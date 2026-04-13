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Denise's avatar
Denise
10h

The problem is billionaires pushing the limited resources agenda. Always making people feel like there's not enough. Food, water, energy resources are plenty. The lack of is manmade by design. Population control by eugenicists who run everything.

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1 reply by John Day MD
Clueless Honky's avatar
Clueless Honky
6h

Frances Leader, in “Who Owns the Central Banks” states the following:

“Even in cases with private shareholders, government control remains dominant”

Hmm. Maybe. But maybe not.

Section 7 of the Federal Reserve Act of 1913 states that:

“the stockholders shall be entitled to receive an annual dividend of six per centum on the paid-in capital stock, which dividend shall be cumulative.”

Let’s say, just as a thought experiment, that the founding private member banks of the Federal Reserve (stockholders) invested a total of 54 Million Dollars at its inception.

Well then, including the “annual dividend of six per centum…, which dividend shall be cumulative”, according to my calculations, the stockholders total value would today equal 39.1 Trillion Dollars.

Which happens to be the present National Debt of the US Federal Government.

(I just took the present National Debt and ran the calculation backwards to see what the original value would have been in 1913, with 6% interest.)

And if you’re wondering if there’s any way anyone would have had that kind of money to invest in 1913, well consider this quote from Daniel Yergin’s book, The Prize, page 83:

“Between 1893 and 1901, Standard Oil paid out more than $250 Million in dividends, of which by far the greater part went to half a dozen men – and fully one-quarter of the total to [John D.] Rockefeller”

Another helpful tidbit to keep in mind, also from The Prize, page 79:

Standard Oil’s “sales of gasoline, reflecting the new age, more than tripled between 1900 and 1911 and, indeed, by 1911, for the first time exceeded those of kerosene.”

So one man, John D. Rockefeller, had received over $60 Million in dividends between 1893 and 1901. And his Standard Oil, in the intervening 12 years until the Federal Reserve Act passed, tripled its sales of gasoline to finally equal its sales of kerosene, which had accounted for practically all of its pre-1901 sales, and therefore dividends.

I’m not saying that John D. Rockefeller was the sole initial stockholder in the Federal Reserve. Or that he, as an individual, was even a stockholder at all. Only banks could become private stockholders.

I’m just proving that there was most definitely $54 Million floating around in private hands in 1913 looking for a solid return on investment.

And that, if that money had been invested such, we Americans would be in the debt we are in today.

Maybe someone who understands all of this Central Bank stuff better than I can disabuse me of these silly notions. But maybe not.

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