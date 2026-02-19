Armageddon Weekend
Forewarned,
A little after 5 AM this morning, on my meditation retreat, I was practicing compassion-meditation for a friend, when my awareness was interrupted bya big dark blog of negative force in the world.
I looked into the news. The dominant rumor is that USrael will attack Iran Saturday, give or take a little. The aircraft carrier task force Bush is steaming over to meet the Lincoln and Ford task forces in the region. US bases have been stocked up with air defense missiles. US military have been given prepare-to-deploy orders.
All analysis is that if there is a strike on Iran that it will be completely serious, intended to change the regime by force, which will be an extended destructive process.
Iran, backed by Russia and China to an uncertain degree, but certainly with targeting help, will strike back against USrael with drones, missiles and hypersonic missiles. A big first wave counter-attack is expected, but what will be targeted first?
The initial counter-attack targeting will bear certain messages. If US carriers are only attacked with drones and slow missiles, the message will be a warning.
What Israeli assets are targeted will be the most interesting message, I think. Israeli Dolphin Class submarines now number 6, and are rumored to carry nuclear armed cruise missiles. They are bound to be closely watched by Iran, Russia and China. Can they be effectively targeted? What if they are deep underwater. How deep does the shockwave from a hypersonic kinetic warhead go before it becomes ineffective? Would direct targeting of a deep submarine be enough of a “message”? Nobody needs to talk about this kind of instant-messaging, not Russia, China, Iran, Israel or the US...
War with Iran is madness....which means it probably has at least a 30% chance of happening...China will not allow regime change in Iran, where it obtains 80% of its crude oil, and neither China nor Russia will allow an enemy State on its borders....
Love the watering setup! How much does it use a year? Do you have an idea?
I'm thinking of putting wicking boxes myself in order to tamp down on the watering bill. I got a few tips from @thumbnailgreen about them. Mightly helpful!
Now on to the darker path: I've no idea what might happen, but amassing those kind of forces (see latest article for a deep-dive), that reduces the chance for negotiations and increase the chance for more silver consumption. Erhm, I mean bomb making. Sorry, force of habit 😉.
As I wrote in another comment to someone else: Iran doesn't need to produce a nuke. They already have a ton of enriched uranium. Just load it in a warhead, and throw it on USrael. It's called a dirty bomb. Cleanup takes a WHOLE lot of time. Much faster to prepare (a few hours maybe), and less technology intensive. Less destructive too, but who cares. Spread it out over 100 missiles and dump it on Israel. No1 is going to live there anymore due to the poisoning... Sorry John. That went dark too fast 🙄
Possible silver lining: Congress might stop Trump, and then Trump can act all like "You see, I wanted to attack, but I couldn't, those damned congress-(wo)men!!"