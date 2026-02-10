Dr. John's Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
toolate's avatar
toolate
1h

COVID pandemic was his kill switch?

Reply
Share
1 reply by John Day MD
pyrrhus's avatar
pyrrhus
2h

In almost every other country, illegal entrants go immediately to prison, or are unceremoniously thrown back over the border,and have no rights...Thanks to the Warren Court, we have a situation where illegals seem to have more rights than American citizens, getting all manner of freebies including free healthcare, that the rest of us do not....California is even giving Medicare benefits to Mexicans who live in Mexico....

So there had better be a way to get these people out of our country, or they will sink us financially and culturally...

Reply
Share
1 reply by John Day MD
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Day · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture