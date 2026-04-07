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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
9h

The World Order sets up countless groups to promote any type of idea, and then sets up other groups to fanatically oppose them, but the masters have no dedication to anything except slavery." The World Order Eustace Mullins 1992

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Thumbnail Green's avatar
Thumbnail Green
21h

Jimmy Carr nearly got it. The Vatican bank is chaired by a Rothschild. The BoE - same.

No one ever mentions that. You can say 'British empire' because it's symbolic and you can't nab anyone. You Never see the Red Shield mentioned in popular media.

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