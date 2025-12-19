Fellow Debtors,

Gilbert Doctorow, Prime Minister Bart De Wever’s address to the Belgian parliament this morning De Wever says that he has backers for his opposition to the notion of seizing the Russian assets among other European leaders, in particular Italy, Malta and Bulgaria, as well as several others which are still unnamed, and on this basis he assures the deputies that Belgium does not stand alone, that it is not isolated. These countries agree that the proposed ‘reparations loan’ is, as he says here in English: ‘sailing in uncharted waters.” The countries siding with Belgium have told him that if the Russian assets were being held in their countries as they are now in Euroclear (Belgium) they would act precisely as De Wever is doing.

​ De Wever insists that the Member States consider instead issuing an EU guarantee for any loans to be extended to Ukraine directly, not using Russian assets, per what von der Leyen called ‘Plan B’ a couple of weeks ago. This would be less expensive and less risky, he says.

​ Clever words! Of course, he knows perfectly well that Germany, The Netherlands and several Nordic countries are stingy and will resist strongly any attempt to draw them into mutualizing a loan to Ukraine.​ https://gilbertdoctorow.com/2025/12/18/prime-minister-bart-de-wevers-address-to-the-belgian-parliament-this-morning/​

Not Hungary, Slovakia and Czech Republic.​ After 15 hours of talks in Brussels, the EU summit broke up with a deal on a €90 billion loan to Ukraine. “Decision to provide 90 billion euros of support to Ukraine for 2026-27 approved,” European Council President António Costa posted on X. “We committed, we delivered.”​ The cash will be raised through joint borrowing between 24 of the EU’s 27 countries, but it needed all of them to agree to the plan because it’s guaranteed by the central EU long-term budget.​ https://www.politico.eu/article/european-council-summit-ukraine-aid-russian-frozen-assets-live-updates/

​

Robbing a Russian oligarch: UK to transfer €2.8bn of Abramovich’s Chelsea cash to Ukraine fund, PM Starmer says https://www.euronews.com/2025/12/17/uk-to-transfer-28bn-of-abramovichs-chelsea-cash-to-ukraine-fund-pm-starmer-says

Really? Polish premier says US vowed military action for 1st time if Russia violates ceasefire ‘For the first time it was so clearly visible that Americans, Europeans, and Ukraine are on the same side,’ Tusk says​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/polish-premier-says-us-vowed-military-action-for-1st-time-if-russia-violates-ceasefire/3772875

​

But they would kill Ukrainian refugees... Poland Ramps Up Program To Lay Anti-Personnel Mines On Eastern Border https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/poland-ramps-program-lay-anti-personnel-mines-eastern-border

They want out, but are fighting effectively and taking heavy losses: Colombian mercenaries fleeing Ukraine en masse have become the backbone of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Kupyansk. https://en.topwar.ru/275209-pod-kupjanskom-unichtozheny-ne-uspevshie-sbezhat-s-ukrainy-naemniki-vsu-iz-kolumbii.html

Military Operation Goals Will Certainly be Achieved - Putin​ https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/military-operation-goals-will-certainly-be-achieved---putin-1123312049.html

Russia’s Oreshnik missile system to enter service this year – Putin​ https://www.rt.com/russia/629552-oreshnik-combat-duty-putin/

​

S-500’s capabilities unachievable for Russia’s military-industrial rivals — expert

Head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis Alexander Mikhailov emphasized that the S-500 functions as a sophisticated space defense system​ https://tass.com/defense/2060495

Russia Deploys S-500 Missile Defense System on Combat Duty for the First Time.​ https://www.armyrecognition.com/news/army-news/2025/russia-deploys-s-500-missile-defense-system-on-combat-duty-for-the-first-time

Russian Missile Units Simulate Full Scale Nuclear War: Yars ICBM Regiment Drills Intensively in Siberia​ https://militarywatchmagazine.com/article/russian-missile-units-full-nuclear-war-yars-icbm

​

If the “easy way” is rejected, SBU Colonel: Russian troops won’t stop until they enter Odessa https://en.topcor.ru/66985-polkovnik-sbu-rossijskie-vojska-ne-ostanovjatsja-poka-ne-zajdut-v-odessu.html

Wagner, maybe? Uniformed Armed Guards Spotted On Russian ‘Shadow Fleet’ Vessels Off Europe https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/uniformed-armed-guards-spotted-russian-shadow-fleet-vessels-europe

Cat-bag-out: Harvard Seeking Way To Silence Students Who Recorded Larry Summers’ Epstein Apology​ https://dailycaller.com/2025/12/17/harvard-doesnt-want-students-investigating-universitys-ties-to-epstein/

Helen of Destroy has a magnum opus on the currency of the powerful, young slaves: Sexual Blackmail Makes the World Go ‘Round Jeffrey Epstein may be dead, but the network that created him is still screwing us all​

​

The Zionist Billionaire Circle Hiding in Plain Sight From hedge fund managers to skin care CEOs, the Mega Group served as a central node in a network where money, media, intelligence, and Zionist lobbying fused into a single oligarchical venture that bypassed the traditional legislative process​. Most Americans have never heard of the Mega Group. Yet this quiet consortium of Jewish billionaires has drifted back into public view because of renewed scrutiny of Jeffrey Epstein. His name dominates headlines again, and with it a strange supporting cast of oligarchs, intelligence veterans, and philanthropic power brokers.

​ At the center of this cast of shadowy figures stands Leslie Wexner, one of the most influential patrons of the Zionist project. In 1991, he joined Canadian liquor heir Charles Bronfman to create what they called the Mega Group, also known in some accounts as the Study Group.​..

..Former NSA counterintelligence officer John Schindler, writing in the Washington Times and cited in multiple summaries, argued that Epstein operated within a broader Israeli covert action framework. He stressed the link to Wexner and noted that “we know that it was co-founded by Jeffrey Epstein’s billionaire benefactor. The rest remains speculation,” and suggested that Congress or serious investigative reporters could use the Mega Group as a starting point to untangle the entire affair.​.. ..From its founding in 1991 until its last confirmed meeting in 2001 at Edgar Bronfman’s Manhattan mansion, the Mega Group functioned as a private council of oligarchs. At its biannual meetings, wealthy Jewish donors made critical decisions affecting United States policy regarding Israel. Altogether, the group functioned as a de facto informal policymaking body.​ After 2001, the Mega Group receded from public view. https://israelpalestinenews.org/the-zionist-billionaire-circle-hiding-in-plain-sight/

​

The Shortest Path to Zionism: A Network Analysis of the US Nonprofit Industrial Complex Activists have shown how the nonprofit industrial complex (NPIC) co-opts grassroots social movements, and how the dependence on donors limits what nonprofits can say or do—especially concerning Palestine. Yet the NPIC is rarely analyzed as a whole system. This article analyzes the massive funding network of the NPIC, reconstructed from tax forms, and highlights Zionism’s place within it. I show how the NPIC’s funding web binds many organizations to Zionist nonprofits that directly fuel settler-colonialism in Palestine. The links between these organizations are facilitated by donor-advised funds, which form the “hubs” in the interconnected funding network. I explain the political implications of this finding using two “activist” nonprofits: the Black Lives Matter Global Foundation (BLMGN) and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP). I argue that being a major player in the NPIC not only limits what an organization can do but also normalizes the broader funding networks driving colonial projects.​ https://deepblue.lib.umich.edu/items/ff4f7d06-ded6-42c5-92d0-90edc69c7418



​

US Donors Fund Pro-Israel Lobby Driving European Policy – Report The European Leadership Network (ELNET), which its leaders have described as the “AIPAC of Europe,” has received at least $11 million from US foundations, nonprofits, trusts, and donor-advised funds since 2022, according to an analysis of tax filings conducted by The Intercept.​ https://www.palestinechronicle.com/us-donors-fund-pro-israel-lobby-driving-european-policy-report/

​

UK makes first arrests for ‘Globalize the intifada’ chants, in shift spurred by Bondi attack

London police say four suspects arrested for public order offenses, while a fifth obstructed officers from detaining two people ‘who shouted slogans involving calls for intifada’​ https://www.timesofisrael.com/uk-makes-first-arrests-for-globalize-the-intifada-chants-in-shift-spurred-by-bondi-attack/

​

Chris Hedges: Rebranding Genocide First, it was Israel’s right to defend itself. Then it was a war, even though, by Israel’s own military intelligence database, 83 percent of the casualties were civilians. The 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza, living under an Israeli air, land and sea blockade, have no army, air force, no mechanized units, no tanks, no navy, no missiles, no heavy artillery, no fleets of killer drones, no sophisticated tracking systems to map all movements, or an ally like the United States, which has given Israel at least $21.7 billion in military aid since Oct. 7, 2023.

​ Now, it is a “ceasefire.” Except of course, as usual, Israel only abided by the first of the 20 stipulations. It freed around 2,000 Palestinian captives held in Israeli prisons — 1700 of whom were detained after Oct. 7 — as well as around 300 bodies of Palestinians, in exchange for the return of the 20 remaining Israeli captives.​ Israel has violated every other condition.​ https://scheerpost.com/2025/12/16/chris-hedges-rebranding-genocide/

​

Palestinian infant freezes to death in Gaza as Israel keeps blocking aid

Winter cold ‘becomes lethal’ as Israel restricts entry of tents, blankets and other shelter supplies to ravaged enclave.​ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/12/16/palestinian-infant-freezes-to-death-in-gaza-as-israel-keeps-blocking-aid

​

1 killed as heavy rains flood Gaza hospital, sweep away thousands of displaced Palestinians’ tents in extreme cold

Rainwater leaks to Al-Shifa hospital’s emergency, reception sections, floods thousands of displacement tents, according to Anadolu correspondent​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/1-killed-as-heavy-rains-flood-gaza-hospital-sweep-away-thousands-of-displaced-palestinians-tents-in-extreme-cold/3772278

​

Gaza flood was ‘utterly preventable tragedy,’ says Amnesty International

‘Devastation and deaths caused by the storm in Gaza provide yet another wakeup call to the international community,’ says Erika Guevara Rosas, Amnesty official​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/gaza-flood-was-utterly-preventable-tragedy-says-amnesty-international/3773965

​

Bahbah to Asharq Al-Awsat: Second Phase of Gaza Ceasefire Begins Next Month​ Bahbah, who remains close to White House deliberations on Gaza, said Washington supports the presence of Turkish forces as part of an international stabilization force, viewing them as the most capable of maintaining stability in the enclave.

​ He said the anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later this month will be decisive for the second phase, noting that the United States will press for its launch next month and for a decision on Türkiye’s participation in the stabilization force.​ https://english.aawsat.com/arab-world/5220588-bahbah-asharq-al-awsat-second-phase-gaza-ceasefire-begins-next-month

​

Plurality of Republicans say end US aid to Israel: poll​ - A new survey shows that the GOP base is tired of funding Israeli weapons A plurality of Republicans oppose extending an agreement that would give $38 billion in U.S.-funded weapons to Israel over the next decade, according to a new poll from YouGov and the IMEU Policy Project.

​ While 35% of Republicans would renew the arrangement, 42% say they would rather see it lapse. Support for ripping up the deal is particularly high among Republicans between 18 and 44, with 53% of these respondents calling for an end to the aid packages.

​ The poll comes at a consequential moment. The Trump administration is deciding whether to extend America’s latest memorandum of understanding on military aid to Israel, which is due to expire in 2028.​ https://responsiblestatecraft.org/us-aid-to-israel-2674403728/

​

We donate to UNRWA every month. They hold the records specific to the right of return of Palestinian families to their properties stolen in 1948.

Hamas warns of dangerous escalation after Knesset approves bill targeting UNRWA services https://english.palinfo.com/news/2025/12/16/353833/

The Israeli army is creating a ‘new security reality’ in the northern West Bank to advance colonization​ https://scheerpost.com/2025/12/16/the-israeli-army-is-creating-a-new-security-reality-in-the-northern-west-bank-to-advance-colonization/

Qalandiya settlement: New Judaization plan to isolate Jerusalem, undermine the Palestinian state​ https://english.palinfo.com/jerusalem/2025/12/17/353870/

​

Qatar, UAE condemn Israel’s approval of 19 illegal settlement outposts in occupied West Bank

Israeli Security Cabinet granted legal status to the settlements in Dec. 11 meeting​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/qatar-uae-condemn-israel-s-approval-of-19-illegal-settlement-outposts-in-occupied-west-bank/3772413

​

Palestinians Retrieve Belongings from West Bank Camp Before Home Demolitions Dozens of residents from the West Bank’s emptied Nur Shams refugee camp returned on Wednesday to retrieve belongings ahead of the Israeli military’s demolition of 25 residential buildings there.​ https://english.aawsat.com/arab-world/5220559-palestinians-retrieve-belongings-west-bank-camp-home-demolitions

Palestinian shot dead by illegal Israeli settler in occupied West Bank​ - 19-year-old boy shot, killed in Tuqu town, east of Bethlehem​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/palestinian-shot-dead-by-illegal-israeli-settler-in-occupied-west-bank/3773019

US Refuses to Condemn Illegal Israeli Settler Violence in West Bank​ https://www.palestinechronicle.com/us-refuses-to-condemn-illegal-israeli-settler-violence-in-west-bank/

Trump Expands Travel Ban To Block Palestinians, Others From Entering The US​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-expands-travel-ban-block-palestinians-others-entering-us

​

Israeli army shells Quneitra in new violation of Syria’s sovereignty

Israeli forces fired a number of artillery shells toward Tel al-Ahmar Sharqi in southern Quneitra countryside, local media says​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/israeli-army-shells-quneitra-in-new-violation-of-syria-s-sovereignty/3774117

​

The WP quoting Israeli & US officials confirm that US-Iran talks were a ruse to strike Iran US & Israeli officials encouraged media reports to make it look like Israel & US were having a “rift” in order to trick public opinion that a war was not going to happen.​





​ Pro-Israel billionaire Miriam Adelson green-lights a Trump 3rd term​ Miriam Adelson and Alan Dershowitz see a path to Trump 2028 – he has the legal chutzpah to circumvent the Constitution, she has the $250 mil to buy the office.​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/pro-israel-billionaire-miriam-adelson-green-lights-a-trump-3rd-term/

​

The Trump-Netanyahu Schism: Israel’s solution to Trump’s pressure -- ‘Let his Gaza plan fail’ The Trump-Netanyahu Modus Vivendi — ‘Trump feels Netanyahu is not providing his share of the goods’​.

The Netanyahu-Trump December summit: A Netanyahu Associate — ‘With Trump, every day is a new fight; an endless struggle’ ​.

​

Or don’t watch: ‘I Inherited A Mess And I’m Fixing It’: Watch President Trump Unveil ‘Warrior Dividend’, Signal Housing Reform, Not Mention Venezuela https://www.zerohedge.com/political/watch-live-president-trump-addresses-nation

​

Senate GOP grows uneasy as Pentagon’s Kelly investigation escalates Kelly told reporters following the briefing the Pentagon still has not reached out to him about the investigation and argued the department is targeting him “for something I said that was lawful.”​ “This is all a bunch of bulls‑‑‑, and the reason why, I think, is because this is just about sending a message to retired service members, active duty service members, government employees: Do not speak out against this president, or there will be consequences,” he said.​ https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/5651843-senate-republicans-uneasy-pentagon-probe/

​

Congress quietly moves US closer to military draft

With the passage of NDAA expected this week, a sweeping change to the Selective Service will attempt to ‘automatically’ sign American males up to serve.​ https://responsiblestatecraft.org/draft-selective-service/

​

It is international law 101 that a military blockade is not just a violation of the UN Charter, but a crime of aggression. Unless that blockade is in response to an ‘armed attack.’ None of President’s Trump’s list of complaints come close to an armed attack.​

​

US strategy in Venezuela is to keep intimidating in the hope that Maduro just surrenders without a war, Trump’s Chief of Staff said to Vanity Fair. Venezuela isn’t going to surrender. Trump never had a plan and Maduro was right to call his bluff on that.​

​

Simplicius, Trump Announces Full Naval Blockade of Venezuela’s “Sanctioned” Oil Exports It appears the Trump administration is finally preparing to escalate the Venezuelan conflict once and for all, after Trump himself had told reporters that ‘ground strikes’ would begin ‘soon’ on Venezuelan soil. Trump then jumped the shark with his announcement of a full-scale naval blockade of Venezuela’s oil tankers in the most pompous way befitting his usual deportment... ..Recently, reporters even asked Trump whether the blockade was more about “drug trafficking” or actually “oil”, with Trump implying that it’s about all of those things combined and more, essentially giving up the imperialist plot in one fell swoop... ..Trump has doubled down on his latest narrative motif, accusing Venezuela of “stealing” US’s oil... ..What “stolen” oil is Trump talking about?

On February 28, 2007, Hugo Chavez, the then-president of Venezuela, signed a law on the nationalization of oil fields.

​ All foreign companies operating in the country were offered to join joint ventures, in which at least 60% of the shares would belong to the state-owned company PDVSA.​.. ..According to some data, the amount of investments of the aforementioned companies in the subsequently nationalized assets amounted to at least 17 billion dollars.​ Some of the claims of foreign oil companies were later satisfied by the Venezuelan authorities through direct monetary compensation.​ But not all of them, and the issue is still not fully resolved: some firms are still demanding compensation and have cases in foreign arbitration bodies​...​ ..As an aside, an oil tanker named Hyperion reportedly belonging to Russia’s own so-called “shadow fleet” has been approaching Venezuela, with many tensely awaiting US’s actions as a litmus test of how much of a ballsy ‘hardball’ style of confrontation US will dare against Russia directly.





​ Bill To Block Trump From Launching War With Venezuela Fails in the House

The House also killed a War Powers Resolution aimed at stopping Trump’s bombing campaign against alleged drug boats​ https://news.antiwar.com/2025/12/17/bill-to-block-trump-from-launching-war-with-venezuela-fails-in-the-house/

​

Venezuela likely has hypersonic anti-ship missiles: USS Gerald Ford and Strike Group Repositions to Within Rapid Strike Range of Venezuela https://militarywatchmagazine.com/article/gerald-ford-group-repositions-strike-venezuela

​

Pentagon chief says won’t release ‘full’ footage of Venezuela boat strike

‘Of course, we’re not going to release a top-secret, full, unedited video of that to the general public,’ says Pete Hegseth​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/pentagon-chief-says-wont-release-full-footage-of-venezuela-boat-strike/3773086

​

The West Coast of South America: The US military said on Wednesday that it carried out a lethal strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific, killing four men.​ https://www.jpost.com/international/article-880611

DOD Flirting With Aviation Disaster: 2nd Near-Collision With USAF Tanker Off Venezuela​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/dod-flirting-aviation-disaster-2nd-near-collision-usaf-tanker-venezuela

Vance Fires Back At Media Smear: “I Only Believe In The Conspiracy Theories That Are True”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/vance-fires-back-media-smear-i-only-believe-conspiracy-theories-are-true





Julian Assange: Sweden Broke Own Laws With Nobel Prize to Venezuela’s Machado The Wikileaks founder pointed to the “ample public statements… showing that the U.S. government and María Corina Machado have exploited the authority of the prize to provide them with a casus moralis for war,” adding that the explicitly stated purpose of the war sought by Machado and her wealthy Latin American backers would be “installing her by force in order to plunder $1.7 trillion in Venezuelan oil and other resources.”

​ The Nobel Foundation stands accused of a number of violations of Swedish criminal law, including breach of trust, misappropriation and gross misappropriation, conspiracy, crimes against international law, as well as financing of aggression, facilitation of war crimes and crimes against humanity, and breaching Sweden’s stated obligations under the Rome Statute, to which Stockholm says it is “deeply committed.”

​ Under Swedish law, “Alfred Nobel’s endowment for peace cannot be spent on the promotion of war,” Assange noted. “Nor can it be used as a tool in foreign military intervention. Venezuela, whatever the status of its political system, is no exception.” ​ https://scheerpost.com/2025/12/17/julian-assange-sweden-broke-own-laws-with-nobel-prize-to-venezuelas-machado/

​

UK Man Jailed For 18 Months For 2 Tweets Viewed Just 33 Times Luke Yarwood, 36, let loose on X after a deadly car attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, last December. His posts called to burn migrant hotels and take to the streets in force - ugly stuff, sure, but in a free society, should that land you behind bars when it reached fewer eyes than a bad cat video?​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/uk-man-jailed-18-months-two-tweets-viewed-just-33-times

Anticipating World War Zero: China’s Top Five ‘Carrier Killer’ Weapons: Ballistic Missiles Designed to Destroy U.S. Navy Strike Groups​ https://militarywatchmagazine.com/article/china-top-five-carrier-killer-ballistic-missiles

​

High profits support the $US value, but leave nothing for rebuilding: Higher US Profits Are WHY The US Can’t Compete (American won’t re-industrialize) https://www.ianwelsh.net/higher-us-profits-are-why-the-us-cant-compete-american-wont-re-industrialize/

Americans Are More Frustrated With Customer Service Than Ever Before​ https://endoftheamericandream.com/americans-are-more-frustrated-with-customer-service-than-ever-before/#google_vignette

​

Central banks are quietly exiting US Treasury debt, so... Wall Street’s $4 Quadrillion Backbone To Roll-Out Tokenized US Treasuries https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/wall-streets-4-quadrillion-backbone-roll-out-tokenized-us-treasuries

​

US: Last Energy raises funds to mass produce steel-encased micro nuclear reactors

The Austin-based company plans sealed small modular reactors, starting with a 5-megawatt DOE-backed pilot using off-the-shelf components.​ https://interestingengineering.com/energy/us-firm-funding-steel-cased-microreactors

​

Good “Terminators”? US firm plans 50,000-strong humanoid robot army for defense, industrial work When the “first body in” isn’t human anymore, the rules of the battlefield start to shift.​ https://interestingengineering.com/military/us-foundation-build-50000-humanoid-robots

​

House Passes GOP Health Care Bill without Extension of Obamacare Subsidies – Johnson Says Plan will “Reduce Premiums for all Americans by, on Average, at Least 11% overall”​ https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/12/just-house-passes-gop-health-care-bill-without/

​

Killing fewer babies: CDC Adopts Contentious Hepatitis B Vaccine Recommendation​ — Universal birth dose dropped https://www.medpagetoday.com/pediatrics/vaccines/119056?

Sasha Latypova, A win: HHS under RFK Jr terminated $ millions for the criminal cartel called “American Academy of Pediatrics”. Sincere thanks to Robert Kennedy Jr and his administration.​

​

“People Begging Me To Do This”: Trump Signs Executive Order Reclassifying Cannabis Pot stocks (plus MJ ETF) were pumped, then dumped, after President Donald Trump signed an executive order reclassifying marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-considering-executive-order-reclassify-marijuana

The Psychedelic Scientist​ - High on ayahuasca, Bruce Damer saw how life on Earth began. He may very well be right.​ https://nautil.us/the-psychedelic-scientist-1254733/

Iraq’s Dreams of Wheat Independence Dashed by Water Crisis​ https://english.aawsat.com/features/5219947-iraq%E2%80%99s-dreams-wheat-independence-dashed-water-crisis%C2%A0

​

Hold that question: Where Did Global Warming Go? US East Sees Snowiest Start In Nearly Two Decades https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/where-did-global-warming-go-us-east-sees-snowiest-start-nearly-two-decades

Arctic endured year of record heat as climate scientists warn of ‘winter being redefined’​ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/dec/16/artic-record-heat-shrunken-sea-ice-report

​

“Open for Bidness”, now even in winter: Russia deploys all eight nuclear icebreakers to keep Arctic export routes open

Russia has, for the first time, deployed its entire fleet of eight nuclear-powered icebreakers simultaneously to maintain winter navigation in the Gulf of Ob and the Yenisei Gulf.

Adapting To Weather (took this picture of Jenny with late fall tomatoes)

