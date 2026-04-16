Observing Outcomes,

Simplicius, Masterful 5D Stroke: Trump’s Blockade Charade Deflects From Ceasefire Flop And after Trump’s juvenile braggadocio about wiping out any Iranian ships that attempt to interfere in US’s own blockade, footage surfaced appearing to show Iranian speed boats chasing away US warships that attempted to vaunt their way across the Strait.

Simplicius, Anti-Blockade Blockade Comes Into Effect to Mass Confusion Yesterday Trump’s “blockade” went into effect, with an alleged 16 US warships attempting to enforce it somewhere outside the Strait of Hormuz. This has led to a wide array of speculation on what exactly is happening, and how much fact vs. fiction there is in Trump’s ambitious claims.

​ AP confirmed that not a single US warship was in the Persian Gulf... ..That, however, doesn’t stop many from speculating that the current peace talks are still a deflection from a troop build-up for an ensuing ground operation of some kind. Russia’s Security Council itself floated the idea... ..At the end of the day, the anti-blockade blockade charade has devolved into a scrum of he-said-she-said, which will likely continue playing out over the coming days. Trump will claim Iran is facing a “total economic blockade”, while Iran will call the US’s attempts bogus. The fact that US ships have to gaggle around the edges of Hormuz without ever getting close remains chiefly a humiliation to the US in this ongoing back-and-forth PR war.

The US’s erratic efforts have exasperated the rest of the world, with Europe now eyeing plans for a parallel Hormuz “reset” without any American involvement... ..As the circus stretches out, only one thing is for certain: Iran is rebuilding whatever as lost, while the US has depleted its most advanced and strategic systems. Any future resumption of hostilities will give Iran an increasingly bigger edge, particularly now that the deterrent factor of US’s “shock-and-awe” mystique has been eroded and squandered by an ineffective campaign. That said, Trump appears to intuit this, which is why he’s now targeting Iran economically in the hopes of simply crashing its economy. But this would never work, particularly on a short time-scale. Just look how long Cuba survived, and Iran is a far larger and more resourceful nation, with a far more proximate complement of powerful allies able to help sustain the country through times of hardship.

​ The US has very few cards, and it is for the Americans—and particularly Trump’s political career—that time is ticking.​

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Iran Halts All Petrochem Exports While Official Signals Compromise Strait Passage Opening, As Negotiators Cite ‘Progress’ The Iran war is “very close to over” with authorities in Tehran eager to agree a peace deal, Trump says, adding: “We’ve beaten them militarily.” Axios cites ‘progress’ toward framework to end war. Iran state media says halt to all petrochemical exports, RTRS cites possible compromise on strait passage.

​ AP/Bloomberg reporting the two sides have an “in principle agreement” to pursue further diplomacy; however, this is batted down as ‘unconfirmed’ by Tehran & a US official.

​ The Pentagon is sending thousands of additional troops into the Middle East in coming days: WaPo

​ Trump claims China “very happy” the US is permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz, also Xi told him Beijing was not sending weapons/defense items to Tehran.

​ Significant Lebanon fighting continues: Israel issues more evacuation orders, moving into south; Tehran outraged, threatens Red Sea shipping. Unconfirmed reports of one-week Lebanon ceasefire about to take effect.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/war-very-close-over-trump-says-iran-ceasefire-extension-reportedly-advances-more-us

Iran Used Chinese Spy Satellite To Target US Bases During War, Outraged Beijing Denies​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-used-chinese-spy-satellite-target-us-bases-during-war-outraged-beijing-denies

Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-04-15 Hormuz blockade reality gap: CENTCOM vs. satellite data. CENTCOM claims zero breaches in first 24 hours. Maritime tracking firms Kpler and TankerTrackers identify multiple vessels that transited anyway, including a sanctioned VLCC supertanker entering Iran with AIS switched on. A US destroyer interdicted two tankers leaving Chabahar, but tanker “Quar” is crossing toward China... ..Iran mulls voluntary Hormuz shipping pause to preserve talks.Bloomberg reports Iran is considering halting its own maritime traffic through Hormuz for several days to prevent incidents that could derail fragile negotiations. Trump tells NY Post talks could resume in Pakistan within two days... ..Italy suspends defense agreement with Israel. PM Meloni announced suspension of automatic renewal of the bilateral defense memorandum, citing the “current situation”. The Italian opposition rallied behind Meloni against Trump’s subsequent attacks. Trump escalated, calling Meloni “unacceptable” and attacking Pope Leo for criticizing the Iran war... ..Trump called Pope Leo’s statements “unacceptable,” said he “doesn’t understand and shouldn’t talk about war,”then claimed“Iran would blow up Italy in two minutes” [I think Israel, not Iran, would nuke Italy.]​ ... ..Mossad declares regime change mission in Iran​ - Head of Mossad Barnea: “Our commitment will only be complete when the extremist regime in Iran is replaced” — contradicts Trump’s “war is over” narrative

​ [AI?] Netanyahu boasts: “Trump admin briefs me every day on Iran” per ZH​...

​..IAEA Director says Iran was not weeks or months from a nuclear bomb — directly contradicting the war’s core justification​... ..Russia launches large-scale offensive on all fronts, crosses into Sumy region. Russian forces crossed the international border on a wide front, capturing multiple settlements. Ukrainian forces retreating in several sectors. Germany responds with $4.7B defense package including hundreds of Patriot missiles and joint AI drone production... ..Hezbollah-Israel: IDF soldiers reportedly lured into explosive trap in Bint Jbeil. Reports of a “serious security incident” where soldiers were lured into a rigged building that was detonated. Separately, 49 red alerts in northern Israel on April 14 including rockets hitting Kiryat Shmona. Lebanese government reportedly agreed with Israel to disarm Hezbollah, prompting street protests in Beirut... ..Physical oil vs. paper: the spread screams​ - Dated Brent at record highs. The spread between physical Dated Brent and nearest futures has surged to ~$35/barrel​... ​..IEA now expects global oil demand to contract 80K BPD this year due to scarcity — a sharp cut from prior forecast​... ..Iran is 10-14 days from maxing out oil storage capacity; once full, wells must shut down​... ​..Saudi officials warn the Hormuz blockade could push Houthis to escalate in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab — choking Saudi’s remaining export routes per WSJ​ - Saudi FM: “The era of relying on the US has ended”.

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(?) IRANIANS HAVE PUBLISHED SOME OF THE NAMES OF US SOLDIERS ( DELTA FORCE) WHO ARE CAPTURED AS PRISONERS OF WAR DURING THEIR FAILED RESCUE MISSION BUT THE US HAS DENIED AND DON’T WANT ANY PRO WESTERN MEDIA TO PUBLISH THEIR NAMES OR WRITE STORY ABOUT THE FAILED RESCUE MISSION ​ 50 Delta force currently in the custody of Iran IRGC.​

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How Many People Have the US and Israel Killed in Iran? If the Iran Health Ministry’s casualty figures were accurate, it would mean that only one person is being killed for every 13 people wounded. But if the figure of 26,500 people wounded was accurate, and the ratio between dead and wounded was similar to what is found in other wars, we would expect that around 10,000 people have probably been killed.

​ Looking at other sources, the UK-based Iran International website, on March 31, reported Iranian military, militia and police casualties of 4,770 killed and 20,880 wounded.​ https://www.globalresearch.ca/people-us-israel-killed-iran/5922210?doing_wp_cron=1776193581.3876039981842041015625

Israeli attacks in Gaza kill six Palestinians, injure others​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/04/13/361225/

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Second Contractor Steps Forward to Blow the Whistle on Israeli Attacks at Gaza Aid Site

In his first interview since returning from Gaza, David McIntosh says he witnessed Israeli soldiers firing open fire on crowds of Palestinians seeking aid.​

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The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) carried out a wide campaign of raids and arrests across various areas of the West Bank and Jerusalem last night and at dawn Monday, kidnaping about 30 Palestinian citizens, including two children.​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/04/13/361243/



Shortage of tires, oil and spare parts paralyzes life in Gaza and threatens vital services​ https://english-wafa-ps.translate.goog/Pages/Details/169379?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp

WHO: Gaza’s health crisis deepens under Israeli aid restrictions​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/04/13/361255/

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Over 200 occupiers led by rabbi storm Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque under Israeli police protection

Jerusalem Governorate calls incursion ‘blatant violation of sanctity of the site and a provocation of the feelings of Muslims worldwide’​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/over-200-occupiers-led-by-rabbi-storm-jerusalems-al-aqsa-mosque-under-israeli-police-protection/3904423

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Israeli Strike Targeting Police Vehicle in Gaza City Kills Four, Including a Three-Year-Old Boy​ - At least nine Palestinians were killed by Israeli attacks across Gaza on Tuesday​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/04/14/israeli-strike-targeting-police-vehicle-in-gaza-city-kills-four-including-a-three-year-old-boy/

Global Sumud Flotilla sets sail from Barcelona toward Gaza to break the siege​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/04/13/361240/

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Four people, including a woman, were killed and others wounded in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Maaroub in the Tyre district at dawn, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

​ The Lebanese Red Cross announced the martyrdom of a paramedic and the wounding of another while carrying out a humanitarian mission at a site on the road to the town of Beit Yahoun in the Bint Jbeil district, after its teams were directly targeted by an Israeli drone.

​ Israeli artillery also shelled the towns of Haniyeh and Qalila, while the town of Zibqin in the Tyre district was subjected to artillery and phosphorus shelling.​ https://english-wafa-ps.translate.goog/Pages/Details/169356?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp

French lawmakers set to push bill criminalising speech on Israel​ - Nearly 700,000 people have signed a petition calling for the proposed legislation to be blocked​ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/french-lawmakers-set-push-bill-criminalising-speech-israel

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Hezbollah Drone Strikes Continue to Take Heavy Toll on Israeli Armour The Lebanese paramilitary group Hezbollah has increased its drone strikes on Israeli Army armoured units using First Person View (FPV) drones, mirroring similar technological trends seen in the Ukrainian theatre, as part of a broader war effort to repel Israel’s invasion of Southern Lebanon. There are indications that Hezbollah has learned from Russian and Ukrainian experience in utilising fiber-optic guided drones to evade Israeli electronic interference, fuelling speculation that a sharing of experience between Hezbollah and Russian forces may have taken place. The paramilitary group operated closely alongside Russian forces in the 2010s as part of joint counterinsurgency operations in Syria. https://militarywatchmagazine.com/article/hezbollah-drone-strikes-heavy-toll-israel

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Hezbollah has the bigger army, battle tested against Israel. The Lebanese army cannot disarm it: Hezbollah Chief Torches ‘Futile’ Israel Talks, Urges Lebanon Walkout As Rubio Hypes ‘Historic Opportunity’​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/hezbollah-chief-torches-futile-israel-talks-urges-lebanon-walkout-rubio-hypes-historic

Dozens arrested as protesters demand Schumer and Gillibrand block sale of bombs to Israel​ https://apnews.com/article/chuck-schumer-kirsten-gillibrand-protest-israel-e53eab511e0d5f435b76c66ad772c6f9

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Trump Signals High Gas Prices Through November Midterms Trump told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo that gas prices could “stay the same, or maybe a little bit higher, but it should be around the same” when asked if gas prices would be lower by the fall.​ https://oilprice.com/Latest-Energy-News/World-News/Trump-Signals-High-Gas-Prices-Through-November-Midterms.html



Italy’s Anti-Israel Opposition Declares ‘Victory’ After Meloni Suspends Defense Pact​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/italys-anti-israel-opposition-declares-victory-after-meloni-suspends-defense-pact

Professor ​Ugo Bardi looks at the declining resource base of industrial civilization: The Coming Civilization Collapse: A Biophysical Analysis - A New world war will have disastrous consequences. War is a sector of the economy; it only has the characteristic of being more destructive than most.

So, this post is an attempt at an analysis of the current situation using biophysical economics as the main tool. It is a long story, and I can’t pretend to have treated the matter comprehensively, but I think there is sufficient data to arrive at reasonable conclusions. We are facing the start of a new cycle of global military build-up. Unlike previous cycles, this one may be disastrous at the global level because it coincides with a larger civilization cycle that’s taking us to a long-term economic decline. Engaging the remaining resources in a major war is the fastest way to civilization collapse​.

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Et Tu, Indonesia! As the squeeze continues on China’s energy supply (and Xi has started to lash out here and here), we suspect the next words out of the Chinese leader’s mouth (if he spoke Latin) will be “...et tu, Indonesia!”

​ As Stephen Green writes at PJMedia, it might have seemed like one of those dry, bureaucratic, almost meaningless announcements on Monday, when War Secretary Pete Hegseth posted on X that the U.S. and Indonesia “are elevating our relationship to a Major Defense Cooperation Partnership.”​... ..But a Major Defense Cooperation Partnership is kind of a big deal - and it’s aimed directly at China’s oil imports.

China’s difficulties begin in the Strait of Hormuz, but they peak at Malacca.

​ Nearly two-thirds of China’s imports - largely the raw materials that keep its export machine humming - and a whopping 80% of its energy imports pass through Indonesia’s Strait of Malacca.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/et-tu-indonesia

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John Helmer takes the long way into saying that China floated a trial balloon of firmness in Hormuz, then quickly obscured it, effectively saying nothing:

THE CHINESE TRY PUSSYFOOTING AT THE HORMUZ STRAIT https://johnhelmer.net/the-chinese-try-pussyfooting-at-the-hormuz-strait/#more-93928

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Russia Vows To ‘Fill China’s Energy Resource Gap’ Amid Hormuz Crisis In Lavrov-Xi Meeting The Russian foreign minister announced to a press conference that Moscow stands ready to increase energy supplies to China.

​ “Russia can certainly fill the resource gap that has arisen in China and other countries interested in working with us on an equal and mutually beneficial basis,” Lavrov stated.

​ The two-day Lavrov visit is toward laying the groundwork for an upcoming summit between Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. It’s expected for the first half of this year, but likely after Trump’s upcoming May 14-15 summit with the Chinese leader.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/russia-vows-fill-chinas-energy-resource-gap-amid-hormuz-crisis-lavrov-xi-meeting

Russia’s oil export revenue jumped 94% in first month of Iran war​ https://san.com/cc/russias-oil-export-revenue-jumped-94-in-first-month-of-iran-war

US reinstates sanctions against Russian oil​ - The US administration has revoked temporary waivers for Russian oil.​ https://unn.ua/en/news/us-reinstates-sanctions-against-russian-oil-media

US Treasury says not renewing temporary Iranoil sanction easing​ https://www.spacewar.com/afp/260414201225.oba7m6je.html



With US Bogged Down in West Asia, Cuba Agrees to Grant Russian Companies Management of Cuban Industries​ https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2026/04/with-us-bogged-down-in-iran-russia-just-took-over-management-of-cubas-industrial-facilities.html

Scoop: U.S. suggests Cuba complicit in helping Russia fight Ukraine​ https://www.axios.com/2026/04/14/congress-cuba-russia-trump-administration-congress

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Meryl Nass MD, Ireland Blockades widespread--protesting the fuel shortages and huge increases in price. Police supportive right now.

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Irish Patriots Are Fighting Back Tens of thousands of farmers, truckers, and other fed-up “normies” are taking to the streets of Dublin to protest fuel taxes, mass immigration, and poverty-inducing “climate change” policies. For the most part, corporate news propagandists in both Europe and North America are intentionally ignoring the combustible situation.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/irish-patriots-are-fighting-back

Magyar beats Orban in battle for Hungary: What happens now?​ https://web.archive.org/web/20260413102608/https://www.rt.com/news/638268-magyar-beats-orban-hungary/



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After Orbán Loss, Polish MEP Warns EU Set To “Subjugate Everything And Everyone” As VDL Moves Quickly To Abolish Veto Power For many who backed Viktor Orbán, one of their greatest fears was exactly what von der Leyen is now advancing: an unconstrained EU able to take action on foreign policy, health, and migration without the threat of a veto.

​ It is widely assumed that the incoming prime minister of Hungary will seek a fast resolution of Brussels’ key issues with Hungary in order to unlock some €35 billion in funding.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/after-orban-loss-polish-mep-warns-eu-set-subjugate-everything-and-everyone-vdl-moves

Hungary has refused to finance Ukraine and will continue to purchase oil from Russia.​ https://avia-pro.net/news/vengriya-otkazalas-finansirovat-ukrainu-i-prodolzhit-zakupki-nefti-u-rossii

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Brussels piles the conditions on Hungary to unlock EU funds — could Magyar’s honeymoon be over before it’s even started?

Brussels makes it clear: to be “welcomed back into Europe,” Hungary will need to play by its rules The incoming Hungarian government faces an immediate challenge to its election pledges, with Brussels making clear that unlocking billions in EU funds will require sweeping changes that contradict much of Péter Magyar’s campaign promises.

​ According to the Financial Times, Hungary must meet 27 separate conditions to access roughly €35 billion in frozen EU funding — including the lifting of its veto on Russian sanctions and rolling back policies on asylum. These demands directly challenge Magyar’s pledges to prioritize national sovereignty and maintain tight border controls.​ https://rmx.news/article/brussels-piles-the-conditions-on-hungary-to-unlock-eu-funds-could-magyars-honeymoon-be-over-before-its-even-started/

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Gilbert Doctorow on the Belgian banning of a documentary he was able to watch, on the Genocidal war of Ukraine since 2014, upon ethnic Russian citizens, which conveyed their statements, sentiments and recollections: A word to J.D. Vance: witness the latest suppression of human rights and ‘European values’ in Belgium! A black stain on the record of Prime Minister Bart De Wever

Vance heckled at TPUSA event over US action in Middle East: ‘You’re killing children!’​ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house/4529294/vance-heckled-tpusa-georgia-genocide/

Watch: Vance Pledges Probe Into Epstein ‘Pizza’ And ‘Grape Soda’ References​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/watch-vance-pledges-probe-epstein-pizza-and-grape-soda-references

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Frances Leader, in the UK, THE FABIANS​ - The Secret Society Running Britain’s Left for 140 Years The Fabian Society has supplied every Labour Prime Minister in history. 141 of 411 Labour MPs are members.​ - More than half the cabinet.

And they tell you all this on their website!

​ The Fabian Society is a British socialist organisation founded on January 4, 1884, dedicated to advancing social democracy and democratic socialism through gradualist and reformist methods rather than revolutionary overthrow.​.. ..Founded in 1884 with a wolf in sheep’s clothing as their coat of arms, the Fabian Society is Britain’s oldest political think tank — and the organisation most people have never heard of. Their strategy, which they openly called “permeation,” was to infiltrate institutions from within rather than build new ones. They founded the London School of Economics, started the New Statesman, wrote Labour’s constitution, and traced a direct pipeline from pamphlet to law that still operates today.​

The road to dispossession? Treasury Secretary Says Order On Citizenship Proof For Banking Is ‘In Process’​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/treasury-secretary-says-order-citizenship-proof-banking-process



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Gold & Geopolitics on Modern Monetary Theory, Steve Keen’s magical accounting​ - An Austrian response to “balancing books” Here’s the core Austrian insight: money is not wealth. Money is a claim on wealth. When you increase claims without increasing wealth, you haven’t made anyone richer. You’ve made the claims worth less.

​ Government can create infinite dollars. It cannot create infinite resources.

​ Keen’s model shows this without realizing it. When government runs deficits, private sector equity goes positive. Government equity goes equally negative. Zero sum. No new wealth created. Just nominal claims shuffling around.

​ But in the real world, that shuffling has effects. It bids up prices. It distorts signals. It enables malinvestment. It makes economic calculation harder. It punishes savers. It rewards debtors. It creates boom-bust cycles.

​ None of this shows up in accounting identities. All of it shows up in the economy.

​ The Austrian answer is simpler: maybe giving one entity monopoly control over the monetary system and letting it create infinite nominal claims is a bad idea regardless of how the accounting works.

​ Maybe the question isn’t “can government run deficits forever” but “should it”.

​ I’ll end with this: Keen says only he and Richard Murphy understand money because only they understand double-entry bookkeeping. But maybe the Austrians understand something Keen doesn’t.

​ The ledger isn’t the economy. The menu isn’t the meal. And you can’t eat accounting identities no matter how perfectly they balance.​

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Meryl Nass MD, More Americans doubt vaccine safety than trust it, POLITICO Poll finds And “antivaxxers” are simply people who want market forces to be applied to vaccines, says Jeffrey Tucker. Most antivaxxers took vaccines--until an injury happened.​

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Musk Says COVID Shot Almost Killed Him.​ - Elon Musk has revealed that he experienced a severe reaction to his second COVID-19 vaccine dose, describing it as feeling “close to death.” He contrasted this with his experience of contracting the original Wuhan strain of COVID-19, which he described as similar to a bad cold.​ https://thenationalpulse.com/2026/04/13/musk-says-covid-shot-almost-killed-him/

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Nobody tried this before: NEW STUDY: Frog-Derived Gut Bacterium Completely Eradicates 100% of Tumors After a Single Dose in Mice A single intravenous dose of Ewingella americana achieved complete tumor elimination in 100% of treated animals, with no detectable toxicity—outperforming chemotherapy and immunotherapy.​

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Paul Marik MD, Ivermectin: A Network Amplifier in the Metabolic Cancer Trap - Moving Beyond Single-Target Thinking

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84.4% of Cancer Patients Taking Ivermectin + Mebendazole Reported Tumor Regression, No Evidence of Disease, or Cancer Stabilization After 6 Months​ - Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher breaks down the findings on Real America’s Voice​

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Paul Marik MD presents the case against cheap seed oils and refined carbohydrates in food. Good Fat, Bad Fat -Reframing Lipids in Human Health and Disease

Laser drones go up and down the rows zapping weeds, so you won’t need herbicides. Not the Onion: Can New Farming Technology Replace Toxic Herbicides?

My flexible succession-rotation gardening protocals from July 4, 2016: Liberty Garden, Central Texas, Climate Zone 8A https://www.johndayblog.com/2016/07/liberty-garden-central-texas-climate.html

Meryl Nass MD, They predict famine next year, so start gardening now. Here is my quick and dirty primer for new gardeners.

Dr. Nass, The fertilizer shortage, and it isn’t just nitrogen​ - Why famines are being predicted. Read the whole article.

Dr. Nass explains It’s not the poop, but the carcinogens: The Sierra Club tested 9 bags of commercial garden fertilizer and all contained at least 50% sewage sludge, seven 100.

Dr. Nass, What do you think you are putting on your garden?​ You are going to want to read and share this article

Gardener on Wheels (catching a ride at sunrise on tuned-up, dialed-in fixed-gear bike)

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