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pyrrhus's avatar
pyrrhus
1d

My understanding, Dr. John, is that China did not commit to the 200 plane order...and some have pointed out that with the rapid expansion of china's high speed rail system, they may not be needed....

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Nakayama's avatar
Nakayama
19h

We don't like inherited political power. Why do we like inherited wealth?

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