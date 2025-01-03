Dr. John's Blog

Jan 3

Britain and Germany are likely cooked...Police in UK find two naked 13yos in apartment being raped by 5 Pakis....They arrest the girls...If Germany doesn't put AfD in power, which it won't, it will be in a depression shortly, if it isn't already...Trump's bluster won't change anything in the Ukraine, where Zelensky and his buddies are stealing everything and preparing their exits, while the military is on the verge of collapse...US/Israel confrontation with Turkey in Syria is looming...Turkey's army being larger than the rest of NATO combined....H1B scam remains on the burner, since everyone hates it except Trump and his billionaire buddies...BTW, for really talented foreigners, the O-1 program remains in place....

Happy New Year to you, Dr. D!

Jan 4

I get why Krainer would think that the City of London tried to collapse Russia and asset strip it (again) but really that's last-decade thinking. Ten year old thinking. It just makes no sense now. You can't asset strip the same thing twice because the second time would be asset-stripping yourself. Lol. Russia's pseudo-nationalized industrial assets are in that format for cultural reasons no different that Saudi Arabia's are, and China's are. The Global Elites are flexible in that sense because the franchise model is a proven winner when it comes to expanding your business quickly. It's the tried and true mafia model.

London collapses Russia and it collapses itself. Makes no sense.

