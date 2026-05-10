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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
3h

Excellent

Also data centers exploding across the US, China has none.

China selling small solar units and generators to the West.

China wins.

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Gas Axe's avatar
Gas Axe
2m

I recieved a text last night about some pipelines that are supposed to be built from the Alberta tar sands.

Worded as it's not happening anytime soon.

Reason. The can't staff the projects with engineering department or skilled tradesmen.

Most experienced engineers and tradesmen retired or refuse to take these jobs. I am one of them that refuses to go back into the field.

So, the barrels are not going to flow anytime soon from one of the largest reserves on the plantet.

Venezuela is another tough one.

I speak fluent Spanish and wouldnt take a job there. Very unstable. No infrastructure to do a project there and climate is very extreme. It would be impossible to keep any kind of schedule. Lose a radiator cap off a caterpillar motor and the machine is down for possible 1 month.

I personally expect come October a loaf of bread might be a luxury food item.

No grains no bread. Hell a beer might be a luxury later this year. They need grain to brew.

Del Monte a huge food production corporation just closed shop after 140 years. They know what is coming.

This situation is extremely serious.

I also lived the 70s and all the feast and famines.

I'm blue collar instustrial projects type. Not an economic whiz.

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