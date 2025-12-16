Dr. John's Blog

"Trump's Israeli-Born Pick for U.S. Anti-Semitism Czar":

So, what ever happened to separation of church and state?

Oops, so since "church" = Christianity I guess that edict doesn't apply to synagogues, mosques et al. ~ Silly me...

Makes sense, since Trump's personal religious advisor (Paula White) could hardly be described as "Christian".

It's getting more & more difficult to separate "American" interests from NATO/US/Israel Intel Community ops on behalf of The Powers That Be...

It appears that Trump is ending the Age Of American Globalism, perhaps, but who knows for sure?

The planet it surely a mess, more so now with the advent of AI + Drones + Hypersonics, which surely has changed the face of warfare on a level only comparable with firearms & tanks.

I am absolutely sure that all of this war-by-remote will soon become a nightmare that the moron electorate, in their self-absorbed state of chasing free $hit, will soon start to grok.

Throw all of your favorite books on war mongering away generals, it's a brave new world!

Carry on. Prepare. Check Your Inner Circle.

As always,

Words fail; Love is a verb.

The NYT is behind the times...going to determine, if Zelensky is corrupt. He has a $30M estate in Florida and he bought his parents a home in Israel...and Nancy Pelosi took him into Congress to give him American taxpayer money for Ukraine??? Zelensky the Porn Star running Ukraine...

The Constitution states that American taxpayer dollars should stay in America...and those in Congress who sent taxpayer monies to Zelensky's regime...should lose their positions. They are not adhering to the Constitution.

