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Vlad Tverdohleb's avatar
Vlad Tverdohleb
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The Petrobuck Empire is not just a geopolitical system. It is an architecture of extraction, built on the illusion of permanence. The denial of decline is not a political failure. It is a structural one. The system cannot see its own limits because it is not designed to.

What lingers with me is the observation that every empire eventually reaches the point where it cannot distinguish between its own survival and the survival of the world. The Fourth Turning is not a metaphor. It is a cycle. And cycles do not negotiate. They complete.

The question is not whether the decline will happen. It is how we will meet it. Whether we will cling to the fading structure or begin to build something new in the space it leaves behind.

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