-acts-to-expand-unlawful-presence-in-occupied-west-bank/3832867

Israeli Settlers Shot Three Palestinians in the West Bank​ https://www.telesurenglish.net/israeli-settlers-shot-three-palestinians-in-the-west-bank/

​

The Increasing Attacks on Francesca Albanese Presage a New Dark Age By making Francesca, who receives frequent death threats, the lightening rod, these governments seek to deflect attention from the ongoing slaughter and humanitarian disaster in Gaza. They seek to mask Israel’s system of apartheid and unlawful occupation of historic Palestine. They seek to hide, most of all, their complicity with their continuing weapons shipments that fuel Israel’s genocide.

​ The pace of the genocide has slowed, but it has not stopped. Israel has seized 60 percent of Gaza and blocks most humanitarian aid, including fuel, food and medicine. At the same time, Israel is accelerating its seizure of the occupied West Bank, where more than 1,100 Palestinians have been killed and tens of thousands have been displaced from their homes since October 2023.​ https://scheerpost.com/2026/02/17/the-increasing-attacks-on-francesca-albanese-presage-a-new-dark-age/

​

Israel will not withdraw ‘one millimeter’ from Gaza, defense minister says​ - Israel Katz hails US as ‘great ally’ that helped Tel Aviv during ‘multi-front conflict’​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/israel-will-not-withdraw-one-millimeter-from-gaza-defense-minister-says/3832514

Netanyahu’s plan to “end” US aid to Israel is to give even more money under a different name​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/is-nixing-aid-to-israel-a-poison-chalice/​

Smotrich announces intention to abolish Oslo Accords, dismantle PA during next term

Smotritch suggested the dismantling of the PA in favor of creating a new military administration to govern the area, with the ultimate aim of applying full Israeli sovereignty over the region.​ https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/politics-and-diplomacy/article-887016

Gaza is not a natural disaster. It is the victim of genocide enabled by global inaction​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/global-inaction-gaza-genocide/

​

Not a Palestinian mine... Palestinian Child Dies After Stepping on Mine in West Bank https://english.aawsat.com/arab-world/5241936-palestinian-child-dies-after-stepping-mine-west-bank

Israeli demolition campaign expands across Jenin, Nablus, and Jerusalem​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/02/17/358039/

Palestinian families displaced from Jordan​ Valley following escalating settler crimes​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/02/17/358055/​

Trump ‘very serious’ about annexing Greenland – Danish PM

Mette Frederiksen has warned that US threats to take over the Arctic island are far from over, calling the pressure “unacceptable”​ https://web.archive.org/web/20260215112125/https://www.rt.com/news/632545-trump-greenland-pressure-unacceptable/

Trump Boasts About Ramped Up Embargo on Cuba: ‘There’s No Oil, No Money, No Anything’​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/02/17/trump-boasts-about-ramped-up-embargo-on-cuba-theres-no-oil-no-money-no-anything/​

Russia does not accept sanctions against Cuba: Putin

Russian president says Moscow voiced this position ‘openly, clearly, and unambiguously’through its Foreign Ministry​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/world/russia-does-not-accept-sanctions-against-cuba-putin/3834120

​

Asking nicely first: Waste Piles Up In Cuba, Blackouts Worsen, As Lavrov Pleads To US For ‘Brotherly Nation’ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/waste-piles-cuba-blackouts-worsen-lavrov-pleads-us-brotherly-nation

A “journey”? Cuba Launches Journey Against U.S. Military Presence in Guantanamo Running from February 16 to 23, 2026, this initiative aims to denounce the illegality of the U.S. naval base in Guantanamo and the severe Human Rights violations occurring within its detention center, while also highlighting the detrimental impact of foreign military bases globally.​.. ​..The initiative proposes a comprehensive effort to expose the enduring illegality of the U.S. naval base situated on Cuban territory in Guantanamo, which occupation -dating back over a century- remains a contentious issue in Cuba-U.S. relations, seen as a direct affront to its national sovereignty and international law.​.. ​..The initiative aims to build a global coalition that collectively challenges the rationale and impact of extensive military deployments across borders, advocating instead for peaceful coexistence and respect for international law, under the principles of self-determination and non-interference in internal affairs.​ https://www.telesurenglish.net/cuba-journey-u-s-presence-guantanamo/

​

Mike Mihajlovik explains Russia’s conception of military strategy: The Calculus of Conflict: How Russia’s Military Doctrine is Reshaping Modern Warfare Oreshnik, doctrine, the art of war, and how the West got it wrong...​

​

It’s closer to 2 million total: One and a half million dead Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters have been identified in Ukraine. https://en.topcor.ru/68812-na-ukraine-opoznali-poltora-milliona-pogibshih-boevikov-vsu.html

Doubling down on a lost hand: Kyiv received financial guarantees from Britain to continue the war against Russia.​ https://en.topcor.ru/68769-kiev-poluchil-ot-britanii-finansovye-garantii-dlja-prodolzhenija-vojny-protiv-rf.html

​

Caitlin Johnstone on Lindsey Graham and Marco Rubio: More Shockingly Honest Confessions From The Empire Managers US empire managers have been making some surprisingly honest admissions in recent days, with Senator Lindsey Graham saying the wars of the future are being planned in Israel and Secretary of State Marco Rubio calling for a return to old-school western colonialism. During a Monday press conference in Tel Aviv after a meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu, Graham said that “I’ve been coming here every two weeks whether I need to or not.”

​ Why is a South Carolina senator traveling to Israel every two weeks, rain or shine? The bloodthirsty warmonger answers this question in short order.

​ “The wars of the future are being planned here in Israel,” Graham said. “Because if you’re not one step ahead of the enemy, you suffer. The most clever, creative military forces on the planet are here in Israel.”​

​

Kim Dotcom is not always right. Breaking: Palantir was allegedly hacked. An AI agent was used to gain super-user access and here’s what the hackers allegedly found: Peter Thiel and Alex Karp commit mass surveillance of world leaders and titans of industry on a massive scale. They have thousands of hours of transcribed and searchable conversations of Donald Trump, JD Vance and Elon Musk. They have backdoored the devices, cars and jets of world leaders and accumulated the biggest archive of blackmail material. Palantir is creating nuclear and bio weapon capabilities for Ukraine and is working closely with the CIA to defeat Russia. They believe they are one year away. They plan to achieve this by keeping Russia busy with meaningless peace negotiations. Palantir is responsible for the majority of Palestinian deaths in Gaza. They have developed the AI targeting for Israel. Palantir is an arm of the CIA and all data from international clients is copied into a CIA spy cloud. Palantir has become the most dangerous company in the world. If you work there you have the right to know that this is what Palentir AI is used for, without your knowledge. The Palentir data the hackers allegedly gathered will be given to Russia and/or China. I was chosen as a trusted partner for this publication. I’m not involved in the Palentir hack and I don’t know the hackers. But I do know that the hack happened.

Not without electricity... The AI Arms Race to Armageddon: Alex Karp’s Palantir While AI becomes more powerful, humans are becoming more docile, like a vocalist whose octave range diminishes from three to two to one.Despite AI companies extolling the grand benefits of AI for humanity, the largess polluter of this power is the Pentagon. The mindset? WAR. The light in their eye? Death.

​ The ultimate outcome will be AI ruling the people on behalf of the elite. AI will be our landlords, our police, our punisher for less than perfect labor, they will report to their bosses and execute orders. And all the worst Hollywood D movies will come true because this vision has been in the minds of man for a millennium.​ They warned us. They showed us what would happen. We called it science fiction.

Anthropic is an AI company co-founded by five individuals who attempted to assert caveats in its use by the Pentagon. As a result, the Pentagon is seeking AI companies that have no scruples, ethics, or morality.The reasoning? China is ahead. Everything, literally everything, is a race to be better, more powerful, more deadly. Andthe Zionists running the Pentagon don’t give a hoot how many die during their testing phases of weapon development.

​ Despite making this statement publicly,privately, in November 2024, Anthropic partnered with Palantir and Amazon Web Services to provide their “Claude model” to U.S. intelligence and defense agencies.​ https://www.globalresearch.ca/ai-arms-race-armageddon-alex-karp-palantir/5915964

​

Threat escalation to enable spying and killing tasks: US Pentagon Moves to Blacklist Anthropic AI For Refusing to Spy on Americans https://expose-news.com/2026/02/18/pentagon-to-blacklist-anthropic-ai-for-refusing-to-spy-on-americans/

A religion to die for: A Midwestern Doctor, Dissecting the Religion of Vaccines - How vaccines became the holy water of Western civilization

​

Painted into a corner:BREAKING STUDY: MMR and MMRV Vaccines Linked to 2,657% More U.S. Deaths Than Measles Infection Since 1995

We found an alarming number of deaths among infants and toddlers shortly after MMR/MMRV vaccination in VAERS — often involving SIDS, seizures, and cardiac arrest.​

​

BREAKING: 98% of Excess Deaths in Highly Vaccinated Australian Regions Were NOT From COVID-19

Study finds four Australian regions with little COVID and brief lockdowns saw excess deaths surge after 90%+ COVID “vaccine” uptake in 2021.​

​

Sasha Latypova (Things can happen during the delay): I told you so: Prasad-Moderna standoff lasted less than a week. FDA folded. Moderna’s mRNA flu poison will be rubber stamped later this year.

Meryl Nass MD, Bayer offers to pay off tens of thousands of plaintiffs with non-Hodgkin lymphoma who have already filed cases, but to dribble out the payments over 21 years, inflating away their value While identifying the specific disease for which it will pay compensation, Bayer acknowledges no liability, no wrongdoing​

​

Meryl Nass MD, More interesting info on the Bayer proposal to settle with claimants Small payouts are being offered, but Bayer’s share price jumped 7% with the news​

​

Cynical prostitute or 3D chessmaster? BREAKING: Trump Invokes Defense Production Act to Protect Glyphosate This executive order gives legal protection, protects corporate viability, and elevates glyphosate production to a national defense priority.​

​

Meryl Nass MD: President Trump Makes a Mockery of MAHA, issues Executive Order to give domestic production of Glyphosate special rights Destroying soybean sales to China wasn’t enough. Epstein files weren’t enough. Kidnapping Maduro wasn’t enough. MTG, Massie... Now Trump puts glyphosate on a pedestal. What did that cost Bayer?​

​

(About 0.25% of Canadians) 100,000 Dead. Canada Ignored the World, and It Shows

Canada is about to kill its 100,000th citizen through Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) this spring.​

​A Midwestern Doctor and I would both prefer to die at home. How Modern Medicine Hijacked Death and How to Reclaim a Better Way to Die Timeless perspectives for navigating the most challenging moment of our Lives​

​

Aliens are ‘real’ – Obama No extraterrestrial specimens are kept at Area 51, a secretive military base, though, according to the former US president​ https://web.archive.org/web/20260215231809/https://www.rt.com/news/632552-aliens-are-real-obama/

​

(”to begin the process”) Trump Orders Release Of All Files Related To UFOs & Aliens “Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters.​ GOD BLESS AMERICA!​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-has-ufo-speech-ready-deliver

​

