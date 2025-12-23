Dr. John's Blog

pyrrhus's avatar
pyrrhus
4h

The good ship Belle which the US Navy was pursuing has escaped...Good news!

Good prices continue to escalate, but merchants around here are hesitant to pass them all through.... Many households have a very tight budget....

Veracious Poet
5h

Another day, another notch down in the collapse of what little "civilization" humanity has been able to eek out since the stone age.

The NWO Plan nka The Reset is proceeding, with the usual whinging, hand wringing, + slop delivered up by the usual suspects, none of whom can perceive much beyond their tribal tropes of hubris & scapegoating...

The collective understanding of what's *real* vs. *manufactured (now with AI!) is still beyond gen pop's ability to grok into consensus & rise to meet the problem.

Then there's all the low IQ mouth breathers posting selfies of themselves from AmFest, taken while throwing peace signs & gang symbols from inside Charlie's death tent...

Can we skip Christmas this year?

It's all a bit much, isn't it?

.

