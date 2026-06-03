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Maxine Rogers's avatar
Maxine Rogers
11h

Hi,

Old organic farmer here. You might want to try covering the grass with heaps of autumn leaves or a thick layer of spoiled hay in the autumn. By the spring, the grass will all be dead and the roots composted and the bed full of happy soil life. So much easier than rototilling and it does not disturb the soil texture.

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1 reply by John Day MD
ENCmd's avatar
ENCmd
12h

Congrats on trying to learn entirely new subject matter! Wish there were experienced organic farmers nearby able to advise and actually. help! The Amish community life seems ideal in the countryside. In rural Navasota we have lots of California dairy and farming escapees so I learn a lot!! So envy you no HOA so you can do what is truly best for all living creatures! Growing up we had a farm in the countryside and the German Catholic farmers all worked together ala the Amish to help and support all. My fondest memory. All the best to you two!

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