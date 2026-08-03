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Red's avatar
Red
1d

"what ever world economy is rebuilt will be much smaller overall" A world built by hand.

"Hamas agrees to gradually surrender weapons in exchange for Israeli troop withdrawal" yeah what ever.

Gain of function: “So it’s something with enormous cost and no proven benefits.” It does have proven benefits, just look at the bottom line of big pharma.

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Figmund Sreud's avatar
Figmund Sreud
17h

Of interest perhaps is following? https://pawelwargan.substack.com/p/nato-and-the-colonial-world?r=212ohr&utm_medium=ios

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