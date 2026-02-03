Dr. John's Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rhys Jaggar's avatar
Rhys Jaggar
16hEdited

The argument about who, exactly, Epstein worked for seems to me to be a bit irrelevant. He was basically working for any and every intelligence agency that would pay him humungous amounts of money to work for them. The same with various billionaires.

He clearly worked for the Mossad, his never ending meetings with Ehud Barak confirm that. He was clearly working for the CIA, expediting their money laundering of drug trafficking receipts via JP Morgan. It's certainly conceivable that President Putin, an ex KGB official, knew exactly what was going on and was paying Epstein to keep tabs on- and blackmail emigre Russian/Ukrainian billionaires who might cause him trouble in the USA; not to mention controlling and blackmailing those most Russophobia elements in US far-right society who wished to completely destroy his country. He may very well have provided plenty of Russian Red Sparrows as honey traps, for use by Epstein as part of the arrangements.

Whether his links to MI6 were via Ghislaine Maxwell, if any existed, is up for further debate. It would not surprise me in the slightest, as MI5/6 had major form for Kompromat gathering in Ulster during the Civil War, which basically involved destroying large numbers of young boys' lives through pimping them out to the Squirearchy for homosexual rape.

The man was clearly completely indifferent to any loyalty to anything but the hyper-rich and what country they came from, what religion they adhered to, were really minor irrelevances.

I'd like absolutely everything to come out about Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and absolutely every Jewish Billionaire in the USA, particularly those involved in the MEGA Group like Ronald Lauder, to be exposed for all the wrongdoings they may have committed.

It's absolutely necessary to destroy the reputation of the Zionist State of Israel as a place for upstanding, honest people; as opposed to being a violent, genocidal state harbouring master-race ambitions and which treats the supermajority of Goyim on planet earth as intrinsically inferior beings.

Reply
Share
3 replies by John Day MD and others
Guido Vandeven's avatar
Guido Vandeven
13h

Epstein read some books on Marquis de Sade if possible in French. Power, Sadism, sexual sacrifice and killing of children and ritual, and especially SADISM are intertwined.

Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Day · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture