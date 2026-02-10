Discovering The Process,

Escape Key, Epstein II - The Development of a Digital Currency In September 2012, Jem Bendell was sitting in a session at the World Economic Forum when his phone buzzed. It was Jeffrey Epstein.

Bendell excused himself, and within days had agreed to lead a private initiative to ‘revamp the financial system/markets’ — funded by Epstein, structured outside WEF oversight, and governed by Chatham House rules guaranteeing participant anonymity. The WEF had just appointed Bendell a Young Global Leader for his work on currency innovation. He was exactly the sort of person the Forum cultivated to shape the future of money. Epstein took him... ..Documents released by the Department of Justice in 2025 and 2026 reveal a year-long scouting operation — October 2011 through September 2012 — in which Epstein systematically evaluated the World Economic Forum’s work on alternative currencies, identified its limitations, and extracted its best people to run a parallel initiative under his control.

But the scouting was only the beginning. What the documents show, when read together, is a coordinated campaign to sell sovereign digital currency to multiple governments simultaneously, with a strategic framework, a technical build team, and in at least one case, a hand in electing the leader who would implement it... ..On August 10, 2013 — two weeks before the September summit documented in ‘Epstein’ — Barak emailed Nikolic through Epstein reporting that ‘the pilot test in India succeeded and a report will follow’. Aadhaar, the world’s largest biometric-financial identity system was being piloted in India at the time, and the Gates Foundation was funding its integration with financial transactions... ..Three years later, in April 2016, Epstein sent Summers the tokenisation specification and made the deployment strategy explicit. Each digital coin would carry a unique serial number. Every transaction would be traceable from issuance to endpoint. And the entry vector: ‘the first use could be transparant charity related stuff’.

Aid disbursement, development finance, philanthropic grants — contexts where full traceability is framed as accountability rather than surveillance: charity is the door. Once the infrastructure exists for charitable transactions, extending it to all transactions is straightforward... ..This is the sequence the documents reveal: sustainable development as the ethical framework (Bendell, 2012), social good currency as the product concept (Branson, 2013), transparent charity as the first use case (Summers, 2016). Each step made the surveillance architecture more palatable by wrapping it in language that made opposition appear unreasonable, and ‘unethical’... ..Larry Summers — former Treasury Secretary, former Harvard President — was on Epstein’s panel for selecting monetary transformation projects.....The analysis was explicit about why governments would adopt digital currency. ‘Electronic money gives central banks the ability to lower interest rates to below zero’ — impossible with physical cash, since people would simply hold notes rather than accept negative returns on deposits. ‘Additionally, governments can finally extract sales tax on ledger transactions that otherwise would have been conducted in cash’... ..The framing across all the pitches was identical: decentralised cryptocurrency lacks sovereign backing and cannot function as real currency; state-issued digital currency solves this; whoever moves first sets the standard. The argument the Bank for International Settlements has made in every report since 2018 distinguishing central bank digital currencies from private cryptocurrencies — Epstein was making it two years before the BIS Innovation Hub existed... ..‘Lots to talk about - been [thinking] about your Sharia coin’, Hill wrote to Epstein in September 2017. ‘There is a lot we can do with Murabahah and Wadiah principles: should we brainstorm next steps?’ Murabahah is cost-plus financing; Wadiah is safekeeping. Hill was translating Islamic finance requirements into cryptocurrency architecture... ..Hill had teams already deploying blockchain infrastructure across the Gulf. Epstein was plugging into an existing operational network... ..Peter Thiel’s relationship with Epstein began at least by 2012. By April 2016, Epstein was telling him that Summers was ‘on board’ to ‘join with us in concocting a plan’ for digital currency64. In May 2017, Thiel told Epstein he would be in Israel June 12-15 and asked: ‘who should I meet in ME?’ Epstein gave him the full sovereign routing: ‘sheik mohammed and sultan sulleman in dubai, MBS in saudi.. Hamad bin Jassem in qatar’. For Israel: ‘you might want to see Ehud Barak’. For India: ‘you should meet anil ambani’. Five sovereign targets across three continents — the Gulf clients being pitched digital currency, the intelligence coordinator, the Indian industrial dynasty at the centre of the country’s digital transformation. The surveillance infrastructure provider was being routed to every node of the deployment network simultaneously. In September 2025, the Treasury Department awarded Thiel’s company Palantir a contract to build a ‘common API layer’ for government systems. In December 2016, Joscha Bach — whose AI research Epstein funded — had described to Epstein what might replace collapsing institutional frameworks: ‘an API for integrating all fields of knowledge and control’. The language is identical, and the contract operational... ..Kevin Warsh — Trump’s nominee for Federal Reserve Chairman — appeared on Epstein’s guest list for a 2010 St. Barts Christmas party. In 2018, Warsh published a Wall Street Journal op-ed proposing a Federal Reserve digital currency, arguing the Fed ‘might prudently consider introducing its own digital currency’. He has since advocated for a ‘wholesale digital dollar’ to counter China’s digital yuan. The person nominated to oversee US monetary policy — including any decision on central bank digital currency — was on Epstein’s party lists... ..The ‘Thoughts on Bitcoin’ document, the Summers correspondence, the sovereign pitches to Mongolia, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai, the Blockstream build team — these are the components of a commercial operation to sell central bank digital currency to governments, coordinated through an informal network that left no institutional records.

The product was sovereignty-backed programmable money with full transaction surveillance, negative interest rate capability, and the elimination of banks as intermediaries. The sales pitch was first-mover advantage, and the clients were heads of state...

..The sequence thus runs from a WEF working group in 2011 through a private convening in 2012, a social good currency concept in 2013, a tokenisation specification in 2016, sovereign pitches across three continents in 2017, and a build team assembling in Montréal the same year — to an institutional consensus, now operational at the Bank for International Settlements, in which programmable money enforces SDG-aligned conditions on individual transactions.

The ethical framework that Bendell included in his commission brief became the ruleset that governs the architecture... ..The people who participated in that design phase — Summers, Gensler, Thiel, Warsh, Virza — now occupy positions at OpenAI, the SEC, Palantir, the Federal Reserve nomination, and the cryptographic foundations of digital currency infrastructure. The MIT laboratory Epstein funded built Project Hamilton, the US central bank digital currency prototype. The Gates Foundation — whose chief science adviser coordinated with Epstein throughout — now funds CBDC research at the same laboratory... ..The moral authority of the Sustainable Development Goals is the system’s most important component. It is what makes programmable restrictions on individual transactions politically viable, what makes total transaction surveillance presentable as transparency, and what makes the conditionality embedded in purpose-bound money appear to serve the public interest... ..The evidentiary chain stops at the BIS’s door, and it stops there by design. The Bank for International Settlements operates under sovereign immunity. Its archives are inviolable under the 1987 Headquarters Agreement with Switzerland... ..The only moment the conditions could have been contested was the design phase. That phase took place in private, under Chatham House rules, funded by a registered sex offender, and was never disclosed to the institutions now building on its foundations.

The Epstein Cover-Up Just Got So Much Worse Just when you thought the Jeffrey Epstein saga couldn’t get any weirder… well, it has.

Fresh files have dropped a bombshell that is sure to fan the flames of conspiracy theories regarding Epstein’s death. It appears that federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York had a draft statement ready to roll on August 9, 2019 — the day before Epstein’s body was discovered. https://pjmedia.com/matt-margolis/2026/02/08/the-epstein-cover-up-just-got-so-much-worse-n4949261#google_vignette

Epstein Death Gets Weirder: DOJ Finally Admits To ‘Orange-Colored Shape’ Moving Up Staircase https://www.zerohedge.com/political/epsteins-death-doj-finally-admits-orange-colored-shape-moving-staircase

EPSTEIN FILES HORROR SHOW: More Proof Epstein Still Alive, Hiding Out In Pedo Paradise, The Most Powerful Woman In D.C. Is Tied To PizzaGate, “Birth Babies for Black Market Use”

​

Elon Musk says he is willing to cover the legal defense costs for Epstein victims who choose to speak publicly and tell the truth He says that if these victims are sued for naming their abusers (Epstein clients), he will pay their legal fees, ensuring they can defend themselves “I will pay for the defense of anyone who speaks the truth about this and is sued for doing so”​





Locked Down. Rounded Up. Warehoused. The Rise of America’s Concentration Camps According to investigative reports, the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement are actively purchasing warehouses, factories and industrial buildings across the country for use as detention centers—often with little public notice, minimal oversight, and virtually no accountability. https://www.globalresearch.ca/rise-america-concentration-camps/5914923

Another day, another video of ICE agents illegally detaining a U.S. citizen and demanding “proof of citizenship,” in Minneapolis. In the video, you can see agents stop a car and immediately demand ID, without a warrant or probable cause. That is illegal. After running the ID, the agents get back in their vehicle and leave, because they never had the right to stop the person in the first place. This is what the Trump administration is trying to normalize.

A ranked list, based on recent polling: What Americans actually want done about ICE - Democratic proposals for reform earn supermajority support among U.S. voters

Why Is The Deep State Targeting DNI Tulsi Gabbard With Such Ferocity? The ODNI was formed in 2004, with the intent for the office to be the pivot point of a national security radar. The DNI was intended to provide information to domestic agencies about foreign terror networks that would prevent something like 9-11 from happening again. However, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has never, not for one day, operated on this intent. This is why they are such a critical position from my perspective.

The office was new, not established yet as a functioning silo, when Barack Obama and Eric Holder arrived in 2009. They quickly dispatched an idiot, James Clapper, into the operation so they could weaponize around the offices’ fulcrum point.

Prior to the DNI office existing, the CIA radar would sweep externally and then report to the Office of the President. The DNI was intended to take external radar sweep (CIA) and make it a full 360° circle, adding a sweep inside the USA that would be handled by the Dept of Homeland Security.

The DHS sweep and the CIA sweep would then be combined into a central collection hub called the ODNI. Everyone with responsibility for “national security” could access the ODNI material. Essentially and presumably, post 9-11 nothing like jihadists practicing to fly airplanes would be missed again; at least that was the intent.

The weird part is that because the DNI was immediately weaponized, the office has never functioned to the purpose of its intent. No one truly knows what the office possibilities consist of because no one has ever seen anyone try to functionally control the hub... ..The DNI can assemble material from any silo. Meaning the DNI can reach into any IC silo and extract anything they want. Under the original authorities given to the DNI, this authority exists. So, let’s spread the wings on this office and do exactly what it is permitted to do, only this time extract for the purpose of showing the President what is happening in every silo.

In essence, the DNI *CAN BE* deployed like a super strong cross-silo inspector general’s office. Force the other IC silos to comply with the demands of the DNI. This has never been done. But the DNI has this unique power.

The DNI can make the FBI, DOJ, DOJ-NSD, DoD, DoS and CIA provide anything and everything they demand. Instead of the other silos using blocks and threats against the office of the President, use the authority of the DNI to get them without confrontation. Then use the DNI to declassify the documents (if requested by potus), instead of the originating silo... ..Raw, unfiltered, unredacted information. The silo administrators end up in a fight with the ODNI, not the office of President Trump. President Trump then uses the power of his office to support the demands of the DNI... ..With DNI Tulsi Gabbard putting strategic pressure from the inside, and We The People putting accountability pressure from the outside, this Deep State intelligence nut just might begin to crack. https://www.zerohedge.com/political/why-deep-state-targeting-dni-tulsi-gabbard-such-ferocity

​

Alex Krainer explains that 30 years of sheltering Pakistani rape gangs might finally bring consequences: London’s blind panic The Trump administration may be gunning for a total takedown of the pathogenic British establishment. UK’s color revolution playbook may be coming home to roost.​ As I discussed it in last week’s TrendCompass report, the recent release of Epstein files caused quite a panic in the ranks of UK’s political establishment, prompting the Prince of Darkness, Lord Peter Mandelson to resign from the Labour Party and from the House of Lords.​

​

War against French citizens... “Today, We Are Preparing For War”: French Defense Chief Says Europe Has Until 2030, Cites Russia As Biggest Threat​ https://www.zerohedge.com/military/today-we-are-preparing-war-french-defense-chief-says-europe-has-until-2030-cites-russia

​

Simplicius, Europe’s Triumvirate of Lame Stooges Faces Moment of Truth Beneath the feigned ‘Ukrainian solidarity’ and ‘European strength’ put-ons, Europe’s leaders are drowning in unprecedented crises. The leaders of all three major nations—Germany, UK, and France—are seeing the total collapse of their factions and rulership in general, as their approval ratings hit rock bottom.​.. ..Whether Starmer actually survives or not is immaterial: the fact remains that Europe is in a deep crisis of credibility, no longer retaining even a picayune’s worth of moral authority over the rest of the world. But the whacky thing is that these Western governments have no real solutions to their problems because the issues are so utterly structural and fundamental in nature, that merely the simple act of admitting to their root causes would signify the total collapse of everything the Western globalist order has built up over the last decades.​.. ..The most notable example is the ‘quick-fix’ of mass migration, which is meant to quickly boost economic and job figures in the short-term for political PR, while turning each host country into a cultural cloaca that leads to the erosion of all key societal pillars over the long-term.​.. ..European countries are trapped in this zugzwang of inextricable problems that can only be “patched” over because, as stated earlier, truly fixing them at the first-principle level would require peering into uncomfortable closets where the elites have stashed their secrets.

Zelenskyy Says US Gave Ukraine And Russia A June Deadline To End War​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/zelenskyy-says-us-gave-ukraine-and-russia-june-deadline-end-war

​

Macron Reopens Direct Channel With Putin As He Moves To Counter Trump

But ironically it’s not necessarily for the sake of seeking to forge a peace deal in eastern European, but in reality toward ensuring the United States doesn’t mediate something less than satisfactory to Ukraine and Europe. https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/macron-reopens-direct-channel-putin-he-moves-counter-trump

​

Russia accuses Polish intelligence in general’s assassination attempt Russian authorities claim Poland assisted Ukraine in recruiting a suspect for a failed assassination of a top military intelligence official in Moscow. The alleged shooter was captured in Dubai and extradited to Russia. The FSB released a video purporting to show suspect Lyubomyr Korba describing his recruitment in Ukraine in August 2025. He claims he was trained, vetted with a polygraph, and promised $30,000 for the killing. Korba stated his son, a Polish citizen, facilitated the connection with Polish intelligence. The attack occurred last Friday in Moscow, where Alekseyev, deputy head of Russia’s military intelligence directorate, was seriously wounded but survived.​.. ..The accusation marks a significant escalation, directly implicating Poland, a NATO member and key ally of Ukraine. The Russian government classifies such incidents as terrorist acts orchestrated by Kyiv. ​ https://en.yenisafak.com/world/russia-accuses-polish-intelligence-in-generals-assassination-attempt-3714362

​

Russia has rejected a US proposal regarding the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Moscow has opposed Washington’s proposal to transfer the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to US control to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Reuters reports , citing a source.​ https://www-kommersant-ru.translate.goog/doc/8418748?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp

​

Moon of Alabama: U.S.-Iran Talks Up To A ‘Good Start’

The first round of new talks between Iran and the United States in Muscat, Oman, has ended with satisfying results.

​ U.S. President Donald Trump very much needs the talks to chicken out from his threats to again attack Iran. Any attack on Iran would be retaliated for with missile​s which would cause massive damage to U.S. and Israeli assets... ..Other Iranian media report that Araghchi during the talks insisted on continued enrichment in Iran and that neither side budged on their previously stated positions.

​ After consultations with the capitals a new round is likely to take place in a week or so.

​ For some intriguing (or stupid) reason the U.S. delegation, led by Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, included Admiral Brad Cooper, the commander of U.S. forces in the Middle East. The Iranian delegation was purely civilian and certainly not impressed by some uniformed man sitting in a room away from theirs.

​ I have yet to see ‘leaks’ or rumors from the U.S. side of the negotiations.

​ There are many people around the White House, i.e. Marco Rubio, and in Israel who do want the talks to fail. They will do their best to portrait the Iranian position as unreasonable and to press for and immediate end of the negotiations.

​ But Trump needs a way out. Any new conflagration in Middle East could easily turn into a months long disaster with significant U.S. casualties. The political aftermath of such a fight would likely ruin his presidency.​ https://www.moonofalabama.org/2026/02/u-s-iran-talks-up-to-a-good-start.html

​

Lots and lots of missile defenses to US bases: At Least 112 USAF C-17 Aircraft Headed To Middle East: ‘Desert Storm Levels’ https://www.zerohedge.com/military/least-112-usaf-c-17-aircraft-headed-middle-east-desert-storm-levels

Will the US nuke Iran while Netanyahu is in Washington? Iran War Watch: US Moves Towards Attack Footing Despite Questionable Odds of Success Col. Daniel Davis: “So there’s lots of air force. If you don’t know those C-17s, one of the pictures right there, these are the large transports. You can move tanks in these things, large combat vehicles, air defense missiles. These are some of the aircraft that’s used to use a lot of the air offensive and air defensive missiles into the region. And you see there is a huge huge number much much more than anything normal implying that you have been moving lots and lots of equipment and ammunition in uh there has also just been in the last 48 hours or so according to channel 14 out of Israel US has finalized the deployment of Patriot and THAAD missiles defense system across 20 bases in the Middle East. 20 bases.

​ So, this tells you that we are seriously taking the issue of air defense seriously. And of course, listen, it’s it goes without saying, but I’m going to say it anyway. You’re not going to move in a buttload of air defense systems unless you expect to receive a lot of missiles. Meaning, this is much, much more than just the normal deployment.

​ And when you take a look at the bases that are scattered throughout the region, you see that there is a lot there. And listen, I mean​ it’s useful and necessary to have additional missiles and all these other air defense capabilities, whether it’s THAAD or Patriot or anything else, but as I have talked about many times, and the Iranians have proven last year especially, their offensive missiles will get through our defenses. We’ll shoot some of it down, but not all of it.” https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2026/02/iran-war-watch-us-moves-towards-attack-footing-despite-questionable-odds-of-success.html

​

Iran Deploys Khorramshahr-4 Ballistic Missile for Combat Duty, Redefining Middle East Deterrence and Escalation Dynamics

Iran’s decision to operationalise the Khorramshahr-4 ballistic missile marks a decisive shift from defensive deterrence to offensive missile diplomacy, dramatically compressing response times for Israel and U.S. forces while reshaping escalation dynamics across the Middle East and Indo-Pacific energy corridors.​ https://defencesecurityasia.com/en/iran-deploys-khorramshahr-4-ballistic-missile-combat-duty-middle-east-deterrence/#google_vignette

Iran Offers To Dilute Enriched Uranium If US Lifts All The Sanctions​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-offers-dilute-enriched-uranium-if-us-lifts-all-sanctions

​

Demand everything and also annihilate Iran this week: Jetting to DC, Netanyahu says he’ll present Trump with ‘our approach’ to Iran talks PM to meet president earlier than planned amid Israeli unease over potential direction of nuclear talks; Israeli official says PM focused on curbing nuclear and missile rearmament​ https://www.timesofisrael.com/jetting-to-dc-netanyahu-says-hell-present-trump-with-our-approach-to-iran-talks/



​

How Israel destroyed Gaza’s health system ‘deliberately and methodically’

Despite ‘ceasefire’, the health sector in Gaza continues to suffer from shortages, destruction and lack of equipment.​ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/2/4/how-israel-destroyed-gazas-health-system-deliberately-and-methodically

Israeli forces shell Gaza, demolish buildings amid ongoing ceasefire violations​ https://en.yenisafak.com/world/israeli-forces-shell-gaza-demolish-buildings-amid-ongoing-ceasefire-violations-3714292

Two Palestinians martyred as Israeli fire and demolitions continue across Gaza​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/02/06/357368/

​

Israeli Settlers, Military Accelerate Violent Expulsion of Palestinians Off Their Land in the West Bank

What was once creeping encroachment by settlers has escalated over the past three years into a state-backed campaign of mass expulsion.​

​

For Six Hours, Israeli Settlers Rampaged Two West Bank Villages – While Soldiers Looked On

‘Settlers tried to break down our door, broke the window and sprayed us with pepper spray,’ a resident recalls​ https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/palestinians/2026-02-04/ty-article-magazine/.premium/for-six-hours-israeli-settlers-rampaged-two-west-bank-villages-while-soldiers-looked-on/0000019c-23d8-d604-adbe-abf9fd7e0000

Ten elected West Bank lawmakers held in Israeli prisons​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/02/07/357412/

​

Israel ‘imposes de facto annexation’ with sweeping West Bank policy change

New regulations include expanded Israeli authority in Area A, including at the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron​ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israel-approves-west-bank-policy-expand-settlements-deepen-control

Israel returns bodies with evidence of organ theft and severe mutilation – Not a ceasefire Day 120​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/israel-returns-bodies-with-evidence-of-organ-theft-and-severe-mutilation-not-a-ceasefire-day-120/

​

‘Israelis steal kidneys’: Teacher gets fired in California after sharing antisemitic video

“There’s no chance we would allow such a person to enter classrooms,” a local Israeli told N12.​ https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/article-885891

​

They have been looking forward to this: Caitlin Johnstone, In Australia The Police Beat You Up For Opposing Genocide Australian authorities were fully aware that inviting Israel’s president for a visit was going to ignite unrest and furious opposition. They invited him anyway, and sent in the police to assault the protesters.

​ I saw a video of two cops pinning a kid in a keffiyeh face down on the ground and proceeding to punch him over and over again long after he’d been subdued.

I saw another video of police repeatedly punching a middle-aged man who was holding his hands in the air until he fell to the ground.

​ I saw another video of police repeatedly pepper spraying a demonstrator directly in the face as he was visibly complying with their demands to move and providing no resistance whatsoever.

​ I saw another video of police manhandling Muslim men who were literally on their knees praying, presenting no possible threat of any kind.​

​

Geneva Academy warns Gaza death toll could top 200,000

Population decline suggests Gaza toll higher than confirmed deaths, expert says​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/geneva-academy-warns-gaza-death-toll-could-top-200-000/3822529

​

Handcuffs, interrogation, humiliation: Palestinians describe Israeli treatment at Rafah crossing

The first Palestinians returned to Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah crossing this week, after being stuck outside Gaza for two years or more. They described grueling interrogations, intimidation, and threats by Israeli soldiers at the crossing.​ https://mondoweiss.net/2026/02/handcuffs-interrogation-humiliation-palestinians-describe-israeli-treatment-at-rafah-crossing/

Media ignore allegations that Israel raped German journalist​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/media-ignore-allegations-that-israel-raped-german-journalist/

Israeli unit boasts of destroying Gaza girls’ school near Indonesia Hospital as part of northern campaign​





Ignoring UN resoultions and replacing UN agencies with gangsters: The Media is Whitewashing Trump’s Board of Peace​ https://scheerpost.com/2026/02/07/the-media-is-whitewashing-trumps-board-of-peace/

​

RoundUp in high concentrations: OHCHR Raises Alarm on Israeli Toxic Spraying in South Lebanon https://www.telesurenglish.net/lebanon-israel-toxic-spraying-ohchr/

He wouldn’t comply so AIPAC taught him a lesson: It’s pissing people off’: Centrist Democrats are livid with AIPAC after primary fiasco AIPAC spent $2 million attacking moderate-leaning Tom Malinowski in a House special election — and may have handed the race to progressive Analilia Mejia.​ https://www.politico.com/news/2026/02/06/centrist-democrats-are-livid-with-aipac-after-primary-meddling-00769461

​

Russia to interrogate two suspects over attempted killing of general, report says

After interrogation, the suspects will be charged, the newspaper reported, without confirming whether the suspects had been detained. Russia has not officially reported ⁠the detention of the suspects​ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/russia-to-interrogate-two-suspects-over-attempted-killing-of-general-report-says/article70603619.ece

​

China Rejects Calls to Join New Nuclear Arms Talks After After U.S.-Russia New START Ends https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/China-Rejects-Calls-to-Join-New-Nuclear-Arms-Talks-After-After-US-Russia-New-START-Ends/

Andrew Korybko, Any New Strategic Arms Control Pact Between Russia and the US Hinges on China’s Participation They importantly added that, “While this report assessed in 2020 that China’s nuclear warhead would double from a stockpile of the low 200s over the next decade, the PLA remains on track to have over 1,000 warheads by 2030”, or quintupling its estimated nuclear stockpile in just a single decade. The approximately 800 more warheads that it’s expected to have by 2030 equates to an average of 80 new nukes a year, which is more than North Korea’s entire stockpile (~50) and slightly less than Israel’s (~90). The New START that just expired restricted Russia and the US to 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads at any given time, the number of which China is on pace to reach by 2035 at its current rate. If it begins building them faster than one every 4.5 days, then this could happen even sooner, and China could then be emboldened to more assertively push back against its US-led regional containment. In order to preempt that, the US might deploy more nukes, build more, and/or help Japan and/or South Korea develop nukes.

​ Therein lies the reason why Trump let the New START lapse since the first two options aren’t possible without releasing the US from its restrictions and they’re much more manageable than proliferating nuclear weapons technology to its East Asian allies. The US’ retention of its nuclear superiority vis-à-vis China is non-negotiable, so it’ll either unilaterally maintain its existing edge outside of strategic arms control pacts or institutionalize it through a new such pact involving China.​ https://www.globalresearch.ca/any-new-strategic-arms-control-pact-russia-us-hinges-china-participation/5915216

Who ya kidding? U.S. Air Force Academy Report Calls For Massive Expansion of F-47 Fighter and B-21 Bomber Acquisition Plans to Fight China​ https://militarywatchmagazine.com/article/us-air-force-massively-expanded-f47-b21-china

Cuba Ready To Negotiate With Trump, But Urges Dialing Down Of Pressure​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/cuba-ready-negotiate-trump-urges-dialing-down-pressure

Russia Vows ‘All Possible Assistance’ To Cuba As US ‘Strangles’ The Population​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-vows-all-possible-assistance-cuba-us-strangles-population

Global piracy: Trump’s Venezuela Tanker Crackdown Goes Global With Indian Ocean Interdiction​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trumps-venezuela-tanker-crackdown-goes-global-indian-ocean-interdiction

​

Trump’s designs on Greenland might be as much about out-manoeuvring the Canadians, as the Russians But it’s on the high seas that President Trump may also see considerable benefit in Greenland and here Russia is a long way ahead. Since at least the start of the Ukraine crisis, and with global warming making the Arctic increasingly navigable by sea during summer months, Russia has been actively developing its Northern Sea Route. Going over the top of the world slashes the distance for ships traveling between Europe and East Asia by three times, halving sailing time, compared to routing through the Suez Canal.

​ Russia also exerts complete control over the Exclusive Economic Zone that it passes through.

​ The comparable Northwest passage, over the top of Canada and Alaska, is seen as potentially shaving almost 3,500 nautical miles off the shipping routes for cargo that might normally transit the Panama canal. In 2013, the bulk carrier Nordic Orion made the journey from the eastern U.S., saving four days sailing and £200,000 in the process.

​ However, the legal status of the North West Passage is long disputed between Canada, which claims it as internal waters, and the U.S. American control of Greenland would radically change the balance of power and control over the route, with the U.S. anchoring both choke points, in the Bering Sea and into the Atlantic.

​ A less legally contested North-Western passage would also make it easier for the U.S. to maintain unchallenged military navigation across one half of the arctic waters. Gaining Greenland would make the U.S. both the entry and exit point to the route, reducing the strength of Canada’s claim to exclusive control.​

​

How whale-traders sidestepped market short-circuits to hammer silver down: Gold & Geopolitics, The rules are made to be gamed - Silver edition

For-profit service providers increase profits through fraud: The real reason behind Minnesota’s Somali fraud scandal The easiest way to steal from government programs is the same everywhere, and it has nothing to do with immigration​

Watch: Dr. Oz Unmasks Billions In Hospice Fraud Tied To Foreign Mafias And Welfare Scams​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/watch-dr-oz-unmasks-billions-hospice-fraud-tied-foreign-mafias-and-welfare-scams

​

Theatrical performance: When the WHO Wouldn’t Return the Flag, Trump and Rubio Sent the Marines https://pjmedia.com/david-manney/2026/02/07/when-the-who-wouldnt-return-the-flag-trump-and-rubio-sent-the-marines-n4949238#google_vignette

​

Study Finds 3,625 High-Containment Biolabs Worldwide — 73% Don’t Disclose Their Locations or Pathogen Activities

The U.S. houses 47% of global BSL-3 facilities — and 91.6% of countries operating them lack dual-use research oversight.​

​

That business model again? Statins stimulate atherosclerosis and heart failure: pharmacological mechanisms In contrast to the current belief that cholesterol reduction with statins decreases atherosclerosis, we present a perspective that statins may be causative in coronary artery calcification and can function as mitochondrial toxins that impair muscle function in the heart and blood vessels through the depletion of coenzyme Q10 and ‘heme A’, and thereby ATP generation. Statins inhibit the synthesis of vitamin K2, the cofactor for matrix Gla-protein activation, which in turn protects arteries from calcification. Statins inhibit the biosynthesis of selenium containing proteins, one of which is glutathione peroxidase serving to suppress peroxidative stress. An impairment of selenoprotein biosynthesis may be a factor in congestive heart failure, reminiscent of the dilated cardiomyopathies seen with selenium deficiency. Thus, the epidemic of heart failure and atherosclerosis that plagues the modern world may paradoxically be aggravated by the pervasive use of statin drugs. ​ https://cardiacos.net/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/2015-Statins-stimulate-atherosclerosis-and-heart-failure-pharmacological-mechanisms.pdf

​

CDC Study Finds COVID Shots Increase the Risk of a Leading Cause of Maternal and Fetal Death by 24%

Hypertensive disorders of pregnancy are major drivers of preterm birth, emergency delivery, seizures, stroke, organ injury, long-term cardiovascular disease, and maternal and fetal death.​

Josh Mitteldorf,​ What happened to the data?​ Governments are sitting on the data that could settle vaccine controversies.​

Not Clear Whether Vaccines Cause Autism, Needs More Research; NIH Director Says​ https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/not-clear-whether-vaccines-cause-autism-needs-more-research-nih-director-says

​

Not Taking Medicine (pictured planting sweet corn for spring)

Leave a comment