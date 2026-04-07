Running on Empty,

Shanaka Perera teases out all of the things the global economy gets through the Strait of Hormuz, and all of the food and industrial production that stops without those things, and the secondary effects of those stoppages, and how we need to think of the world differently, seeing all of these limitations. This is a new world where real must replace virtual in evaluations. Much revision is underway. The Last Molecule Standing, How One Reservoir, One Strait, and Five Manufacturers Became the Hidden Operating System of Seven Global Industries Three thousand metres beneath the floor of the Persian Gulf, in a formation of Triassic dolomite and Permian limestone that predates the existence of mammals, there sits a body of pressurised gas so vast that it contains roughly nineteen percent of the world’s discovered conventional gas reserves. The South Pars/North Dome field does not respect the maritime boundary that Iran and Qatar drew across its surface. Its four reservoir layers, designated K1 through K4 by petroleum geologists, span 9,700 square kilometres of continuous rock, andthe hydrocarbons trapped within them migrate freely from zones of high pressure to zones of low pressure, indifferent to the flags planted on the seafloor above. For three decades, this geological indifference was an abstraction discussed in petroleum engineering journals and the occasional diplomatic communiqué. On March 18, 2026, when Israeli F-35s struck the Asaluyeh processing hub on the Iranian shoreline and Iranian ballistic missiles hit Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City hours later, the abstraction became the most consequential physical fact in the global economy. Both sides had struck the same reservoir. Both sides had detonated the hidden operating system of seven industries that, until that week, appeared to have nothing in common...​ ..The Bitcoin mining industry is not merely unprofitable; it is actively dismantling its mining operations to build AI data centres, a structural shift that will persist regardless of Bitcoin price recovery and that further strains global power grids already squeezed by LNG shortages.

​ The convergence of these signals reveals a deeper truth about the 2026 crisis: it is reclassifying assets in real time. Gold falls because inflation expectations rise. Bitcoin falls because risk appetite collapses. Miners sell Bitcoin because compute is worth more than proof-of-work. All three movements point in the same direction: energy is the ultimate currency, and the institutions and assets that can capture or conserve energy are being repriced upward while those that merely store or speculate on value are being repriced downward. The war has not merely disrupted commodity markets. It has laid bare the hierarchy of value in a world where molecules are scarce.​.. ..The last molecule of helium boiling off in a stranded ISO container somewhere in the Gulf of Oman is not a metaphor. It is a physical event occurring at minus 268.9 degrees Celsius, measured in hours, governed by the second law of thermodynamics, and beyond the reach of any diplomatic communiqué, any central bank intervention, or any financial derivative. The molecule does not know about the April 6 deadline. It does not care about the IRGC corridor or the yuan settlement mechanism or the Islamabad quadrilateral. It obeys physics, and physics does not negotiate.

​ The question this crisis poses to every institution responsible for pricing risk, managing supply chains, or governing economic policy is not whether the specific vulnerabilities exposed in March 2026 will be patched. They will be. Qatar will rebuild. Insurance will normalise. Helium supply will eventually rebalance. The question is whether anything structural will change, whether the three root causes, efficiency-fragility convergence, molecular indivisibility, and temporal scale mismatch, will be addressed at the architectural level.​.. ..What would breaking the cycle require? Three structural shifts, each of which contradicts the economic logic that produced the vulnerability. First, strategic reserves for gases, not just oil. The Federal Helium Reserve was created in 1925 precisely because the US government recognised helium as a strategic material. It was privatised in 2024 because the US government decided it was not. The 2026 crisis has proven the 1925 assessment correct and the 2024 decision catastrophic. A helium strategic reserve, an LNG strategic reserve, and a nitrogen fertiliser strategic reserve are now strategic necessities, not policy luxuries. Second, manufacturing diversification mandated by regulation, not encouraged by price signals. The BAHX oligopoly exists because five companies possess the expertise and there is no market incentive for a sixth to enter. Governments that wish to avoid being held hostage by a five-company manufacturing queue must fund and certify new entrants, a process that will take a decade and cost billions. Third, temporal literacy in financial modelling. Risk models must incorporate manufacturing lead times, geological timescales, and insurance normalisation periods as structural parameters, not as tail-risk scenarios with near-zero probability weights. The gap between financial pricing horizons and physical reality horizons is not an edge case. It is the dominant feature of the 2026 crisis.

​ The IEA has described this crisis as among the gravest threats to global energy security in decades. The evidence assembled across these nine sections suggests it is more than that. It is the first Kardashev-1 stress test of global interdependence, the moment when the human species discovered that the molecular substrate of its technological civilisation runs through a single point of failure that nobody mapped, nobody priced, and nobody defended. The 2026 Iran war did not break globalisation. It revealed its deepest substrate. And the substrate is brittle, interwoven, and finally exposed.​

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Steven Newbury scans from a different vantage: Fortress America and the Thermodynamic Vacuum, Why the Empire is Cannibalising the Passenger Cabin to Delay the Singularity In my earlier piece, The Gravity of the Situation, I compared our global economy to a ‘Leviathan on rails’—a massive, calcified machine that requires a colossal, constant input of energy just to keep the internal heating on against the crushing friction of Entropic Drag (Fdrag). We have inadvertently built the economic equivalent of Snowpiercer, where velocity is non-negotiable and the engine is sacred.

​ The events of the first quarter of 2026—from the US abduction of Maduro to the US-Israeli strikes on Iran and the UK’s farcical ‘Shadow Fleet’ interdictions—mark a terminal phase-shift in how this train is being operated. The engine is stalling. In response, Fortress America has begun barricading the doors, initiating a massive wealth and resource siphon (α), and deliberately triggering global Catabolic Triage.​ The Multipolar response—BRICS payment systems and ‘routing tables’—is a delusion of a different kind. Stalinism, Neoliberalism, and state-directed Eastern capitalism are all offshoots of the same Strong Enlightenment pathology: an anthropocentric, mechanistic worldview that believes nature is a passive input managed by human cleverness.​ To understand the kinetic chaos of 2026, we must dispel the foundational myth of the Strong Enlightenment: the belief that all oil is thermodynamically equal, and that financial policy can dictate physical reality.

​ Mainstream economists conflate financial liquidity with thermodynamic fungibility. They assume that if a barrel of medium/sour crude from the Persian Gulf is taken off the market, the system can simply replace it with Light Tight Oil (LTO) from the US Permian basin. This is a fatal category error.

​ A barrel of oil is not a generic unit; its chemistry dictates its utility. US shale is ‘light/sweet’, yielding naphtha and gasoline. Middle Eastern and Venezuelan crudes are ‘heavy/sour’, yielding the middle distillates—specifically diesel—that power global logistics, freight, and agriculture. You cannot run a heavy freight train on motorcycle fuel.

​ Geologically, global production of conventional medium-sour crude plateaued and entered terminal decline around 2005. From a purely biophysical perspective, it is irrational to expect a structurally depleting, highly essential input to trade at a discount to highly abundant, lower-utility shale.

​ Yet, this irrationality is structurally mandatory under the Neoliberal operating system...​ ​..The BRICS coalition is not presenting a GK (steady-state, ecological) alternative. They are simply offering ‘System B’—a competing Gr (expansionist) model trapped on the exact same goal-seeking trajectory of infinite physical throughput. Trading oil for gold does not alter its plummeting ERoEI.

​ We have reached the Resource Entropy Singularity—the point of no return where the forces driving resource depletion become overwhelming and irreversible. The Fortress America doctrine will fail because it is an Autophagy Trap—eating its own manufacturing organs to keep the Imperial brain alive for a few more hours. But the Multipolar alternative will also fail, because it seeks only to manage the depletion of a finite Earth more equitably among nation-states.

​ We are watching the final spasms of a Gr engine that has run out of fuel, burning its highest-grade military exergy to wage a futile war against entropy itself. The only survival lies in stepping off the train and remembering how to build the GK lifeboats they tried so desperately to make us forget.​

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Surplus Energy Economics, “Don’t mention the war”, part two​ - TRYING TO DODGE AN ENERGY BULLET For perfectly understandable reasons, many comparisons have been drawn between contemporary events in the Persian Gulf and the oil crises of the 1970s. This can only be useful, though, if we havean accurate perception of what really happened during that traumatic decade.

​ That was a time whenlong years of supply complacency were suddenly replaced with a new energy consciousness. One consequence was the rapidabandonmentof whole swathesof energy-profligate technologies.

​ If, after an even longer period of complacency, a new sense of energy consciousness results from unfolding events in the Gulf, energy-intensive business models for artificial intelligence could, amongst many others, follow the ‘gas-guzzling’ cars of the early seventies to the scrap-heap of bad ideas.‘Working smarter’ will involve achieving the same objectives with less use of energy.

​ Second, it was hard enough for individuals – and, indeed, for decision-makers – to ensure the continued availability of necessities, let alone to spend money or energy on anything less than vital. Under these conditions, theaffordability of discretionary (non-essential) products and services was dramatically reduced. The current crisis has erupted at a time when the affordability of discretionaries is already under relentless downwards pressure, which is the chief implication of the non-temporary, non-crisis “crisis” in the “cost of living”.​.. ..The one comparison that should not be made with the events of the 1970s is the subsequent economic recovery. This time around, no such rebound will be possible. Backin the 1970s, the all-important Energy Cost of Energy was below 2%, and essentially stable – today, ECoEs are above 11%, and are rising relentlessly... ..The “real” economy of material products and services has stopped growing, and has started to shrink, whilst the real costs of energy-intensive necessities are rising relentlessly.

​ Investment in new and replacement productive capacity has become opportunity-constrained, which is why so much capital is now devoted to chasing up the prices of existing assets.

​ Past exercises in credit and monetary adventurism have created a financial system that is not only hugely over-sized but is also lethally over-complex. Economic prospects, looking ahead, are for ever-worsening discretionary compression, accompanied by rising levels of economic hardship and financial insecurity. Ultimately, the financial system will succumb to a crisis which will make 2008 look like a stroll in the park.​.. ..We cannot know whether the war in Iran will, or will not, result in a full-blown reprise of the 1970s. If it does, though, it could eliminate any possibility of a managed retreat as material economic prosperity stops growing and inflects into contraction.​ https://surplusenergyeconomics.wordpress.com/2026/04/02/321-dont-mention-the-war-part-two/

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David Stockman presents a conventional economic analysis, Not Your Grandfather’s Stagflation But here’s the thing.The US economy of the 1970s was able to cope with the pressures of high inflation, oil, and other commodity shocksand the stop-and-go disruptions of a Federal Reserve that had been newly released from the disciplinary effects of the Bretton Woods gold standard.In large part that was because the aggregate level of debt on the US economy was relatively modest. Total public and private debt in 1970 stood at $1.5 trillion, representing just 147% of GDP,​ as shown in the graph below. Moreover, the latter was the long-time national leverage ratio (total debt divided by national income) through historic times​. of thick and thin, going all the way back to 1870. Moreover, even after the large government deficits of the 1970s and a surge of inflation-driven private borrowing during the decade, total US debt stood at $4.6 trillion by 1980. That was just 162% of GDP.

​ In a word, the US economy during this decade of stagflation was battered by unprecedented peacetime inflation, but it was not yet smothered by crushing debt.​.. The US economy is now lugging $60 trillion more debt than would be the case if the 1970s average national leverage ratio had been maintained. And even at a weighted average 5% interest rate across all sectors of the economy, that’s $3 trillion per year of more interest expense and therefore less cash flow available for investment and discretionary spending.​.. ..Moreover, in the case of the industrial core of the US economy, the growth rate has not just slowed; it has actuallycome to a screeching halt.

​ Thus,between 1954 and 1969, the industrial production index rose by a robust 4.5% per annum.During the yearssince the debt-fueled financial crisis of 2008, however, there has been no growth at all in the industrial sectorof the US economy.​.. ..At the same time, the “cheap” debt that landed on US balance sheets did not go into a huge surge in productive investment, but instead fueled decades of financial asset inflation, leveraged speculation, and financial engineering in the corporate sector. The net result was malinvestment and wasted capital, labor, and other economic resources on an epic scale... ..This brings us to the impending stagflation. As it was prior to February 28th, real output growth had already stalled. According to the real GDP statistics, growth between Q4 2025 and Q4 2025 posted at just 1.78%. But virtually all of that was due to the AI bubble-driven massive increase in spending for data centers and other AI infrastructure.

​ This massive diversion of capital was not owing to an overpowering use case for AI or the fact of superior returns on AI investments. In fact, there has been virtually no return on AI assets at all, with the surge of capital spending amounting essentially to a new version of “Build it and they will come.”

​ But after February 28th and Trump’s initiation of a war in the Persian Gulf that can’t be won and which will send the global economy into a tailspin like nothing seen since the mid-1970s, we are truly off to the stagflationary races.

​ Energy and fuel costs have already soared. Most importantly, the workhorse hydrocarbon of the US economy—diesel fuels used by the nation’s massive fleet of trucks, rail, and farm tractors—is already above its 2022 level at $5.40 per gallon and still climbing.

​ Likewise, on the very eve of the planting season fertilizer costs have already doubled, meaning that application rates will be cut back, yields will fall, and food prices will be soaring by the 4th of July when the USDA crop condition reports pretty much forecast the fall production levels.

​ And, of course, no one took into account that the natural gas processing plants of Qatar were fastened at the hip to the semiconductor plants in South Korea and Taiwan and from there to the entire manufacturing sector of the world. All of this through the life line of helium gas extracted from natural​-gas processing plants.​..

​..The inflation genie is now out of the bottle but the Fed can not really slam on the brakes ala Volcker because the US economy is staggering under $60 trillion of incremental debt.

​ At the same time, the war and the erupting commodity inflation cycle it has engendered means that it can’t turn on the printing presses to “stimulate,” either.​ https://brownstone.org/articles/not-your-grandfathers-stagflation/



​ Jimmy Carr: “The Roman Empire didn’t fall. It became the Church.”

And the British Empire? According to Jimmy, it didn’t collapse either — it simply turned into a bank. We handed the colonies back with a polite “sorry about that,” then offered to “hold” all their money safely in the City of London. Roman Empire → Vatican ​: British Empire → Global financial hub​ Empires don’t die. They just rebrand.​

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Simplicius presents the $600 million question: “Was it a rescue, or a failed attempt to steal Iran’s enriched uranium”. It’s Official: US Boots-On-Ground Deep Inside Iran Amidst Another Day of Humiliating Losses ​ The morning broke with news of a large-scale US operation to supposedly extract the second downed pilot (WSO - Weapons Systems Officer) from Iran, who had ejected from his shot-down F-15E on Thursday. The scale of losses for this operation alone turned out to be massive, as the US lost hundreds of millions worth of planes allegedly getting the airman back to safety.

​ The operation involved all kinds of Special Forces units which amounted to “boots on ground” inside Iran for the first time—at least officially.​

Escape Key, The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, IMEC During a Time of War President Trump’s deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz expires on April 8 at 8pm Eastern Time. He promised that every power plant and every bridge in Iran will be destroyed by midnight if Tehran does not comply.

Iran has rejected the ceasefire proposal and put forward its own ten-point plan, demanding a permanent end to the war, a legal framework for charging transit fees on the strait, the lifting of sanctions, and reconstruction funding... ..On Monday, Israel struck Iran’s South Pars petrochemical complex at Asaluyeh without waiting for Trump’s timeline. And Axios, citing a defence official, reported that a plan for a massive US-Israeli bombing campaign against Iran’s energy facilities is ‘ready to go’, with scepticism inside the administration about granting another extension.

​ Whichever way it goes, the outcome for European energy leads to the same place... ..Europe, already sitting on its lowest gas reserves in four years, enters a full energy emergency. The EU Energy Commissioner has already said that fuel prices are ‘unlikely to go back to normal in a foreseeable future’. Five European finance ministers have written to the European Commission warning of ‘market distortions’ caused by the price spike.

​ Under these conditions, the pressure to find alternative energy routes becomes overwhelming. The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor shifts from a long-term plan to an immediate strategic priority. The bypass pipelines already running in the UAE (Fujairah, built in 2012) and Saudi Arabia (the East-West pipeline) become the only working routes out of the Gulf. Both countries are IMEC signatories, and both hold concessions along the corridor.​.. ..Shell’s CEO warned last week that thedisruptions have ‘moved to Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, and then more so into Europe as we get into April’.The International Energy Agency has called this‘the greatest global energy security challenge in history’... ..Iran’s ten-point counter-proposal includes a demand for a permanent legal framework that would allow it to charge transit fees on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, with the revenue used to pay for war damage​,.. a legal arrangement that gives Iran permanent leverage over twenty per cent of the world’s seaborne oil.​.. A toll on Hormuz turns the strait into an expensive chokepoint… ..The more expensive Hormuz becomes, the better the economics of the bypass route through Israel look — a route that avoids both Hormuz and Suez entirely.​ A deal makes IMEC necessary permanently.​.. ..Netanyahu, Mohammed bin Salman, and the UAE leadership are reportedly urging Trump not to accept a ceasefireunless Iran makes majorconcessions​ — including reopening the strait and surrendering its enriched uranium.

​ These are the same three states that pre-built bypass infrastructure before the crisis— theEilat-Ashkelon pipeline, theEast-West pipeline to Yanbu, and theFujairah pipeline. Israel and the UAE signed theAbraham Accords.All three hold IMEC concessions.The states that built the alternative are the ones advising the president on how long to keep bombing the original.​.. If Hormuz reopens under a permanent toll, or stays closed longenough to force Europe into committing to alternative infrastructure, then IMEC becomes the default route.​.. ..The route through Israel only becomes operational after the alternatives have been removed. The Kirkuk-Haifa pipeline in 1932 became necessary after Iraq’s other oil export routes were cut. The Eilat-Ashkelon pipeline in 1968 became necessary after the Suez Canal was closed and Soviet oil deliveries were cancelled. The EAPC-MED-RED agreement in 2020 became viable after the Abraham Accords reopened the route and Russian gas to Europe was about to be destroyed.

​ Trump’s current deadline is the latest chapter in the same pattern. The method changes each time, but the destination remains static... ..European banks cannot finance domestic oil and gas development at competitive rates, because the assets are ‘stranded’— fossil fuel reserves areclassified as ‘financial liabilities’ and madeimpossible to finance... ​..On March 5, the Council on Foreign Relations published ‘Strait-jacket: Global Energy Flows and the War with Iran’. It documented the bypass routes through Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline and the UAE’s Fujairah pipeline as the only working alternatives — both operated by countries that signed the IMEC agreement. The piece then pointed to renewables and nuclear energy as the long-term solution, presenting the crisis as something that was simply speeding up a transition already under way​...

​..On April 3, the CFR president wrote a column called ‘Taking Stock of the War in Iran’ that included a remarkable admission: ‘Prior to the attacks on Iran that began on February 28, the Strait of Hormuz was open. Now it’s broken.’ He pointed out that only two per cent of the oil passing through Hormuz goes to the United States, while eighty to eighty-five per cent goes to Asia and Europe depends heavily on the gas. In other words, America broke a chokepoint it barely uses, at the cost of everyone else’s energy supply.​.. ..The Atlantic Council has published a series of reports making the case for IMEC across trade, energy, and digital infrastructure.

​ In August 2025, it argued that IMEC ‘must be more than a trade route’ and that customs systems across all corridor countries ‘must speak the same digital language’. In November 2025, its main report on the project described IMEC as ‘a strategic platform where infrastructure, energy, and digital networks become tools of statecraft’​... ..On Wednesday April 8, at 8:30am Eastern Time, the Atlantic Council hosts a panel called ‘IMEC During a Time of War’. Its stated purpose is to ‘identify what IMEC-associated projects could provide trade and energy alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz’.

​ At 8pm the same evening, Trump’s deadline to destroy Iran’s power plants and bridges expires. The replacement corridor is being planned in the morning. The destruction of the competing route is scheduled for the evening.

​ On April 5, the Atlantic Council’s senior Middle East adviser told the Financial Times: ‘I sense a shift from hypothetical considerations to operational reality. Everyone is looking at the same map and reaching the same conclusions’. The Financial Times article names IMEC as one of the bypass options now being actively revived.

​ Yossi Abu, the chief executive of Israeli energy company NewMed Energy, told the paper: ‘We need oil pipelines and rail connections across the region, over land, without giving others choke points to strangle us’.

​ The corridor is being sold as freedom from chokepoints — but its function is to become one.​.. ​..While the major powers hedge, the alternatives are being destroyed— by war, by regulation, by financial architecture — andthe corridor that remains routes through a single node.Thevalue flows to whoever built the clearing functionbefore the crisis arrived.

​ The intellectual preparation is complete, and the crisis is providing the justification. And all three roads — escalation, extension, or a deal —lead to the same place: Haifa.​.. ..The same pattern is visible today: the energy transition framework, the managed dollar decline, and the IMEC corridor were all published before the crisis that made them urgent. These institutions do not react to events — they prepare the frameworks in advance.​ And the frameworks define the conditions on which peace is offered.​

​ Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-04-07 Trump’s Tuesday deadline expires tonight at 8PM ET. Iran rejected the ceasefire, submitted maximalist 10-point demandsinstead...

..Iran struck Saudi Arabia’s Jubail Industrial City - the Middle East’s largest industrial hub and 4th largest petrochemical complex globally(SABIC).Large fires confirmedby multiple sources and satellite imagery.Kuwait lost two desalination plants supplying 90% of its drinking water. UAE’s Habshan (80% of domestic gas) remains offline since April 3... ..Iran fired ballistic missiles at central Israel this morning (April 7), triggering 254 simultaneous alerts covering 7.3 million people. Impacts confirmed in Bnei Brak, Tel Aviv, and Ramat HaSharon. Cluster munitions from earlier strikes killed 4 in Haifa... ..UK refuses US use of RAF Fairford and Diego Garcia for strikes on Iranian bridges and power plants, citing war crimes concerns.Spain denied airspace to US tankers(caught live on air control).France denied overflight. Rubio threatens to “close bases and withdraw troops”if Europe restricts access.NATO fracturing in real time... ..France repatriated 100% of its gold from the NY Fed. Banque de France sold 129 tonnes of legacy bars in New York, bought equivalent in Europe, booked a €12.8B capital gain... ..Iran’s 10-point response demands: permanent end to war (not pause), all sanctions lifted, reconstruction, end to Israeli strikes in Lebanon, Hormuz reopened on Iran’s terms with $2M per ship fee split with Oman... ..Iranian Light crude now trading at +$1 premium to Brent — first time since 2022 — Iran is the only Gulf producer still able to export through Hormuz​... ..Failed US special operation near Isfahan

Official story: rescue of downed F-15E crew. Scale suggests otherwise: 155 aircraft, 64 fighters, 48 tankers, 13 rescue aircraftper Trump’s own presser

​ Two C-130s and MH-6 helicopters destroyed at a desert airstrip 50km from Isfahan — near Natanz nuclear facility

Armchair Warlord’s detailed analysis:“The official story — that a huge direct-action SOF force landed near Isfahan to rescue one airman — is nonsense”

​ ID cards found at wreckage include Major Amanda M. Ryder USAF and what appear to beIsraeli mission specialists

Iran’s FM suggests missionmay have been a cover to steal enriched uranium​ ... Total hardware losses estimated at $400-500M​... ..Russia providing targeting data to Iran

Jerusalem Post: Russia provided Iran with a ranked list of 55 Israeli energy targets divided by strategic importance, per Ukrainian intelligence source

​ Russian Liana reconnaissance satellites sharing imagery for targeting US, Israeli, and Gulf assets per shanaka86

Russian technicians upgraded Shahed drones with GLONASS guidance improving accuracy

​ Russia simultaneously selling gold to fund its own war deficit — largest drawdown since 2002​

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Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-04-06 Trump declares Tuesday “Power Plant Day and Bridge Day”. At 8 AM Easter Sunday, Trump posted: “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell.”​... ..Massive US aircraft losses during rescue operation inside Iran. SEAL Team 6extracted the downed F-15E WSO from theZagros Mountains, but thecostwas staggering:2 MC-130Js destroyed on the ground, 4 MH-6 Little Birds destroyed, 1 A-10 lost, 2 HH-60s damaged, plus the original F-15E and 1-2 MQ-9 Reapers– estimated at$400-600 million in hardware... ..Turkish Stream pipeline sabotage attempt with US-made explosives. Serbian military confirmed explosives found near the gas pipeline to Hungary were American-made, planted by a “militarily trained migrant”. Ukraine was officially cleared. Orban convened an emergency defense council... ..Oil shock entering physical scarcity phase

The tankers that left the Gulf before closure are still arriving – once they unload, nothing follows.Rory Johnston calculates ~13 million barrels/day of real production shut in, thelargest single supply shock in history.​.. ..The uranium raid theory

Multiple analysts including Armchair Warlord, Will Schryver, and a retired special operations officer argue the “rescue operation” was actually a failed attempt to seize Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile near Isfahan/Natanz. The evidence: an F-15E flying to Isfahan (where nuclear sites are), a company-sized SOF force with assault helicopters landing 50km away, the proximity to Iran’s nuclear facilities, and the absurd force package for rescuing a single airman. FinanceLancelot and Lord Bebo reached similar conclusions independently. The firing of General George (Army Chief of Staff) on April 2nd, possibly for opposing the plan, adds weight.​

Iran Telling People “Evacuate” entire countries in Middle East​- Iran is sending out media postings telling people to “Evacuate the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar immediately.​ https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/iran-telling-people-evacuate-entire-countries-in-middle-east?catid=17&Itemid=101

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Drone strike on US Embassy in Saudi Arabia was Israeli ‘false flag’: IRGC

Iran has denied several attacks on its neighbors, including on desalination plans in Kuwait and a major oil refinery in Saudi Arabia Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) rejected on 4 April accusations that it carried out an attack on the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia during the early days of the war, saying that it was a false flag operation carried out by Israel...​ ..The IRGC has confirmed it has struck US and Israeli assets and bases in Gulf states and across the region, many of which play a direct role in the war on Iran. However, IRGC commanders have clearly identified their intended targets, and the US embassy in Riyadh was not among them.

​ The IRGC statement added that Iran had already informed neighboring countries of the necessary warnings to “prevent further escalation,” and warned that countries in the region “must remain vigilant against provocations from the American–Zionist current,” which aims to destabilize the region and create chaos between Iran and neighboring states.

​ Iran has stated that multiple attacks attributed to it since the start of the war on 28 February have been false flags carried out by Israel.

​ On Friday, the IRGC condemned the alleged targeting of a water desalination plant in Kuwait, saying that Israel was “behind this cowardly act of aggression aimed at sowing discord.”​ Kuwaiti authorities attributed the attack to Iran.​ https://thecradle.co/articles-id/36955

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Americans should not have to see a blown-up AWACS on a Saudi runway... US Satellite Firm Blacks Out Iran War Images Per US Government Request https://news.antiwar.com/2026/04/05/us-satellite-firm-blacks-out-iran-war-images-per-us-government-request/

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Strait of Hormuz won’t return to pre-war status quo – Iranian official

The key waterway is closed for the US and its allies, but ships from other countries are able to use it, the official told RT​ https://web.archive.org/web/20260403000608/https://www.rt.com/news/637064-iran-strait-hormuz-us/

Petrochemical Supply Shock Begins Idling Asian Factories​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/petrochemical-supply-shock-begins-idling-asian-factories

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Tucker Carlson Urges U.S. Officials To Defy Trump On Iran Orders: “Say No, Absolutely Not” Tucker Carlson has publicly called on White House aides and Pentagon officials to refuse President Donald Trump’s orders if they involve mass attacks on Iranian civilians or the possible use of nuclear weapons, telling them to “say no, absolutely not” directly to the president​. https://www.zerohedge.com/political/tucker-carlson-urges-us-officials-defy-trump-iran-orders-say-no-absolutely-not

A brief history of the Israeli nuclear program, the open secret at the heart of the Iran war​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/a-brief-history-of-the-israeli-nuclear-program-the-open-secret-at-the-heart-of-the-iran-war/

U.N. experts demand Israel release prominent Gaza doctor after reports of ‘severe torture’​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/dr-hussam-abu-safiya-united-nations/

Israeli Settlers Killed a Palestinian Farmer on His Own Land, in Front of His Father. Yes, Again​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/settlers-killed-palestinian-farmer/

Settler attacks intensify across West Bank​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/04/06/360777/

Gaza: Over 8,000 Children Remain Missing, 2,100 Under Rubble​ https://www.telesurenglish.net/gaza-over-8000-children-remain-missing/

More than 9600 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/04/06/360801/

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At least 13 people killed, 7 wounded in Israeli strikes in Lebanon​ - Air raids hit Bekaa, Nabatieh areas, including strikes on vehicle, site near hospital​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/8-killed-55-injured-in-israeli-airstrikes-in-lebanon/3894196

Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens of Civilians in Lebanon, Including Christian Official​ - Attack on Christian town east of Beirut killed at least three​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/04/06/israeli-strikes-kill-dozens-of-civilians-in-lebanon-including-christian-official/

Israel’s Latest Genocide Is Against the Shias of Lebanon. Why Is the World Silent?​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/israels-latest-genocide-is-against-the-shias-of-lebanon-why-is-the-world-silent/​

EU may turn into very hostile military alliance for Russia, worse than NATO — Medvedev

The deputy head of the Russian Security Council that said until now the Russian rhetoric about EU membership had been restrained and calm in relation to all neighbors, even to Ukraine​ https://tass.com/politics/2111411​

Not much of a “secret” at all: Battle for Bulgaria: The EU opens a new front in its election war -The world’s eyes are on Hungary, but the EU is busy crushing a populist revolt in Bulgaria​ https://web.archive.org/web/20260404210748/https://www.rt.com/news/637295-bulgaria-eu-election-hungary/

(As offal approaches fan) EU Parliament Shocks Brussels: Chat Surveillance Rejected, Deportation Centers Approved​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/eu-parliament-shocks-brussels-chat-surveillance-rejected-deportation-centers-approved

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Kyle Young on the Charlie Kirk assassination cover-up developments: It’s Falling Apart Joe Kent, who was a friend of Charlie Kirk, had some inside information that foreign powers may have played a role in Charlies assassination. He wanted his agency, the National Counterterrorism Center, to launch a probe into that possibility. He was blocked by the FBI from doing so. Here again, we see the FBI manipulating affairs to prevent the truth from coming out.

​ Between that blockage and the war in Iran, Joe Kent had become so fed up with the corruption that he quit.​.. ..And now the ATF has said the bullet fragment supposedly recovered from Charlies body does not match Tyler Robinsons gun.The ATF has verified what some of us have been shouting from the rooftops for the past 6 months: Charlie Kirk was not shot with a .30-06 round from Robinson’s gun.

​ This is huge for several reasons.Not only does it make the idea that Charlie Kirk was shot with Tyler Robinson’s .30-06 an impossibility, it makes him innocent.Secondly, it speaks volumes about the veracity of the ATF. Because the ATF gave an honest appraisal of the fragment, it would seem the ATF is not participating in the Charlie Kirk conspiracy and coverup.​.. ..By now we can see that the killing of Charlie Kirk was a very complex operation, with lots of moving parts. The answer to the question of why the FBI wants us to believe that Tyler Robinson, a lone 22 year old gunman with no prior experience doing this type of thing would want to kill Charlie Kirk is… he’s a key part of the coverup. He’s the patsy. His prosecution and execution is meant to put an end to the question about the greater political agenda behind the Kirk’s assassination.​

Interesting take: Tesla is not a car company, it never was. David Friedberg, scientist, billionaire investor, and one of the sharpest long-term thinkers in Silicon Valley just laid out the most important prediction about Tesla that almost nobody is talking about. Tesla began as an electric car company, then quietly became an autonomous driving company. But the autonomous driving technology was never really about cars, it was secretly training the most capable robotic brain ever built.Every mile of FSD data, every Autopilot update, was building something far larger than transportation.The end product is a robot that can do anything, anywhere.Here is where it gets uncomfortable.Friedberg’s argument is that even if governments ban robots from taking jobs on Earthand politicians are already talking about it,there is literally nothing they can do about the moon. The moon has rare metals, resources, and a vacuum environment perfect for manufacturing semiconductors without contamination.​

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Paul Marik MD, Repurposed Drugs and Nutraceuticals: A New Frontier in Cancer Therapy” - “The Future of Cancer Treatment Is Already Here”

Spring Gardening for WW-3 Series:

Deciding Where To Grow Vegetables​: https://drjohnsblog.substack.com/p/deciding-where-to-grow-vegetables



Preparing Your Kitchen Garden​:​ https://drjohnsblog.substack.com/p/preparing-your-kitchen-garden



Growing Food​:https://drjohnsblog.substack.com/p/growing-food

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Kitchen Gardeners (pictured near rural garden)

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