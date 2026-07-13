​ Transfixed,

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Third Round of US Strikes Hits 140 Targets After Hormuz Ship Attack; Iran Retaliates On Kuwait, Jordan Bases

The IRGC declared the Strait of Hormuz closed “until further notice” and until the end of “American interventions.” Tehran framed its actions as defensive and retaliatory, launching ballistic missiles and drones at US-linked targets in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan (including Muwaffaq Salti Airbase), and Oman...

​..Earlier on Saturday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi traveled to Oman on Saturday for talks on the future of Hormuz, but there was no sign of involvement by senior US envoys. Also Earlier, Iran demanded that the US implement key commitments under a recent deal before more talks take place, rejecting Trump’s contention that negotiations could continue without a ceasefire. Tehran said Washington must meet Iran’s conditions for resolving transit issues through the Strait of Hormuz ​and normalizing its oil exports.

On Friday Trump threatened to shower Iran with “1000 Missiles” if it acted on a threat to kill the US leader, “in this case, ME!”

The US had also demanded that Iran publicly declare all channels of the Hormuz open to shipping and pledge not to attack civilian vessels transiting the waterway...

..Iran has thrown Trump’s ultimatum and Saturday deadline right back at Washington, saying that instead it is the United States that must first meet the agreed-upon conditions in order to normalize shipping and energy transit in the Strait of Hormuz.

Fars news agency reports Saturday that Iranian leadership is demanding that the US implement “agreed-upon understandings” before any talks take place. While the White House has declared the ceasefire to be ‘over’ - it has also indicated ongoing contacts and talks with Iran via mediators. But this appears to have been reduced to simple ultimatums being shuttled between capitals by Qatari mediators. There are no actual sit-down talks on the horizon.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-rejects-us-talks-mojtaba-calls-vengeance-trump-warns-1000-missiles-are-locked





​ Reports vary: Tehran Declares Hormuz Closed, But Ships Are Still Transiting “Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz continued at reduced levels, with vessels transiting via both the southern Omani corridor and the northern Iranian-controlled route,” the Joint Maritime Information Center wrote in a note early Sunday.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/tehran-declares-hormuz-closed-ships-are-still-transiting

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Lindsey Graham died due to a heart attack? Lindsey Graham suffered chest pain at his D.C. home after returning from Ukraine and then went into cardiac arrest before dying. Emergency services were called to his DC home, according to police scanner audio.​.. ..GRAHAM WAS JUST VISITING DRONE FACTORIES IN UKRAINE! Russia attacked drone factories in Ukraine! Lindsey Graham “dies suddenly” I have to ask, did Russia kill Graham in Ukraine and they cover it up?​

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The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the conduct of high-precision strikes at night weapons long-range and strike drones The main targets of the attack were military-industrial complex enterprises in Kyiv, which specialize in the production of medium- and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles for the Ukrainian military...​ ..According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Kyiv-71 and Burevestnik facilities, as well as military airfield infrastructure in the Kyiv region, were damaged. Large fires and plumes of smoke from secondary detonations of the munitions were observed at the impact sites.​ https://en.topwar.ru/286076-rossijskie-sily-nanesli-udary-po-obektam-vpk-ukrainy-po-vypusku-dronov-v-kieve.html

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LINDSEY GRAHAM’S TIMELINE Last 48 hours: 1) Visits Ukrainian drone factories 2) Russia strikes drone factories 3) Graham “dies suddenly” It could, of course, be a sudden heart attack right after returning home, but it could also be that he was struck in a drone factory by Russia.​

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Larry Johnson, The Lindsey Graham Timeline Does Not Work… He Died in Kyiv Let’s follow the timeline. According to the official story: 911 call from his DC residence at 8:30pm ET on July 11 for suspected cardiac arrest. He “died at home.”​ This is total bullshit!

​ So let’s go thru the timeline. Senator Graham arrived in Kyiv between 09:45–10:45 local on July 10th. The train he took from Poland departed Warsaw at 18:15 hours local on July 9th. It was an overnight train. To arrive in Poland in time to take the 18:15 train, Lindsey would have departed Dulles International Airport at around 0700 local on July 9 — the flight from Dulles to Warsaw is 9 hours.

​ So Lindsey Graham arrives in Kyiv by 11 am Friday morning. He meets with Zelensky and tours a drone factory. Then we are asked to believe that he returns to Washington, DC after spending less than 24 hours on the ground. Again, I call bullshit!!

​ The earliest train back to Warsaw departs Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi at 07:40–08:00 on the 11th and arrives Przemyśl Główny in the afternoon (~17:00–18:00). That is at least nine hours. That would make it roughly 1100 hours in Washington, DC. Let’s assume he has an hour to get to the airport and the plane takes off at 1900 hours local from Poland. The flight going west takes 10 hours… This means the earliest the plane could have landed at Dulles is midnight on the 11th. That is 3 ½ hours after Graham reportedly died at home.​ https://sonar21.com/the-lindsey-graham-timeline-does-not-work-he-died-in-kyiv/

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“What Makes It Even Stranger...”: Trump Describes Saturday Night Phone Call With Lindsey Graham Hours Before Senator’s Death “What makes it even stranger is that I got a call last night sometimes in, you know, the early evening, maybe in the 7:00’s. And he called and he said, “We’re all set for the Save America Act,”“ Trump told host Kristen Walker. “He was pushing the Save America Act like crazy. He got back, said he just landed from Ukraine. I said, “That’s a long trip to make.”“​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/sen-lindsey-graham-dead-71-following-brief-and-sudden-illness

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July 10: Israel Hands US Curiously-Timed Intelligence Saying Iran Plotting To Assassinate Trump https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/return-war-iran-sends-ballistic-missiles-kuwait-bahrain-qatar-jordan-after-us-struck

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Trump Took Old Air Force One To Leave Turkey As Security Measure: White House The White House said Thursday that President Donald Trump’s departure from the NATO summit in Turkey aboard the old Air Force One was a “distraction and misdirection” intended to address threats against him.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-took-old-air-force-one-leave-turkey-security-measure-white-house

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Bait for an Israeli false-flag? Trump Left Orders To Obliterate Iran If Assassinated: ‘Bomb Them At Levels Never Seen Before’ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-left-orders-obliterate-iran-if-hes-assassinated-bomb-them-levels-never-seen

Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-07-12 Iran struck the GFS Galaxy, closed Hormuz, and drew a third US strike round. Iran hit the Cyprus-flagged container ship M/V GFS Galaxy in the strait; one crew member missing, engine-room fire (CENTCOM, KobeissiLetter). IRGC then declared the Strait of Hormuz closed “until further notice” (KobeissiLetter, Barchart). US launched a third round, ~140 targets that night, 300+ across three nights​... ​..Iran retaliated against US bases in six Gulf states - including its own mediator, Oman. Ballistic missiles and drones hit sites in Bahrain (5th Fleet HQ, Manama), Qatar (Al Udeid), Kuwait, Jordan (Prince Hassan / Muwaffaq Salti), UAE (first strike in two months), and Oman’s port of Duqm, a US Navy refueling hub​... ..The structural problem: after 2008, IRGC split into 31 provincial commands with pre-delegated authority to keep firing after the leadership is killed - which it was, in February. New Supreme Leader Mojtaba has shown no face, voice or video in four months, reportedly disfigured in the strike, yet is the man expected to sign a promise (shanaka86). His only message so far is a call for vengeance... ..Sen. Lindsey Graham dead at 71. His office cited “a brief and sudden illness” Saturday evening (MyLordBebo); confirmed by Barchart. He had returned from Kyiv on Friday after meeting Zelensky... ..The prevailing read: China demand destruction is swamping the Hormuz risk. Flat-to-contango futures curves, an ~8-cent prompt spread, and China auto sales crashing point to a deflationary recession, not a shortage premium (Jeff Snider via Mark4XX).

​ The UAE is uniquely equipped to bypass the strait and hit record production, but global supply still sits 9.4 mb/d below prewar (aeberman12).

Tanker traffic through the strait had all but halted before the closure; the few inbound VLCCs are “completely insufficient” to end the shut-in​... ..Russia-Ukraine: Bachivsk falls in Sumy; Kyiv’s air defense uncontested for 9 days; Odesa ports pounded

Russia’s MoD claims liberation of Bachivsk in Sumy (MilitarySummary, GudadzeLevan); geolocation shows Russian control of northern Konstantinovka (MilitarySummary).

​ Ukraine’s air defense is described as collapsed - roughly nine days without interceptions, Kyiv hit by Iskanders and jet-powered Geran drones that now make up 25-30% of Russian UAVs (MilitarySummary, MilitarySummary).

​ Russia ramped strikes on Odesa/Chornomorsk port infrastructure and cargo ships (AMK_Mapping, MilitarySummary); Ukraine hit back at the Syzran oil refinery (MilitarySummary) and closed the Azov Sea after destroying 28 vessels​... ..AI bubble: capex tops $1tn, now a quarter of US GDP growth​

Iran crowned champion at 2026 International Mathematics Olympiad in China​ https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/07/10/771981/Iran-crowned-champion-2026-China-International-Mathematics-Competition

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The Manufacture of Impunity. How a Political Apparatus Secures Its Crimes and Captures American Power

Gaza, Lebanon, and the Architecture of a State’s Violen​ce A thousand days.​ - Say it slowly, because Gaza no longer can.

A thousand dawns over a strip of land smaller than a city, each one breaking not upon rooftops but upon their absence.

​ A thousand nights beneath the same drone that does not sleep, does not blink, does not forgive. There, time is no longer counted in seasons, or harvests, or the growth of children — it is counted in funerals, and in the funerals that could not be held, for want of hands to dig. A thousand days, and the arithmetic is unbearable: more than 73,000 dead, over 173,000 wounded, 9,500 more still folded into the concrete, waiting for hands that will not come.

​ More than half of them women, the old, the very small. Twenty-one thousand of them children — a generation entered into a ledger before it could learn to read one. And twelve thousand pregnancies lost — miscarried or ended under starvation and the ruin of the hospitals: a people struck at the root, before breath.

​ They killed the ones who film it — 262 journalists. They killed the ones who dig for the living — 145 rescuers, 1,700 healers. They did not merely wage a war. They made a method of it — and the world, for a thousand days, agreed to call the method by another name.

​ This is not about a people, a religion, or a supposed nature. It is about a state, a specific government, and the machinery that has kept its crimes running in broad daylight for a thousand days. Name it precisely — and the thousand days become an indictment that no delay at The Hague, no veto in New York, no bomb out of Washington can any longer disguise.

​ In 2026 the question is no longer whether crimes are being committed. An unprecedented convergence of independent bodies has settled that. The question is by what mechanism a state commits them in full view, theorizes them, replicates them from one theater to the next, and secures the guarantee of the world’s foremost power. That is the machinery to dismantle.​ https://www.globalresearch.ca/manufacture-impunity/5932595

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Israel launches fresh airstrikes in southern Lebanon, injuring 7 despite US-brokered deal

Israeli forces hit several towns in south as framework agreement calls for phased withdrawal from Lebanese territory​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/israel-launches-fresh-airstrikes-in-southern-lebanon-injuring-7-despite-us-brokered-deal/3995104

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Power cuts plunge Gaza hospitals into darkness as Israeli attacks persist

Gaza is suffering from an energy crisis that is affecting hospitals struggling to treat patients amid Israeli bombing. Medical staff describe working under increasingly dire conditions as fuel and power run short.​ https://www.vespernews.com/en/news/63a3470f-6122-4b88-a4c4-138602e0a565

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Detained Palestinian woman documents the escalation of violations inside Israeli prisons Shahd Muhammad Adi, 23, revealed her testimony regarding the escalation of assaults and violations that Palestinian women prisoners are subjected to inside Israeli occupation prisons.

​ The prisoner, Adi, who is a nursing graduate from the town of Beit Ummar and detained since last March 25, reported that she has been subjected to harsh mistreatment since the moment of her arrest, as she was forced under threat to take off her jilbab in very cold weather.

​ She explained in her testimony that the jailers recently stormed the women prisoners’ rooms numbers 6, 7, and 8 while they were performing the Qiyam al-Layl prayer, where they blindfolded them, and forced them to lie down on the ground, before they confiscated their copies of the Quran.

​ She described the raid of last May 13 as the “most violent”, clarifying that the prison forces used stun grenades and police dogs during it, and carried out physical assaults while voicing verbal insults and brandishing weapons.​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/07/11/366494/

Report documents 1,183 Israeli violations in West Bank in one week​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/07/11/366491/

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Ro Khanna gets street-cred: US lawmaker harassed, held at gunpoint by Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank The Jewish settlers reportedly wielded US-made rifles to intimidate the US lawmaker and his delegation​ Rep. Ro Khanna says that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) arrived on the scene and continued his detention, which is unsurprising considering their documented cooperation with settlers.​ https://thecradle.co/articles/us-lawmaker-harassed-held-at-gunpoint-by-israeli-settlers-in-occupied-west-bank

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Turkey Seeks Moscow Permission To Offload S-400s, Paving Way For US F-35 Deal​ In a move that could break a years-long defense procurement deadlock with Washington, Turkey is finalizing the sale of its Russian S-400 air defense systems to Gulf states, potentially clearing the way for Ankara to buy US F-35 fighter jets, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reports Friday.

​ For Ankara, offloading the Russian hardware resolves a years-long costly diplomatic and military bottleneck and controversy - a situation which dramatically improved after President Trump gave a clear greenlight during the annual NATO summit in Ankara this week.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/turkey-seeks-moscow-permission-offload-s-400s-paving-way-us-f-35-deal

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This corridor would not use the Israeli Port of Haifa: France eyes Syria as ‘vital energy corridor’ amid Hormuz crisis Macron visited Syria this week along with the head of TotalEnergies The announcement follows French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Damascus on Tuesday, where he met with former Al-Qaeda chief and self-appointed Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa to discuss regional stability.

​ Joining Macron on his visit, TotalEnergies head Patrick Pouyanne described the nation as being “at the crossroads of the Middle East,” positioning it as a vital transit link between Iraq and the Mediterranean Sea.

​ Since April, Iraq has been transporting oil through Syria by truck for re-export, exporting over 600,000 tons of fuel oil between April and June to bypass the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Last month, officials from both countries discussed rehabilitating the shared Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline and establishing energy transit mechanisms. https://thecradle.co/articles/france-eyes-syria-as-vital-energy-corridor-amid-hormuz-crisis

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The Kirkuk–Baniyas pipeline is a currently defunct crude oil pipeline built by the Iraq Petroleum Company from the Kirkuk oil field in Iraq to the Syrian port of Baniyas. The pipeline went into operation in April 1952.​.. It was the second “Big-Inch” oil pipeline in the Middle East after the 1,080-mile Trans-Arabian Pipeline in 1950.​ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kirkuk%E2%80%93Baniyas_pipeline

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Simplicius 7/8/26, Trump and Rubio Hopeful Ukrainian Deep Strikes Bring Russia to Negotiating Table​

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Simplicius reports Russian oligarchs are getting patriotic since sanctioned: Russian Oligarch’s True Warning Hidden in Plain Sight The Economist published two important pieces centered on Russian “oligarch” Andrey Melnichenko, who is labeled one of Russia’s most ‘enigmatic’ wealth titans despite at times occupying first place amongst Russia’s richest men as, what Economist calls, the world’s “fertilizer king” and Russia’s “biggest industrialist”. He’s presented as particularly unique due to his more “centrist” position as someone who’s both inhabited Putin’s inner circle, yet also spent years living the Westernized liberal and Europhile lifestyle typical to Russian billionaires.​...The journal admits that Western sanctions actually did the opposite of their intent, and pushed Russian elite back into the state’s bosom, with Melnichenko—who chose to live in Switzerland for a long portion of his life—himself admitting that for the first time he felt Russia was his only home... ..Melnichenko was amongst the first and most astute to recognize what must be done. He decided to get back in good favor with his motherland, which he had begun to use merely as a source of extraction and profits while he enjoyed life abroad. He returned and began to ingratiate himself with Russian elites, re-learning the system and re-absorbing the true national ‘pulse on the ground’... ..He then notes that Russia is seen as standing at a crossroads between four different potentialities, all of which sound grim, and which the Economist uses as the chief centerpiece to hook the series’ narrative on.

​ But it is a deliberately misleading hook, because they disingenuously present it as Melnichenko’s visions of a collapsing Russia with no options. In reality, Melnichenko presented the four “doom” scenarios in order to really pose his fifth redemptive one.​.. ..Critically, the theme of his entire piece can be condensed into one word: Sovereignty.

He accuses the West of trying to undermine and sabotage Russian sovereignty, and carefully implies that the broader conflict between Russia and the West revolves around the West’s disintegrating security architectures viewing Russian sovereignty as a threat to them—which is precisely accurate and true​...​ ..He goes on to pose the four scenarios, though it must be said, he specifically notes these are scenarios being discussed in the West... ..The four scenarios Melnichenko gives are:

​ “A humiliated Russia lingering on the periphery of the West.”

Russia becomes a vassal of China, ending its relationship with the West.

​ Russia becomes fragmented and falls apart like the USSR.

Russia becomes a “fortress: closed, mobilized, in permanent siege”, and a state of “perpetual emergency.”

​ As stated, these are Western fantasies, and the ‘Overton window’ of Russia’s future that Western politicians and pundits alike would like us to believe is the only trajectory of Russia’s fate. Melnichenko tacitly disagrees, but cleverly makes sure not to make this too obvious as he’s writing for a Western audience for the purpose of reconciliation. Melnichenko finally reaches the inescapable conclusion, which is that the very heart of the conflict revolves around the issue of Russian sovereignty, and by ignoring this, the Europeans doom the conflict toward existential escalation:

​ “How Russia conducts its own political process and towards what ends it directs its sovereignty is a question that can be resolved only inside Russia itself, without deference to external preferences. Any attempt to manage this process from outside is not only doomed but counterproductive: it destroys the very condition—sovereignty—without which sustainable peace is impossible in principle. This must be accepted, not out of sympathy for Russia but from the understanding that no alternative to this recognition exists.​” ... ..In reality, what he’s laying out is his accurate portent for Russia’s future, one where businesses, oligarchs and citizens alike, all work toward a common sovereign revolution. This is sold as being beneficial to the West because, as he foresees things, it creates “predictable” stability—but the real threat is hidden in the message that the West is pushing Russia to become more unified and powerful than ever before.​

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Gilbert Doctorow, Russia is losing the war! Those who listen to Scott Ritter, to Colonel Macgregor, to Larry Johnson on their nearly daily podcast appearances and believe that the inexorable progress of Russian forces on the line of contact in Donbas, moving towards the Dnieper and conquest of the entire Donbas mean RUSSIAN VICTORY are being deceived. ​ As I have been saying for some time, loss of the Donbas, even loss of Odessa will not force Ukraine to capitulate and will not put an end to the ever more damaging Ukrainian attacks on Russian critical infrastructure in the energy sector. Moreover, those attacks deep inside Russia directed against infrastructure could just as easily be directed against President Putin, against his family, against the State Duma. In a word, the Russian Federation is now as vulnerable to “Ukrainian” attacks as is Kiev to Russian attacks. In that sense, the war is now at a stalemate and is going against Russia, because Kiev is waging all-out war while Russia is still holding one arm behind its back while seeking the approval of progressive humanity for its forbearance and humane behavior.

​ Why do I come to this conclusion? I was prodded to it by the latest news that the broadcaster wanted me to comment upon, namely a successful drone attack on a major refinery near Samara. Look at the map: Samara is more than 1,000 km southeast of Moscow in the heartland of European Russia. It must be close to 2,000 km from wherever in Ukraine these drones were launched. This strike was most likely using highly advanced drones supplied from Europe which are guided by military intelligence provided to Ukraine by the USA. In short, Russia is under attack from NATO, for which the Ukraine is only a dummy warrior.

​ Today’s New York Times has an article on a secret factory in Germany now providing AI controlled drones to Ukraine. This is a state-of-the-art attack system and it makes Germany a co-belligerent just as the formerly proposed delivery of its Taurus missiles would have been.

​ The consequences of these infrastructure attacks, on attacks on Russian oil tankers inside Russia as well as on the open seas, is that Russia has severe fuel shortages in many regions. It has now banned export of diesel fuel so as to compensate for shortages at home. Vice Prime Minister Novak has just announced that Russia is importing refined petroleum.

​ This situation is no longer just an inconvenience for car owners in one or another locale. It is going to cripple Russian industry, including military industry if it continues and escalates, which now seems likely.

​ Note that until recently Russia accounted for 12% of global diesel exports. That loss now is driving up fuel costs globally.

​ But for Russia, there has to be a response appropriate to the now developing existential threat: the factories producing these drones, wherever they are, in Germany or elsewhere, must be destroyed. Now! If Russia fails to act, it is going to lose the war and to lose its sovereignty, regardless of how many speeches President Putin makes calling his citizens to sit tight and ignore what is happening to them.​

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7/8/26 John Helmer, The Ankara Summit Declaration is vague enough and precise enough to mean everything and nothing to President Donald Trump and those he regards as his subordinates, clients, and marks in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

In White House politics, it balances between the party for escalation of the war against Russia and the party for de-escalation and peace; that’s to say, pause in the war against Russia... ..As for the Ukraine, whose drone warfighting against Russia is now being integrated within NATO strategy, plans, and staffs, Trump has extracted the new promise for this year and next of €140 billion of British, European and Canadian state budget spending in the US: “€70 billion in military equipment, assistance and training for Ukraine and…sustaining at least equivalent levels in 2027”. This is the NATO strategy of two more years of war to bring down Putin and Trump profiteering from the first war on Russian territory fought by the allies since their seven-year regime change operations between 1918 and 1925.

​ In exchange, Trump has promised to curb his tongue and tweet: “Allies underscore that this support must be equitable, predictable, and sustainable in the long-term.”

​ To exemplify what Trump thinks this means for himself, he told Vladimir Zelensky on the summit sidelines: “with respect to Ukraine. Well, we’re going to talk about that [Patriot missile systems]. Look, it’s a defensive weapon, which I like better than an offensive weapon. It’s the best… those companies that make the Patriot and make all of the great stuff, the Tomahawks, all of the great stuff. We have the best stuff, many things… one of the things I think we’re going to be talking about today, just a little birdie told me this, about the fact that we’ll give them [Ukraine] the right to make Patriots. We’ll show them how to do it. It’s very complex, actually. But you’ll figure out the complexity quickly. And we’re talking about that and we’ll — the company that makes them, which is building now four plants. You know, all of our companies will be able to do this in two to three months.​..” https://johnhelmer.net/the-nuclear-option/#more-94604

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Trump’s ‘cruel gift’: Why Patriot license will be useless for Ukraine

The production rollout will likely face nearly impossible technological and security challenges, multiple experts argue​ https://web.archive.org/web/20260711022421/https://www.rt.com/news/642844-trumps-cruel-gift-patriot-ukraine-useless/

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Ukrainian Expert Dismisses Trump Pledge On Patriot Missile License As Empty PR Anatolii Khrapchynskyi, development director of the Fly Group Ukraine defense company, said Trump’s wording was ambiguous because he referred broadly to producing “Patriots,” without specifying whether he meant missiles, launchers, radar systems, command centers or components.

​ Missile production alone involves a vast supply chain, Khrapchynskyi said, with hundreds of companies making parts such as control surfaces, engines, guidance systems and communications equipment.

​ Following this, on Saturday Ukrainian economist and financial analyst Alexey Kushch - considered an expert of Ukraine’s defense production - was cited in regional media as dismissing Trump’s promise as mere empty PR.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/ukrainian-expert-dismisses-trump-pledge-patriot-missile-license-empty-pr

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Politician says Kiev behind Monaco attack over tycoon’s plan to expose Ukraine corruption

Viktor Medvedchuk says the uncovering of the schemes “would have spelt a disaster for the Kiev regime ahead of the NATO summit”​ https://tass.com/world/2158413

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Polish MEP tears up Ukrainian Nazi collaborator flag at EU parliament (VIDEO)

Ewa Zajaczkowska-Hernik lashed out at Kiev, insisting that “there is no moral difference between honoring the SS and honoring the UPA”​ https://web.archive.org/web/20260708132857/https://www.rt.com/news/642715-polish-mep-tears-ukrainian-nazi-flag/

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Andrew Korybko, The European Parliament’s Condemnation of Zelensky’s Nazi Glorification The European Parliament overwhelmingly voted to approve an amendment to last year’s Commission report on Ukraine to include language criticizing Zelensky’s recent glorification of the OUN-UPA... ..Former conservative Prime Minister Beata Szydło shared some critiques of the amendment, which are worth paying attention to. In the words of this sitting MEP, “the UPA’s murders of Poles were not defined as genocide, and there is no condemnation of the currently widespread promotion of Banderism in Ukraine. In contrast, there are many provisions (in the overall document) facilitating Ukraine’s access to the EU market—which will harm the Polish economy.”

Despite the symbolism of this move, including that it happened just before Poland commemorates the “National Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Genocide of the Citizens of the Polish Republic Committed by Ukrainian Nationalists” on 11 July, Zelensky and company weren’t fazed. Nawrocki candidly disclosed that his meeting with Zelensky on the sidelines of last week’s NATO Summit in Ankara didn’t resolve this issue, nor did he expect it to, and he reaffirmed that it’s “non-negotiable” for him.

Lvov (known to Poles as Lwów and Ukrainians as Lviv), which is the cradle of Ukrainian nationalism, also isn’t backing away from its Regional Council’s plans to honor the UPA, its genocidal commander Roman Shukhevich, and ideologue Oleg Olzhich across the coming year. The chairman also “propose[d] to ask the regional military administration to develop a set of actions aimed at counteracting disinformation, perhaps to establish an appropriate center staffed by specialists in Polish-Ukrainian relations.”

Nowhere near as provocative but still extremely disrespectful was the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry urging Poland not to revive Nawrocki’s bill from last year banning Banderism, which was rejected by the ruling liberal coalition but might now be approved by them given their policy reversal. This echoes Zelensky’s Chief of Staff Kirill Budanov’s false warning about allegedly “immature escalatory steps” by Poland ahead of 11 July in which he also falsely compared Poland with Russia in an attempt to maximally enrage Poles.

Reflecting on the context in which the European Parliament just criticized Zelensky’s glorification of the OUN-UPA, it was a positive step but also an incomplete one since their WWII-era crimes weren’t described as genocide and the overall document backs Ukraine’s access to the EU market at Poland’s expense. Zelensky and company also weren’t fazed by this development either. Therefore, the Polish-Ukrainian dispute is far from over. https://www.globalresearch.ca/european-parliament-criticism-zelensky-oun-upa-glorification/5933047

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‘We are not at war’ – NATO state questions bloc’s Ukraine strategy

Escalation against Russia does not guarantee a peaceful resolution, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has warned​ https://web.archive.org/web/20260710070041/https://www.rt.com/news/642800-babis-nato-ukraine-strategy/

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Mark Carney and Volodymyr Zelenskyy Announce Creation of New Canadian Bank for NATO/Climate Money Laundering, with $900 Million Seed Money from Canadian Taxpayers To establish part of the background, remind yourself that former Canadian Minister Chrystia Freeland was appointed by Zelenskyy to lead a Ukraine redevelopment operation. Today, speaking from Ankara, Turkey, Carney and Zelenskyy announced a $900 million fund for short, mid-term and long-term investment in Ukraine.​.. ..A few hours later Prime Minister Carney and Volodymr Zelenskyy announced a new Canada-based financial institution called the Defense, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB). {citation}

​ CANADA – […] “Mark Carney, welcomed the support for the Canada-led DSRB by: Albania, Belgium, Greece, Latvia, Luxembourg, Romania, Türkiye, and Ukraine. These countries will be entrusted with defining the initial policies and directives of the Bank, shaping its operations and ensuring benefits flow to members’ economies.”​ […] Leveraging a strong credit rating, the Bank will provide long-term, low-cost financing for defence, security, and resilience initiatives across supply chains.” (more)

​ When you see the term “resilience initiatives” think climate change. Specifically, think carbon capture and carbon trading mechanisms. The DSRB banking approach, in combination with Chrystia Freeland heading the Ukraine Economic Development operation, then takes us to the carbon capture deal with Alberta [carbon capture and storage (CCS) project] and then, wait for it,…. The TKMS (Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems) submarine purchase contract with Germany. You see, unbeknownst to most people, TKMS has a subsidiary that was just founded, literally just founded weeks before Carney announced the $20 to $30 billion submarine contract.

​ In announcing the TKMS contract, CBC noted: “The German government also proposed establishing a carbon capture facility deploying TKMS technology in partnership with Alberta.” That would be TKMS Calvion GmbH (TKMS-CG) which was a company formed within TKMS on May 16, 2026.

​ So, think about this. Mark Carney tells Alberta Premier Danielle Smith that a condition for the Alberta pipeline is authorization of a carbon capture scheme that will be contracted to the recently created subsidiary of TKMS, TKMS-CG. who Carney knows is about to get the submarine contract.​ https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2026/07/07/mark-carney-and-volodymyr-zelenskyy-announce-creation-of-new-canadian-bank-for-nato-climate-money-laundering-with-900-million-seed-money-from-canadian-taxpayers/

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Ceasefire is ‘worst-case scenario’ for Ukraine – head of Zelensky’s favorite arms maker

Reaching a truce with Russia will prompt “all” Ukrainian men to flee the country, while the West will forget Kiev, the head of corruption scandal-plagued firm Fire Point has claimed​ https://web.archive.org/web/20260710052755/https://www.rt.com/russia/642818-ukraine-ceasefire-worst-scenario/

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Paul Craig Roberts, Latest US Supreme Court Decision Places the US in the Hands of the Monied Interests “Whether the Democratic Party, the Republican Party or other parties, all political parties and candidates going forward can compete equally under the same rules regarding coordinated expenditures and can structure their fund-raising, spending and political speech on a level playing field as they see fit within the law.”

​ This is ignorant nonsense. The Supreme Court is saying that the monied interests it has empowered can compete on equal terms. This competition excludes the American electorate. What the Supreme Court has done is to remove any influence of voters on government policy. The government’s policy is determined by the money of the interest groups that elects presidents, federal and state representatives and senators, governors, mayors and county commissions. All American voters are permitted to do is to vote for the candidates financed by vested interests. Every American vote is pointless.

​ We, in our stupidity, call this “democracy,” and we recently celebrated our “independence” instead of acknowledging our captivity.​ https://paulcraigroberts.org/latest-us-supreme-court-decision-places-the-us-in-the-hands-of-the-monied-interests/

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Caitlin Johnstone thinks face-recognition “robot-dogs” might be programmed to kill citizens: It’s A Race Between Revolutionary Consciousness And The Implementation Of Police Robots

Communist-Terrorists are worse than armed robots with face recognition! Rubio Convenes 60-Nation Summit To Confront Transnational Far-Left Terrorism https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/rubio-convenes-60-nation-summit-confront-transnational-far-left-terrorism

LAPD ending deal with company operating license plate-reading cameras​ https://abc7.com/post/lapd-ending-agreement-surveillance-company-flock-safety/19483200/

OPENAI ALLEGEDLY STOLE APPLE’S ENTIRE PLAYBOOK​ - “Hundreds of billions of dollars, decades of work”​

Apple sues Open AI, accusing it of stealing trade secrets​ https://www.semafor.com/article/07/10/2026/apple-sues-open-ai-accusing-it-of-stealing-trade-secrets

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What a Nazi! Scores Fell 50% When College Professor Made Students Take In-Person Final: Artificial Intelligence Trends When a college professor suspected students were using AI, he made them take an in-person final. Scores fell 50% – for those who took it.​ https://ediscoverytoday.com/2026/07/10/scores-fell-50-when-college-professor-made-students-take-in-person-final-artificial-intelligence-trends/

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A Midwestern Doctor, How Medicine Became “Too Big to Fail” Dissecting the Anatomy of Corruption that Took Over the Federal Health Agencies and Our Economy Large randomized controlled trials cost tens of millions of dollars, which turns drug approval into a pay-to-play process only industry can afford and creates enormous pressure to manipulate the results (a playbook I detailed last month).

​ The agencies meant to catch this are financially and professionally captured: industry user fees now fund roughly half the FDA’s budget, nearly every recent FDA commissioner has left for a pharmaceutical company, and scientists who push back are marginalized, surveilled, or driven out.

​ At the NIH, compliance is enforced through control of research grants (which Fauci was notorious for weaponizing) and through massive royalties from partnerships with the pharmaceutical industry.

​ Because the agencies cannot legally take corporate money directly, industry routes it through nominally independent “foundations” that act as legal bribery channels, shielded from FOIA and staffed by future pharmaceutical executives.

​ Leaked NIH emails show Bill Gates used this foundation structure to effectively merge his private foundation with the NIH (much like he did with the WHO)​. ​

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Bill Rice Jr. seems to have it about right:​ Here’s what I think really happened with Covid

This is speculation and, while based on actual events, I used dramatic license to punch up a few scenes.​

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From the UK, David Hughes, Why Try to Inject Everyone? Promises that only the most vulnerable groups would be vaccinated were quickly reneged on. Within a matter of weeks, the rhetoric shifted to vaccinating everyone...​

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Pierre Kory MD, Medical Record Review Of the Twins Who Died After Vaccination And A Review Of The Literature Proving SIDS Is Caused By Vaccines I was asked by Children’s Health Defense and the parents to review the medical records of twins found dead in their bed eight days after multiple vaccinations. Related? Yes, says the hidden science.​

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Study of 208 Infant Deaths Highlights ‘Unsafe’ Sleep — But Omits Key Data on Vaccination Status

Cook County, Illinois, recorded 208 sudden unexpected infant deaths from 2019 to 2023. A new analysis of the deaths focused heavily on sleep environments, concluding that “unsafe” sleeping was largely to blame. But what other conditions could account for the alarming rate? And what data did the researchers ignore or exclude?​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/infant-deaths-study-unsafe-sleep-omits-vaccination-status/

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Half of SIDS Cases Occurred Within 48 Hours of Vaccination, Former Police Detective Says

In a video interview today with The Defender, a former police detective involved in the investigations of roughly 250 sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, cases said coroners didn’t include vaccination history in their reports, even when police reports included the information. “Jennifer” and her husband were detectives in the police department of a major U.S. city with a population of over 300,000 from roughly 2003 to 2010.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/half-sids-cases-occurred-within-48-hours-vaccination-former-police-detective/

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Pub-Peer is an industry-weapon: Decade-Old Studies Linking Aluminum and Vaccines Come Under Fire After Anonymous PubPeer Complaints After U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. criticized a Danish study widely cited as proof of no association between aluminum-adjuvanted vaccines and chronic childhood disorders, two journals launched investigations into decade-old peer-reviewed papers suggesting a link. Both journals cited anonymous PubPeer comments as the basis for their investigations.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/old-studies-linking-aluminum-vaccines-under-fire-pubpeer-anonymous-complaints/

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Don’t ​look: CDC Study Confirms Short-Term COVID Vaccine Reactions — But Fails to Capture Serious Delayed or Long-Term Injuries

A new CDC study presents the most comprehensive summary yet of the CDC’s V-safe active surveillance program. However, the study couldn’t establish either the absence or presence of rare or long-term vaccine-related adverse effects — questions that require different epidemiologic designs and complementary surveillance systems.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-study-short-term-covid-vaccine-reactions-fails-capture-serious-delayed-long-term-injuries/

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BREAKING: Peer-Reviewed Study Finds mRNA, SV40, and Spike Protein Can Persist in Humans for At Least 3.5 Years After COVID-19 “Vaccination”

We report the longest documented persistence of COVID-19 vaccine-derived material to date following YEARS of investigation spanning 200+ specialist evaluations and 200+ advanced lab/imaging tests.​

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Paul Marik MD, What the Public Is Not Told About Cancer Prevention The Hidden Role of Metabolism, Lifestyle, Inflammation, and Environmental Exposure in Modern Cancer​

​Paul Marik MD, Part-2 of story above: COVID-19 mRNA-Induced “Turbo Cancers”

Eat fresh veggies, avoid BBQ & beer, exercise outside, sleep... Paul Marik MD, Preventing Colo-rectal Cancer - Keeping your POOP Healthy

Paul Marik MD with another Part-1, Preventing Breast Cancer

[Medroxyprogesterone/Provera is horrible.] Dr. Marik with Part-2, Hormone Replacement Therapy: A Reevaluation and the Role of Bioidentical Hormones In yesterday’s post, “Preventing Breast Cancer,” I listed hormone replacement therapy (HRT) as a risk factor for breast cancer. Many subscribers immediately asked whether that statement also applies to bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT).

​ The short answer is: not necessarily.

​ On reflection, my original statements were too broad. The relationship between hormone therapy and breast cancer is one of the most misunderstood and controversial topics in modern medicine. The landmark Women’s Health Initiative dramatically changed clinical practice, but subsequent research has shown that its findings cannot simply be applied to every form of hormone therapy. Today, we recognize that the type of estrogen, the type of progesterone, the route of administration, the timing of treatment, and the characteristics of the individual woman all influence risk.

​ This article reviews the current evidence on bioidentical hormone replacement therapy and breast cancer.​.. ..The 2002 WHI dramatically changed clinical practice, but it studied specific regimens rather than all forms of HRT. In women with an intact uterus, the trial evaluated conjugated equine estrogen (CEE) plus the synthetic progestin medroxyprogesterone acetate (MPA). After about five years, this regimen was associated with an approximately 24% relative increase in invasive breast cancer, along with increased breast density, more abnormal mammograms, and a small increase in breast cancer mortality on long-term follow-up. The absolute increase was modest, about 8 additional breast cancers per 10,000 women per year.

​ By contrast, women who had undergone hysterectomy received CEE alone. Long-term follow-up showed no increase in breast cancer in that group and suggested a statistically significant reduction in breast cancer incidence and mortality.​

The Honest ​Sorcerer points ​out reality: We Are Not Mining with Renewable Energy​ …and when we do, shit’s going to get real​

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Escape Key, Settled Science We’re routinely told that the science behind climate change is settled, that the models are reliable, and that the institutions behind it would catch and correct any errors.​ Each of these claims deserves scrutiny, because none of them withstands it particularly well.​

​Unsettled Scientist (pictured again with Jenny and our new black-eyed pea bed)

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