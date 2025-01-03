Noncombatants,

On August 28, 2024 I posted BOE Needs World War Three https://drjohnsblog.substack.com/p/boe-needs-world-war-three

This drew upon Alex Krainer's analysis of the desperate condition of the Bank of England, and other City of London financiers, due to investment which gambled to collapse the Russian government and asset-strip the country again, as was done in the Yeltsin years, the 1990s. Exacerbating the crisis, those entities "hold" a lot of "Ukrainian assets" that are now in Russia, and will not return to Ukraine, so they are fictional. Ukraine has only been spared from default by massive new lending, backed by the UK and others.

Alex Krainer revisits and updates his analysis here, in transcribed Audio/video: The fall of Britain (part 2) Britain's finances are "catastrophic." The imminent unravelling will be for the history books...

What false-flag event could be large and convincing enough to convince citizens of NATO countries to openly wage war upon Russia? Asking for a friend.

Biden Presented With Options To Strike Iran Nuke Sites If Tehran Speeds Toward Bomb https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/biden-presented-options-strike-iran-nuke-sites-if-tehran-speeds-toward-bomb

Russia is clear and consistent that the end of the war in Ukraine will need to permanently guaranty Russian security by excluding NATO and foreign alliances from Ukraine. That cannot budge after so much Russian blood and treasure has been spilled. Trump can find that Ukraine has embezzled and diverted US aid and cut it off. Trump can eliminate sanctions on Russia to strengthen the $US as global reserve currency, which he has advocated. EU countries demand that Russia rebuild Ukraine before it can have its $300 billion back. Russia can do that, since they share infrastructure from the Soviet era. Russia would do this with Russian industry and labor, rebuilding ties with Ukraine, whatever Ukraine might look like by then. This would not serve globalist interests; quite the contrary. Russian rejection of Trump team’s proposals puts wrinkle in pursuit for peace After Trump appointed retired Lieutenant-General Keith Kellogg to serve as his special envoy to Ukraine, Lavrov expressed an interest in working with Washington, saying "If the signals that are coming from the new team in Washington to restore the dialogue… are serious, of course, we will respond to them.”

Kellogg himself has suggested that “both sides are ready” for negotiations, highlighting the reported death tolls on both sides as motivating a desire for peace.

Willingness to negotiate, however, does not indicate a willingness to concede on key points and the distinction could prove the difference between successful dialogue and further escalations. https://justthenews.com/government/security/wedrussian-rejection-trump-teams-proposals-casts-doubt-his-ability-end-war

2024 saw the end of the collective "west", including "legacy media", even pretending to respect international law and human rights. Simplicius: End of year wrap-up and a look ahead to 2025 Given the bizarre coordinated nature of every Western nation’s mirrored crack downs on fundamental freedoms like freedom of speech, the total delegitimization of democracy and elections, the absolute spiteful disgust that our ruling elites have shown to the common man, the farmer, the blue collared laborer, the wage slave—given all these things, and how remarkably coordinated they have been across the governments of the West, 2025 has taught us that the entire Western order must necessarily be taking direction from a centralized node of governance somewhere. That somewhere may be in the backrooms of the WEF or Bilderberg or what have you, but the rule by fiat from above is now clearer than ever.

Quoting Mearsheimer, B writes: “Most horrifying though is the breakdown of humanitarian concepts the 'west' once claimed to hold high. Mearsheimer says it best when he decries the the moral bankruptcy of the West.”

The Honest sorcerer looks at the geopolitics of declining energy resources, and wars over supply chains in 2025. What Comes in 2025?

Cutting off cheap gas and oil from Russian pipelines chokes Europe, with little economic benefit to LNG exporting countries like the US, but it holds the vassal states in control as they wither. Nationalism arises and spreads in this repression. EU faces energy dilemma over halt in Ukraine gas transit - The Yamal-Europe gas pipeline through Poland has been inactive since 2022, and Nord Stream was damaged in a terrorist attack. Vladimir Putin said in December 2024 that some pipelines could be reopened. https://en.topcor.ru/55197-es-stalkivaetsja-s-jenergeticheskoj-dilemmoj-iz-za-prekraschenija-gazovogo-tranzita-cherez-ukrainu.html

Andrew Korybko, The Political Consequences Of Ukraine’s Decision To Cut Off Russian Gas To Europe The combined effect resulted in the share of Russia’s pipeline gas in EU imports plunging “from over 40% in 2021 to about 8% in 2023” according to the European Council. Nevertheless, the EU “narrowly avoided” a recession that year in CNN’s words, though it could enter into one later this year if Germany’s economic struggles deepen. Even so, it won’t be directly affected by Ukraine’s latest decision since this route only concerns 5% of EU imports, with the main clients being Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova.

The first two are led by conservative-nationalists who are fiercely opposed to NATO’s proxy war on Russia through Ukraine while the third is ruled by a pro-Western figure who wants to reconquer her country’s separatist region of Transnistria in which several thousand Russian peacekeepers are still based. This observation lends credence to the earlier claim that Ukraine’s decision is much more political than anything else since it punishes Slovakia, Hungary, and Transnistria without harming other countries... ..Slovakia and Hungary won’t be harmed anywhere as much as Transnistria since each can import costlier LNG – whether from Russia, the US (which has poached a lot of its rival’s former EU market share), Algeria, and/or Qatar – from Lithuania/Poland or Croatia. Poland can connect Slovakia to Lithuania’s Klaipeda LNG terminal while Croatia’s Krk LNG terminal can supply Slovakia and Hungary. Hungary is also already getting some pipeline gas from TurkStream, which is Russia’s last pipeline to Europe.

All three are therefore being punished for political reasons, but it’s only Transnistria that risks an all-out crisis as a result, which could lead to an outcome that deals political damage to Russia if the government there is overthrown through an upcoming Color Revolution or that polity is captured by its neighbors... ..Regardless of whatever may or may not happen in Transnistria, Ukraine’s decision to cut off Russian gas to Europe leads to the possibility that this route could be reopened once the conflict ends, thus representing a card that could be played to entice concessions from the Kremlin during negotiations. The same holds true for the Yamal pipeline and the last undamaged part of Nord Stream.

This kills people. Moldova plunges into blackout after gas supply cutoff Since January 1, the Moldovan State District Power Plant in Transnistria has stopped supplying electricity to Moldova, which previously covered 80-90% of the country's needs. The plant has switched to coal, the reserves of which, according to experts, will last only 50 days. Residents of Moldova complain about the cold in their apartments, which have turned into "freezers". People are trying to warm up in any way possible. Trolleybuses have stopped running in the capital of the country, and there is no electricity in many apartment buildings, as well as in private ones.

It is especially difficult for residents of rural areas, where autonomous heating has stopped working without electricity.

The situation in Transnistria is no better. On the morning of January 1, heating and hot water supplies were completely cut off, Tirasteploenergo reported. Gas is still being supplied to apartment buildings, but only for cooking. https://en.topcor.ru/55200-moldavija-pogruzhaetsja-v-bljekaut-posle-ostanovki-postavok-gaza.html

Polish FM slammed for celebrating gas cutoff

Radoslaw Sikorski has been criticized online for declaring the end of Russian gas imports via Ukraine a “victory” https://swentr.site/news/610277-poland-russian-gas-victory/

Ukraine is slaughtering all the men who didn't get out, and plans to lower the draft age. Staggering Toll: Ukraine Lost Nearly 600,000 Troops in 2024 https://sputnikglobe.com/20250101/staggering-toll-ukraine-lost-nearly-600000-troops-in-2024-1121324133.html

Moon of Alabama illustrates how Ukrainian recruiting and training is failing. Ukraine - The Story Of The 155th Brigade The well regarded Ukrainian journalist Yuri Butusov has published the background story (in Ukrainian) of the newly crated 155th brigade which had recently failed when it was hastily deployed to fill some holes in the Ukrainian positions on the eastern front near the city of Pokrovsk. https://www.moonofalabama.org/2025/01/ukraine-the-story-of-the-155th-brigade.html#more

Trump's leverage to force Ukraine to make a deal, cut off the grift-money: Hold Ukraine accountable for corruption, misspent aid https://thehill.com/opinion/international/5060257-zelensky-ukraine-corruption-waste/

This looks like a "message" to Trump and Musk from the deep-state: Musk Confirms "Large Fireworks &/Or Bomb" Exploded Cybertruck At Trump Vegas Hotel https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/cybertruck-blew-outside-trump-hotel-vegas

Army vets: Feds Probe Possible Military Link Between Suspects In Bourbon Street Massacre & Trump Hotel Cybertruck Blast https://www.zerohedge.com/political/feds-probe-possible-military-link-between-suspects-bourbon-street-massacre-trump-hotel

Billionaires against American workers in wage-arbitrage class-warfare. Negotiate fast, guys. Tesla Replaced Laid Off Americans with Foreign Workers https://www.independentsentinel.com/tesla-replaced-laid-off-americans-with-foreign-workers/

Negotiate, Vivek. Billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy Is a Wall Street Speculator Accused of Pump-and-Dump Schemes, Not a Scientist https://scheerpost.com/2024/12/31/billionaire-vivek-ramaswamy-is-a-wall-street-speculator-accused-of-pump-and-dump-schemes-not-a-scientist/

Yves Smith, The Truth About H-1B Visas This is something everyone who’s worked in high tech has known for decades. As I put it a few days ago: “H-1B is a wage-theft scam, because the rich aren’t rich enough yet.” https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2025/01/the-truth-about-h-1b-visas.html

Make a deal, Donald: Trump backs skilled foreign workers, says US needs them https://www.yenisafak.com/en/news/trump-backs-skilled-foreign-workers-says-us-needs-them-3696580

Catherine Austin Fitts (CAF), Publisher of The Solari Report, says the real work for the Trump Administration is happening now. CAF is a financial expert and former Assistant Secretary of Housing (Bush 41 Admin.) who managed hundreds of billions of dollars in her career... “You had a lot of people who voted for Trump that wanted to see him protect freedoms. You also have a lot of people voting and donating for Trump because they think he can get them the control grid. The centralization and decentralization are both hoping Trump will give them what they want. . . . Trump has to do something that works economically. The first day, Trump will be asked to fill the top 10 or 20 positions. Ultimately, after you fill the cabinet and the other top positions, then there are another 10,000 positions to be filled. The President does 1,000 positions, and those thousand do the rest of about 10,000 positions.

The guys who want the control grid are trying to get their people in place. The guys who want freedom are trying to get their people in place. . . . After you get the people in place, it’s going to have to be battled out one policy at a time. https://www.zerohedge.com/political/let-battle-commence-trump-admin-begins-war-freedom-over-deep-state-control

Musk accuses Biden of ‘treason’​ The tech billionaire was commenting on the incumbent president’s border policies​ https://swentr.site/news/610343-musk-biden-treason-border-wall/

Good form: Trump says he is planning to attend Jimmy Carter’s funeral https://apnews.com/article/trump-carter-funeral-new-years-eve-2d7fc241ff0be4eb99b9c6547010bd03

Putin's New Year’s Speech Marks Exactly 25 Years In Power: 'Russians Should Be Proud' https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/putins-new-years-speech-marks-exactly-25-years-power-russians-should-be-proud

The Russian Intelligence Service has revealed US-UK plots to further destabilize Syria and the region through continuous occupation and attacks on Russian military bases. https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/us-uk-directing-attacks-on-russian-military-bases-in-syria

US Establishing New Military Base In Aleppo Province US troops are not only maintaining their bases in the northeast, where Syria's oil and gas fields are located, but are actually expanding the Pentagon presence, and very close to the border with Turkey.

On Thursday the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), which has long been known as an anti-Assad opposition outlet in exile, said that US forces are making preparations to establish a new military base in the northern city of Ain Al-Arab, or Kobani. https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-establishing-new-military-base-aleppo-province

Maybe he was just against slaughtering families. That used to be ok. MIT Student Banned From Campus, Facing Suspension After Pro-Palestine Activism “I miss being in school, I miss going to my classes, I miss seeing my friends on campus,” Iyengar said. “But I have the luxury of being able to miss those things. The schoolchildren of Gaza, the college students of Gaza, their campuses have been bombed. None of their campuses are still standing.” https://scheerpost.com/2025/01/01/mit-student-banned-from-campus-facing-suspension-after-pro-palestine-activism/

Israeli strikes kill 12 in Gaza as war grinds into the new year with no end in sight A strike on a home in northern Gaza killed seven people, including a woman and four children.

Another on Bureij refugee camp killed a woman and a child. https://www.arabnews.com/node/2584925/middle-east

Israeli government considers ordering army to occupy Gaza City https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250101-israeli-government-considers-ordering-army-to-occupy-gaza-city-report/

​Threats of more-of-the-same genocide: Israel To Intensify Gaza Fight If Hamas Doesn't Release Hostages​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/israel-intensify-gaza-fight-if-hamas-doesnt-release-hostages

Nearly 3,000 Israeli attacks reported against Palestinian Bedouin communities in 2024: Rights group https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250101-nearly-3000-israeli-attacks-reported-against-palestinian-bedouin-communities-in-2024-rights-group/

Yemen's Houthis report 12 US-UK air strikes on capital Sanaa https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20241231-yemens-houthis-report-12-us-british-air-strikes-on-capital-sanaa/

Yemeni Armed Forces YAF carried out two 'top-tier' operations, targeted USS Truman The first targeted Ben Gurion Airport in the city of Yafa (Tel Aviv) in occupied Palestine using a hypersonic ballistic missile of the Palestine-2 type, Saree said, adding that the second operation targeted a power station in southern occupied al-Quds with a Zulfiqar-type ballistic missile. According to the spokesperson, both missiles successfully hit their targets. https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/yaf-say-carried-out-2--top-tier--operations--targeted-uss-tr

Focus on being healthy, not weight, but exercise daily, avoid all sweet drinks, eat your vegetables, use olive oil and sleep all night. Cardiologist, Peter McCullough MD New Data on Exercise and Weight Loss for the New Year Aerobic Exercise Pays Off

Meryl Nass MD, COVID-19 shots: North Group announces 19 countries' experts and politicians have now joined the movement to end the shots

Peter McCullough MD makes a strong circumstantial case that: Current Bird Flu Outbreak is Man-Made USDA Serial-Passage Gain-of-Function Research Extended Host Range to Migratory Waterfowl, Cattle, Sea Mammals

New CDC Study Confirms Current H5N1 Bird Flu Strain is Very Mild; Mass Culling Results in Chicken-to-Human Transmission

100% of poultry-linked human cases traced to reckless mass depopulation efforts.

Bird Flu Should Be the Subject of a Criminal Investigation

Current discussion about the reality of H5N1 - i.e., whether it's fact or fiction - ignores that the matter should be the subject of a criminal investigation, not merely scientific debate.

Meryl Nass MD, Updated WHO Bird Flu cases and deaths, 1/1/2015-12/13/2024 by year and nation From 1/1/2020 to 12/13/2024 there were cumulatively 9 reported HUMAN deaths worldwide

More from Dr. Nass. Bird-flu is an excuse-vehicle for totalitarian policies. New info on bird flu While I have shown that bird flu is a psy-op, it is still important to closely observe what the federal agencies are doing so we can protect our food supply and call them out on bad policies

Anastassia Makarieva is co-discoverer of the Biotic Pump mechanism, whereby large, mature forests draw moist ocean air currents across continents.

How much wild nature do we need? And do we really understand how it functions?





​Breathing Like A Forest

