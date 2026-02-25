Robbed Remotely,

Michael Hudson, Destiny of Civilization - Financialization & Collapse, discussion with Glen Diesen and transcript Michael Hudson explains that the objective of classical economics was to minimize rent extraction, and to use a mixed economic approach of private industrial capital and governmental provision of infrastructure to keep labor healthy and labor costs low. All of that led to the American industrial miracle, German industrial miracle, Japanese and Chinese, etc. This was the natural and healthy evolution of Industrial Capitalism. This began in England between about 1805 and 1846, when rent collecting landed gentry fought to maintain taxes on imported food, to keep their rent collections up. Eventually those “corn laws” were rescinded, feeding workers more cheaply, to the benefit of workers and industry. Further governmental services, like land allotments to grow some food, and improved water and sewage services, also bolstered worker health to the benefit of society and industry. “Free markets” then meant free-from-excessive-rent-collection, as opposed to the current case where (non-productive) Financial Capitalists are free to maximize rent collection through creation of monopolies and purchase of political favors. The situation is that industrial capitalism in the US has been hollowed out to support financial rent collection, while moving production to areas with low costs and lax regulation. Hudson repeatedly makes the point that supporting productive industry through government infrastructure and health programs at low cost, while minimizing rent-extraction, keeps wealth circulating in a society, to the benefit of the society, while extracting and concentrating that wealth in a few hands weakens all productive enterprises, in the interests of financial capitalists owning more and more of a weaker and less productive system. https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2026/02/michael-hudson-destiny-of-civilization-financialization-collapse.html

Former Assistant Secretary of HUD Catherine Austin Fitts describes how the U.S. government stole $50 trillion of taxpayer money, used Epstein to launder it, and then poisoned Americans to shorten their lifespans: “We hit the Great Financial Crisis, and then we have $29 trillion of bailouts. So we had $21 trillion of missing money from the US government, and now we have $29 trillion in bailouts. That’s $50 trillion... So we’re talking about putting the United States in a debt trap, and somebody walks off with $50 trillion... “[And] Jeffrey Epstein made his first visit to the Clinton White House arranged by Bob Rubin, who was the Secretary of Treasury when the money started to go missing... And at the time he was national economic adviser. I believe Jeffrey Epstein ran the SWIFT system on the missing money ... the sex was just part of creating related control files that they used.”

A former World Bank president has sounded the alarm, revealing that the Federal Reserve has lost over a trillion dollars—and counting—turning it into nothing more than a massive hedge fund for the rich and powerful. He claims the Fed is borrowing money from banks at 5.4% interest, then pouring it into government bonds, creating the illusion that the government’s financial situation is better than it actually is. He warns that this scheme isn’t just limited to the U.S.—it’s happening across central banks worldwide.

Moonset over Tehran tonight is 12:37 AM, with sunrise about 6 hours after that. Military pilots much prefer to fly combat missions in the dark.

Kind of like the JCPOA that Trump threw out: White House Ready To Offer Iran “Token” Nuclear Enrichment Instead Of All-Out War https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/white-house-ready-offer-iran-token-nuclear-enrichment-instead-all-out-war

US evacuates hundreds of troops from Qatar, Bahrain amid Iran tensions: Report

Reported pullout seen as precautionary ahead of possible US strikes on Iran, expected to trigger retaliation against American forces region-wide​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/us-evacuates-hundreds-of-troops-from-qatar-bahrain-amid-iran-tensions-report/3836259

A Dozen US F-22 Stealth Jets Land In Israel As Iran Tensions Soar Israel’s public broadcaster KAN has reported that at least 12 US F-22 fighter jets landed at an Israeli air base in the south of the country, connected with the ongoing Pentagon build-up threatening anti-Tehran action.

​ “Twelve US F-22 fighter jets landed this afternoon at one of the Israeli Air Force bases in the south of the country, as part of the American deployment in the Middle East,” KAN said.

​ The publication added of what is the world’s most sophisticated and high-tech stealth jet, that​ it is capable of “penetrating enemy territory and disabling air​ defense systems and radar installations.” Local media further described the fighter jets’ presence as in anticipation of potential new attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi forces in Yemen. The Houthis had previously, in solidarity with Gaza and Iran, pummeled Israel with long-range drones and ballistic missiles.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/dozen-us-f-22-warplanes-land-israel-iran-tensions-soar

I wonder if the Houthis in Yemen could use some of these, the best shoulder-fired air defense missiles in the world, costing $200,000 each: Iran Strikes Covert Missile Deal With Moscow In Backchannel Rearmament https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-strikes-covert-missile-deal-moscow-backchannel-rearmamamant

A false-flag “Iranian” attack on the US might make Trump attack, right? Simplicius, The Strategic Dilemma At the Heart of Iran’s Struggle Contradictory bouts of news and rumor continue to pour in surrounding Trump’s ‘imminent’ attack on Iran. The buildup is said to be the largest since the Iraq war, with various figures like ex-CIA operative John Kiriakou giving their renditions of ‘insider intel’ that Trump has already sealed the fated decision and is ready to roll heavy within the next 48 hours. Iranian officials, on the other hand, appear to signal that talks will continue into next weekend, and there are varied reports about deals gaining traction.

​ It’s clear that Trump has been wavering due to major second thoughts about a prolonged conflict. Multiple reports have indicated he may be leaning towards a “compromise” of limited strikes in order to coerce Iran into a deal, rather than risking an all out conflict which could end in humiliation.​.. ..We know that Trump’s real motivation for the Iran strikes is not US’s own intelligence regarding some nonexistent Iranian potential, but rather the pressure from Israel. That means for Trump the main operative goal is to somehow satisfy his Israeli superiors and relieve the pressure, rather than achieving any one particular military objective. As long as he can give them a good “college try” and prove his loyalty with a thrashing of Iran, he may deem his debt paid and pull the plug. Israel, of course, will never be fully satisfied until Iran is entirely destroyed, but this is simply how the game works: Trump relieves pressure by striking Iran even if it doesn’t entirely satisfy Netanyahu.​.. ..It should also be noted that some are convinced Tucker Carlson has just single-handedly saved Iran from destruction by outing Israel’s true plans in his interview with ultra-Zionist Mike Huckabee, US’s ambassador to Israel. Recall that Carlson was detained in Israel in quite unfriendly fashion as he’s been internally deemed a kind of enemy of the state for exposing Israel’s propaganda... In the interview, Huckabee implied to Carlson his belief that Israel is entitled to conquer the entire Middle East, as per its biblically chosen stature.​.. ..This sent a firestorm of outrage throughout the Middle East, with the ministries of every major country writing an ‘open letter’ of protest​: The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine, together with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the League of Arab States (LAS), and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) express their strong condemnation and profound concern regarding the statements made by the United States Ambassador to Israel, in which he indicated that it would be acceptable for Israel to exercise control over territories belonging to Arab states, including the occupied West Bank.​ This outrage, many now believe, could have led to Trump rethinking a long-term military campaign against Iran...

..This potential coming attack amounts to Israel’s last chance against Iran, because after midterms wherein Trump could lose control of all Congress, he may never again regain the political capital to engage in such large-scale unilateral actions.​

Gold & Geopolitics presents 7 mideast scenarios, including one where Iranian saboteurs strike inside the US, which Israeli “Iranians” could do just as well. The second after​ - 7 different scenarios gamed out​

Witkoff Says Trump Is ‘Curious’ Why Iran Hasn’t ‘Capitulated’​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/02/22/witkoff-says-trump-is-curious-why-iran-hasnt-capitulated/

​

Chinese satellites exposed that the US has deployed six E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft in Saudi Arabia from the US mainland These aircraft are crucial for an attack on Iran, as they control the battlefield There are also an additional 20 fuel tankers present at this Saudi airbase​

Iran Deploys Russian S-300 Long Range Air Defences Around Capital After Western Sources Claimed All Were Destroyed Satellite imagery has confirmed the redeployment of Iranian Air Force S-300PM-2 long range air defence systems to air defence sites near the capital Tehran, as well as to the second city of Isfahan. This has occurred amid a large scale buildup of U.S. forces around the country.​ https://militarywatchmagazine.com/article/iran-deploys-russian-s300-capital

How the US Government Sabotaged the Genocide Convention Orders against Israel — and How to Get Back on Track

South Africa can move to get more emergency orders from the International Court of Justice. The UN General Assembly’s Uniting for Peace power can overcome obstruction with concrete measures.​

Unprecedented orphan crisis in Gaza leaves tens of thousands of children without family support​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/02/21/358288/

35,000 ‘Partially or Completely’ Deaf in Gaza Due to Israeli Bombings​ https://www.palestinechronicle.com/35000-partially-or-completely-deaf-in-gaza-due-to-israeli-bombings-report/

‘Tortured and left to die’: New details emerge about Israel’s murder of prominent Gaza surgeon

A new report from Britain’s Sky News provides details of Adnan al-Bursh’s death by torture in Israel’s Ofer Prison “In mid-April 2024, Dr Adnan Al-Bursh arrived at Section 23 in Ofer Prison. The prison guards brought Dr Adnan Al-Bursh into the section in a deplorable state. He had clearly been assaulted with injuries around his body. He was naked in the lower part of his body,” the prisoner’s deposition states.

​ “The prison guards threw him in the middle of the yard and left him there. Dr Adnan Al-Bursh was unable to stand up. One of the prisoners helped him and accompanied him to one of the rooms. A few minutes later, prisoners were heard screaming from the room they went into, declaring Dr Adnan Al-Bursh (was dead).”​ Bursh was widely regarded as one of the best-qualified and well-known surgeons in Gaza.​ https://thecradle.co/articles/tortured-and-left-to-die-new-details-emerge-about-israels-murder-of-prominent-gaza-surgeon

Amb. Huckabee Claims Israel Has ‘Biblical Right’ To Conquer Whole Middle East​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/amb-huckabee-claims-israel-has-biblical-right-conquer-all-middle-east

Saudis Lead Arab Fury After Huckabee Floats ‘Greater Israel’ Vision​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/saudis-lead-arab-fury-after-huckabee-floats-greater-israel-vision

Syria Asks Germany Not To Deport Its Citizens Back Home, Fearing It Would Make Country ‘Unsafe’​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/syria-asks-germany-not-deport-its-citizens-back-home-fearing-it-would-make-country

Israel plans to turn Gaza into a “cashless society” where the IDF fully controls who has access to e-money, who one can transact with, how much, & who starves to death This would be the ultimate tool of blackmail & pacification against journalists, critics, activists...etc. Any Palestinian would always be one click away from losing access to their Israel-controlled e-wallets. Israel can simply call anyone they don’t like “khamas” & suspend their digital wallets, who’s going to double check? Palestinians under Israel’s military rule are not citizens, are ruled by “army regulations” not law, & have no course to appeal Israeli decisions. E.g. Israel bans people from leaving Gaza arbitrarily under unexplained unappealable “security pretexts”. One of the reforms the US has been demanding of the PA is to transform the Palestinian economy into an Israel-controlled “cashless society”. Israel has been refusing European demands to rebuild the existing banking sector in Gaza & instead Israel kept pitching this “digital wallet” system.​

Alex Krainer wonders how many high functionaries the owners need to sacrifice. Andrew, formerly known as Prince and the dark powers behind the throne For the first time in 380 years, a senior British royal was arrested by the police. The system is now in an existential struggle to defend its legitimacy.​

Satanic – Putin aide on ex-Prince Andrew and his liberal West friends The comment follows an anonymous allegation in the recently released Epstein files claiming the prince took part in torturing a six-year-old.

​ Kirill Dmitriev is an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He has called ex-UK Prince Andrew ‘satanic,’ along with his liberal Western friends. He cites newly released Jeffrey Epstein files. ​ https://michaelwalshwriter.com/2026/02/21/satanic-putin-aide-on-ex-prince-andrew-and-his-liberal-west-friends/

Celia Farber, Lord Peter Mandelson, Arrested “On Suspicion Of Misconduct In Public Office;” Epstein File Emails Reveal His Treason Against The British Public--High Level, Global Banking Crimes Continue To Unravel - As All Roads Lead To Jeffrey Epstein’s Spider Web, With New Focus On Espionage and Financial Treason

Norway’s former Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland was hospitalized a week ago after a failed suicide attempt, days after he was charged with “gross corruption” after a police probe into his ties with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/former-norway-pm-attempts-suicide-after-epstein-linked-raid-corruption-charges-report

Andrew Korybko, Trump 2.0’s Grand Strategy Against China Is Slowly But Surely Coming Together This is the grand strategic context within which Russia’s talks with the US and Ukraine are taking place.

​ Casual observers are convinced that Trump is a madman with no method behind his madness, but the reality is that he and his team – collectively known as Trump 2.0 – are slowly but surely implementing their grand strategy against China. Every one of their moves abroad should be seen as a means to this end. They want to comprehensively contain China and then coerce it into a lopsided trade deal that “rebalance[s] China’s economy toward household consumption” per the National Security Strategy.

​ Trump 2.0 doesn’t want to go to war over this, however, which is why they’re careful to avoid replicating the Imperial Japanese precedent. Piling too much economic-structural pressure on China at once could spook it into lashing out in desperation before the window of opportunity closes.​

Moon of Alabama, Energy Glasshouse – Ukraine Attempts To Blackmail Hungary, Slovakia Destined To Fail

Hungary and Slovakia oppose the war in western proxy war Ukraine. Both countries have continued to receive Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline via Ukraine. Both countries oppose EU membership for Ukraine.

​ The acting Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenski is trying to use a Russian attack in January on energy infrastructure in Ukraine, which he alleged damaged the Druzhba pipeline, to block further transfer of Russian crude oil to Hungary and Slovakia. It is an obvious attempt to blackmail those countries. ​ https://www.moonofalabama.org/2026/02/energy-glasshouse-ukraine-attempts-to-blackmail-hungary-slovakia-destined-to-fail.html

German Court Rules X Platform Must Turn Over Data on Hungarian Govt Support

The European Union has a major targeting effort against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, an ally of President Trump who does not support giving additional funding to the Ukraine war effort. Hungary is having national elections in April.​..

..As noted by Hungarian Minister Zoltan Kovacs, “Many have asked how Hungary can block the €90 billion Ukrainian war loan if we are not participating in it. clarified that the loan does not affect Hungary and does not entail any financial commitment for us. As Hungary is not part of the cooperation, in most of the decision-making procedures we do not even vote. However, he pointed out that for the scheme to function, the EU’s seven-year budget guarantee rules must be amended – and this requires the approval of all 27 member states, not only the financing member states. We are now blocking this decision, without which the war loan cannot be disbursed.”​ https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2026/02/21/german-court-rules-x-platform-must-turn-over-data-on-hungarian-govt-support/#more-280862

Russia says Britain, France plotting to give Ukraine nuclear weapons

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service says Germany ‘wisely refused to participate in this dangerous adventure’​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/world/russia-says-britain-france-plotting-to-give-ukraine-nuclear-weapons/3838609

Andrew Korybko, Poland’s Conservative Opposition Has Good Reason To Reject A Gigantic EU Loan For Arms The larger trend is that “The EU’s Planned Transformation Into A Military Union Is A Federalist Power Play”, and this could become a fait accompli if two-thirds of Poland’s EU-allocated €40 billion low-cost loans go towards German-produced military-technical equipment. After all, that sum (€26 billion) is over half of Poland’s 2026 defense expenditures (€46 billion), which could therefore result in the radical reorientation of its armed forces towards its neighbor’s wares. The strategic implications are obvious.

​ Poland’s conservative opposition accordingly has good reason to reject this gigantic EU loan since the terms would and risk reversing the gains that it’s made vis-à-vis Germany with respect to their regional rivalry. Liberal-globalist Prime Minister Donald Tusk claimed that Nawrocki’s veto of the law for implementing SAFE would be a “betrayal of national interests”, but since Nawrocki’s ally Kaczynski believes that Tusk is a “German agent”, Nawrocki might thus not be deterred.​

High altitude balloons are cheap. Musk’s Starlink now Obsolete: Russia Tests Economical Alternative to Stratospheric Internet Russia has begun flight testing its new stratospheric communications platform.

​ Barrazh-1′ is a balloon-based system. It is designed to provide broadband internet from altitudes of about 20 km. This is far above conventional aircraft and terrestrial infrastructure.

​ At this altitude, a single platform can cover vast territories, functioning as a pseudo-satellite without ever reaching orbit.

Unlike Starlink, which requires thousands of satellites and constant rocket launches, Barrazh-1 carries up to 100 kg of telecommunications payload.​ https://michaelwalshwriter.com/2026/02/21/musks-starlink-now-obsolete-russia-tests-economical-alternative-to-stratospheric-internet/

​Jessica Rose Ph.D. The Transhumanism Agenda - Upgrade or Extinction? ...Or neither? It’s much broader and more far-reaching than any of us think

Zuckerberg Grilled Over Instagram Strategies Allegedly Designed to Addict Kids and Teens

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified Wednesday in a Los Angeles courtroom in a landmark case alleging Instagram was deliberately engineered to addict children. The trial, the first of more than 1,500 similar lawsuits to reach a jury, centers on a young user named Kaley, who began using Instagram at age 9 and was spending up to 16 hours a day on the platform by age 16.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/zuckerberg-grilled-over-instagram-strategies-allegedly-designed-addict-kids-teens/

​

Declassified CIA Documents Reveal Plans to Control Human Behavior Through Chemicals Covertly Delivered via Vaccinations

Since 2021, 70% of humanity received a neurotoxic agent masquerading as a “vaccine”.​

Kyle Young, The New Farm Bill Is A Disaster Glenn Thompson, Republican chairman of the Agricultural Committee, recently presented the new farm bill. The chairman is able to put together a bill he (and his cronies) wants passed without input from anyone else. As we’ll learn, it’s abundantly clear that Thompson has been sharing his bed with pesticide industry insiders. The bill was submitted Friday the 13th.​

Meryl Nass MD, Waterkeeper Alliance points out yet more issues with the Farm Bill and Trump’s Executive Order on glyphosate.

Meryl Nass MD, The Pesticide legislation and the E.O. are complicated and confusing. I have tried to simplify what it is they do--because it is CRITICAL to understand the enormity of what has been attempted.​ - The attempt to basically deregulate pesticides is shocking. What chutzpah!

Meryl Nass MD, Rep. Thomas Massie introduces bill to prevent spending any funds to implement Trump’s E.O. on glyphosate. And it negates the Farm Bill liability shield, just for glyphosate. This is HUUUGGE: if the President and Bayer are doing dirty deals to harm Americans and advantage Bayer, well, the members can play hardball back.​

Children’s Health Defense Seeks to Intervene in High-Stakes Vaccine Lawsuit

In an emergency motion filed Wednesday, Children’s Health Defense and a group of parents and doctors asked a Massachusetts federal court to allow them to intervene in a lawsuit challenging recent changes to the CDC childhood vaccine schedule. “Nobody in the room is speaking for the children who were injured or killed under the schedule,” said attorney Rick Jaffe.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/childrens-health-defense-seeks-to-intervene-vaccine-lawsuit-aap-hhs/

Nicolas Huscher MPH, ResearchGate DELETED our MMR Vaccine Death Study for Posing “a Threat to Public Security or Public Health” The vaccine cartel does NOT want you to know that CDC data shows MMR/MMRV shots are linked to 2,657% more U.S. deaths than measles since 1995.​

​

Rand Paul Introduces Bill to End Liability Shield for Vaccine Manufacturers

The bill is a U.S. Senate companion to the U.S. House of Representatives bill, End the Vaccine Carveout Act. If passed, the bill would reform the federal vaccine injury program so that people who suffer vaccine-related injury or death can sue the vaccine manufacturer in state or federal court, according to a press release shared with The Defender.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rand-paul-introduces-end-the-vaccine-carveout-act-liability-shield-manufacturers/

COVID mRNA “vaccines” have 13 modes of increasing and facilitating cancer: mRNA Injections, Cancer, and Prometheus Have the high priests of molecular biology unleashed the “Emperor of All Maladies” on the world’s young people?​

Jessica Rose Ph.D. presents draft text pointing out the huge rise in VAERS cancer reports. A Proposal to Repeal PREP Act Liability Immunity for COVID-19 Vaccines - A one-pager that anyone can use as good reasons to do so

PROOF! Excess deaths caused by COVID vaccines, not just COVID or lockdowns​

EMR Radiation From Cell Towers, Wireless Devices Linked to Diabetes Epidemic

Electromagnetic radiation (EMR) exposure from electrical power grids, cell towers and wireless devices is likely a driver of the global increase in diabetes, according to a new report by Paul Héroux, Ph.D. Studies compiled by Héroux show that very low levels of EMR can affect how cells function, including how they handle glucose.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/emr-radiation-cell-towers-wireless-devices-diabetes-kids/

Nicolas Huscher MPH, A Single 3g Dose of Beetroot Extract Boosts Memory Recall by 20.69% in Just 90 Minutes Double-blind, placebo-controlled trial finds beetroot extract rapidly increases immediate recall (+20.69%), delayed memory (+12.34%), verbal fluency (+11.16%), and frontal executive function (+2.57%).​

Climate Physicist Anastassia Makarieva, An Old-Growth Biotic Pump Enviro Show Listen to the conversation — or read the full transcript — with Massachusetts forest activists Don Ogden and Glen Ayers, hosts of the Enviro Show podcast. Followed by a list of biotic pump interviews.​

