Viewing Naked Empire,

What is somewhat shocking to most of us is that what was always obfuscated and blurred before, in regards to killing people and stealing things to support the western-empire, is now presented openly as such. Open imperialism abroad, and now at “home” is the iron-fist, no longer sheathed in a velvet glove.

Thanks Christine. Shadow Contractors Are Training ICE’s Attack Teams ICE is spending big on firearms, munitions, and politically connected weapons training firms to further militarize its forces.​ https://www.levernews.com/shadow-contractors-are-training-ices-attack-teams/​

3 Children Hospitalized in Minneapolis After Family Van Hit With ICE Flash-Bangs

“Officers threw flash-bangs and tear gas in my car. I got six kids in the car,” said the children’s father. “My 6-month-old can’t even breathe.”​ https://www.commondreams.org/news/minneapolis-children-flashbang

‘ELITE’: The Palantir App ICE Uses to Find Neighborhoods to Raid​ https://www.404media.co/elite-the-palantir-app-ice-uses-to-find-neighborhoods-to-raid/

“They’ve Totally Lost Control”; Trump Threatens ‘Agitators’ As Civil Unrest Soars In Minnesota​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-warns-theyve-totally-lost-control-civil-unrest-soars-minnesota

Border Czar Tom Homan Has Plan To Target Anti-Ice Agitators​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/border-czar-tom-homan-has-plan-target-anti-ice-agitators

Biden-Appointed Minnesota Judge Limits Federal Immigration Enforcement Actions At Protests​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/biden-appointed-minnesota-judge-limits-federal-immigration-enforcement-actions-protests

Maine Officials Say They’re Expecting ICE Operations In Coming Days​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/maine-officials-say-theyre-expecting-ice-operations-coming-days

DOJ Probes Gov. Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Over Alleged Effort To Obstruct ICE​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/doj-probes-gov-walz-minneapolis-mayor-over-alleged-effort-obstruct-ice

​

So we’ll send American “peacekeepers” and build factories in Israel to make what they want. Israel’s Proposal to End US Military Funding Is Actually Designed to Further Enmesh the US in Its Oppression of Palestinians In some respects, co-development and co-production of weapons is even a bigger boon for Israel than FMF appropriations by subsidizing the research and development, and production of weapons systems made in large part by Israeli weapons manufacturers and/or their US subsidiaries. Up to this point, co-development and co-production of weapons has focused on variousanti-missile systems which allow Israel to aggressively attack its adversaries while reducing the likelihood of effective retaliation, thereby increasing instability in the region and ensuring Israel’s predominance of power. While these anti-missile systems have greatly benefited Israel’s strategic posture, they have little, if any, benefit for the US. In other words, co-development and co-production provides a double benefit for Israel: US taxpayers pay for Israeli weapons manufacturers to develop weapons systems which preponderantly benefit Israel, not the US.​ https://www.imeupolicyproject.org/memos/israels-proposal-to-end-us-military-aid-is-actually-designed-to-further-enmesh-the-us-in-its-oppression-of-palestinians​

Winter Cold and Collapsing Buildings Kill Palestinians in Gaza as Israel Blocks Shelter Supplies

A family of three was killed while they slept by a collapsing wall. A one-year-old baby died from the cold.Over 30 Palestinians in Gaza have died from a lack of shelter this winter.​

​

The Ever-Shifting Yellow Line, the Partition of Gaza, and Israel’s Legal Death Zone

Israel is demolishing Palestinian neighbourhoods as it herds the People of Gaza into an ever-shrinking space that is likely to be permanent​

Israeli forces demolish commercial structure near Bethlehem, uproot olive groves in Jerusalem​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/01/15/355882/​

Israeli attacks kill 8 Palestinians in Gaza in new ceasefire violations

Airstrikes, gunfire hit multiple areas across Gaza despite ceasefire in place since Oct. 10​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/israeli-attacks-kill-8-palestinians-in-gaza-in-new-ceasefire-violations/3800609

Al-Aqra: Palestinian prisoners face deliberate slow-kill campaign in Israeli prisons​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/01/16/355972/

Hamas: Ongoing massacres in Gaza constitute repeated violations of ceasefire agreement​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/01/16/355970/​

Israeli forces carry out new incursions in Syria’s Quneitra countryside

Raid comes a day after Israeli media reported an earlier incident involving removal of livestock from Syrian territory​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/israeli-forces-carry-out-new-incursions-in-syria-s-quneitra-countryside/3801379

Trump names​ {evily-evil} Tony Blair, Jared Kushner to Gaza ‘Board of Peace’

Former UK prime minister’s role on Trump-led Gaza oversight committee expected to spur widespread condemnation.​ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/1/16/trump-names-tony-blair-jared-kushner-to-gaza-board-of-peace

​

Putin Offered Seat On Trump’s Gaza Peace Board, Kremlin Says Russia has been invited to take part in the new US-backed ‘Peace Board’ put forward by President Donald Trump to oversee post-conflict governance and reconstruction in Gaza, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has announced, in a somewhat surprising and hugely symbolic diplomatic move and overture.

​ Peskov told reporters Monday that President Vladimir Putin had received an invitation through diplomatic channels. “We are studying the details of the proposal. We hope to hold contacts with the US side to clarify all the nuances,” he said, but did not disclose any additional details.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/putin-offered-seat-trumps-gaza-peace-board-kremlin-says

Larry Ellison Had To Change The Name Of One Of His Yachts After Finding Out It Spelled ‘I’m A Nazi’ Backward

https://www.jalopnik.com/2077163/larry-ellison-yachts-i-am-nazi-backwards/

​

US: We’ll withhold Gaza, West Bank funds if Palestine obtains UN seat

The US stipulated it would also withhold funding if the Palestinians initiate an ICC judicially authorized investigation that subjects Israeli nationals to an investigation for alleged crimes.​ https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/article-883513

​

Moon of Alabama, Iran – The ‘Ragtag Network Of Activists’ Run By The US State Department As the recent ‘regime change’ operation in Iran has now evidently failed the media are allowed to rev​eal some details of the powers behind it.

​ Inside the Fight to Keep Iran Online (archived) – NY Times, Jan 16 2026

Activists spent years preparing for a communications blackout in Iran, smuggling in Starlink satellite internet systems and making digital shutdowns harder for the authorities to enforce.​ https://www.moonofalabama.org/2026/01/iran-the-ragtag-network-of-activists-run-by-the-state-department.html

​

Iran’s Khamenei Says US, Israel Linked To Deadly Protest Violence: ‘Thousands Killed’ As for the possibility of foreign plotting, the Financial Timesappears to be the first mainstream outlet to describe black-clad and well-organized groups who unleashed chaos and anti-police violenceamid the protests...

​ “There were groups of men in black clothes, agile and quick. They would set one dustbin on fire and then quickly move to the next target” They “look[ed] like commandos” ...“They were definitely organized, but I don’t know who was behind them”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/irans-khamenei-says-us-israel-linked-deadly-protest-violence-thousands-killed​

Russia may help Iran to sink an US aircraft carrier A potential Middle East war was just defused in a dramatic 48-hour power play.TheUS moved to the brink. On Jan 12, it urgently advised all citizens to leave Iran, a historical prelude to missile launches. TheUSS Gerald Ford carrier group sat ready in the Persian Gulf. KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft deployed. The White House arrogantly stated “all options” were open, while Trump swung his “economic club,” imposing 25% tariffs on nations dealing with Iran to fully isolate Tehran. Iran did not falter. 500,000 citizens flooded streets with national flags in support. The regime warned that any U.S. action would make American bases “legal targets.” The Pivot came from major power intervention. Immediately after the US order, Putin’s Security Council pledged deeper cooperation with Tehran. According to internal sources, Putin sent a stark ultimatum to Washington: start a full-scale war, and Russia would provide Iran with high-tech anti-ship missiles capable of sinking a US carrier. China simultaneously drew a red line, opposing military force. The strategic signal was amplified: Chinese, Russian, and Iranian warships, including hypersonic missile-capable frigates, began joint “Will For Peace 2026” drills off South Africa. Faced with this united front, internal US dissent exploded. Generals opposed immediate action. VP Vance warned war would wreck the economy and the 2026 election.​

North Korea Threatens To Join Iran Conflict, Forcing Israel To Consider Extreme Scenarios​ https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/North-Korea-Threatens-To-Join-Iran-Conflict-Forcing-Israel-To-Consider-Extreme-Scenarios/

​

US snowjob? Last-Minute Intervention by Qatar and Saudi Arabi Halts U.S Military Strike on Iran https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/Last-Minute-Intervention-by-Qatar-and-Saudi-Arabi-Halts-US-Military-Strike-on-Iran/

​

Shifting alliances: Pakistan-Saudi-Turkiye defence deal in pipeline, defence production minister says

Raza Hayat Harraj says potential deal is separate from Pak-Saudi defence deal announced last year​ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2587287/pakistan-saudi-turkiye-defence-deal-in-pipeline-defence-production-minister-says

​

Aquifer wars: The Middle East’s Next War Will Be Over Water https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/the-middle-easts-next-war-will-be-over-water/

This contest is ongoing since China helped finance an Ethiopian dam on the Nile, to which Egypt has always strongly objected. War is eventually expected. Andrew Korybko, Trump’s Planned Mediation Between Egypt & Ethiopia Might Worsen Regional Tensions

​

Larry Johnson,​ Vladimir Putin Puts Donald Trump and NATO on Notice On January 15, 2026 (Thursday), Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed 32 newly appointed foreign ambassadors during a formal credentials presentation ceremony in the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow. This was his first major foreign policy speech of the year and it was a direct message to President Trump and the NATO countries, but Putin did so without calling either out by name.

​ Putin put on a master class in diplomacy and made three critical points: Criticized those countries relying on the might-makes-right principle to assert their unilateral narratives, which was a barb directed at Donald Trump.

​ Reiterated the importance of respect for international law and lamented the West ignoring Russia’s legitimate interests and a deliberate policy of creating threats to our security, including the advancement of the NATO bloc towards Russia’s borders – contrary to the public promises made to us. I want to emphasise this: contrary to the public promises made to us.

​ Reaffirmed Russia’s support for Cuba’s sovereignty and independence.​

​

Arranging the coup: Trump Admin Was In ‘Discussions’ With Venezuelan Minister Months Before Raid https://www.zerohedge.com/political/inside-job-trump-admin-was-discussions-venezuelan-minister-months-raid

Clarifying her orders: CIA director had two-hour meeting with new Venezuelan leader in Caracas https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cvgjn5yyeljo

Must use “approved sellers”: U.S. Seizes MT Veronica in Caribbean, Expanding Operation Southern Spear Against Venezuela’s Shadow Fleet Marines and sailors from Joint Task Force Southern Spear, operating from the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), took control of the tanker without incident, U.S. Southern Command said. The operation was supported by the Navy’s Amphibious Ready Group, including USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), USS San Antonio (LPD 17), and USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28).

“Through #OpSouthernSpear, the Department of War is unwavering in its mission to crush illicit activity in the Western Hemisphere,” U.S. Southern Command said in a statement. “The only oil leaving Venezuela will be oil that is coordinated properly and lawfully.” https://gcaptain.com/u-s-seizes-mt-veronica-in-caribbean-expanding-operation-southern-spear-against-venezuelas-shadow-fleet/

Trump accepts Nobel medal from Venezuelan opposition leader Machado​ https://www.cnbc.com/2026/01/15/machado-says-she-presented-trump-with-her-nobel-peace-prize-medal.html

​

Moon of Alabama, Trump Will Take Greenland … And Then Go For More

U.S. President Donald Trump wrote a letter the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre. Staff at the National Security Council delivered copies of the letter to European ambassadors in Washington DC.

A copy was provided to a Newshour journalist:

Dear Ambassador:

President Trump has asked that the following message, shared with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, be forwarded to your [named head of government/state]

“Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America. Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a “right of ownership” anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also. I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT” https://www.moonofalabama.org/2026/01/trump-will-take-greenland-and-then-go-for-more.html

Germany Moves to Deploy P-8A Poseidons, Frigates, and Eurofighter Jets in Greenland as NATO Steps Up Arctic Defense​ https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/Germany-Moves-to-Deploy-P-8A-Poseidons-Frigates-and-Eurofighter-Jets-in-Greenland-as-NATO-Steps-Up-Arctic-Defense/

The Empire needs $US-dominated resource-vassals and stable markets: Thomas Kolbe, Venezuela, Silver And Greenland: How The U.S.-China Power Split Is Reshaping the World Much speculation has surrounded the background and consequences of the U.S. intervention in Venezuela on January 3. On the surface, political commentators and mainstream media focus largely on Venezuelan heavy oil’s role and future. And they are right: if the U.S. manages to revive the mostly idle capacities via its domestic production industry—especially through firms like Chevron, ConocoPhillips, and Exxon—a significant geopolitical lever emerges.

​ This lever primarily reshapes the negotiation matrix and dynamics between Washington and Beijing. China requires this oil for its maritime expansion; the U.S., in turn, for refining capacity in the southern states, particularly Texas. Controlling exports to China could strengthen America’s negotiating position on rare earths—a pressure point China has repeatedly wielded... ..Regarding the so-called Greenland crisis: the EU plays no real role in the global resource scramble. European states import roughly 60% of their energy. The failed attempt to secure resources from Russia via regime change and a defeat in Ukraine highlights the EU’s geopolitical impotence. Deploying a small European force to Greenland to limit U.S. influence underscores Europe-U.S. tensions. Trump responded by raising tariffs by 10%, threatening 25% if Europe’s stance did not change—revealing the stark asymmetry of power. Brussels appears as a paper giant.

​ Given this imbalance, Europe’s failure to forge a political alliance to adopt a cooperative U.S. approach is puzzling. Brussels and London opt for confrontation, a path likely leading to further economic losses. Europe’s strength lies in aligning with U.S. market regimes, abandoning hidden climate protectionism, and activating its robust domestic market. Geopolitically, the fight is lost, only recoverable via sensible economic policy.

​ Attempts via Mercosur to secure trade leeway in South America have been underwhelming. The agreement largely enforces Brussels’ climate regulations, already straining European business, leaving true free trade as distant as ever.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/venezuela-silver-and-greenland-how-us-china-power-split-reshaping-world

Trump floats new tariffs in push to acquire Greenland​ “We need Greenland for national security. So I may do that,” Trump said at the White House.​ https://www.cnbc.com/2026/01/16/trump-greenland-tariffs.html​

Market Risk Returns As Tariff Shock Jolts Stocks; Goldman Maps Three Retaliation Paths Against Trump Over Greenland European countries released a joint statement opposing US control of Greenland, blasting Trump’s move, saying the president’s threats “undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral.”

​ The statement from the European countries said that troops deployed to Greenland for the operation “Arctic Endurance” pose “no threat to anyone.”... ..It’s important to note that Europeans cannot compete militarily, but Brussels can wield reciprocal tariffs and other economic weapons.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/market-risk-returns-tariff-shock-jolts-stocks-goldman-maps-three-retaliation-paths-against

​

I found myself disgusted, not shocked, but do read this information: Alex Krainer, Appeasement: the SHOCKING truth about the 1938 Munich Agreement (part 2 of 3) Neville Chamberlain’s perfidious game in 1938 deliberately created a monster in the heart of Europe, setting stage for the continent’s greatest tragedy in history.​

​

Mike Mihajlovic at Black Mountain Analysis does the best (still partial) analysis I have yet seen regarding Russia’s Oreshnik “message” to the US/NATO/EU. Oreshnik vs Lviv Targets [i]​ Deep attack on critical infrastructure On January 8, 2026, Russia carried out another Oreshnik strike. This event unfolded not only as a military action but as a carefully observed spectacle that left a deep impression on both witnesses and analysts. Video recordings that surfaced shortly afterward captured a sequence that appeared almost unreal in its contrast: an otherwise silent winter sky over a snow-covered landscape suddenly pierced by descending points of intense light.​

​

Was this part of the “message”? Tucker Carlson: Russia is preparing a nuclear strike on Britain and Germany. https://en.topcor.ru/67839-taker-karlson-rossija-gotovit-jadernyj-udar-po-velikobritanii-i-germanii.html

Give the Devil your sons. Don’t be selfinsh. Europe’s cannon fodder: Introduction and expansion of conscription in numerous EU countries​ https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2026/01/14/bkxd-j14.html?

​

Gilbert Doctorow,​ News X World midday wrap-up: Merz acknowledges that Russia is in Europe!

Trump has finally broken the solidarity in Europe behind foolish and self-destructive policies vis-à-vis Russia. Probably the biggest factor is their realization that NATO may well collapse if Trump proceeds to annex Greenland by force, which is entirely possible and could happen at any moment. If NATO collapses, then Europe will be entirely defenseless against the Russian bear whom they have been poking and provoking ceaselessly for three years and more. Under those circumstances, it is prudent to establish lines of communication here and now beforehand. It is also no longer clear in Berlin, Rome and Paris who is the more fearsome big bad wolf: Washington or Moscow.

​ The decision by Viktor Orban to solicit the opinion of Hungarian voters on whether to continue or to stop funding to the Kiev regime is a rare instance when real, meaning ‘direct’ democracy is put into practice by an EU Member State.​ https://gilbertdoctorow.com/2026/01/16/news-x-world-midday-wrap-up-merz-acknowledges-that-russia-is-in-europe/

​

Jens Stoltenberg apparently got “the message” Stoltenberg calls on Western countries to engage in dialogue with Russia Former NATO Secretary General stressed that this is necessary, among other things, for the discussion of arms control​ https://tass.com/world/2072677

​

France has real opportunity to leave NATO — newspaper

According to the newspaper, the discussion about France’s withdrawal from NATO acquired new relevance thanks to the conscious decision of the US to officially return to an overt imperial policy​ https://tass.com/world/2072683

World must brace for turbulent two years, Davos report warns​- Outlook charts rise in AI anxiety and decline in concerns about environment​ https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2026/01/14/world-must-brace-itself-for-turbulent-two-years-ahead-davos-report-warns/

Pornographic ‘Groomer’ Books On Prominent Display In Kids’ Reading Room At London Museum​ https://modernity.news/2026/01/18/pornographic-groomer-books-on-prominent-display-in-kids-reading-room-at-london-museum/

Italy’s privacy watchdog, scourge of US big tech, hit by corruption probe​ https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/italys-privacy-watchdog-scourge-us-164947880.html

​

Get out now. Gold & Geopolitics, If nothing changes, BTC is finished in a decade​, It’s only ~~natural~~ math

​

Bitcoin = Malfeasance: West Virginia Lawmakers Propose Bitcoin Investments With State Funds

West Virginia lawmakers introduced a bill that would allow the state treasurer to invest up to 10% of public funds in bitcoin, gold and precious metals.​ https://bitcoinmagazine.com/news/west-virginia-propose-bitcoin-investments

​

Switched to for-profit right after the sale to continue as a non-profit: The $134 Billion Betrayal: Inside Elon Musk’s Explosive Lawsuit With OpenAI https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/134-billion-betrayal-inside-elon-musks-explosive-lawsuit-openai

“And worse in California”: Dr. Oz Says Minnesota Fraud Coverup Reaches ‘Highest Levels’ Of State Government https://www.zerohedge.com/political/dr-oz-says-minnesota-fraud-coverup-reaches-highest-levels-state-government

How scared are the justices of Bayer? Bayer Shares Surge After Supreme Court To Hear Roundup Appeal; Is The Decade-Long Bear Market Over? https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/bayer-shares-surge-after-supreme-court-hear-roundup-appeal-decade-long-bear-market-over

Sasha Latypova, Never Again, Again and Again: American Nuclear Guinea Pigs. Reviewing Congressional investigation reports from 1986 and 1993. Dep of Energy and military experiments on humans without informed consent.​

​

Sasha Latypova, Cover up, aka “investigation” of the long-term effects of chemical agents testing on US service members (claimed to be volunteers).

A big win: Jessica Rose Ph.D. The Federal Court of Appeal held that the Trudeau government illegally invoked the Emergencies Act in 2022 in response to the Freedom Convoy - Trudeau government’s position eviscerated by court

Every study showed measurable or potential harms: FDA Removes Web Content Saying Cellphones Are Harmless - HHS Launches Study https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/fda-removes-web-content-saying-cellphones-are-harmless-hhs-launches-study

Sorry, no findings can be revealed yet... Police: Investigation Still ‘Active’ 8 Months After Idaho Twins Died Following Vaccinations Payette, Idaho, police said they are still investigating the deaths of 18-month-old twins Dallas and Tyson Shaw, who died in their Idaho home a week after receiving the flu vaccine and other routine shots. Authorities continue to withhold records and have not disclosed a cause or manner of death, citing an active investigation.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/police-investigation-still-active-8-months-after-idaho-twins-died-vaccinations/​

‘Act of Censorship’: Preprint Server Retracts Infant Mortality Study by Children’s Health Defense Scientists

Preprints.org on Wednesday retracted a paper by Children’s Health Defense scientists who analyzed data from the Louisiana Department of Health.The analysis showed that infants vaccinated in their second month of life were more likely to die in their third month than unvaccinated infants.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/preprint-server-retracts-infant-mortality-study-childrens-health-defense-chd-scientists-censorship/

​

Steve Kirsch, No evidence that the US childhood vaccine schedule saves lives No vaccine schedule anywhere in the world has been shown to reduce mortality or morbidity. We are injecting kids worldwide without a single supportive scientific study.​

Critics Say Trump ‘Joke Healthcare Plan’ Nothing But a ‘Con’ of the American People​ https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2026/01/critics-say-trump-joke-healthcare-plan-nothing-but-a-con-of-the-american-people.html

​

Living off the huge carcass of industrial civilization: Whalefall​ - How we live inside a decaying system that no longer offers a future

Physicist and co-originator of the Biotic Pump Model, Anastassia Makarieva looks at our choice between wisdom and foolishness: On Nature’s Complexity and Human Morality - Rationalizing the limits of rational knowledge: stocks and flows of information in the biosphere and human civilization

A long, interesting, non-technical read about recent-developments in “reality”: An Unfolding Scientific Revolution in Cosmology https://economicsfromthetopdown.com/2026/01/15/an-unfolding-scientific-revolution-in-cosmology/#fnref8

Reality-Tester (pictured before yesterday morning’s freeze killed last summer’s tomato plants)

