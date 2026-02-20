Dr. John's Blog

Franz Kafka
15h

An important eyewitness report, on a subject too little discussed, but of global significance, as seven million Ukrainians have fled Ukraine. While some are thinking of returning, many millions more are planning to escape, if they can, or of relocating from the European nations which no longer seem to welcome Ukrainians as they did at the start of their national tragedy.

This is the first White, Caucasian, Christian, mass demographic displacement caused by the 'New World Order' and its rash of regime change operations.

The other collapsed or destabilized states of demographic 'exodus' have all been African, Middle Eastern and Asian. Canada, in particular, seems to not wish to openly discuss the fact that several millions of Ukrainians have, it is rumoured, been green-lighted to come to Canada, many of them military from a nation known to have Nazi sympathies.

A young Ukrainian woman, 'citizen journalist,' who had been living in Germany, then went back to Ukraine and is now, since a few days ago, back in Germany, reports candidly and with great powers of observation on just what life is like on the ground in Europe and in The Ukraine.

https://youtu.be/vr1LnwBLTzg

