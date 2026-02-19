Forewarned,

A little after 5 AM this morning, on my meditation retreat, I was practicing compassion-meditation for a friend, when my awareness was interrupted bya big dark blog of negative force in the world.

I looked into the news. The dominant rumor is that USrael will attack Iran Saturday, give or take a little. The aircraft carrier task force Bush is steaming over to meet the Lincoln and Ford task forces in the region. US bases have been stocked up with air defense missiles. US military have been given prepare-to-deploy orders.

All analysis is that if there is a strike on Iran that it will be completely serious, intended to change the regime by force, which will be an extended destructive process.

Iran, backed by Russia and China to an uncertain degree, but certainly with targeting help, will strike back against USrael with drones, missiles and hypersonic missiles. A big first wave counter-attack is expected, but what will be targeted first?

The initial counter-attack targeting will bear certain messages. If US carriers are only attacked with drones and slow missiles, the message will be a warning.

What Israeli assets are targeted will be the most interesting message, I think. Israeli Dolphin Class submarines now number 6, and are rumored to carry nuclear armed cruise missiles. They are bound to be closely watched by Iran, Russia and China. Can they be effectively targeted? What if they are deep underwater. How deep does the shockwave from a hypersonic kinetic warhead go before it becomes ineffective? Would direct targeting of a deep submarine be enough of a “message”? Nobody needs to talk about this kind of instant-messaging, not Russia, China, Iran, Israel or the US...

Operationally Aware​ (pictured Monday with a tray of tomato plants)

