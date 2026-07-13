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Rhys Jaggar's avatar
Rhys Jaggar
5h

'So let’s go thru the timeline. Senator Graham arrived in Kyiv between 09:45–10:45 local on July 10th. The train he took from Poland departed Warsaw at 18:15 hours local on July 9th. It was an overnight train. To arrive in Poland in time to take the 18:15 train, Lindsey would have departed Dulles International Airport at around 0700 local on July 9 — the flight from Dulles to Warsaw is 9 hours.'

This is entirely inaccurate. 0700 'local' at Dulles = 1400 in Warsaw, so a 9hr flight departing Dulles 0700 arrives Warsaw c. 2300 Warsaw time, far too late to catch an 18.15 train.

You'd be leaving 23.00hrs on July 8th to be sure of getting the Ukraine-bound 18.15 train from Warsaw....

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Duncan A Turner's avatar
Duncan A Turner
1h

"Counting the hours - transfixed"

Thanks for doing it for me. TBH, I have only looked at various headlines and thought. I am unable to do this right now.

I can tolerate the curated version delivered by you, as an alternative to just burying my head in the sand.

Thank you.

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