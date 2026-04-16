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Gas Axe's avatar
Gas Axe
6h

Wow Doc you about covered everything in this article.

Mexican sunflower plants are an excellent fertilizer FYI. Look into it. I will be sharing it with my neighbors this year to boost crop production.

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Red's avatar
Red
2h

All encompassing post brother John! Turned my garden area last week! Going to plant some greens and radish this weekend, weathering permitting. I don't use commercial additives beyond some triple seventeen. I have access to loads of seaweed and haul in fresh manure from people I know and compost it on site for use later. I do soil sampling from time to time so as to try and keep my soil somewhere near optimal. Optimal is somewhat different for different crops of course. The cost of fertilizer is going to do a moon shot soon. I purchased several fifty pound bags of triple seventeen at the start of the covid lockdowns and I'm using the last one this year! The price I paid then was twenty something before it took off at that time. I picked up two more last week at forty-ish and I think I'll grab a coupe more this week. One bag lasts me more than one growing season. I do use it on my wife's flower gardens which are extensive, at least as much area as my vegetable garden! My garden is approx. 2000 sqft.

Oil! The futures market doesn't seem to be getting the picture. The kinetic damage as well as the longer term damage caused by shutting down production will take years to unwind and some may never return. This doesn't look good in the long picture. This area is some of the highest EROI left on the planet as far as we are told.

https://jensendavid.substack.com/p/physical-oil-goes-over-250-barrel

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