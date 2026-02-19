Dr. John's Blog

pyrrhus's avatar
pyrrhus
6h

War with Iran is madness....which means it probably has at least a 30% chance of happening...China will not allow regime change in Iran, where it obtains 80% of its crude oil, and neither China nor Russia will allow an enemy State on its borders....

No1
9h

Love the watering setup! How much does it use a year? Do you have an idea?

I'm thinking of putting wicking boxes myself in order to tamp down on the watering bill. I got a few tips from @thumbnailgreen about them. Mightly helpful!

Now on to the darker path: I've no idea what might happen, but amassing those kind of forces (see latest article for a deep-dive), that reduces the chance for negotiations and increase the chance for more silver consumption. Erhm, I mean bomb making. Sorry, force of habit 😉.

As I wrote in another comment to someone else: Iran doesn't need to produce a nuke. They already have a ton of enriched uranium. Just load it in a warhead, and throw it on USrael. It's called a dirty bomb. Cleanup takes a WHOLE lot of time. Much faster to prepare (a few hours maybe), and less technology intensive. Less destructive too, but who cares. Spread it out over 100 missiles and dump it on Israel. No1 is going to live there anymore due to the poisoning... Sorry John. That went dark too fast 🙄

Possible silver lining: Congress might stop Trump, and then Trump can act all like "You see, I wanted to attack, but I couldn't, those damned congress-(wo)men!!"

