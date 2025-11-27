Dr. John's Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
Nov 27

AS a society we must get back to the basics of an Agriculture Society.

That don't mean back to ox carts but to the simple understanding that any and every society rises and falls with the quality of food we produce.

As such we must include agricultural education in the curriculum of education.

The circle of life to understand.

Society today is misguided by the indoctrination of lies... such as AI.

People look at instant gratification instead of learning patience... the essence of life.

Thanksgiving should not be a festival of consumption.

Thanksgiving should be a festival of giving back... and we all should be grateful to the farmers who make our life possible.

Thanksgiving in German means "Erntedankfest" which literally translates into "Thank you for the Harvest".

This isn't a religious festival... it comes from the tradition to hold a fest when all the Harvest came in.

People... especially in the USA forgot that.

Time to remember.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/generalstrike-why-we-all-must-support

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by John Day MD and others
Nakayama's avatar
Nakayama
Dec 1

Farming is a lifestyle and a profession closest to "physics". By that I mean human imagination has some but fairly limited use. We need to irrigate every day or the plants die. The plants that do not require irrigation still need rain once in a while. And they tend to produce much less. Most of the agricultural products are full of water. Growth hormone provides limited help to plants, although more significant to animals. Weeding is a chore one has to do every day. Even if I take out the entire root system, new seeds of wild weeds keep coming. There are male and female cows, but no such thing as non-binary cows. One can watch the grass grow, but it will not grow any faster. One cannot borrow time to get double production this quarter, then goof off next quarter. Everything has its own pace. When we cooperate with this environment well, we get good harvests. Otherwise, there is not enough food on the table, and one has to choose which child to sell or simply give up. The rules are simple yet brutal, very brutal, when the weather does not cooperate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by John Day MD and others
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 John Day · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture