Summer Vacationers,

We had a garden and first-birthday party in Yoakum Saturday, with pleasant company, good food and lots of leftover-containers, kids and dogs that all did fine.

Thanks to readers who attended (You know who you are).

We did not figure out what is about to change in our world, but it sure looks big, and looks like it might keep changing for a long time, too.

Most of what I read asserts that the US just lost a war with Iran. Some are also shocked indignant that the US “betrayed its major-ally, Israel” a little over a week ago, by declining to expend scarce US air defense missiles against Iranian missiles attacking Israel in retaliation for the ceasefire violation of bombing Lebanese civilians.

I have long wondered how long the US would persist in supporting the “only democracy in the Mideast” and it’s genocides in the quest for “greater Israel” which are directed by their god. There are indications that Gulf monarchies have been negotiating quietly with Iran, and are willing to do business with Iran if the Israeli threat against them might somehow go away, especially if the US won’t threaten them on Israel’s behalf.

New narratives are that Trump is really, really exasperated with Netanyahu this time and threatening to let Israel go-it-alone, while JD Vance says loudly that the US is the dominant-partner and Israel has to follow-orders, which Trump also said recently.

To me it looks as though Israeli politicians are being goaded to be more bellicose, blame Netanyahu for being too soft on Iran and “terrorists”, tell-off Trump and just blow up Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, Syria and maybe Turkey on their own. Though I doubt that Netanyahu has been actually alive since early March. This also appears to offer a plausible political off-ramp for his AI stand-in.

We will have to see if Iran can re-enter the broad world of trade without sanctions, helped by the $300 billion investment-fund of Gulf neighbors, from which they apparently all intend to profit together. That does imply the ending of the militarily adversarial relationship between Israel and Iran. Will that leave a national-identity for Israel if it comes to pass? What might such an identity be?

Gilbert Doctorow, Yesterday’s front-page editorial in Le Figaro on the Memorandum of Understanding Note the trenchant realism in their analysis, though the logic of the last sentence is not persuasive. And they avoid stating the obvious: that the Memorandumreflects the relative positions of the signatories as winner (Iran) and loser (USA) in both roundsof this war, in 2025 and 2026.​.. ..Contrary to what he​ (Trump) tries to make them swallow, the winner of this peace is certainly Iran. Firstly, because the regime comes out alive from its tug-of-war with two nuclear powers, the ‘Big Satan’ and the ‘Little Satan.’ Forgotten are regime change and the promises of aid to the martyred Iranian people. Trump henceforth recognizes the ‘sovereignty’ of the bloody regime of the Revolutionary Guards, on whom he lifts the sanctions. And who hits the jackpot? A 300 billion dollar fund to which must be added the 100 billion of frozen assets and 60 billion dollars of oil revenues per year. Plenty to be used to rearm for the next war! Iran also keeps its hand on the Strait of Hormuz.​

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Mary sends an alternative-view from Patrick Wood, Iran: The Goal Was Always Economic Reintegration, Not Containment Now, the part that should hold the attention of every American watching this, and is being missed by nearly all of them: Jared Kushner is a private citizen. He represents no agency. He took no oath for this work. He is the President’s son-in-law, operating as a civilian proxy, and he runs an investment firm — Affinity Partners — whose capital comes overwhelmingly from Gulf sovereign wealth. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar are the funders of that firm. They are also the states being asked to fund the Iran development fund. The man who designed the mechanism to rebuild Iran is paid by the governments that will pay for the rebuilding. I am not alleging a crime. I am describing an architecture. The negotiation of a sovereign settlement with Iran was placed in the hands of a private financier whose investors are the very Gulf states whose capital the settlement mobilizes. That is not a conflict of interest in the narrow legal sense. It is the structure itself. Statecraft has been handed to a fund manager, and the fund manager’s clients are the beneficiaries of the statecraft. This is what the privatization of foreign policy looks like when you stop using the polite words for it.​.. ..This is the settlement the American people are mistaking for a surrender. It is not a surrender. It is an acquisition.The men who wrote it were never trying to defeat Iran. They were trying to onboard it — onto the corridors, onto the Accords, onto the architecture that turns the entire region into a single integrated grid administered by private capital and legitimized by normalization.​

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Moon of Alabama, War On Iran: – Trump: “It Really Probably Is Unconditional Surrender” On Wednesday, June 17 2026, Trump signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Iran in Versailles. That palace has seen a lot of defeats.

​ Asked about the MoU he called it an “unconditional surrender”:

Caputo also asked Trump about his original promise that the war would end with an “unconditional surrender” from Tehran, pointing to the memorandum of understanding he signed on Wednesday.

​ “Well, it really probably is unconditional surrender,” Trump told the outlet.​ Trump says there are ‘no limits’ to his power – The Hill

​ But Trump leaves this open: Surrender by whom?​ His declared war aims and demands for Iran were regime change, no ballistic missiles and no nuclear program.​ https://www.moonofalabama.org/2026/06/war-on-iran-trump-it-really-probably-is-unconditional-surrender.html

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Moon of Alabama, War On Iran: Trump Has To Stop Israel Or Account For A Depression President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he was motivated to finalize the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran to prevent “economic catastrophe” if the war was not resolved soon.

​ “So rather than possibly going into a depression, rather than having your favorite president be Herbert Hoover, he was always the one I didn’t want to be,” Trump said of the 31st president whose policies are often blamed for starting the Great Depression.

​ “I didn’t want to see economic catastrophe. If you kept this going, that could have happened. But all I know is, every time we talked about the possibility of peace, the stock market shot up like a rocket ship,” Trump said...​ https://www.moonofalabama.org/2026/06/war-on-iran-trump-has-to-stop-israel-or-account-for-a-depression.html

Israel-Hezbollah Agree To Ceasefire After Clashes Stall Opening Round Of US-Iran Nuclear Talks​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/opening-round-us-iran-nuclear-talks-postponed-after-lebanon-clashes-erupt

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‘You could’ve been the greatest’: Trump faces Israeli anger over Iran deal

Public outrage in Israel mounts over US-Iran interim agreement, with many feeling betrayed by the Trump administration.​ Under the terms of the agreement, negotiated without Israel’s apparent involvement, all fighting, including the offensive launched against Lebanon in early March, was to be concluded immediately. Moreover, both sides were to commit to respecting what the MoU referred to as the “territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon”, of which Israel currently occupies around a fifth.​ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/6/20/you-could-have-been-the-greatest-trump-faces-israeli-anger-over-iran-deal

Israelis Are Livid Over Trump Ending War, Overwhelmingly Believe Iran Won: Poll​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/israelis-are-livid-over-trump-ending-war-overwhelmingly-believe-iran-won-poll

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First Round Of Iran Talks Concludes In Switzerland With Fireworks, Threats Of Renewed War: ‘Be Careful’ Round 1 ends: Vance cites “great progress” and says talks will continue.

​ Iran defiant, sees itself in strong position: Ghalibaf rejects US threats and links talks to a Lebanon ceasefire.

Trump raises stakes via some typical Truth Social lashing out: Warns on Hormuz, Lebanon, and keeps military options on the table.

​ Nuclear progress?: Some reports say not addressed, others suggest framework already being worked on.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/vance-switzerland-high-stakes-iran-talks-get-underway-what-we-know-so-far

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Tehran Disputes Vance Claims On Nuclear Inspections & Assets For Agriculture Funding Amid Oil License Deal Unfreezing Assets divergence in official rhetoric: “It is not true that Iran’s blocked funds will be used to buy grain, and it is not mentioned in any understanding,”

​ Nuclear Inspector divergence: Vance said Iran agreed to admit nuclear inspectors, but Iranian state media denied any such agreement was reached.

Oil Relief: The U.S. issued a 60-day license allowing Iranian oil production and sales as part of the emerging negotiation framework.

​ Talks Continue after top negotiators depart Switzerland: Both sides described the Switzerland talks as constructive, with technical negotiations set to continue over the next 60 days.

​ Hormuz Commitment: The U.S. says Iran agreed to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, easing market concerns, though major issues remain unresolved.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-agrees-invite-nuclear-inspectors-back-vance-hails-great-progress-after-little

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Trump Turns on Netanyahu and the Zionists. “Belittles Bibi”​ - Dispatches JD Vance to face the anger and resentment of the Israel First crowd. If the corporate media can be believed, the bromance between Trump and the genocidaires in Israel is over.

​ Following the G7 meeting held in Evian-les-Bains, France,Trump belittled Bibi Netanyahu and Israel.

“We are the big partner, and he is the very small partner,” he said. “Israel’s fighting Hezbollah too long and too many people are being killed… I say, you can do a little softer touch, Bibi, you don’t have to knock down a building every time somebody walks into it.”

​ Trump’s flip-flop on Israel is a desperate attempt to reverse the tide rising against the president as the midterms draw closer. Trump’s approval numbers are dismal.​ “Trump was 21 points underwater in a Fox News poll conducted from June 12 to 15, marking his second-worst performance ever.”

​ Much of the disapproval stems from Trump’s war for Israel. 65% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s Iran war, according to an AP-NORC poll conducted when Trump said a deal with Iran had been reached.

​ In order to shift the focus away from himself, Trump sent out his vice president to take the heat from the Zionists and fellow travelers.

​ “You can’t just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have,” JD Vance told Ross Douthat of The New York Times.

He also warned Zionist critics to back off.

​ “My message to people in Bibi’s government who are attacking Trump: Do not attack the only leader in the world who supports you. Your country was built with our money.”

​ Appearing on the Diary of a CEO podcast,Vance was asked if he trusted Netanyahu and Israel.​ “I don’t trust anybody,” he replied. “They are the junior partner. We’re the senior partner.”

​ This remark and others outraged the Zionists even more.

Randy Fine, Ben Shapiro, Laura Loomer, Mark Levin, and a host of Zionistothers, includingIsrael’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and the Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich, have come down hard on Trump for attempting to end the war, or at least giving the impression of ending it. The president may change his mind at any moment​... https://www.globalresearch.ca/trump-turns-netanyahu-zionists/5930821

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‘Syria and Turkiye represent bigger threat to Israel than Iran’: Israeli minister

Israeli occupation troops have launched hundreds of airstrikes and ground incursions into Syrian territory since the fall of the Assad government​ https://thecradle.co/articles/syria-and-turkiye-represent-bigger-threat-to-israel-than-iran-israeli-minister#google_vignette

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Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-06-21 The big delta: Iran’s IRGC declared the Strait of Hormuz closed again — this time citing Israel’s ceasefire violations in Lebanon, not the nuclear file — while Washington insists it never shut and 55 ships transited. Hezbollah killed an IDF soldier overnight and the Lebanon ceasefire is openly fraying, even as US and Iranian delegations land in Switzerland with a Hezbollah-Israel session bolted onto the agenda. Underneath the Middle East noise: Konstantinovka and Lyman are falling, the AI-cost reckoning is going public, and metals sentiment is in the gutter. Hormuz: Iran says closed, US says open — and the tape disagrees with both

Iran’s IRGC Navy and joint Khatam al-Anbiya command declared the Strait closed to all vessels, warning approaching ships of “security risk” (MenchOsint, zerohedge, KobeissiLetter, Hedgeye). The stated trigger is Israel’s Lebanon violations, not nuclear — a Hezbollah official says Iran won’t reopen it until Israel publicly commits to a “comprehensive ceasefire” (sewella).

​ Washington flatly contradicts it: Vance “skeptical,” Pentagon says safe passage “intact,” CENTCOM claims 55 vessels / 17M barrels transited (zerohedge, FirstSquawk, DarioCpx).

​ The reconciliation: traffic is real but collapsing. Tanker crossings fell from a post-deal peak of 15 (Jun 18) to 3 in 24h, with mines, unreliable GPS and an Iranian insurance/permit requirement throttling transits; Maersk maintains restrictions (M_McDonough). The “open” southern lane is mostly small Indian cargo ships allowed through even during the war​

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Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-06-22 The Iran-US backchannel produced an actual document: a signed 60-day roadmap out of the Lake Lucerne summit, even as Iran theatrically walked out over Trump’s threats and Hormuz stayed shut to everyone but Iranian and Chinese hulls. The two fresh deltas: a major LNG explosion at Qatar’s Ras Laffan during overnight talks, and oil’s gross short position hitting a record into a supply recovery that physically isn’t happening. Continuation but with real movement: Konstantinovka has effectively fallen, Colombia flipped right, the yen is at a ~40-year low, and Starmer is on the way out.​.. ..Mediators Qatar and Pakistan said “encouraging progress” was made over 18 hours, with a High Level Committee, nuclear/sanctions/monitoring working groups, a Hormuz “communication line” and a Lebanon “de-confliction cell” (BarakRavid; zerohedge). Iran’s FM says oil and petrochemical exports are waived, the blockade lifted, some frozen assets freed​... ..Iran’s delegation left the quadrilateral format (not the talks themselves) after Trump threatened to “hit Iran very hard again” over Lebanon and mused about taking Hormuz and collecting “tolls” — telling Iran they “won’t have a country” (zerohedge). They declined the handshake and joint photo with Vance.....Strait of Hormuz still restricted to Iranian/Chinese traffic... ..The diplomatic and rhetorical tracks are moving in opposite directions; the deal reportedly carries a $300bn reconstruction component if it survives the 60 days, with Clause 13 requiring the oil license and asset release before final-agreement talks... ..Iran’s enriched uranium would drop from 60% to 0.7% and Qatar would release $6B... ..The sticking point is Lebanon: Iran says continued Israeli presence voids the deal, and defense minister Katz says Israel won’t withdraw from the south (zerohedge) — then late reports had Trump instructing a partial Israeli withdrawal...

..Qatar Ras Laffan LNG explosion — 54 injured, 18 missing. Blast and fire at the Barzan facility, which QatarEnergy called an “operational incident during the start-up of operations” (qatarenergy; sentdefender). Timing during the talks drew heavy suspicion... ..Oil gross shorts hit a record into a supply recovery that hasn’t arrived. Gross short positions surged to 231k contracts, highest since the pandemic (CommodMkt); managed-money net long Brent collapsed from a 7.5-year high of 496k to 114k (Ole_S_Hansen). With the strait still throttled, that is a short-squeeze setup.​.. ..Mercuria’s shipping head warned that from July there won’t be enough bunker fuel for the global commercial fleet (JustDario); the SPR is “about empty” (Straighthaulin4) and Cushing is reportedly heading below operating minimums...

..China bars 46 US firms, including Lockheed and Raytheon. Retaliation for the Pentagon blacklist, effective immediately... ..Russia-Ukraine: Konstantinovka falls; Crimea fuel war escalates​... ..With Konstantinovka and Lyman (flags raised central/south/west, GeromanAT), the path opens to encircle Slovyansk-Kramatorsk (Glenn_Diesen).

​ Ukraine’s answer is logistics: drones set 5 of 7 oil tanks ablaze at Kerch, hit the Panagia ferry, and forced a suspension of public fuel sales across Crimea — 4 killed, 28 injured (sentdefender; squatsons; MilitarySummary).

​ Russia counters by targeting Dnipro bridges, gas stations (55 hit in 2026), and destroyed Kharkiv’s TPP-5 with glide bombs; 301 Ukrainian UAVs claimed downed overnight (SU_57R; ZentraleV; MilitarySummary).

​ The escalation backdrop: the Anchorage agreement is dead, with Moscow’s stated goal now military victory (RWApodcast), and Kremlin advisor Karaganov openly floating nuclear strikes on Europe​... ..AI: the capex math goes public, and China keeps shipping

​ IBM’s Krishna laid out the arithmetic: ~$80bn per gigawatt, ~100GW of commitments = $8 trillion capex needing $800bn of profit just to cover interest (DavidLinthicum). LeCun warns the bubble could burst as users get subsidized by investors (kimmonismus). ZeroHedge: of every $1 on AI tokens, under 20c reaches users and 44c goes to fixing AI-generated bugs (zerohedge).

​ China is the counter-current: Zhipu’s GLM-5.2 “takes the AI world by storm,” its stock up 15x in six months... ..Trump publicly declared Starmer would resign — before Starmer said so himself.​

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Resigns As UK Faces 7th Leader In A Decade​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/prime-minister-keir-starmer-resigns-uk-faces-7th-leader-decade

Alan Greenspan, Longtime Fed Chair And “Maestro” Of Markets, Dies At 100​ https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/alan-greenspan-longtime-fed-chairman-and-maestro-markets-dies-100

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In Gaza, ‘slaughter continues unabated’ while the world turns away

Israel has escalated its airstrikes across the enclave in recent weeks, burning Palestinians alive as it makes a mockery of the ‘ceasefire.’​ https://www.972mag.com/gaza-israeli-airstrikes-ceasefire-slaughter/

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Israeli army ‘murdered child’ in Gaza and then dumped body on a roadside Israeli soldiers shot dead three-year-old Rayan Abu al-Ajeen in central Gaza, then detained his wounded father with the child’s body for hours before dumping them on a roadside​. https://israelpalestinenews.org/israel-dumping-child-body/

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Gaza children running out of time to treat blast-induced hearing loss

Gaza children increasingly developing hearing impairments due to repeated exposure to blasts, with limited access to medical care.​ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/6/16/gaza-hearing-loss-running-out-of-time

Gaza war’s environmental impact reaching Israel through water and crop contamination, study finds​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/06/16/365051/​

Haaretz Today • The Israeli State Armed Settlers With Thousands of Guns. Now It Can’t Control Them

After October 7, the IDF distributed thousands of guns to settlers and drafted thousands more into territorial defense units. The result has been a dangerous blurring of the line between armed settler vigilantes and the Israeli state– a process integral to the vision of Netanyahu’s far-right coalition partners​ https://archive.ph/v1RbK#selection-749.0-759.312​

A 92-year-old Palestinian was doused with gasoline during a settler rampage in the occupied West Bank, as rights groups warned of escalating settler attacks.​ https://www.newarab.com/news/settlers-douse-elderly-palestinian-gasoline-west-bank

Ralph Nader, Fatalities From Israel’s Vast Gaza Genocide Deliberately Undercounted Shameful US newspapers, magazines, television, and radio disrespect the Palestinians in both life and death. In a detailed, footnoted series of reports (“The Truth About Gaza’s Dead”), Feroze Sidhwa, an American trauma surgeon who worked in Gaza’s killing fields, has published much probative evidence by dozens of other health workers who experienced the ghastly horrors. These included the deliberate targeting by Israeli terrorist snipers of little children receiving bullets in their brains and hearts. (See Foreign doctors say Israel systematically targeting Gaza’s children: Report – Al Jazeera, September 14, 2025).

​ The recent report by Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, referred to a consensus of 680,000 deaths.​ https://www.globalresearch.ca/fatalities-israel-vast-gaza-genocide-undercounted/5930964



ISRAELI MEDIA: The Jewish Ku Klux Klan Has a Calculated Plan for the Palestinians​, By Amira Hass, reposted from Haaretz​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/the-blatant-racism-and-cruelty-that-define-israels-settler-movement/

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Israel’s former defence minister compares settler ideology to Nazism

Israel’s former defence minister has compared settler ideology to Nazism, and accused authorities of failing to investigate Israelis responsible for killing Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank.

​ In a wide-ranging interview with the Israeli news site Ynet on Sunday, Moshe Ya’alon said that factions within the religious Zionist movement, which is closely aligned with Israeli settlers, hold a “Jewish supremacy ideology”.

​ “What is Jewish supremacy? Eighty years after the Holocaust, it’s Mein Kampf in reverse. The superior race is us,” said Ya’alon, who served as defence under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu between 2013 to 2016.

​ Ya’alon, who also recently visited Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank amid attacks by the Israeli army and settlers, described what is happening in the territory as a “disgrace for generations”.

​ “The Israeli government is encouraging Jewish pogromists to dispossess Arabs of their land through abuse, including shooting at them,” Ya’alon told Ynet, adding that more than 20 Palestinians had been killed in those attacks.​ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israel-former-defence-minister-compares-settler-ideology-nazism

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Netanyahu denounces ‘police state’ trial as his cross-examination ends after over a year

PM claims people likened his prosecutors to the ‘Stasi’ as state attorney scrutinizes Netanyahu’s statements to police in Case 2000; defense to question premier in next stage​ https://www.timesofisrael.com/netanyahu-denounces-police-state-trial-as-cross-examination-ends-after-over-a-year/

Modern Wars Cannot Be Won Without Kamikaze Drones, Paris Defense Show Makes Clear​ https://www.zerohedge.com/military/modern-wars-cannot-be-won-without-kamikaze-drones-paris-defense-show-makes-clear

Read just a little... Killed walking home from school: why did Somali children become targets of US drone strikes?​ https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2026/jun/16/somalia-us-trump-war-alshabaab-islamists-drone-airstrikes-civilian-deaths-children

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Professor Ugo Bardi looks at profitability over time of new weapons systems, like gravity bombs, nuclear weapons, and now mass-produced drones. We are early in the curve of global drone production and deployment. Drones: Playing Chess With Death - A New Extermination Weapon

Poland Revokes Top Award From Zelensky As Row Over Nazi Symbolism Deepens​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/poland-revokes-top-award-zelensky-row-over-nazi-symbolism-deepens

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A Ukrainian stripper in a wetsuit did it, right? The Nord Stream narrative explosion: Why you’ve only read half the story The story behind the most destructive act of industrial sabotage in history is still a web of excuses and misdirection The Nord Stream saga has taken a turn for the absurd, with a new book claiming that the star saboteur who blew up the gas pipelines was a Ukrainian erotic model-turned-deep sea diver.​.. ..‘Freya’ was “the bravest diver in the whole group,” without whose experience diving to depths of 100 meters the operation could not have been pulled off. Another of the divers was sick with Covid-19, but Pancevski nevertheless claims he carried out the kind of dive that has killed experienced military frogmen before... ..The Ukrainians, or so the story goes, went ahead and blew up the pipelines without American permission, using a rented yacht to transport the explosives to the blast sites... ..Built between 2020 and 2022, the Baltic Pipe joins the larger Norway-Netherlands Europipe II in the North Sea. It allows 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas to reach Poland every year – less than a tenth of Nord Stream’s capacity, but enough to cover two-thirds of Poland’s total imports in 2024. Poland sells some of this gas on to other EU countries, which after the destruction of Nord Stream were guaranteed to need a new source for the foreseeable future.

​ With their own supply assured and Russia’s key gas conduit to the EU out of action, the excitement in Warsaw was palpable. “Thank you, USA,” Poland’s now-foreign minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, tweeted. Sikorski deleted his tweet two days later. His jubilation was premature and off message, as the West had collectively decided on a different narrative.​.. ..Over the next week, Ukraine and its Western backers flooded the media with false claims. The editorial board of the Washington Post pointed out that whoever pulled off the attack possessed the “kind of capability usually wielded by a state actor.” It was taken as gospel in the US and Europe that this actor was Russia... ..Russia – which invested billions of dollars in building the pipelines – called the accusations “predictable, stupid, and absurd.”

“It’s obvious to everyone who benefits from it,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said a week after the explosions. “Those who benefit are the ones who have done it,” he added, pinning the blame on “the Anglo-Saxons,” a Russian colloquialism for the US-UK transatlantic alliance.​.. ..Hersh blames the CIA

Over a series of reports, Hersh made the case that the CIA, working with the Norwegian Navy, used NATO military exercises in the Baltic Sea in June 2022 as cover to plant remotely-triggered explosive devices on the Nord Stream lines. Citing a source with “direct knowledge of the operational planning,” Hersh alleged that the order to carry out the operation came directly from US President Joe Biden.

​ Only the US, Hersh explained, had the means, motive, and opportunity to pull off such an audacious attack.​.. ..The Nord Stream pipelines sat on the seabed at a depth of between 80 and 110 meters. At this depth, divers must breathe hypoxic Trimix gas, carry around 90 kg of equipment, and spend (very roughly) 90 minutes decompressing on the way up for every two minutes spent on the seabed. ​ Furthermore, a single diver or pair of divers would rarely attempt more than one of these dives in a single day, meaning the crew of the yacht – described in one report as “not the vessel anyone would choose” for such a mission – would have had to remain at sea amid active military exercises for days on end.

​ RT spoke to a scuba diving expert who said it was “not impossible, but highly unlikely” that a small team of divers could pull off such an operation.

Even 50-meter dives can kill the most experienced military divers, but the divers of the US Navy’s Diving and Salvage Center in Florida possess the equipment and the know-how to carry out engineering operations at this depth. The CIA recruited these divers, commandeered a Norwegian mine-hunting vessel, and planted shaped explosive charges on the pipelines in June 2022, Hersh’s source claimed. The charges were reportedly triggered on September 26 by a sonar buoy dropped from a Norwegian Navy P8 surveillance plane.​.. ..US antipathy toward Nord Stream is a matter of public record, and transcends presidential administrations. Presidents Bush, Obama, Trump, and Biden have all condemned the pipelines, and urged the EU to abandon Russian gas for American LNG – a pricier fuel that prior to 2022 was a hard sell in Europe.

​ According to Hersh, Biden planned on blowing up the pipelines long before Russia sent troops into Ukraine in 2022. As he worked out the logistics with the CIA behind closed doors, he delivered a public threat in early February: in the event of military action by Russia, “there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it,” he said.​.. ..First, blowing up Nord Stream satisfied the longtime US goal of forcing the EU into reliance on American LNG imports. Secondly, Germany’s economy before 2022 was dependent on Russia for 55% of its gas supply. By destroying Nord Stream, the US prevented a possible rapprochement between Berlin and Moscow... ..Planting each charge was an hours-long endeavor, and the presence of military divers wouldn’t go unnoticed, unless they had an excuse to be in the area. NATO’s BALTOPS exercises gave the CIA the cover it needed. Running from June 5 to June 17, the BALTOPS drills involved 14 NATO states, and included US-led experiments with mine-hunting drones and deep-sea communications technology in the Baltic Sea.​.. ..Enter the Germans​: Roughly, their story goes as follows: a six-person Ukrainian team rented a 15-meter pleasure yacht – the Andromeda – at the German port of Rostock, sailed through active NATO military exercises, anchored in waters too deep to actually anchor such a craft, spent hours at 80 meters planting timed explosives weighing up to 27 kg each at four different sites, and somehow had time to decompress and leave the scene before sunrise..​..Two suspects have been arrested for their role in this supposed plot. One was held in Poland until a judge set him free in October, arguing that destroying Nord Stream was a legitimate act of war against an “aggressor,” and not a terrorist attack on civilian infrastructure. He will not be extradited to Germany... ..The alleged ringleader of the group, a Ukrainian national named Sergey Kuznetsov, is currently in German custody. However, Ukrainian media claim that the evidence against him is flimsy and won’t support criminal charges. If this is true, then a confession is the only hope that the Germans have of backing up their own conspiracy theory.​ https://web.archive.org/web/20260619190936/https://www.rt.com/news/632840-nord-stream-ukrainian-narrative/

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Andrew Korybko, Why’s Trump Preparing To “Escalate To De-Escalate” With Russia? From Trump’s perspective, which is an explanation but not an excuse in case anyone misinterprets the following, Putin wasted his time these nearly 18 months by talking about peace but rejecting Trump’s proposal to freeze the conflict in exchange for a resource-centric strategic partnership. Likewise, from Putin’s perspective, Trump reneged on the reported “Spirit of Anchorage” by declining to coerce Zelensky into withdrawing from Donbass in exchange for Putin then declaring a full ceasefire.

​ Putin accordingly carried on with his special operation, albeit while still eschewing any escalation thereof due to his belief (no matter how outdated some of his supporters think that it’s since become) that Russians and Ukrainians are brothers, which Trump considered to be an insult. It thus wasn’t the Europeans or Ukrainians who convinced him to renege on the reported “Spirit of Anchorage”, but his ego after he felt offended that Putin rejected his abovementioned proposal to his face in Anchorage.

​ In retrospect, Trump already had his eyes on Venezuela and Iran once again too, which is why he held off on “escalating to de-escalate” till both of those were wrapped up. Meanwhile, he implemented his Neo-Reagan Doctrine of rolling back Russian influence worldwide with a focus on Russia’s entire southern periphery in the South Caucasus and Central Asia, which completed Russia’s strategic encirclement. A “cordon sanitaire” has now been established around the entire country.​.. ​..Whether or not Putin will comply remains a matter of debate, but the aforesaid uncertainty doesn’t mean that Trump wasn’t convinced that now is the perfect time to “escalate to de-escalate” upon sensing what he truly believes to be weakness. The risk is that Putin finally abandons his belief in the brotherhood of Russians and Ukrainians to reciprocally escalate, possibly even going as far as limited conventional strikes against NATO members to call what he might believe is the big bluff about Article 5.

​ Unless Russia either capitulates to the US’ demands or there’s a diplomatic breakthrough whereby a balance of interests is reached through a series of mutual compromises, the first of which is improbable while the latter is possible even if unlikely, then a major escalation in NATO-Russian tensions is expected.​

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Russia’s complicated dynamics of political-economy in wartime: John Helmer. CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR ELVIRA NABIULLINA DECLARES SHE RULES RUSSIA, WILL CONTINUE TO FIGHT KREMLIN WARFIGHTING STRATEGY https://johnhelmer.net/central-bank-governor-elvira-nabiullina-declares-she-rules-russia-will-continue-to-fight-kremlin-warfighting-strategy/#more-94463

Gilbert Doctorow, Is Russia losing the war? Major media such as The Financial Times and Le Figaro have in recent days provided extensive coverage on the status of the Russia-Ukraine war, presenting strong arguments for our reconsidering who in fact is winning and who is losing. As these media point out with reference to Ukrainian monitors reporting gains and losses of territory, the Russian spring offensive this year has produced dismal results, capturing in May something like 130 square kilometers of Ukrainian held Donbas, whereas a year earlier the Russian advance was 10 times greater. The explanation they offer is the progressively more impactful and destructive Ukrainian drones which are raining down on the battlefield and make large troop formations impossible.

​ I note that the Russian state news remains entirely silent on these reports. They are not challenged, meaning they are likely correct.

​ I offer a possible alternative explanation of the paltry territorial conquest this May: since last October, the Russian armed forces have concentrated not on advances in open fields but on capturing the major defensive city of Konstantinovka, which is the path through which they must pass to take the last fortified towns in Donetsk, Kramatorsk and Slavyansk.​.. ​..Drone warfare is a great leveler. A force of 10,000 to 20,000 drone operators is all that Ukraine needs to hold its own against the half million Russian soldiers deployed in the Special Military Operation.​.. ..I will wager that the breakthrough in the Ukrainian cause on the ground is being provided by the United Kingdom and other NATO countries shipping their latest drones to Ukraine in quantity.

​ This presents the Russian leadership with a stark question: is it prepared to use its unstoppable hypersonic missiles to destroy the drone factories in England, France, Denmark, Sweden, etc? I maintain that the risk of escalation to all-out Russia-NATO war resulting from such attacks would be nil. Europe is utterly unprepared to go into full scale direct war with Russia today. It is not clear that it will be ready in two or three years. There is, consequently, a window of opportunity for Russia to take charge and change the security landscape in Europe here and now while also bombing and destroying the Zelensky junta in Kiev.

​ Will President Putin rise from his timid, now self-destructive strategy of non-response to the growing threats to Russian national security? Or will he be overthrown in a palace coup?​

Russian Oil Refinery Over 1,200 Miles From Ukraine Attacked In Another War First​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russian-oil-refinery-over-1200-miles-ukraine-attacked-another-war-first

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Zelensky threatens to attack Belarus

The Ukrainian leader has demanded that Minsk remove its air defense radars from the border within a week, vowing to destroy them otherwise​ https://web.archive.org/web/20260620094541/https://www.rt.com/russia/641890-zelensky-issue-ultimatum-belarus/

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Lukashenko warns of ‘war provocation’ after Ukrainian drone attack​ - A UAV struck a bus in Russia carrying a Belarussian school team, killing one person​ https://web.archive.org/web/20260619140430/https://www.rt.com/russia/641772-lukashenko-bryansk-drone-stike/

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Andrew Korybko details another chance for Putin to remove the gloves: Zelensky’s Ultimatum To Lukashenko Gives Putin The Chance To Finally Restore Deterrence Russia can’t allow US-backed Ukraine to attack Belarus with impunity otherwise it risks losing its closest ally, whether to destruction or Lukashenko’s “defection” to the West, either scenario of which would shift the strategic balance of power in the Ukrainian Conflict to Russia’s supreme disadvantage.

​ Zelensky gave Lukashenko one week to remove air defenses and drone relay transmitters along their joint border otherwise Ukraine will do it for him. This comes amidst their growing tensions that have been boiling since spring after Zelensky implied that Ukraine could capture Lukashenko like the US captured Maduro on the pretext of preempting a supposedly imminent Belarusian invasion of Ukraine.​.. ..Over the past two years, Ukraine invaded Russia’s Kursk Region, conducted “Operation Spiderweb” against its nuclear triad, tried assassinating Putin at his residence in Valdai, began carrying out long-range drone strikes against St. Petersburg (which many speculate transit through Baltic airspace) and recently Moscow too, and Trump is now preparing to “escalate to de-escalate” after sensing even more “weakness” than ever from Putin. This has sparked a harsh reaction from top Russian thought leaders.

​ Top hawk Sergey Karaganov still insists on a first strike against Europe, first with conventional weapons and then with nukes if they retaliate, for restoring deterrence even though Putin declared in early June that such talk “is not simply nonsense; it is a provocation.” Meanwhile, former top Russian spy Andrey Bezrukov warned that the West is trying to “boil the frog”, with one of their goals being to neutralize its nuclear forces. He called for Russia to stop being so “nice” to its foes and finally enforce its “red lines”. Zelensky’s ultimatum to Lukashenko gives Putin the chance to finally restore deterrence. Belarus is Russia’s mutual defense ally and they both participate in the Union State project. Moreover, Russia also has hypersonic Oreshnik missiles and tactical nukes in Belarus, which were deployed precisely for deterrence purposes. As Putin himself declared in September 2024, “We reserve the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression against Russia and Belarus as a member of the Union State.”​... ​..Russia can’t allow US-backed Ukraine to attack Belarus with impunity otherwise it risks losing its closest ally, whether to destruction or Lukashenko’s “defection” to the West, either scenario of which would shift the strategic balance of power in the Ukrainian Conflict to Russia’s supreme disadvantage. Putin must therefore finally restore deterrence or risk the worst-case endgame scenario in this proxy war.​





Britain bought the keys to Ukraine’s nuclear future – what’s next?​ UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s decision to finance the supply of enriched uranium for Ukrainian nuclear power plants over the next two years has nothing to do with commerce. Through this deal, London de facto gains access to the most sensitive sector of the Ukrainian state.

​ In a country where nuclear energy accounts for more than half of all power generation, control over nuclear reactors means direct control over industry, logistics, communications, and the viability of cities, especially in winter.​ https://web.archive.org/web/20260619062449/https://www.rt.com/russia/641742-britain-bought-keys-to-ukraine/

​Last week: Russian Warship Fires Warning Shots in the English Channel The Russian military says the frigate fired after a British yacht ignored warnings, an incident that came days after British Royal Marines seized a Russia-linked tanker​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/06/16/russian-warship-fires-warning-shots-in-the-english-channel/

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Orwellian Nightmare: UK Confirmed to have “A Secretive Thought Police”. Towards a Totalitarian Government In a typically bureaucratic manner, the secretive police unit engaged in sanctioning these “thought crimes” is called the Research, Information and Communications Unit (RICU). It has come under the spotlight in recent days and weeks after a string of crimes across the UK, with the government responding not to the actual crimes, but to those calling for the perpetrators to be held accountable. RICU has been caught advising police to portray everyone protesting the rise in crime as “raging racists”. Worse yet, police are now arresting “the worst offenders” (i.e., regular people who voiced their concerns online or in public). Any criticism of the British government and its decades-long failed migration policies is presented as “right-wing extremism”.

​ The brutal crackdown on protesters comes amid protests after a migrant attacked Stephen Ogilvie in Belfast.

​ Ogilvie is a man with special needs who was nearly decapitated by an immigrant. The incident was caught on video and sparked outrage across Northern Ireland and Britain. However, instead of dealing with violence perpetrated by anyone, regardless of their background, police specifically target the so-called “right-wingers” (i.e., regular people sick and tired of escalating violence). Apparently, this now also includes schoolboys under the age of 10, with videos showing multiple officers restraining a child protesting the arrest of his father.​ https://www.globalresearch.ca/orwellian-nightmare-uk-confirmed-to-have-a-secretive-thought-police-towards-a-totalitarian-government/5930431

Read a bit: Britain’s Greatest Betrayal: The Rape Gang Inquiry Report​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/britains-greatest-betrayal-rape-gang-inquiry-report

‘Two-Tier’ Britain: White Jobseekers Locked Out Of Employment Schemes​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/two-tier-britain-white-jobseekers-locked-out-employment-schemes

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Trump - v - Meloni On the heels of the G7 in France, U.S. President Trump and Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni have been engaged in a geopolitical spat.

​ The core of the issue centers on Italy’s refusal to allow the U.S. military to conduct flight operations for the conflict against Iran from U.S. airbases in Italy. President Trump, Vice-President Vance, Secretary of State Rubio and Secretary Hegseth have all remarked on their disappointment with Italy and Spain that has led to a full review of U.S. NATO operations in Europe.​ https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2026/06/20/trump-v-meloni/#more-284583

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“It’s That Bad”: Virginia Residents Battling Constant Noise From Data Center Generators For more than a year, residents living next to the Vantage Data Centers facility have endured what they describe as a constant, high-pitched whining or ringing sound coming from the site’s massive backup generators - the facility’s only source of electricity.​ Unlike most data centers connected to the power grid, this facility runs entirely on its own on-site power plant. What residents were told would be temporary generator testing has become permanent operation.​.. Neighbor Hari Doue told News Nation​, “We were told in the beginning that they test the generators to make sure they’re working in case of an emergency. And then as the year and the months have gone on, they’re just never turned off​.“ ​... ..Vantage Data Centers officials told NewsNation they continue to monitor noise levels and do not believe the sound exceeds Loudoun County’s limits - which is 55 decibels in Residential and rural areas and 60 decibels in Mixed-use residential areas. Exceptions include generators operating during emergencies, at utility request, or during testing. https://www.zerohedge.com/ai/its-bad-virginia-residents-battling-constant-noise-data-center-generators

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This is bound to drain the Pecos Vally Aquifer: Chevron Lands 20-Year Deal To Power Microsoft’s AI Expansion Microsoft has signed a 20-year agreement with Chevron to power a massive new AI-focused data center campus in West Texas, underscoring the growing race among tech companies to secure reliable energy supplies, according to Bloomberg.​ The project, known as Project Kilby, is expected to begin generating power in 2028 and eventually reach 2.67 gigawatts—enough electricity for more than 530,000 Texas homes. Bloomberg writes that the site near Pecos, Texas, will use natural gas from the Permian Basin to fuel GE Vernova turbines and generate electricity directly for Microsoft’s planned data center campus. Because the facility will produce its own power, it will not draw from the grid. “Consumers are concerned about and are already feeling the effect of power-demand growth,” said Jeff Gustavson, Chevron’s president of New Energies. “We specifically designed this, in this part of the country, to avoid any of that.”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/chevron-lands-20-year-deal-power-microsofts-ai-expansion

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Nadella’s Hedge: Microsoft Wants To Make AI Models Cheap - Then Own The Rails They Run On​ Nadella believes intelligence is about to become abundant, interchangeable, and cheap, as a wave of agents routes work to the lowest bidder. And as the cost per unit of intelligence plummets, he wants Microsoft to own the rails it runs on. https://www.zerohedge.com/ai/nadellas-hedge-microsoft-wants-make-ai-models-cheap-then-own-rails-they-run

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Are iPhones Dialing Up The Birth Dearth? Written by Caitlin K. Myers and Ezekiel Hooper and issued by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), the title of the working paper says it all: “Is the iPhone Birth Control? Causal Evidence from AT&T’s 2007–2011 Carrier Monopoly.”

​ The study’s methodology is straightforward, as are its implications for our nation. As succinctly explained by Ms. Winland: “The paper draws on a natural experiment created by Apple’s exclusive deal with AT&T. When the iPhone launched in June 2007, it was available only on AT&T’s network until February 2011, giving researchers a way to compare areas with different levels of early iPhone access.”​ ...

​..The diffusion of the iPhone deepened the decline in births among women under 30 while suppressing the rise in births among older women. Overall, the diffusion of the iPhone explains 33–52% of the decline in the general fertility rate among women aged 15–44. National-survey evidence on time use and sexual behavior is consistent with the iPhone reducing in-person interactions, increasing pornography use, and reducing sexual frequency.

​ Importantly, Myers and Hooper are not asserting that the iPhone is the sole cause of the steep decline in America’s birth rate, which they cite as having dropped by 22 percent since 2007​. https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/are-iphones-dialing-birth-dearth

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Peter Thiel’s Secret Society Leak Creates A Perfect Target List For Espionage, Influence Operations, And Blackmail Dialog, a private invitation-only organization cofounded in 2006 by billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel, has spent two decades refusing to disclose its membership.​.. ..The roster is not a list of adjacent power. It’s power in direct regulatory relationship with itself. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent appears alongside Auren Hoffman, Dialog’s chairman, who founded location-data broker SafeGraph and identity-resolution firm LiveRamp. Senator Ted Cruz, who chairs the committee overseeing the FTC and its data-privacy authority, is listed in the same directory. Palantir cofounder Joe Lonsdale, whose software runs case management for ICE and data fusion for the Pentagon, appears alongside Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and Representative Jim Himes, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, which oversees agencies Palantir contracts with.

​ Forbes confirmed additional members including investor Marc Andreessen and investor and former Facebook board member Jim Breyer.

General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO’s supreme allied commander Europe and head of US European Command, is recorded as having attended Dialog gatherings since 2021.

​ The session agenda for the 2026 retreat includes “Navigating WWIII,” “Battlefield Technologies,” “Bring Back Nuclear,” and “Build-a-Cult,” the last moderated by the founder of the Christian networking site Pray.com. There’s also “How’s Your Sex Life?” which presumably has a different moderator.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/peter-thiels-secret-society-leak-creates-perfect-target-list-espionage-influence

15 forgotten skills every 1950s boy mastered before 12​

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Medical care is a public-good, like schools, roads, railroads, electricity, water, wastewater and gas, right? Alex Krainer, Is healthcare a human right? Candace Owens returned from Russia with a profoundly thought-provoking experience, literally signifying the difference between life and death. ..To attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Her entourage included a security team, among whom was a U.S. military veteran, aformer Navy SEAL with about 12 years of service(Mr. SEAL). As it happened, shortly after their arrival in Moscow, this man had a medical emergency: a stroke-like event, which caused him to collapse with severe seizures. Paramedics and hospital staff reacted quickly and among other things performed a CT scan that revealed a massive blood clot in his brain. An emergency surgery was arranged to remove the clot.

​ According to Candace Owens, Mr. SEAL had significant health issues related to this clot including frequent headaches, hearing loss, seizures and coughing up blood. Even though these issues were related to his military service, he was unable to obtain proper treatment from the US Veterans Administration where he was told his problems were all in his head (they kind of were), related to PTSD. Instead of a CT scan and proper treatment, they prescribed him Xanax and told him to go away.

​ In Russia, he was treated immediately and according to Owens, his symptoms, including headaches, hearing issues, and blood coughing cleared up significantly or went away overnight. After his surgery he received physical therapy, ongoing care and further diagnostic tests.​

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Sunscreen removes your cancer immune system​, Michael Walsh Commonly available sunscreen products enter your bloodstream in under 24 hours. The FDA confirmed this in 2019. Yet, they didn’t pull a product. They told you to keep applying the toxin.

​ In January 2020, a randomized clinical trial published in JAMA found that six active sunscreen chemicals, including oxybenzone and avobenzone, absorb into the bloodstream after a single application.​ Not after years. After one use. At concentrations exceeding the FDA’s own safety threshold by 180x to 500 x.

​ The FDA did not recall them. They issued a statement: ‘Continue to use sunscreen.’

Oxybenzone is a confirmed endocrine disruptor. It mimics estrogen. It crosses the placental barrier. It has been found in 97% of Americans tested.

The toxin is in breast milk. It is in amniotic fluid. It is in your children before they are born.

​ A former formulation chemist, 11 years at a top-3 sunscreen manufacturer:

‘We had internal absorption data by 2014. Full transdermal penetration within 26 minutes of application. The compounds don’t sit on the skin. They were never designed to. The delivery mechanism is identical to a pharmaceutical patch. We knew this. The mitigation strategy was never reformulation; it was public messaging. Keep the consumer applying.

​ The margins on chemical sunscreens are 1,400% above production cost. Mineral alternatives cost 4x more to produce. The decision was financial. Every internal document confirmed that.’

​ They told you the sun causes cancer. What they didn’t tell you: Vitamin D, produced only through direct sun exposure, is the single most critical regulator of immune surveillance against malignant cells.

​ A 2023 meta-analysis confirmed: Vitamin D deficiency correlates with a 30-60% increased risk of colorectal, breast, and prostate cancers.​ https://michaelwalshwriter.com/2026/06/16/sunscreen-removes-your-cancer-immune-system/

Gabbard Drops Fauci COVID-19 Receipts On Last Day: He Funded The Research, Cooked The Cover Story, Then Lied To Congress​ https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/gabbard-drops-fauci-covid-19-receipts-last-day-he-funded-research-cooked-cover-story-then​

Biden administration buried whistleblower complaint alleging Fauci lied to Congress during pandemic

Memos released by Tulsi Gabbard also reveal CIA, Fauci new workers at Wuhan lab were sickened before pandemic but pushed natural origins narrative over lab leak evidence.​ https://justthenews.com/accountability/whistleblowers/biden-administration-buried-whistleblower-complaint-alleging-fauci​

CIA Official Confirms Agency Flip-Flopped Over COVID-19 Origins Over Five-Day Period​

Over the span of five days in 2021, the CIA abruptly changed its opinion on the origins of COVID-19 from a ​”laboratory​” to ​”neutral​”, a newly released document confirms. https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/cia-official-confirms-agency-flip-flopped-over-covid-19-origins-over-five-day-period

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Aaron Siri, The Targeted Assassination of Studies Showing Vaccines Cause Injury - Since they can’t win on the merits, they’ve resorted to other tactics

Jessica Rose Ph.D. on politicized-science: Retraction of SIDS paper based on VAERS analysis 5 years post publication Claims of serious methodological flaws in the use of VAERS data to infer a correlation between vaccination and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS)​

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Steve Kirsch, CDC just gave Pfizer $1.24 Billion in contracts for more doses of the COVID vaccine despite their own Medicare evidence that it makes people more likely to die from COVID Baffling. The US Medicare data showed the COVID vaccines increased the COVID case fatality rate in the very population that it should have helped. What does the CDC do? Order more of course!​

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BREAKING STUDY:COVID-19 Vaccination During Early Pregnancy Linked to Major Birth Defects

Babies born to mothers vaccinated during the first trimester suffered higher rates of atrioventricular septal defects (holes in the heart) and cleft palate.​

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Steve Kirsch, Even Grok admits no US pediatrician has observed that vaccinated kids are healthier than unvaccinated kids All scientific studies that have been published in the peer-reviewed literature say unvaccinated kids are healthier. The anecdotal data is 100% aligned with that conclusion.​

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A Midwestern Doctor, The Forgotten Tragedy of Neurological Vaccine Injuries Neurological injuries from vaccination have been documented since the smallpox vaccine over two centuries ago, with severe injuries reported throughout medical literature.

​ The medical profession concealed these injuries, believing public vaccination benefits justified hiding information that might create vaccine hesitancy.

​ Historical injuries like spreading paralysis mirror current “one in a million” vaccine injuries, but toxicity documentation was erased to preserve the “safe and effective” narrative.

​ In the past, these injuries were widely reported, butnow research into them is widely censored.

Many of these forgotten reports are critical for understanding modern “inexplicable” conditions like Autism.​

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Doctors Can’t Explain How This Paralyzed Teen Started Walking Again​ - Erica Drum was told her son Jackson would never breathe on his ownagain. A hockey hit launched him headfirst into the boards. Broken neck & spine. Doctors said he’d be paralyzed for life.

​ Jackson is now walking and has recovered every fine motor skill he lost.

What happened?​ His loving mother took a chance on a substance called DMSO.​

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A Midwestern Doctor, How DMSO Heals The Nerves & Eliminates Pain Why a single agent, through its forgotten biophysical effects, can reverse an improbable range of “incurable” neurological conditions. DMSO is an “umbrella remedy”whose combination of therapeutic properties (improving circulation, reducing inflammation, protecting cells, and reviving dying ones) makes ituniquely suited to treat a variety of conditions, particularly “incurable” neurological disorders and the chronic painthat accompanies them.

​ Through its actions on water, DMSO temporarily shifts the phase of cell membranes and cytoskeletons, after which they reform in a strengthened configuration, facilitating DMSO’s prized ability to transport substances across biological barriers without damaging them and creating a cellular reset that can resolve dysfunctional circuits giving rise to a variety of neurological disorders.

​ DMSO selectively blocks the small nerve fibers responsible for chronic pain transmission while not affecting larger fibers, safely eliminating pain other medications cannot reduce. Hundreds ofreaders have reported it transforming chronic neuropathic pain, migraines, fibromyalgia, and nerve damage from diabetes, chemotherapy, vaccines, and surgery, often after years of failed conventional treatments.

​ DMSO promotes peripheral nerve regeneration and addresses the root causes of painthrough multiple converging mechanisms, with readers reportingreturn of sensation and motor function in nervesdamaged for years or even decades.

​ DMSO has been extensively used in clinical practice for peripheral neuropathies, withLevel 1 evidence for complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) and demonstrated benefit for facial nerve palsy, trigeminal neuralgia, post-herpetic neuralgia, compression neuropathies, diabetic neuropathy, and fibromyalgia, while its unique interactions with the opioid system suggest broader implications for the chronic pain crisis.

​ This article summarizes the extensive data demonstrating DMSO’s efficacy for peripheral neurological conditions (approximately 600 studies and 400 pertinent reader testimonials), and concludes with practical guidance on DMSO protocols and the most potent DMSO pain formulation.

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Dr. Mercola, How Krill Oil Eases Osteoarthritis Pain and Boosts Muscle Strength in Older Adults https://www.globalresearch.ca/krill-oil-eases-osteoarthritis-pain-boosts-muscle-strength/5930909

Catherine Ebeling, Dr. Stephanie Haridopolis: the Federal Council That investigates Parkinson’s Spike Must Treat the Disease as Preventable Dr. Haridopolos says 13% of Parkinson’s is genetic, suggesting environmental triggers for 87%. She and others will examine Parkinson’s causes starting June 29.​

California farmers must destroy 420,000 peach trees after Del Monte closes its canneries and cancels more than $550 million in long-term contracts​ https://finance.yahoo.com/economy/policy/articles/california-farmers-must-destroy-420-202332529.html

Physicist, Anastassia Makarieva, co-originator of the Biotic Pump Model, Persistence, Complexity, and Power - Three pillars of the rational case for preserving wilderness

Ben Davidson at SpaceWeatherNews(SO) has an updated model of crustal overriding during projected planetary rotational axis shift (2:16 min video)

Pole Shift: Vertical Motion​

​Grounded Earthling (pictured on summer solstice in Austin garden)​

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