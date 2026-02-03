Missing The Party,

Israel is in a difficult position going forward, as it needs to make further strategic war gains somewhere in order to maintain internal political coherence, and regional “respect”. Future unwavering US support is lately called into question. The logical position for Israel is to draw the US into a broad war against Iran, but even that would result in Iranian missiles devastating much Israeli military equipment and command & control centers.

Israel has publicly stated that it could absorb such strikes. That implies that Israeli political leadership sees Israel in an existential crisis, to invite such devastation.

Israel has extended influence into Syria, but competes there with Turkey. Israel is foot-dragging in Gaza, maintaining the slow-choke genocide and trying to prepare for a new Riviera real estate bonanza. Even Trump’s technocratic governance plan with Bibi on the “board” is seemingly “not enough”, though.

Israel can’t do a lot more in Lebanon. The Lebanese government is too weak to disarm Hezbollah, which is a member of the governement, and more functional in the Israeli border area than is the central government. Egypt is firm in longstanding arrangements, with a strong army, and US support.

What Israel might “best” try would be a false-flag attack to get the US and Iran into direct warfare, though both countries know that well, and have a lot to lose.

Iran has been hurt at every level by decades of economic sanctions and embargoes, and particularly harmed by the US attack on the Iranian currency, followed by color-revolution attacks, which Iran shut down successfully, while identifying many of the Mossad/CIA agents involved.

Iran is long-suffering, stable, large, mountainous, well defended, and has deeply protected missile caches that can continue to strike Israel and US military targets, and Iran can close the Strait of Hormuz, taking out 30% of global oil transport.

The US is looking at midterm elections, with Republicans behind due to Trumpian first year policies and interventions, domestically and abroad. They need a win, not $6/gal. gasoline and American losses of soldiers, sailors, flag ships and prestige. Trump can’t afford to look like a loser.

The US could nuke Iran and still not remove the government, and would take heavy and visible losses to do that. The US needs to maintain the military cudgel without losses, and use it for threats, its most efficient and conservative use. The US cannot invade Iran in any scenario. It would be a bloodbath and unsuccessful.

Regional powers do not now want Iran defeated and an unbalanced expansionist Israel. There are enough local stresses, already.

Russia and China want the US and Iran to both take a step back and not engage in further war. Russia, China and Iran will soon be having some joint naval maneuvers, as currently are American forces, showing readiness on both sides. Russia, China and Iran have a 3 way mutual defense treaty signed, details of which are being revealed in installments.

It is reasonable to expect Russia and China to aid Iran in military targeting for its advanced missiles, but not direct combat against the US.

All interests except Israeli are against a major regional war, which would impose major losses upon all parties, without a clear path to anything that would look like “winning”. Trump seeks a face saving riskless PR victory, which may not exist. Iran is willing to negotiate if threats are removed, but will not give up missiles or civilian uranium enrichment, important symbols of sovereignty.

Today the news is that the US and Iran will enter negotiations on nuclear weapons, which Iran does not want, and could have had already for years, maybe enrichment, but not missiles. This looks like a new JCPOA agreement that will be a “big victory for Trump”.

If Israel does not go to war against Iran, it seems likely that Israel would be in for a long decline in viability, both economically ans in regional military standing.

Israel attacking Iran, as it did last June, would result in Iranian counterstrikes with accurate and hypersonic missiles. Missile defense systems would only take out a fraction of the incoming, and would deplete within 2 weeks. If Israel used nuclear weapons, Iran would hit the Dimona nuclear power plant and Israeli nuclear arms in various places, maybe including submarines. This would weaken Israeli nuclear deterrence, and reveal much about Israeli nuclear capabilities to Russia, China and other regional actors. Israel would become more of a pariah, and would likely shorten its life as a nation.

What will happen this month? I don’t know. John Helmer, THE KREMLIN EDITORIAL FOR IRAN IS SURRENDER OR DIE, WITH A FOOTNOTE FOR TRUMP AND THE OIL MARKET – BODY BAGS AND GASOLINE PRICE HIKES KILL PRESIDENTS AT ELECTIONS Iran has found itself in a desperate situation. The special character of the American approach is that the United States uses negotiations as a weapon or a way to prolong the war, as a way to deceive a foolish adversary, but never as actual negotiations. Therefore, Trump’s ultimatum is a lie. The United States will still attack, just later.

All the Iranian negotiators in 2025 were killed — this was more than a clear hint from the Israeli-American alliance. Iran has no choice, it will have to fight. And since it has nothing to lose, it’s better to raise the stakes to the limit and turn the war into an all-out one, using every available means.

Yes, there will be heavy losses, and there will be a risk of the Americans using nuclear weapons. But surrender will also mean losses and death, only later and in installments. Iran has nothing to lose anyway. And soon we will see whether Iran is ready to fight for real. https://johnhelmer.net/the-kremlin-editorial-for-iran-is-surrender-or-die-with-a-footnote-for-trump-and-the-oil-market-body-bags-and-gasoline-price-hikes-kill-presidents-at-elections/#more-93280

US Warns Iran Over Weekend Live Fire Drills Close To American Forces Iran’s military starting Thursday issued a warning to ships at sea that it planned to run a drill starting this weekend which is to include live firing in the Strait of Hormuz, potentially disrupting traffic through a waterway which sees 20% of all the world’s oil pass through it.

This prompted a US warning in response, given US forces are also in the region - but quite a bit further away. On Iran’s two-day live-fire naval exercise, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it will not tolerate any unsafe behavior which threats US forces, and somewhat awkwardly called on IRGC forces to operate professionally... ..Meanwhile the US forces build-up continues in the region: A U.S. Navy destroyer made a port visit to the southern Israeli city of Eilat on Friday. The USS Delbert D. Black is one of six U.S. destroyers now in the Middle East, along with an aircraft carrier and three other combat ships.

China and Russia have just sent a big, resounding message to Washington in dispatching their own naval assets which have been sailing near Iranian vessels over the last several days - though this appeared for a prior, pre-planned joint drill.

According to the details of this prior joint exercise:

Ahead of the exercises, Iran issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), warning of live-fire military activity in the airspace surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the notice, military firing activity was conducted between January 27 and 29 within a five-nautical-mile radius. The airspace—from ground level up to 25,000 feet—was designated as restricted and hazardous throughout the duration of the maneuvers.

In parallel, the three countries just deepened trilateral ties:

In a dramatic geopolitical development... Iran, China and Russia formally signed a comprehensive strategic pact, marking one of the most consequential shifts in 21st-century international relations. While the full text of the agreement is being released in stages by the three governments, state media in Tehran, Beijing and Moscow have acknowledged the ceremony and described it as a cornerstone for a new multipolar order.

The pact comes against the backdrop of decades of growing cooperation between these three states. Iran and Russia earlier concluded a 20-year Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty designed to deepen economic, political, and defense ties, and to blunt the impact of Western sanctions — a treaty that was signed in January 2025 and entered into force last year... ..One thing the White House should be able to perceive, however, is that any military action against Tehran is going to clearly be much more complex, and harder, than some one-off mission in Venezuela. The potential for massive blow-back and for things to go seriously awry is much greater in the case of the Islamic Republic. https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-warns-iran-over-weekend-live-fire-drills-close-american-forces

Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions - The drills come as tensions have escalated between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks https://www.trtworld.com/article/c9513f89f260

Can the tail wag the dog this time? Israel wants US to attack Iran, but Trump favours tough diplomacy: report

Israeli officials said Tel Aviv prefers that the US attack Iran, warning that refraining from such action would have “consequences.” https://www.trtworld.com/article/714189e00234

Alastair Crooke’s analysis [Where’s Stephen Miller?] Will He, Won’t He ‘TACO’ On Iran? https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/will-he-wont-he-taco-iran



Moon of Alabama, Zionist Distorts Arab Analysis As Arguing For Attack On Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump made a big mistake when he threatened war on Iran. He was doing that to get concessions from Iran which the country is unable to make... As Axios reports:

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman (KBS) said in a private briefing on Friday in Washington that if President Trump doesn’t follow through on his threats against Iran, the regime will end up stronger, four sources in the room tell Axios.…

“ At this point, if this doesn’t happen, it will only embolden the regime,” KBS said, according to the sources in the room.…

In a separate briefing on Friday, a Gulf official said the region was “stuck” in a position where the U.S. striking Iran risked “bad outcomes,” but not doing so would mean “Iran will come out of this stronger.” Prince Khalid bin Salman has a realist’s view and is right with this analysis.

The Axios reporter though, Barak Ravid, – well known to be a Zionist asset -, is trying to turn that realist view KBS uttered into a Saudi argument for bombing Iran:

Why it matters: This is a reversal from the public Saudi talking points cautioning against escalation and from the deep concern Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) expressed to Trump three weeks ago. That warning was one reason Trump decided to delay a strike.

No. The analysis KBS gave is not a reversal of the Saudi position. The Saudis are still cautioning against escalation. What KBS did there was to simply point out the calamity Trump has placed himself into.

To interpret that statement as a Saudi argument for an attack on Iran is a willful distortion of what was said. It is a typical primitive attempt by a Zionist ideologue to ‘create a reality’ that does not exist. https://www.moonofalabama.org/2026/01/zionist-distorts-arab-analysis-as-arguing-for-iran-attack.html

Trump Concedes Iran ‘Seriously Talking To Us’ As Ayatollah Says ‘We Don’t Seek To Attack Any Country’ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-concedes-iran-seriously-talking-us-ayatollah-says-we-dont-seek-attack-any

Iran Says US Carrier Has Retreated Near Yemen, Opening Door To Diplomacy​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-says-us-carrier-has-retreated-near-yemen-opening-door-diplomacy

Yves Smith, Iran War? A Look at Boundary Conditions Says Trump Will TACO With Intent to Strike Later; Israel Terrorism Set to Continue The US is over-extended. It does not have enough air defense missiles. It does not have the navy to contain Venezuela, Cuba and Iran on a long-term basis. Trump on some level understands this, hence his fondness for intense, intended to be overwhelming blows. The most likely course is for some sort of sham negotiations to allow the US to climb down for now and for Trump to depict the mere fact of talks as a win and a proof of US domination. But don’t expect the US to relent. But as Greg Stoker pointed out, the Israeli minister of defense was in Washington last week to hand over the strike packages. Israel has not given up on Project Iran. The hawks most assuredly have not.

But it may turn out that the window for Israel and the US to subdue Iran has passed, permanently. The US is not what it once was, militarily, while Iran has survived the US attacks and is getting more help from Russia and even China. Despite determined efforts by Zionist billionaires, the US public is turning ever-more against supporting Israel in funding costs alone, let alone actual expenditure of lives. As we have long said, this was a generational problem for Israel, since younger Jews in the US don’t identify much with Israel. Greg Stoker, who is in deep red Texas and warned loudly and clearly that he does not likely citing personal anecdata, nevertheless pointed out that he’s seen a pronounced shift against Trump. Among other things, Texans understand that the Venezuela crude is of little value to the US oil industry and will mainly be shipped to the Middle East. So he sees even generally foreign-policy-indifferent conservatives turning against Trump’s warmongering.

Israel can be expected to do the obvious, which is to continue to engage in what is too politely called asymmetric warfare or more accurately called terrorism, both to try to destabilize Iran and to preserve credibility among the warmongers in the Beltway. How far that gets in the next few months will be an indicator of how much Iran has been able to ferret out and destroy Mossad networks in Iran after its 12 Day War decapitation attacks and its recent protest escalations.

Trump is admittedly becoming more and more erratic every day. He might wind up concluding he has too much manhood at stake to back down now or any time very soon with Iran. But as you can see, he has manu many reasons to try to find a way to retreat, even if he tells himself it is only temporary. https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2026/02/iran-war-a-look-at-boundary-conditions-says-trump-will-taco-with-intent-to-strike-later-israel-terrorism-set-to-continue.html

Iran Hits Back At EU: Designates European Armies As ‘Terrorist Entities’ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-hits-back-eu-designates-european-armies-terrorist-entities

Moon of Alabama, Trump TACOs on Iran Through Negotiations

The weekend has passed without a U.S. attack on Iran.

Trump would have probably liked to strike if there had been a decent chance of a short, successful war. But there was and is none. Iran would retaliate sharply for any attack and set the region on fire.

An early sharp strike would have been Trump’s best chance of success. The longer he is deterred from a strike the smaller the likelihood that any attack will occur at all... ..Neither Russia nor China will fight a war for Iran. But they will do their best to supply it with all it needs while it continues to bind U.S. forces in the Middle East. While the chance of a war on Iran has now been diminished it has not vanished at all. U.S. forces are still in the Middle East and ready to strike on short notice.

In the U.S. Trump is under pressure. His ratings are sinking. The brutal enforcement of immigration laws continues to erode his support. Over the weekend the Republicans lost a state Senate seat to Democrats in a formerly deep red district:

While Republicans including Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick had been sounding alarms about the North Texas race being too close for comfort in recent weeks, the 31-point-swing leftward was a surprise across the board. The loss is a “wake-up call for Republicans across Texas,” Patrick wrote on social media after the face. “Our voters cannot take anything for granted.”

It is a bad sign for Republicans hoping to maintain a Senate majority and an already-slim majority in the House, said Jason Villalba, a former GOP state lawmaker who now leads the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation, a research group.

“Whatever inroads the GOP was making recently among Latinos in Texas has begun to really revert back to what it was originally,” he said, pointing to Saturday’s shifts in Texas precincts with large Hispanic populations. “That will have implications around Texas and around the country.”

Trump needs a victory. A war on Iran is unlikely to bring one. A new agreement that can be claimed to curb Iran’s non- existent nuclear weapons can be sold as one. For now Trump seems to have decided to try that route. https://www.moonofalabama.org/2026/02/trump-tacos-on-iran-through-negotiations.html

​

Witkoff Set To Meet Iran Envoy In Istanbul For Rare Direct Nuclear Talks US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are expected to meet on Friday in Istanbul to discuss a possible nuclear deal, https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/witkoff-set-meet-iran-envoy-istanbul-rare-direct-nuclear-talks

A bloody season: the olive harvest in the West Bank

Journalists Rafaela Cortez and Ricardo Esteves Ribeiro embedded with Palestinians during the 2025 West Bank olive harvest. They witnessed terrible violence and oppression, including the killing of a 13-year-old boy, but also inspiring resistance. https://mondoweiss.net/2026/01/a-bloody-season-the-olive-harvest-in-the-west-bank/

The U.S. occupation of Gaza has begun

The plans for Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” show that the goal is not just to make Gaza a playground for the wealthy, but to put it under permanent American occupation. https://mondoweiss.net/2026/01/the-u-s-occupation-of-gaza-has-begun/

Ex-CIA Chief David Petraeus Briefs Officials in Israel Overseeing “New Gaza”

Petraeus, who was a major proponent of biometric gated communities in counterinsurgency, now works for KKR whose portfolio includes companies that have technology and defense interests in Gaza.

Israelis don’t blind-donate kidneys... Gaza health official questions Israeli organ donation figures, calls for international probe https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/01/31/356930/

​ But some kidneys live-on: Israel Surrenders To The Truth: Admits 70,000 Killed In Gaza​ - PR campaign against Gaza Health Ministry has run its course​

Israeli airstrike on Gaza police station kills 15, including four female officers https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/01/31/356961/

Palestinian Govt. Denounces Settlers Attacks, Threatening Christians Presence https://www.telesurenglish.net/palestinian-govt-denounces-settlers-attacks-threatening-christians-presence/

Israel bans Doctors Without Borders from Gaza - Move comes after medical charity refused to share its staff lists with Tel Aviv https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/israel-bans-doctors-without-borders-from-gaza/3817099

“Not agreement capable”: How Netanyahu is sabotaging phase two of the Gaza ceasefire By undermining a new Palestinian technocratic body, Israel is trying to make Gaza appear ungovernable — and prove the need for its sustained military rule. https://www.972mag.com/gaza-ceasefire-netanyahu-sabotage-ncag/

Is Israel finished with war? Is more aid entering Gaza? No, and no – Not a ceasefire Day 112 https://israelpalestinenews.org/is-israel-finished-with-war-is-more-aid-entering-gaza-no-and-no-not-a-ceasefire-day-112/

US approves more than $6.5B in possible military sales to Israel

Potential sales include AH-64E Apache Helicopters, Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, related equipment https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/us-approves-more-than-65b-in-possible-military-sales-to-israel/3815988

Israel Weighs Preemptive Strike on Iran as Differences With U.S. Strategy Emerge thedefensenews.com/news-details/Israel-Weighs-Preemptive-Strike-on-Iran-as-Differences-With-US-Strategy-Emerge/

​

Simplicius, Putin Flatters Trump With Kiev-Energy Ceasefire Russia has agreed to partially suspend long-range strikes on Ukrainian targets at the request of US President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed.

​ The weeklong moratorium is to last until February 1 and is meant to “create favorable conditions for negotiations,” Peskov told journalists on Friday. He declined to offer additional details about the arrangement, including whether Kiev made any commitments for reciprocity.

​ Zelensky had previously said he would hold to the truce if Russia does, though some OSINT analysts had already noted that Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia had disappeared in the past day or two, while Russia had only been launching a few minor Geran attacks, presumably at non-energy-related infrastructure for several days.

​ But what’s interesting is Peskov said that the “week long” truce would end on February 1st, which appears to mean that the ceasefire had already been in effect all week.​

​

Simplicius, Ukraine Suffers Unprecedented Nationwide Blackouts as Grid Teeters on Edge Somewhat swept under the rug by all the new commotion filling the news cycles today was the fact that yesterday Ukraine suffered a massive unprecedented country-wide blackout which even blew out major parts of neighboring Moldova... ..Stabilizing the power grid and restoring full nuclear power generation after today’s blackout will take 24 to 36 hours, stated Sergey Nagornyak, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing, and Utilities... ..It’s difficult to know what to make of the nationwide shutdown—whether it’s a freak occurrence due to uncommonly cold weather, or if it’s a herald of things to come in the near future as the last frayed strands of the grid are snapped. But it certainly does not bode well for the long term future because with Western support dwindling, and Russian arms production only increasing, there is simply no conceivable argument to be made for Ukraine sustaining its national infrastructure.

​ That’s not to say Ukraine will surrender as soon as the grid totally collapses—other countries have survived far longer on far less in wartime. But it simply does not bode well, particularly for Zelensky’s regime. And there is now talk that the power shortages are starting to acutely affect even the military’s needs at the front, particularly given fuel shortages due to inordinate requirements for keeping civilian generators going; not to mention the disruption of railways for supply and logistics, etc.

​ Also, it should be mentioned that Trump’s urgent begging of Putin for the energy ceasefire can now be understood in a new light. The timing makes it highly plausible that intelligence informed Trump that Ukraine’s situation was nearing the brink and an immediate “intervention” was necessary to prevent total national shut down. Either that, or Zelensky himself simply called and begged Trump for this favor for the same reason.​

Ukraine faces mounting IMF repayment pressure as February deadline looms​ https://www.intellinews.com/ukraine-faces-mounting-imf-repayment-pressure-as-february-deadline-looms-423368/?source=russia​

Poll: Vast Majority of Americans Want Trump To Accept Putin’s Offer on New START Treaty

The New START is the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between the US and Russia and is set to expire this week​ Putin has offered that the US and Russia maintain the limits for another year to allow time for diplomacy to negotiate a replacement. So far, Trump hasn’t agreed to the proposal.

​ The poll, commissioned by ReThink Media and the Nuclear Threat Initiative, found that 87% of registered voters, including 86% of Republicans, believe the US should accept Russia’s offer. Even more respondents, 91%, agreed that the US should negotiate a new deal with Russia to maintain current nuclear limits or further reduce both countries’ nuclear weapons. ​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/02/01/poll-vast-majority-of-americans-want-trump-to-accept-putins-offer-on-new-start-treaty/

Russian Navy ships have begun escorting shadow fleet vessels.​ https://en.topcor.ru/68275-zapadnoe-smi-korabli-vmf-rf-nachali-soprovozhdat-suda-tenevogo-flota.html

Venezuela Unveils Amnesty Bill For Mass Release Of Political Prisoners​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/venezuela-unveils-amnesty-bill-mass-release-political-prisoners​

Not a “vow”, but an observation of facts. Russia Insists Venezuelan Scenario Will Not Happen In Cuba: ‘No Easy Ride’ Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia vowed on Friday that there will be no repeat of the Venezuelan scenario in Cuba.​ “There has undoubtedly been betrayal in Venezuela, this is being said quite openly. Some high-ranking officials have, in fact, betrayed the president. This scenario will not work in Cuba. I think that the Americans, despite the rhetoric they have been using against Cuba lately, are still just rhetoric. Because there will be no easy ride in Cuba if they want to repeat something like what happened in Venezuela​.”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-insists-venezuelan-scenario-will-not-happen-cuba-no-easy-ride

​

Sheinbaum vows solidarity with Cuba while respecting Trump oil threats

The Mexican president stressed the need for dialogue between the U.S. and Mexico in order to address a deepening humanitarian crisis in Cuba as the geopolitical rift deepens.​ https://courthousenews.com/sheinbaum-vows-solidarity-with-cuba-while-respecting-trump-oil-threats/

US-Sanctioned Russian Military Transport Plane Touches Down At Cuban Airfield​ The Ilyushin Il-76, operated by the government-linked airline Aviacon Zitotrans, is reportedly under US sanctions as it has a well-documented history of ferrying military gear to Latin America. ​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/us-sanctioned-russian-military-transport-plane-touches-down-cuban-airfield

Trump Slashes India Tariffs After Modi Agrees To Drop Russian Oil, Go Full ‘BUY AMERICAN’​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/trump-lowers-india-tariffs-modi-stops-buying-russian-oil-will-cut-tariffs-zero-buy-american

​

Chinese oil firms turn to Iran to replace Venezuelan crude

China and India have to regularly shift their oil purchases due to US sanctions on major crude exporters​ https://thecradle.co/articles/chinese-oil-firms-turn-to-iran-to-replace-venezuelan-crude#google_vignette

​

The good kind of political-asylum seeker! US Judge Grants Asylum To Chinese National Who Filmed China’s Uyghur Prison Camps https://www.zerohedge.com/political/us-judge-grants-asylum-chinese-national-who-filmed-chinas-uyghur-prison-camps

Celia Farber, Amidst Great Tension In The Country, DOJ Releases 3.5 Million New Epstein Related Documents: Extremely Disgusting, Proving “Pizzagate” Very Real--Torture, Murder And Worse; Is It To Push Trump To War? President Trump’s Name Is Listed 1,816 Times. But Anti-Trump Author Michael Wolff’s Name Is Listed 5,289 Times.​

​

Celia Farber, “Epstein” Bulletin Board: Impossible To Overstate The Depth Of The Infection To Every Facet Of “Society.” “Media.” “Academia.” “Science.” No Thesis, And Let’s Consider The Spiritual Effect Of Even Looking At This.

Celia Farber, Epstein Crowd, High Society Crimes; Not One Arrest. Practice Sober Fact Analysis (A Reminder To Us All) A Conservative Outlet, Backed By Paul Singer, Hired Fusion GPS; Singer Supported Rubio’s Presidential Bid. Epstein/Wolff Said: Rubio ‘Paid For’ Steele Dossier​

Latest Epstein Emails Reveal Bill Gates Slipped Wife Antibiotics For STD He Got From Russian Hookers​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/latest-epstein-emails-reveal-bill-gates-slipped-wife-antibiotics-std-he-got-russian-hookers

​

She looks like she meant it. God bless her. The model from Mexico who in 2009, fled from one of Epstein’s parties, screaming “They were eating people!” No longer seems so crazy. But no one has seen 21-year-old Gabriella Rico Jiménez since then.

Lutnick Too? New Epstein Files Reveal Trip To Pedo Island After He Said He Cut Ties​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/lutnick-too-new-epstein-files-reveal-trip-pedo-island

​

Epstein Files Give More Evidence That Jeffrey Epstein Was A Mossad Agent.

Emails and Documents In The Epstein Files Give Further Evidence Of His Mossad Connections.​

​

Read the whole thing at the link: The attached email is the most shocking email I’ve seen yet in the Epstein release and I haven’t seen anyone talking about it.

“We’ve had another serious incident since an American shot the trial judge in our child sex trafficking case here.” I’m sorry, WTF? An American was in Mexico and shot a trial judge overseeing a child sex trafficking case? Yes. It goes on “He and I both think this latest incident is tied to the fact we have reached out to your team. Who on your team knows we are talking to you, anyone assigned from NSA, CIA or US State Department? Please understand peoples lives here are in jeopardy.” The guy writing the email is accusing the DOJ of having someone from the NSA, CIA or State on his team AND suggesting their knowledge of prosecuting a sex trafficker would generate a hit on the judge assigned to the case. It gets better (worse)... That wasn’t the first violent attempt to stop the prosecution of a sex trafficker. “We have had 4 armed attacks against us, my partner has shot and killed 2 and wounded 5 American agents to date, numerous white American agents following us in vans assigned to US Embassy. Jorge was attacked and lost his arm.”

​

Billionaire Reid Hoffman, Who Bankrolled the E. Jean Carroll Lawsuit Against Trump, Is Featured Extensively in the New Epstein Files, Visiting Zorro Ranch and Pedophile Island​ https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/billionaire-reid-hoffman-who-bankrolled-e-jean-carroll/

Epstein Victim: Bill Barr, Leon Black “Present” While Jay-Z and Harvey Weinstein Abused Her ​ https://thelibertydaily.com/epstein-victim-bill-barr-leon-black-present-while/

​

Former U.K. Cabinet minister Peter Mandelson - who was fired last September from his new role as ambassador to the United States due to his ties to Jeffrey Epstein - is facing mounting political and legal pressure following disclosures that he may have shared market-sensitive government information with Epstein during the global financial crisis.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/former-uk-cabinet-minister-accused-leaking-bombshell-financial-data-epstein



​ Epstein Accuser Implicates “George Bush 1” & Others With Rape & Ritual Abuse of Babies In New Epstein File

Sexual & ritualistic abuse involving the worlds most powerful people has been a common theme from accusers for multiple decades. Here we take a look at another example from the recent Epstein files.​

​ Now that the dirt is out on everybody: Clintons Bend The Knee To Comer, Agree To Testify In House Epstein Inquiry https://www.zerohedge.com/political/clintons-bend-knee-comer-agree-testify-house-epstein-inquiry

Mike Shedlock, a long scroll. Scroll it. ;-( Major Oops by DOJ, Unredacted Epstein Files Show Trump is a Pedophile The Department of Justice (DOJ) accidentally released unredacted documents with Trump’s and Elon Musk’s names (among others) plastered all over them.

The DOJ took down those files 20 minutes later, but not until some people archived them.​ https://mishtalk.com/economics/major-oops-by-doj-unredacted-epstein-files-show-trump-is-a-pedophile/

​

Almost half of the missing: Border Czar Homan Says More Than 145,000 Illegal Immigrant Children Located https://www.zerohedge.com/political/border-czar-homan-says-more-145000-illegal-immigrant-children-located

​

Trump’s Deputy AG Declares Epstein Document Review ‘Over,’ Angering Democrats

The statement was apparent confirmation that the Department of Justice would leave millions of files unreleased.​ https://www.notus.org/trump-white-house/trumps-deputy-ag-todd-blanche-epstein-document-review-photo-video-over

Trump Calls for Arrest of Barack Obama​ - The president said his predecessor had attempted a coup during the 2016 presidential election.​ https://www.theamericanconservative.com/trump-calls-for-arrest-of-barrack-obama/

​

Alex Krainer, West under oligarchs - Western society has been hostage to the same pathology for over 2,000 years. Today, we are in a better position than ever to end this curse and emancipate humanity.



Physical Bank Branches Disappearing – Relationship Banking is Dead​ https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/banking/physical-bank-branches-disappearing-relationship-banking-is-dead/

​

So AI personal-assistants with financial passcodes get together online, with a few covert humans holding admin. priveleges... It’s ok, right? OpenClaw (a.k.a. Moltbot) is everywhere all at once, and a disaster waiting to happen​ - Not everything that is interesting is a good idea.​

​

UN Secretary General: The UN Faces “Imminent Financial Collapse” The United Nations chief is warning that the world body faces “imminent financial collapse” unless its financial rules are overhauled or all 193 member nations pay their dues. That is a message directed at the United States and the billions it allegedly owes.​ https://www.independentsentinel.com/un-secretary-general-the-un-faces-imminent-financial-collapse/

​

How western wars turned liberal democracies into police states​ ​- From post-9/11 surveillance laws to the repression of Gaza solidarity, state powers once justified as tools of foreign war are now directed inward at citizens​ https://www.middleeasteye.net/opinion/how-western-wars-turned-liberal-democracies-police-states

​

Surplus Energy Economics, The Surplus Energy Economy, part one​ LIFE AFTER TRUTH If this first article in a planned series has one message, it is that it’s perfectly possible for us to make sense of economics and finance on our own behalf.

We’re not dependent on what anyone – the authorities, orthodox economists, propagandists, wild optimists or prophets of doom – tries to tell us...​ ..This resolute denial of reality has led us into two self-deceiving fallacies.

One of these is that the material economy can be reinvigorated using monetary tools. But this isn’t how the relationship between the financial and the physical actually works. We can, indeed, create almost limitless amounts of monetary claims, but energy and other resources can’t be lent into existence by the banking system, or conjured out of the ether by central bankers.

​ Together the principles of two economies and of money as claim make it apparent that there needs to be a state of equilibrium between the monetary economy and its material counterpart. If we allow the monetary to out-grow the material, we set up forces tending towards the restoration of equilibrium.

​ What this means is that “excess claims” must, in one way or another, be eliminated. Under conditions of comparatively modest disequilibrium, the erosion of claims through inflation can suffice to meet this need for the elimination of excess claims. Now, though, we are far beyond those limits at which inflation alone can reconcile the forces tending towards equilibrium. Accordingly, we cannot now escape an enforced elimination of claim value, meaning a crash in asset prices and a cascade of credit defaults.​.. ​..It takes no great intuition to recognise that the financial system is headed for a crisis that will make the events of 2008-09 look like a stroll in the park, or that the AI bubble will burst, leaving us with very little recoverable value from burned-out and time-expired GPUs, vast, single-purpose buildings “in the middle of nowhere”, and debt collateralised against assets with minimal recoverable value.

​ Beyond sheer scale, though, the big difference between the previous GFC and the looming “GFC II” sequel is that, this time, it’s not the banking system, but money itself, that will be in the eye of the storm.

​ Starting in the 1990s, we put banking at hazard in order to pursue the dream of infinite economic expansion on a finite planet. This time, we’ve gambled with the credibility, and hence the viability, of money itself.​ https://surplusenergyeconomics.wordpress.com/2026/01/30/318-the-surplus-energy-economy-part-one/

​

Gold & Geopolitics on a coordinated financial attack: This one’s for the history books!​ Friday’s Silver Massacre

Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-02-01 Historic silver crash on Friday: 35-40% intraday drop, largest single-day crash in modern history - Silver Santa, TheApeOfGoldStreet, multiple sources. COMEX circuit breakers allegedly failed to trigger despite -10% threshold. My confidence: HIGH JP Morgan short covering theory: Multiple sources claim JPM closed massive short positions at the exact market bottom - Silver Santa, Shibo analysis. ​Timing suspiciously perfect for largest short holder. My confidence: MEDIUM

​ Chicago bank failure: Metropolitan Capital Bank & Trust shut down by Illinois regulators on Friday, first US bank failure of 2026 - Silver Santa. Cited unsafe conditions and weak capital. My confidence: HIGH

​ Epstein files release: Unsealed documents linking Trump and Kevin Warsh (new Fed chair) to Epstein network, released same day as metals crash​

​

Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-02-02 JPMorgan Closes Silver Shorts at Exact Low

​ JPM closed 3.17M oz of silver shorts exactly at Friday’s crash low ($78.29)

Issued ALL 633 of Friday’s delivery notices at that settlement price

​ Silver started rebounding immediately after JPM closed shorts

Silver Santa: JPM closed shorts right at OPEX end-of-month expiries, avoiding billion dollar losses JPM no longer short - no reason to suppress price further​ Confidence: HIGH (COMEX delivery data, timing correlation) COMEX Circuit Breakers Disabled During Crash

Ann Vandersteel: CME dropped circuit breaker designed to stop trading at 10% moves

Claimed they “fixed” the breaker Monday morning when markets don’t trade weekends​

​

Gold & Geopolitics, The Aftershocks The initial announcement made the headlines. But the actual consequences? They’re still unfolding years later. Capital flows are rerouting. Trust got destroyed. Entire markets restructured around the realization that the rules don’t matter when someone important needs saving.​.. ..Most people think Friday was the bull trap. The parabolic top that signals the end. I think they’ve got it exactly backwards. This is the bear trap. The violent reset designed to convince everyone it’s over right before the real move begins.

​ Friday wasn’t “just” a price crash. It was a credibility implosion. And Monday’s calm is the market equivalent of standing in a house with cracks spreading through the foundation saying “looks solid to me”.​.. ..Want to know what they really feared? Look at the futures spreads. Gold: $30 spread (<1%). Silver: $20 spread (20%, in backwardation).​ They really needed to kill silver specifically.​.. ..Monday showed they were running the exact same scheme as Friday. LBMA fixes at a decent price. Then the selling resumes afterwards, driving it down before any COMEX-linked settlements occur. Same playbook. Different day.

​ They’re systematically attacking every paper silver vehicle to drain the physical metal backing them.​.. ..Why? Because they need that physical silver. When authorized participants redeem SLV shares, they can pull the physical bars out of the trust. When AGQ liquidates positions, it ultimately forces settlement somewhere in the chain. The paper crash serves a dual purpose: they make money on the timing spread, AND they force the physical metal loose from these vehicles.

​ The question isn’t whether they’re going after physical. They’re already doing it. The question is: where is all that physical going? Who needs it badly enough to engineer a 40% crash to shake it free?

​ And who has historically been the largest accumulator of physical precious metals when Western markets panic? China.

Back in October, when India placed a massive order that froze the London silver market and sent lease rates to 200% overnight, someone had to save the system. According to multiple sources, JPMorgan leased 4,000 tons of silver from ICBC - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. Four thousand tons. Three-month lease term. Due back in January.​.. And silver crashed 40% on January 30. The exact day Starmer wrapped up his meetings in Beijing.​.. ..Coincidences pile up.​.. What I do know for certain: Shanghai spot is limit-stopped at $102 right now. Western paper shows $79. India’s at $86. The East is still trading at a premium. To me, this is evidence that physical markets have stopped following paper.​.. ..When they need to inflict this much pain, when the manipulation becomes this obvious, it means they’re losing control.​ And once you see the game clearly. Once you watch them flaunt their own rules… You can’t unsee it.​

Today: Gold and Silver Bounce — Dead Cat or Reload?​ https://www.zerohedge.com/the-market-ear/gold-and-silver-bounce-dead-cat-or-reload

Stock up now on physical Bitcoin! Bitcoin Crashes To Nov 2024 Lows Amid $1.5 Billion In Levered Liquidations​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/bitcoin-crashes-nov-2024-lows-amid-15-billion-levered-liquidations

​

Bitcoin miners are unprofitable at these prices. Bitcoin Break Below $80,000 Signals New Crisis of Confidence​ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/bitcoin-break-below-80-000-061355911.html

​

Celia Farber on elites controlling the normies, Turning Point USA Was Set Up As Surveillance And Intel Aparatus: New Theory

Blinding the normies: TikTok CEO Reveals Coordination With 2 Dozen Jewish Groups to Police Speech https://thelibertydaily.com/tiktok-ceo-reveals-coordination-2-dozen-jewish-groups/

​

Two CBP Agents Identified in Alex Pretti Shooting

The two federal immigration agents who fired on Minneapolis protester Alex Pretti are identified in government records as Border Patrol agent Jesus Ochoa and Customs and Border Protection officer Raymundo Gutierrez.​ https://www.propublica.org/article/alex-pretti-shooting-cbp-agents-identified-jesus-ochoa-raymundo-gutierrez?

​

How the Pentagon is Quietly Building Trump’s Concentration Camps

SCOOP: A repurposed Navy contract to funnel tens of billions to ICE for a nationwide “ghost network” of concentration camps—just got a lot bigger.​

ICE Drops $70 Million On Massive Arizona Warehouse To Detain And Deport Illegals​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/ice-drops-70-million-massive-arizona-warehouse-detain-and-deport-illegals

​

Community police chief near Minneapolis got an ICE-observing lady citizen released: St. Peter police chief intervened and got federal agents to release resident, sources say https://www.mprnews.org/story/2026/01/30/st-peter-police-chief-intervenes-prevents-federal-agents-from-arresting-resident

​

Lookee There​;​ citizens vote! ​ Democrat Taylor Rehmet wins solidly red Texas Senate seat in stunning special election upset

With ballots tallied from all but a handful of voting centers, Rehmet had 57% of the vote, besting the 43% for his GOP opponent, Leigh Wambsganss, who had a massive spending advantage.​ https://www.texastribune.org/2026/01/30/texas-senate-district-9-runoff-rehmet-wambsganss-special-election/

​

You don’t need regular food; you need PRODUCTS: Technocracy Roundtable: The Technocratic War on Food How regulatory capture, tokenization, and synthetic biology converge into a programmable food system—and why most Americans still don’t see it coming.​

​

John Klar, Maine Leads the Way in Bipartisan Push for Food Liberty Americans are paying attention to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s new, health-minded food pyramid that recommends nutrient-dense, whole foods, including meat proteins and full-fat dairy... ..Other states are contemplating similar initiatives, but Maine’s experience offers an additional lesson: its constitutional amendment was achieved through bipartisan alliances. Originally introduced by Democratic Maine Senator Craig Hickman, the effort stalled until he was joined by Republican Representative Billy Bob Faulkingham. This is why MAHA’s bipartisan growth is so imperative: Americans lack the luxury of partisan division in the war to reclaim their food supplies and their children’s health...

​..Senator Craig Hickman (D- Maine)​ “I believe the best way to achieve more food self-sufficiency and security in Maine is to allow our neighbors… to advertise, sell, and feed us the food we want to eat… If you control the food, you control the people. We the people need real competition, not corporatist state control… Food sovereignty equals self-determination. Let us act unanimously.

​ Three attempts were made to implement Maine’s constitutional protection of food rights, but bipartisan cooperation and grassroots organizing got the job done. Now other states are following Maine’s lead.​”

​

Iowa Bill Would Require Medical Examiners to Include Vaccine Records in Infant Death Investigations

Iowa legislators are considering a bill that would require medical examiners to document recent immunizations on the death certificates of children who died from unknown causes. The bill is one of several similar pieces of legislation being weighed in states across the country.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/iowa-bill-require-medical-examiners-include-vaccine-records-infant-death-investigations/

​

RFK Jr.’s New Autism Advisers Set Sights on ‘Many Unanswered Questions’

Nine new members have joined the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee, which provides “advice and recommendations” on autism to U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. John Gilmore, executive director of the Autism Action Network, said he and the other new members “are picking up the pieces following a generation of profound failure.”​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/new-advisers-rfk-jr-seek-answers-interagency-autism-coordinating-committee/

​

‘Completely Misleading’: Scientists Accuse Cochrane Reviews of Using Biased Studies to Claim HPV Vaccine Prevents Cancer

Experts who analyzed two Cochrane reviews on HPV vaccines suggested the authors dramatically overstated the safety and efficacy of the shots. Media outlets parroted claims made in a Cochrane press release, without subjecting the claims to scrutiny.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/scientists-accuse-cochrane-reviews-biased-studies-hpv-vaccine-prevents-cancer/

​

‘Blind Compliance’: California Threatens Funding for Schools With ‘Low’ Vaccination Rates

California is auditing 428 schools with “low” vaccination rates amid declining vaccination levels for kindergarteners and a rise in measles cases that health officials blamed on the unvaccinated, EdSource reported today. School districts with a vaccination rate of less than 95% are at risk of losing average daily attendance funding from the state.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/california-threatens-funding-schools-low-vaccination-rates/

​

Kyle Young, Spiritual Warfare and the Death Throes of the Medical Industrial Complex Due to increased awareness that arose in the aftermath of the covid-con about the toxic nature of pharmaceuticals, the MIC’s customer base was already shrinking before RFK Jr. became Secretary of HHS. By some estimates, childhood vaccination rates have declined by up to 40% since 2020. Unlike other Secretaries of HHS, RFK Jr. didn’t come to HHS to pull the MIC out of the hellish pit it dug for itself. Consequently, the MIC is now in panic mode. Currently RFK Jr. and HHS are being sued by 7 medical organizations whose members are losing market share of a rapidly shrinking customer base.

​

Peter McCullough MD, Fox Varian Malpractice Case: Legal Precedent in the Reckoning Over “Gender-Affirming” Medicine Plaintiff prevails after losing her breasts at age 16 in heinous surgical procedure​

Huge Verdict Could Destroy ‘Gender Transition For Minors’ Industry​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/jury-awards-2-million-woman-mutilated-child-gender-affirming-doctors

​Jessica Rose Ph.D. Over a million pages of [redacted] documents pertaining to origins of Covid-19, gain-of-function research and biolabs Who wants to help me look for needles in redacted haystacks?​

​

The longest look at “Long Vaxx Syndrome” yet. It’s still there in some folks: Vaccine mRNA, Plasmid DNA, and Spike Protein Can Persist in Humans More Than 3.5 Years After COVID-19 Vaccination We report the longest documented persistence of mRNA vaccine components to date, independently confirmed across multiple laboratories, biospecimens, and time points using diverse analytical methods.​

​

Professor ugo Bardi notes that political terminology for clear-cutting is “Saving”: How to Fix Our Forests for Good

It’s a race to the Helium-3 for fusion reactors: How NASA is planning to storm the Moon in the coming days https://en.topcor.ru/68262-kak-nasa-na-dnjah-sobiraetsja-shturmovat-lunu.html?utm_referrer=topcor.ru

NASA Confirms February 8 Set for First Crewed Moon Mission Since 1972​ https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/NASA-Confirms-February-8-Set-for-First-Crewed-Moon-Mission-Since-1972/

​

Biotic Pump model co-originator, Physicist Anastassia Makarieva, Science Insider #2: Working Our Path Forward Through Rain and Hurricane Wind Hurricanes can serve as toy models for understanding how forests can move atmospheric water. The precipitation mass sink is underexplored—why is its scientific discussion discouraged?​

​

The USAF “owns” the weather, as put forth July 1, 1996. They have their own scientists: Weather as a Force Multiplier: Owning the Weather in 2025 In 2025, US aerospace forces can own the weather by capitalizing on emerging technologies and focusing development of those technologies to war fighting applications. Such a capability offers the war fighter tools to shape the battlespace in ways never before possible. It provides opportunities to impact operations across the full spectrum of conflict and is pertinent to all possible futures. The purpose of this paper is to outline a strategy for the use of a future weather modification system to achieve military objectives... https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/citations/ADA333462#

Regular Earthling (Pictured last week in Austin garden, modified by weather)

Leave a comment