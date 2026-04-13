Unsecured Creditors,

The irrationality of the war between the US and Iran, in its current form, is only partly explained by the exigencies of Israeli political elites, who need expansive war to maintain political cooperation within Israel. They need the US to destroy their rival Iran, and the US needs to control Iranian oil, some of the last of the “easy oil”, to support the “petrodollar”, which is fading fast for lack of trust.

Please consider that this is what the ultimate decline of fossil-fuel powered industrial economy is looking like, as peak industrial economy and peak “crude + condensates” (redefined oil) happened in late 2025, after a previous peak in November 2018.

“Global Warming” has nudged the world in a general direction of alternatives and extenders to fossil fuels. It has formulated those thoughts, but without speaking the unspeakable, that oil is finite, expensive to extract, and getting more expensive to the point that the rest of the economy can’t work at those prices.

COVID lockdowns in 2020 and 2021 provided an economic test-shock, which probably helped improve economic modeling for this big reset, which is now underway. This is no longer intellectual for farmers in Asia and Ireland, as fertilizer and fuel shortages, and high prices, force them to reduce and delay planting food crops. Nature sanctions delays harshly with crop yield reductions. Lack of nitrogen fertilizers could reduce rice, corn and wheat yields by 2/3, causing famines and death.

As humans, we are largely coordinated by our societal narratives, “control narratives”, Plato’s “noble lie”. War, the threat of being killed, of one’s town and family being captured or destroyed, is the strongest narrative for sudden change, but it exhausts people. Here we go again.

Gail Tverberg, at Our Finite World, April 24, 2025 Brace for rapid changes in the economy; the world economy is reaching Limits to Growth The world economy is at a major turning point, which is why we should brace for rapid changes in the economy. The world is moving from having enough goods and services to go around, to not having enough to go around. The dynamics of the economy are very different with not enough to go around. The hoped-for solution of higher prices doesn’t fix the situation; after a point, adding more buying-power mostly produces inflation. Other solutions are needed. The world economy is reaching what has been called “Limits to Growth.”

Larry Johnson, Trump Refuses Exit Ramp, War with Iran will Continue The negotiation between the US and Iran failed to reach an agreement.Although JD Vance headed the US team, he was never in control… I have heard from someone who was directly involved with this circus in Islamabad that Israeli agents —Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — made certain that JD Vance would not follow his instincts and accept the deal that Iran had laid on the table. Israel’s role in sabotaging the US delegation was evident in Vance’s statement announcing the failure of the negotiations, when he falsely accused Iran of refusing to give up its alleged quest for a nuclear weapon. This is just a rehashed piece of Zionist propaganda.

There were three (4) Iranian conditions that the US refused to accept: Iranian control of the Strait of Hormuz, anend to Israel’s attack on Lebanon and Hezbollah,unfreezing of Iran’s assetsandretaining sovereignty over its supply of enriched uranium.

Naked Capitalism does not openly discuss the possibility that the US is just being given orders by Israel and has to make up “reasons” on the fly. Iran War: Negotiations Fail; US Provokes with Destroyer Entry into Strait, Perhaps Pointing to Next Kinetic Moves The US/Iran talks failed, predictably but perhapsfaster than expected. Recall that a pause misleadingly called a ceasefire was set for two week to allow for settlement of disagreements and an end to the conflict. The session ended with JD Vance claiming that the US had made its “final and best offer.” There was no indication from either the US or Iran side that further discussion was in the works.

The two sides had a ginormous chasm between their positions. Iran had not reason to either trust the US or make large concessions. The badly-enbubbled US leadership seems to believe one or both of two things. First, that the US has won and/or is winning, so (in a variant of “the Russians are running out of weapons”) if they can keep pressure on, Iran will soon fall into a heap. Second, that the continuation of the conflict will benefit key interest groups aligned with the Administration, such as fossil fuel players, defense contractors, and Silicon Valley... ..First, the US position is that Iran would not accept its terms, strongly implying that the US did not intend to negotiate. Vance depicts the main sticking points as Iran refusing to commit never to build a nuclear weapon. That is code for no enrichment, even for medical purposes, a position Iran has consistently rejected. Second, you may have noticed that Vance by implication saying Iran had to negotiate from the US position amounted to a disagreement over process, or what in Vietnam War negotiations was called the shape of the table. Iran had repeatedly maintained that it had preconditions for negotiation, such as the return of all of its frozen assets, an end to hostilities on all Middle East fronts, and acceptance of its sovereign control over the Strait of Hormuz. The Vance framing indicates that the US puts its fingers in its ears and said, “Nyah nyah nyah” to Iran’s procedural requirements. https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2026/04/iran-war-negotiations-fail-us-provokes-with-destroyer-entry-into-strait-perhaps-pointing-to-next-kinetic-moves.html

“If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em”...US Navy blockades Iran’s blockade; world cries,”NO!”: Trump Begins Blockade Of Hormuz Strait, Says Iran “Will Not Be Allowed To Profit From Extortion” https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/uae-oil-chief-warns-world-cant-allow-hormuz-closure-2-tankers-u-turn-and-us-emerges-last

Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-04-13 US-Iran Islamabad talks collapse after 21 hours; Trump announces Hormuz naval blockade starting today at 10 AM ET. The highest-level US-Iran direct contact since 1979 ended without agreement. Core impasse: Iran refused to commit to abandoning nuclear weapons capability; US demanded zero enrichment, full dismantlement, Hormuz reopening with no tolls. Trump immediately posted that the US Navy will blockade all ships entering or exiting Iranian ports. CENTCOM confirmed enforcement begins today.​.. ..UK and Australia refuse to join US Hormuz blockade. UK explicitly rejected Trump’s claim it would send warships, says it’s “urgently working with France” on a separate coalition for freedom of navigation. Australia says it’s not considering joining. The US appears isolated in its blockade plan​... ..Oil surges as peace collapses. Brent reported up 8%, WTI above $105/barrel at Sunday open per Kobeissi. European gas futures up 17%. S&P futures -1%, Nasdaq -1.3%. Korean 10-year bond futures dropped 72 ticks. Japan 10-year yield hit 2.49%, highest since 1997.​.. ..JustDario warns this is the worst oil supply shock in history, yet futures haven’t even approached the 2008 ATH

Oil analyst Rory Johnston calls the widely-circulated “offset” numbers entirely bunk: reality is ~13 MMbpd of Gulf production offline with no sustainable offset; Trump’s blockade would raise that above 15 MMbpd​...

​..Bab el-Mandeb closure risk rising: Glenn Diesen argues Yemen will likely close it if the US blocks Hormuz... ​..Erdogan threatens to “enter” Israel. Turkish president said “Just as we entered Karabakh, just as we entered Libya, we will do exactly the same to them”, the most explicit military threat by a NATO member against a US-aligned partner since Turkey’s 1974 Cyprus operation. Netanyahu responded by calling Erdogan the “Hitler of our time”... ​..Israeli army chief ordered forces to prepare for possible resumption of war on Iran per Al Jazeera​... ..Five escalations in 12 hours on April 12: talks collapsed, Trump blockaded, Erdogan threatened Israel, Iran’s embassies mocked Vance, Araghchi announced a European diplomatic pivot to Berlin/Paris/London bypassing the US

​ Spain’s PM Sanchez landed in Beijing for his 4th China visit the same weekend peace talks failed — while Trump threatens to cut all trade with Spain

​ Abu Dhabi Crown Prince arrived in Beijing for an official visit to deepen UAE-China ties...​..Iran’s Bitcoin toll system — the enforcement gap

Iran’s IRGC collects tolls at ~$1/barrel in Bitcoin per vessel — ~$2M per fully loaded VLCC per shanaka86, citing Financial Times quotes from Iran’s oil export union spokesperson​...

​ The GENIUS Act covers USDT/USDC but not Bitcoin. Naval blockade covers the strait but not a wallet address. The IRGC operates in the gap between both enforcement architectures

​ Chainalysis confirmed IRGC wallet activity exceeded $3B in 2025, ~50% of Iran’s total crypto ecosystem

​ Conversion chain: Bitcoin → USDT via OTC brokers in Dubai/Istanbul/Hong Kong → Kunlun Bank via CIPS → yuan → goods from Chinese suppliers. Seven jurisdictions, three blockchains, two fiat currencies, zero points where the US financial system can intervene​...​..Orban concedes historic defeat in Hungary. Peter Magyar’s Tisza party won with a two-thirds supermajority (~69%, 138 seats), ending Orban’s 16-year rule. Magyar pledges to restore full EU/NATO participation. Von der Leyen: “Hungary has chosen Europe”. India’s Modi, Germany’s Merz, Poland’s Tusk all congratulated Magyar. Record voter turnout exceeded all post-communist elections.​

Gold & Geopolitics, Daily digest: 2026-04-12 US-Iran talks collapse after 21-hour marathon in Islamabad. Vance left with a “final and best offer” that Iran shows no sign of accepting. Iran refused to commit to zero enrichment; US refused to budge on Hormuz control, nuclear disarmament, or a Lebanon ceasefire... ..Iran still controls Strait of Hormuz; US mine-clearing is more PR than progress. Iran cannot locate all the mines it deployed per NYT/Kobeissi. US sent two destroyers (DDG-121, DDG-112) into the strait, but Iran denies they crossed and claims they turned back after a 15-minute warning... ..China preparing MANPADs delivery to Iran per CNN citing three US intelligence sources...likely FN-6 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FN-6 ... ..Pakistan deploys 13,000 troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under a joint strategic defence agreement, with plans to scale to 50,000 per South Asia Index and First Squawk. Pakistan simultaneously repaying $3.5B to UAE... ..Ireland fuel crisis escalating. ~500 of 1,200 fuel stations running dry per UNN. Army deployed to tow tractors, riot police in Galway, pepper sprayused at oil refinery per Lord Bebo. Protests now in 5th day with farmers, truckers, and bikers united.France reportedly joining blockades... ..Central bank gold holdings surpassed valuation-adjusted USD reserves for the first time — gold at $3.87T vs USD at $3.73T per Kobeissi

USD now ~46% of global FX and gold reserves, lowest in 26 years, down 15 points since 2017...

..Gary Savage: 13-year base breakout, parabolic angle of ascent, $10,000 gold target... ..US consumer/economy: the vibes are terrible

U of Michigan Consumer Sentiment hit all-time low — worse than 1980 when inflation was 14.4%

43.5% of consumers expect unemployment to rise within a year, 2nd highest since pandemic

US debt: 18 cents of every dollar of revenue goes to interest, CBO projects 25 cents by 2035

Healthcare carrying US job growth— sector up 84% since 1996,manufacturing down 27%

Ellen Brown, All Wars Are Bankers’ Wars: Iran and the Bankers’ Endgame In February 2026, the United States and Israel launched surprise airstrikes on Iran. The officially proffered reasons — preventing Iran’s acquisition of a nuclear weapon and forestalling its aggression — have not held up under scrutiny... ..The thesis that “All Wars Are Bankers’ Wars” was popularized by Michael Rivero in a 2013 documentary by that name... Rivero then traces how private banking interests have financed and profited from conflicts on both sides for centuries — from the founding of the Bank of England in 1694 to fund William III’s wars to modern regime-change wars... ..Gen. Wesley Clark revealed that weeks after 9/11, he had been shown a classified Pentagon memo outlining plans to “take out seven countries in five years”: Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and finishing off with Iran. The first six have since been destabilized or regime-changed. Iran, considered the ultimate prize for Middle East dominance and oil control, remains the last one standing. Why those seven, and why was Iran the ultimate prize? Greg Palast’s 2013 article titled “Larry Summers and the Secret ‘End-Game’ Memo” supplied the missing financial logic. In 1999, the world was opened to unregulated derivatives trading, so that sovereign bonds, oil flows, shipping routes, and war-risk policies could all be collateralized, rehypothecated (pledged multiple times over), and gambled upon. The lynchpin was the 1997 WTO Financial Services Agreement (the Fifth Protocol to GATS), which became operational in 1999.

None of the seven targeted countries joined the WTO, and they were also not members of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). That left them outside the long regulatory arm of the central bankers’ central bank in Switzerland. Other countries that were later identified as “rogue states” were also not members of the BIS, including North Korea, Cuba, and Afghanistan.

As for Iran, it is not only the largest and strongest of the Islamic countries but operates the world’s only fully interest-free (riba-free) banking regime. This stands in direct contrast to the conventional Western model, which relies on interest as its primary revenue mechanism. “Money making money out of itself” underpins the global derivatives complex, which is built on rehypothecated, collateralized debt-at-interest. The last piece in the financial control grid was detailed in David Rogers Webb’s 2024 book The Great Taking. The Everything Bubble, including what some commentators estimate to be more than a quadrillion dollars in derivative bets, is just waiting for a pin. When it bursts, it will trigger large institutional bankruptcies; and under the legal machinery Webb documents, the derivative players will take all... ..Financial analyst Stephanie Pomboy warns that the $1.5-3 trillion private credit market is in lockdown, forcing fire sales of liquid assets; and the much larger $5 trillion BBB-rated corporate bond market is teetering. Downgrades will force mass selling, and pensions face a $4 trillion shortfall.

The Hormuz crisis supplies the perfect accelerant to this collateral crisis: higher oil prices create inflation, which raises bond yields (interest), collapsing the value of collateral and triggering margin calls across the derivatives game board. Margin calls then force private credit funds into fire sales.

This is one reason some commentators point to the City of London as the real architect of the Middle East chaos. The old war-insurance machine and the new derivatives machine operate together. One creates the chaos premium; the other harvests it through rehypothecation and legal seizure… ..The WTO Financial Services Agreement became the battering ram for opening global markets to this derivative play. Every member nation was forced to open its banking system or face sanctions. In 1999, the portion of Glass-Steagall separating investment banking from depository banking in the U.S. was repealed, leaving depositors’ money vulnerable to speculative risk.Derivatives then exploded. Sovereign bonds, oil contracts, shipping insurance policies, and war-risk premiums were all sliced into credit-default swaps, hedges, and other derivative products.

Derivatives trading has since become one of the most concentrated and profitable businesseson the planet, and it is almost entirely controlled by a handful of megabanks. According to data from the Bank for International Settlements and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the top five U.S. banks alone hold roughly 90% of all U.S. bank derivatives, with JPMorgan, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, and Morgan Stanley dominating the global over-the-counter market... ..In The Great Taking, David Rogers Webb lays bare the final piece in this financial control grid: virtually every security today is dematerialized (digitized) and pooled in central depositories. Quiet changes to the Uniform Commercial Code and equivalent E.U. rules have turned ordinary investors into mere “entitlement holders” holding only a legal claim against their brokerages.

As for bank depositors, they have for centuries been categorized as mere “creditors” of their banks. Once the money is deposited, legal title passes to the bank... ..In any insolvency, stocks, bonds, and deposits are legally collateral for the derivatives complex— collateral that has been rehypothecated multiple times over. And when the derivative collateral fails, the rehypothecated house of cards that has been built on it collapses. Margin calls cascade, super-priority is triggered, and the Great Taking begins... ..Iran’s system was designed to eliminate usury and align finance with real economic activity and risk-sharing rather than speculative debt. It has long been viewed as structurally incompatible with the interest-based, collateral-heavy architecture of City of London and Wall Street finance — an architecture that requires perpetual debt servicing and easily rehypothecated assets to feed the derivatives machine.

By rejecting interest at the national level, Iran has thus insulated itself and its financial partners from the control grid that has made the global “Great Taking” possible... ..President Trump’s $20 billion reinsurance facility announced on March 6 is now operational and has been doubled to $40 billion. Additional major U.S. insurers have joined, while Lloyd’s of London has engaged in related discussions. The facility remains centered on American carriers with U.S. government backing. Butanalysts doubt it will restart widespread commercial traffic without broader liability protection and safer conditions.

In short, the“insurance chaos” trigger has eased but has not vanished. Premiums remain elevated, uncertainty lingers, and the collateral and derivatives pressures Webb described are still in play... ..The 2007-08 Global Financial Crisis (GFC) is now widely regarded as having been triggered by the unchecked explosion of unregulated derivatives — especially credit default swaps and collateralized debt obligations — which turned subprime mortgages into a systemic time bomb. The damage was not confined to the United States: developing countries suffered heavily as well.

Today the risk of a crash is even greater than during the GFC. The global OTC derivatives market has officially ballooned to a notional value of $846 trillion, more than seven times the size of the entire world economy... ..The immediate need in the current context is to settle the conflict with Iran, and settle it fast, before another black-swan shock ignites the derivatives daisy chain and activates the final Great Taking on a global scale.https://scheerpost.com/2026/04/10/all-wars-are-bankers-wars-iran-and-the-bankers-endgame/

Alex Krainer’s view on the same relationship: Iran: war to the death The war is not about democracy, nuclear programs or women’s rights. It’s the final clash between Empire and the rest of humanity in which neither side can yield: it will be fought to one side’s death Targeting China’s Belt and Road infrastructure

Col. Wilkerson, who previously served as the Chief of Staff to the U.S. State Secretary Colin Powell, agreed and stated the following about one of the priority targets of the U.S. - Israeli bombing campaign (abridged):

[16-min. mark] “We’re bombing the hell out of that railroad that China had finished, all the way to the Persian Gulf, and was going to come up to the belly of the Caucasus… They’re bombing it. They’re bombing the bejeezus out of it. Every day they’re bombing that railroad. … That’s because they know where that railroad is going.

And that railroad … will take 60% of the commerce that China now generates, which is probably about 40% of the world’s commerce, off the seas, where America has domain, if you will- or thinks it still does - and put it on land. We don’t want that. We don’t want that at all...”

The railroad Wilkerson was referring to is the China-Iran Railway, also known as the China-Iran rail corridor or the Xi’an–Tehran rail link, part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative). The railroad was built by China as the key overland freight corridor (roughly 10,400 km / 6,500 miles total from Xi’an in China to the Aprin dry port near Tehran) funded and heavily supported by China... The rail line opened in June 2025 and was designed to transport Iranian oil, goods, and freight to China and beyond much faster than sea routes, cutting some 15 to 20 days off shipping times, while bypassing chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz and Malacca Strait. Earlier this month [April 2026], the U.S. and Israel conducted airstrikes on multiple segments and bridges along this railroad as part of a wider campaign, hitting 8 to 10 railway bridges and lines... ..To understand the importance of why the empire should be so anxious about the China-Iran railway, we have to examine Western empire’s long-term geopolitical imperatives. The war against Iran is only the last episode in more than two decades of permanent imperial wars in the region... The real strategic objective of the empire’s war against Iran are the same as the war against Russia in Ukraine, the looming conflict over Taiwan and multiple other conflicts smouldering across Asia and Africa: it is the imperative of preserving the empire’s hegemony over the Eurasian continent. This geopolitical strategy was the brainchild of the British Empire, which has been adopted by its American reincarnation... ..In 1904, following an extensive study of world history and geography,British scholar and statesman Sir Halford Mackinder published a seminal paper titled, “The Geographical Pivot of History,” in which he argued that the British Empire’s exclusive focus on sea power was misguided and that the destiny of the world would be shaped by a land power... Optimum conditions were only to be found in the inner regions of Eurasia which he named the Pivot Area: a large expanse roughly encompassing Russia, the Caucasus region, Kazakhstan, Iran, and Afghanistan... ..What made the Pivot Area strategic was that it could emerge as an independently viable economic power, capable of spawning a rival empire, especially with improvements in its internal communications and transport that were then being introduced with the Trans-Siberian railway. The nation that was seen as best positioned to emerge as that pivot land power was Russia... ..”The oversetting of the balance of power in favor of the pivot state, resulting in its expansion over the marginal lands of Euro-Asia, would permit of the use of vast continental resources for fleet-building, and the empire of the world would then be in sight. This might happen if Germany were to ally herself with Russia.”... ..Mackinder suggested surrounding the Pivot Area with a crescent of crisis flashpoints and inducing nations like Italy, Egypt, India and Korea to bait the pivot power into an unending series of exhausting, crippling quagmires. Over the ensuing decades, the geography of the designated flashpoints evolved with changing geopolitical opportunities (with creation of new nations like Israel, Syria, Jordan, Ukraine, Pakistan, Bangladesh…) and Mackinder’s language evolved accordingly... He renamed the Pivot Area as “the Heartland,” and spelled out its significance in more blunt and less oracular terms: “Who rules East Europe commands the Heartland; who rules the Heartland commands the World-island; who rules the World-island controls the world.“ By World-island, Mackinder was referring to the Eurasian landmass. Dominating this landmass remained the Empire’s undying obsession... ..By the end of World War I, when the empire had exhausted its British host, the parasitic cabal moved to infiltrate a new host: the United States. As they did so, they brought their designs for world domination along andmade their own policy objectives America’s objectives.

One of Mackinder’s disciples was Henry Kissinger. Together with his protégé Zbigniew Brzezinski, Kissinger founded the Trilateral Commission... ..Kissinger and Brzezinski were instrumental in grafting British geopolitics onto the American foreign policy. In his 1997 book, “The Grand Chessboard” Brzezinski wrote that, “For America, the chief geopolitical prize is Eurasia…” In the same text, he demystifies the reasons behind the empire’s Eurasian obsession:

“Eurasia is the globe’s largest continent and is geopolitically axial. A power that dominates Eurasia would control two of the world’s three most advanced and economically productive regions. … About 75% of the world’s people live in Eurasia and most of the world’s physical wealth is there as well.” ... ..The ultimate incentive behind imperial wars is, and always has been, the quest for collateral (resource wealth and slave labor)... ..The cold reality of the whole Zionist project is far more sinister: the creation of Israel in 1948 has been little more than British Empire’s geopolitical gambit. Long before the holocaust took place in Nazi Germany, Sir Arthur Balfour issued his famous memo to Lord Walter Rothschild, which is for some reason accepted as a valid legal basis for the creation of a whole new country. The real agenda was spelled out by Mackinder:

“If the world-island be inevitably the principal seat of humanity on this globe, and if Arabia, as the passage-land from Europe to the Indies and from the northern to the southern heartland, be central to the world-island, then the hill-citadel of Jerusalem has a strategical position with reference to world realities not different … from its ideal position in the perspective of the middle ages, or its strategical position between ancient Babylon and Egypt.”

These musings were corroborated by the alumni of Alfred Milner’s Round Table in a November 1915 article published by the Manchester Guardian. They explained that “the whole future of the British Empire as a Sea Empire” depended upon Palestine becoming a buffer state inhabited “by an intensely patriotic race.” Note, this was before World War II and even before the very important Balfour memo. With regards to that piece of paper, Mackinder stated the following:

“The Jewish national seat in Palestine will be one of the most important outcomes of the war. That is a subject on which we can now afford to speak the truth [note, it is exceedingly rare that British imperial cabal ever felt they could afford to speak the truth]… A national home at the physical and historical center of the world, should make the Jew ‘range’ himself…” ... Sadly, very few among Israel’s “intensely patriotic race,” appreciate the depraved cynicism with which they have been lured into that role. I believe this reality is well understood today, imposing a stark choice on all independent-minded nations: either they’ll unite in their resistance, or they’ll be picked off one by one by the imperial forces and their proxies. Iran therefore can’t afford to yield, and neither can Russia or China. For the empire, access to new collateral is existential and it will never cease to pursue it at any cost. Until, that is, its own complete destruction.

Frances Leader, WHO OWNS THE CENTRAL BANKS? And what are their principle objectives?

Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes kill seven

Gaza’s civil defence agency reported on Saturday that Israeli airstrikes in the Palestinian territory had killed seven people overnight, with the military saying it had struck an “armed terrorist cell”. https://www.spacewar.com/afp/260411095322.727v9vgp.html

I think the danger is revealing the end of Bibi’s life last month: Shin Bet chief reportedly tells court PM can’t testify at trial over danger to life Zini said to claim Iranian agents may take advantage of Netanyahu’s testimony to harm him; watchdog notes previous Shin Bet head refused PM’s request to make such a submission https://www.timesofisrael.com/shin-bet-chief-reportedly-tells-court-pm-cant-testify-at-trial-over-danger-to-life/

Report: Sexual violence in Israel’s prisons is an “organized state policy” https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/04/11/361128/

Health ministry: Over 21,000 Gaza patients await treatment abroad as Israel blocks travel https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/04/11/361112/

Israeli colonists attack farmers in al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah https://english.wafa.ps/Pages/Details/169249?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp

Child and young man injured in attack by colonists in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron https://english-wafa-ps.translate.goog/Pages/Details/169293?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp

Settlers set fire to home, IOF kidnaps Palestinians in W. Bank https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/04/11/361089/

EU: Israeli decision to establish over 30 settlements in West Bank illegal, undermines peace prospects https://english.wafa.ps/Pages/Details/169267?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp

New Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills infant girl during father’s funeral https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/04/12/766714/New-Israeli-strike-on-south-Lebanon-kills-infant-girl-during-father-s-funeral

Russia & Ukraine Exchange 350 POWs As Orthodox Easter Truce Holds https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-ukraine-exchange-350-pows-orthodox-easter-truce-holds

Orban will lead parliamentary opposition. Trump/Vance endorsements failed: Orbán Concedes: 16-Year Fidesz Rule Collapses In Historic Hungarian Landslide https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/orban-concedes-16-year-fidesz-rule-collapses-historic-hungarian-landslide

Is this about the government shielding of Pakistani rape gangs? London Mayor Sadiq Khan Calls For A Government Social Media ‘Disinformation’ Unit https://www.zerohedge.com/political/london-mayor-sadiq-khan-calls-government-social-media-disinformation-unit

Gen Z Americans Grow More Skeptical And Angry About AI, Survey Finds https://www.zerohedge.com/ai/gen-z-americans-grow-more-skeptical-and-angry-about-ai-survey-finds

Present company excluded, of course ;-} Sycophantic AI decreases prosocial intentions and promotes dependence The sycophantic (flattering, people-pleasing, affirming) behavior of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots, which has been designed to increase user engagement, poses risks as people increasingly seek advice about interpersonal dilemmas... Cheng et al. measured the prevalence of social sycophancy across 11 leading large language models (see the Perspective by Perry). The model’s responses were nearly 50% more sycophantic than humans’, even when users engaged in unethical, illegal, or harmful behaviors. Users preferred and trusted sycophantic AI responses, incentivizing AI developers to preserve sycophancy despite the risks. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.aec8352

“Muthaf***in’ Robot Dog In The Muthaf***in’ Hood”​ - Atlanta residents react to the new robot dogs patrolling their apartment parking lot They speak to the dog and there seems to be a live operator talking back​. The person speaking very clearly is likely in India based on the accent​ https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/muthafin-robot-dog-muthafin-hood

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Jessica Rose Ph.D. is locked out of X. Substack throws subscribers off my list for the past 2 years: I am locked out of my X account - I am sure it’s simply “a coincidence”

Not hurting me... Even Big Food Can’t Ignore the Science: Ultraprocessed Foods Are Killing Us

A growing body of research shows that people who eat more ultraprocessed foods face higher risks of illness and early death. With findings now consistent across large studies, Big Food faces increasing pressure to respond. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/big-food-cant-ignore-science-ultraprocessed-foods-killing-us/

Paul Marik MD on complimentary treatment approach to inexpensively targeting cancer cells without harming healthy tissues: The Metabolic Trap

‘It Was Not Fine’: CHD’s Brian Hooker Describes What Happened to His Son After a Nurse Said It Was ‘Fine’ to Give the Toddler Multiple Vaccines

Brian Hooker, Ph.D., chief scientific officer at Children’s Health Defense, said he was “happy and proud” to follow the childhood vaccine schedule. When his son, now an adult, was 15 months old, he followed the pediatrician’s advice to administer multiple vaccines during a well-baby visit, even though the toddler had an ear infection. That advice led to a severe reaction, regression and finally, an autism diagnosis. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/brian-hooker-son-autism-diagnosis-multiple-vaccines-experience-miracles-podcast/

More Parents Seek Out ‘Vaccine-Friendly’ Pediatricians Who Will ‘Simply Answer Their Questions’

Dr. Osvaldo Villarreal, a Texas primary care doctor who has been treating children for over 14 years, said his practice grew after the COVID-19 pandemic. “It woke up a lot of parents, and they will not just simply comply.” Villarreal warned that pediatricians who refuse to treat children whose parents won’t vaccinate are “going to make themselves extinct.” https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/more-parents-seek-vaccine-friendly-pediatricians-simply-answer-questions/

Watch: Censorship Delayed Publication of Peer-Reviewed Study Linking COVID Vaccines to Blood Cancer, Authors Allege

The authors of a peer-reviewed study mapping possible links between mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and blood-related cancers said they faced an uphill battle to publish their findings. John Campbell, Ph.D., said the struggle to publish the research reveals the “great difficulty in getting things published if they don’t fit the mainstream narrative.” https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccines-blood-cancer-peer-reviewed-study-censorship-delayed-publication/

‘Textbook Conflict of Interest’: Did Blackstone Pressure FDA to Reverse Course on Moderna mRNA Flu Vaccine?

In 2024, Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative assets manager, launched a $750 million investment in Moderna to support the development of its mRNA flu vaccine. In February, the FDA rejected a review of the vaccine’s Phase 3 clinical trial. By early March, the head of the agency’s vaccine division was gone from the FDA, and the review was back on. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/blackstone-pressure-fda-reverse-course-moderna-mrna-flu-vaccine/

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Attenuated Voice (still standing in the spring garden)

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