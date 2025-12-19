Dr. John's Blog

Discussion about this post

Veracious Poet
AI is the issue that Trumps all other, infinity so as Cheato has given carte blanche to the SillyCon Oligarchs.

Everyone should watch this:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4ZY25OU4Ys

"I grew up under a false assumption: I used to have this belief that there were some adults in the room somewhere"...

This video is exactly what I foresaw a couple of decades ago when, after creating an eBiz in 1996, I realized that after having so much momentum in the industry we created no one would be able to compete against us...

NAFTA 2.0 on steroids, which 90% of We The People have -0- idea will begin wiping out *massive* amounts of human employment by 2027-2028, meaning that 2024 was the last election where gen pop had *any* political capital & clout.

Also, only a fool would believe in the UBI carrot holograms waved about by the likes of sociopaths like Elon Musk et al., that won't even be on the .GOV agenda when AI money is the only thing talking in the "smoke-filled" rooms of think tanks + political machination...

Now we see the end game, why The Plan's Scamdemic + depop was spread globally by all "developed & advanced" nations ~ Humanity, as we've know it for millennia, is done.

Now we're in a state of absolute political chaos & upheaval, with a bombastic rich kid at the helm that lied his way into the trust of the tribunes & plebs (MTG + others are starting grok the tragedy), while Trump fiddles the billionaires + techno bros are accelerating decivilization collapse, merrily sucking all of the investment air out of the room.

Without a civilization that acknowledges The Sanctity of Life created by The Loving, Healing, Creative Power of Divinity *The End Result* always = Suffering, Death & Gnashing Of Teeth...

Hey, but keep screaming about "The Joos", Capitalism vs Marxism, Libtards vs. Cuckservatives, Climate Change & all the other fever dreams of peasants & psychologically driven angst, at least you'll be living in ignorant bliss right up to you freeze and/or starve to death.

America used to be a high-trust culture, with shared values and long-term time preferences, but pop culture eroded that to the point where the best sounding/looking actors reading scripts became national leaders, abandoning spritual values & all other "normal" aspects of a funcional society...

The future's so bright the survivors are gonna live underground to avoid whatever Mad Max scenario is coming, which I'm sure a large portion of humanity is not only entertained by, but also looking forward to ~ Retards!

*Tyranni Iam Vicisse*

