Fortunate Humans,

Atypically, because I rarely watch much video, I will open with this well-prepared global strategic military/financial/economic analysis from Yanis Varoufakis, which might be somewhat processed for clarity and brevity. It does not waste time at all.

Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves in the world, but they are very expensive to extract, demanding a lot of infrastructure, which has languished badly under US embargo, so exports are 1/4 of what they were 12 years ago.

Venezuela just got declared a “terrorist” regime by the US, which will heavily sanction any country buying Venezuelan oil, which is mostly China and India, whose industries need the cheap, discounted oil. Criminal proceedings for “trading-with-terrorists” could also ensue, further raising costs, including for Europeans.

Venezuela has already lost 25% of her population in these past dozen years, and can be economically collapsed. More refugees are leaving, some coming to the US. This really stresses Columbia, Panama and other neighbors. It guts Venezuela of productive workers. It has forced Venezuela to use $US as currency.

Russia has strategic interests in Venezuela, political and economic. Venezuela helps keep the US from complete hegemony, as do Russia and Iran, by supplying oil outside the hegemonic $US trade system. Currently, that system is applying “maximum pressure” against this subversion, in what looks like a frozen conflict.

The US has a huge naval strike force completing the embargo right now, and Russia has supplied weapons to Venezuela which can inflict great expense upon these forces, by sinking the Gerald Ford aircraft carrier, for instance. Missiles that are specialized for this mount to Russian Sukhoi attack aircraft. Venezuela has air-defense systems which would bring down US aircraft. Russia has removed obstacles to supplying Kalibr and Oreshnik missiles to Venezuela. Some may already have been supplied, along with Russian forces, and a Russian general in command. Russian naval vessels are visiting.

The effect of this is to make the risk of massive losses too high for the US to proceed to full assault on Venezuela, for fear of global humiliation, such as losing the world’s largest aircraft carrier to Venezuela and Russian missiles. Meanwhile, the US has those vessels tied down in the Caribbean, not the South China Sea nor the Mideast, and the ongoing cost of that is substantial, an increase in US deficit spending.

The rest of the world is much less interested in buying US Treasury debt, seeing the trajectory of the debt itself, and the likelihood of the $US not maintaining global reserve currency status, even in the next 5 years. This creates a stand-off between the hegemon in decline and BRICS+, seeking to advance carefully.

This is going to last a while. It is intimately tied to global financial and trade architecture, which is now a theater of military conflict, also. The US is involved in Venezuela, Palestine/Israel/Mideast, Ukraine (still) and regarding Taiwan, China, Southeast Asia and Pacific trade routes, a paralytic overextension of forces.

Russia’s Missiles Target U.S. Navy — Venezuela’s Deadly Warning to Washington | Yanis Varoufakis

​

Venezuela Just Called Russia for Help—and Putin Answered​ - Several hundred Russian soldiers are said to be deployed in Venezuela, along with at least one general.​ https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/venezuela-just-called-russia-for-help-putin-answered-bw-112225

Rand Paul Warns Trump War in Venezuela Will ‘Fracture’ Movement - “I think a lot of people, including myself, were attracted to the president because of his reticence to get us involved in foreign war.” https://libertarianinstitute.org/news/rand-paul-warns-trump-war-in-venezuela-will-fracture-movement/

​

Not oversupply of oil, but military-financial-economic destruction of demand for oil: JP Morgan Says Oil Prices Could Plunge Into $30s by 2027 https://oilprice.com/Energy/Oil-Prices/JP-Morgan-Says-Oil-Prices-Could-Plunge-Into-30s-by-2027.html

Ukraine “will agree to everything except” limiting its army size, territorial concessions to Russia, and permanently renouncing NATO membership. The Stumbling Block, Russian Forces Push Towards Zaporizhzhia - Pokrovsk Battle Rages On, MS 2025.11.26

Andrew Korybko, Were The Brits Behind Bloomberg’s Russian-US Leaks? Ushakov declined to comment on his talks with Witkoff but said that “Somebody tapped, somebody leaked, but not us” whereas Dmitriev flat-out described his purported call with Ushakov as “fake”. For his part, Trump defended Witkoff’s alleged “coaching” of Ushakov on how Putin should deal with him by reminding everyone “That’s what a dealmaker does. You got to say, ‘Look, they want this – you got to convince them with this.’ That’s a very standard form of negotiations.”

As regards the possibility that the draft framework was Russian-influenced, the notion of which has been pushed by the legacy media to discredit the proposed mutual compromises therein, that was already debunked. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also serves as National Security Advisor, said that “The peace proposal was authored by the U.S. It is offered as a strong framework for ongoing negotiations It is based on input from the Russian side. But it is also based on previous and ongoing input from Ukraine.”

Therefore, neither transcript is scandalous even if their contents were accurately reported, yet the question arises of who might have tapped and leaked these calls. Intriguingly, earlier the same day that Bloomberg later published their report, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service warned that the UK “aims to undermine Trump’s efforts to resolve the conflict by discrediting him.” Readers will recall the UK’s role in Russiagate, which they conspired with the CIA, FBI, and the Clinton camp to cook up to against him... ..Accordingly, Bloomberg’ Russian-US leaks can be considered a British intelligence operation for derailing the peace process and perpetuating the conflict from which the UK profits, not to mention meddling in the midterms by giving a fake news-driven boost to the Democrats. Trump revealed that Witkoff will meet with Putin on Monday and might even be joined by his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who helped negotiate the Gaza deal, so more British provocations are expected out of desperation to ruin their talks.

​

Simplicius, ‘Settlement’ Carnival Reaches Fever Pitch as Antsy Euros Jockey for Relevancy The ‘peace settlement’ shenanigans continue their descent into kabuki farce. The back and forth tug between “28 point” plans and “19 point” plans and everything in between is nearing the slapstick absurdity of a Monty Python skit.

​ Russia—yesterday through Lavrov and Peskov—continues to maintain that no real plan has been presented to the Russian side yet, and that all military objectives of the SMO must be achieved. So what is the point, exactly, of this loony back-and-forth, which is crescendoing to hysterical levels?

​ Each side has its own axe to grind: for the Europeans it’s not only to save Ukraine and the cabal’s war against Russia, but to save their own hides, political careers, etc. The entire EU is now riding on Ukraine as the sole predominant issue—if a catastrophic failure here takes place, a firestorm could sweep away virtually every hated sock-puppet like Macron, Merz, Starmer, et al.

​ In short, it’s a mad dash to salvage the disintegrating nearly 100-year-old Ukrainian-Western project. For Ukrainian political elites, the purpose now is to stuff their pockets before the collapse while ensuring protection for themselves in the ensuing storm.​.. ..Putin’s much more direct statement was that Russia is already achieving all of its military goals, implying peace talks are not a necessity, though Russia remains open to them under the strict condition that detailed discussions on all major demands be carried out:​ “Russian goals are already BEING ACHIEVED on the battlefield but we are ready for peace talks.​ Resolving the conflict peacefully requires detailed discussions.”​... ..Macron: “We must put French and British troops in Kiev and Odessa…”

​ In short, the Euro-cabal is desperate to force Russia into an unfavorable ceasefire to immediately inject NATO troops and “freeze” the conflict for however long it takes to re-arm and re-generate the AFU for round two of this existential clash of civilizations.​

​

Notably anti-war: Le Pen’s Revenge? Bardella Projected To Win 2027 French Election Runoff In All Scenarios Even if Le Pen is banned from running for president in 2027, her protégé, Bardella, is ahead of all competitors in a new poll.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/le-pens-revenge-bardella-projected-win-2027-french-election-runoff-all-scenarios

​

D​aniel McAdams, Ron Paul Institute, Did Rubio ‘Neo-Con’ Trump’s Ukraine Peace Plan? President Trump’s demand that Ukraine’s acting president, Zelensky, accept the terms by Thanksgiving or face a cut-off in US military and intelligence assistance put the Europeans and US hawks in panic mode. It appeared Trump was finally tired of playing Hamlet after the framework he presented in Alaska in August was agreed upon by Russia and then abandoned by Trump himself after receiving an earful from said Europeans and US neocons.

​ This time, by golly, Trump was finally going to step up and end a conflict nearly a year after he promised to end it 24 hours.

And then Rubio walked in.​.. ..Politico lets us in on what happened next, in a piece titled, “Rubio changes the tack of Trump’s Ukraine negotiations after week of chaos.”

​ “Before Rubio showed up in Switzerland, it largely felt like Vice President JD Vance, via his close friend Driscoll, was leading the process. By the end of the weekend, Rubio had taken the reins because the conversations became more flexible, the official said.​”

​ “Flexibility” means that we are back to square one, with a reversion to the Kellogg/Euro view that the side winning a war should unilaterally freeze military operations in favor of the losing side.

​ Politico continued:

​ “Rubio’s participation in the talks produced much more American flexibility, the four people familiar with the discussions said. Rubio told reporters on Sunday night that the aim is simply to finalize discussions ‘as soon as possible,’ rather than by Thanksgiving.​” That loss of momentum and destruction of the sense of urgency means we have returned to the endless bickering of the eternally deluded voices who even in the face of rapid recent Russian advances believe that Ukraine is winning – or could win with a few hundred billion more dollars – the war against Russia.​.. ..Marco Rubio is a pretty bad Kissinger, and Kissinger was bad enough. At some point – and that point may have now passed – the Russians are going to rightly conclude that they have no negotiating partner in a US still dominated by people like the former Senator from Florida whose first love is regime change in Venezuela and Cuba.

​ Whatever the case, Trump should be pretty miffed that Marco threw a spanner in what would have been a world record, unprecedented, universally-praised, like-nothing-the-world-has-ever-seen, solving of NINE wars in just his first year in office!​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/did-rubio-neo-con-trumps-ukraine-peace-plan

Japan Just Pulled the Pin as Global Debt Bomb is About to Explode Japan holds $1.2 trillion in U.S. Treasuries... With a 250% debt-to-GDP ratio, Japan has long defied gravity by keeping yields near zero. That era just ended. Yields on 20- and 30-year Japanese bonds are breaking records. Inflation is rising. The yen is falling. And Tokyo is about to flood the market with more debt.

The result? A no-win scenario for the Bank of Japan: print more yen and crash the currency, or step back and let rates spiral. Either choice risks triggering a global debt shock.

Japan’s capital is already moving home. U.S. debt markets could lose their largest foreign buyer just as Washington is paying over $1 trillion annually in interest.

Worse, the yen carry trade... a multi-trillion-dollar global liquidity engine is breaking down. One false move, and the unwind could hammer treasuries, stocks, even real estate. https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2025-11-25/japan-just-pulled-pin-global-debt-bomb-about-explode

​

Japan to Deploy Medium-Range Missiles on Yonaguni Island, Just 110 km From Taiwan Japan has confirmed plans to deploy medium-range surface-to-air missiles on Yonaguni Island, a tiny outpost just about 110 km from Taiwan, in a move aimed at strengthening air defence and deterring an increasingly assertive China. The deployment is part of a wider missile and force build-up along Japan’s southwestern island chain facing the East China Sea and Taiwan Strait.​.. ​..Deployed on Yonaguni, such a system would form a dense air-defence umbrella over key sea lanes between Taiwan and the Ryukyu islands, complicating any hostile attempt to use aircraft or cruise missiles in a Taiwan contingency.​.. ..Together, these steps are designed to create an anti-access / area-denial (A2/AD) barrier stretching from Kyushu down toward Taiwan, constraining Chinese air and naval manoeuvre in any crisis...

​..After Japanese leaders suggested that an attack on Taiwan could threaten Japan’s own survival and justify intervention, the Chinese Consul General in Osaka posted a now-deleted threat on social media about “cutting off the head that sticks its nose into everything”...

..Taiwan, by contrast, has generally welcomed Japan’s tougher posture, seeing the Ryukyu missile belt – including Yonaguni – as a crucial backstop against a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) attempt to encircle or blockade the island... ..On Yonaguni, reactions are mixed.The island has traditionally relied on tourism, fishing and small-scale agriculture, and many residents worry that intensifiedmilitarization could turn their home into a frontline battlefield in a great-power conflict.Reports describe how radar stations, military housing and expanded port facilities have transformed parts of the island’s landscape, even assome locals welcome the economic benefits of base construction and troop presence.​ https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/Japan-to-Deploy-Medium-Range-Missiles-on-Yonaguni-Island-Just-110-km-From-Taiwan/

Taiwan Boosts Defense Budget To $40BN As President Lai Lashes Out At Beijing​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/taiwan-boosts-defense-budget-40bn-president-lai-lashes-out-against-beijing

​

Werner von Braun said the last play to goose military spending before WW-3 would be the Alien-Threat: “Like Fish In A Barrel” - The US military and other nations around the world allegedly used nuclear weapons to shoot down UFOs and harvest their technology from the crashed remains. The shocking claims were made by filmmaker and director Dan Farah, who spent four years secretly interviewing high-level members of the US government and military regarding the existence of extraterrestrials.

​ While speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Friday, Farah said he had learned from unnamed sources responsible for the retrieval of these UFOs that nuclear testing carried out in the 1950s was often done to secretly disable alien craft.

​ ‘One of the realizations early on was that atomic weapon testing, nuclear weapon testing, has a ripple effect that can down these things,’ Farah explained.

​ He added that the US military started setting off high altitude nuclear tests to essentially ‘shoot fish in a barrel,’ a practice that the Russians quickly followed to disable UFOs for their own experiments... ..Farah said the nuclear explosions were deliberately carried out by elements of the US military intelligence community and their peers in foreign military intelligence communities, including the Soviet Union, to capture advanced technology.

​ However, the film’s director and those who were interviewed for the documentary did not provide any physical evidence of extraterrestrial life or a government cover-up to back up their testimonies.

​ The US Department of Energy (DOE) said in an official report that America carried out 1,054 nuclear bomb tests between 1945 and 1992. Those included several high-altitude detonations, meaning they exploded over 31 miles above Earth.​ The potentially catastrophic atomic detonations ... came after the US military spotted these strange craft appearing over nuclear weapons sites and bomber bases.

​ ‘Our defense capabilities and our nuclear progress essentially are being monitored,’ Farah told Rogan during the podcast.

​ In addition to high-altitude atomic tests, the US and other nations detonated hundreds of nuclear weapons underwater during the Cold War, and Farah said this was directly linked to even more sightings of UFOs entering and exiting Earth’s oceans.

​ According to the 2015 report from DOE, at least five of these atomic tests took place in the Pacific Ocean between 1946 and 1962.

‘It’s like throwing dynamite into the river. Fishing with dynamite. Oh my God, that’s so crazy,’ Rogan declared. Both Farah and Rogan referenced recent claims made by Tennessee congressman Tim Burchett, who said US Navy personnel were aware of ‘five or six’ underwater UFO bases right off the US coast.

​ Burchett, a member of the House Oversight Committee overseeing UFO reports, has not produced any verifiable physical evidence, such as artifacts or clear footage of these underwater craft, to confirm the existence of alien bases.

​ Farah said that several US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and former Director of National Intelligence (DNI) James Clapper, revealed the world was now locked in a Cold War to reengineer the alien technology recovered from these ships. During his interviews, government officials admitted this new, secret Cold War would be far more consequential than the original nuclear arms race.

​ Members of Congress and the White House revealed in the documentary that the US, Russia, and China were all racing to be the first to fully weaponize non-human tech... ..According to Farah, Rubio was especially worried that China would beat the US in the race to unlock the secrets of alien technology recovered from all around the world.

‘He literally says in the film, is If we don’t get our act together and take this more seriously as a country, we’re going to wake up one day, we’re going to find out the hard way that China got there,’ Farah recounted from his interview with Rubio.

​ ‘We won’t know when or how, but to quote him, ​”we will be screwed​”... His chin buckled when he said it. He was dead serious, and he was super concerned and you could feel it.’

​ Farah revealed that he had spoken to members of the Trump Administration, and the president has already ordered to current DNI Tulsi Gabbard to investigate the claims presented in the new documentary and find out what’s being kept secret from him and former presidents.​ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-15322091/US-military-nuclear-bombs-shoot-UFOs.html

​

The boy looks mentally ill to me: “Allahu Akbar”: D.C. National Guard Shooter Identified As Afghan National Who Entered U.S. During Biden Years The suspect in the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., is 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal. Law-enforcement officials told Galvez that Lakanwal entered the U.S. in 2021 during the Biden-Harris regime.​.. ..Fox News sources report the shooter overstayed his visa and was in the country illegally...

..Earlier, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser described the attack on the two National Guard members as “targeted.” West Virginia’s governor initially stated that both Guardsmen had died, but later clarified that there is conflicting information about their conditions.​.. ..Shortly after the attack, President Trump requested an additional 500 National Guard troops for the Washington, D.C., area. This move suggests the deployment may involve more than routine efforts to clean up homeless encampments or deter street crime.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/least-one-national-guard-member-reportedly-shot-near-white-house

​

Trump-MbS Meeting Was Strained Behind Closed Doors: ‘Disappointment & Irritation’ While the two leaders exchanged compliments in front of the cameras, aspects of the private discussion were strained, Axios noted. Officials described Trump as being frustrated by the resistance he encountered from the crown prince on joining the Abraham Accords.

​ Bin Salman presented his stance that a firm commitment toward a two-state solution involving the Palestinians must be made for Saudi Arabia to join the accords. MbS reportedly argued that he has to represent his people at a moment Saudi public sentiment has turned sharply against Israel in the aftermath the Gaza war.

​ But Trump had “pressed hard” on the issue in the November 18 meeting, Axios underscored. One unnamed admin official explained in the meeting’s aftermath, “The best way to say it is disappointment and irritation. The president really wants them to join the Abraham Accord. He tried very hard to talk him. It was an honest discussion. But MBS is a strong man. He stood his ground.”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/new-details-say-trump-mbs-meeting-was-strained-behind-closed-doors-disappointment

Gaza truce violated by Israel nearly 500 times in 44 days​ https://en.mehrnews.com/news/239092/Gaza-truce-violated-by-Israel-nearly-500-times-in-44-days​

Israel Has Killed 339 Palestinians in Gaza in Ceasefire Violations: Health Ministry

Heavy Israeli attacks on Saturday killed more than 20 Palestinians​ https://news.antiwar.com/2025/11/23/israel-has-killed-339-palestinians-in-gaza-in-ceasefire-violations-health-ministry/

‘Everything is soaked’: Winter rains in Gaza bring new misery for Palestinians​ https://www.arabnews.com/node/2623922/middle-east

A Palestinian Boy Waited for His School Bus. An Israeli Soldier Fired a Tear-gas Canister in His Face​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/a-palestinian-boy-waited-for-his-school-bus-an-israeli-soldier-fired-a-tear-gas-canister-in-his-face/

UN condemns torture in landslide vote, but Israel and US oppose resolution​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/un-general-assembly-us-and-israel/​

Palestinians in Gaza being killed, receive restricted aid despite ceasefire, says Palestine’s UN envoy

‘Palestinians are still being killed and maimed, with aid restricted and reconstruction delayed,’ Riyad Mansour tells UN Security Council​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/palestinians-in-gaza-being-killed-receive-restricted-aid-despite-ceasefire-says-palestine-s-un-envoy/3752928

Israel’s Netanyahu Vows to Keep Striking Hamas and Hezbollah​ https://english.aawsat.com/arab-world/5211860-israel%E2%80%99s-netanyahu-vows-keep-striking-hamas-and-hezbollah​

Knesset committee approves bill allowing Israelis to own property in occupied West Bank​ - There was no immediate comment from Palestinian Authority or Jordan on Israeli bill​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/knesset-committee-approves-bill-allowing-israelis-to-own-property-in-occupied-west-bank/3753981

Thousands going deaf due to bombing in Gaza – Not a Ceasefire Day 44​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/thousands-going-deaf-due-to-bombing-in-gaza-not-a-ceasefire-day-44/​

Israel letting in only one-third of agreed aid trucks under truce: Gaza authorities

Malnutrition levels among Gaza’s population have exceeded 90 percent, authorities warn.​ https://www.trtworld.com/article/afa9ea711105

​

Eleni sends this, hopeful that Lebanon might gain from undersea gas, coveted by Israel: Cyprus and Lebanon Ratify Long-Awaited Maritime Border Deal https://greekreporter.com/2025/11/26/cyprus-lebanon-ratify-maritime-border-deal/

Iran Claims US and Israel Plotting to Kill Khamenei​ https://ground.news/article/iran-claims-us-and-israel-plotting-to-kill-khamenei_0309bd

​

Congressman Thomas Massie raised serious concerns about the influential forces surrounding the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, suggesting that Israeli intelligence and the CIA are deeply implicated.​ https://nationalfile.com/congressman-thomas-massie-says-israel-is-influencing-the-epstein-file-release/

​

MAGA math just doesn’t add up for Trump and Mike Johnson after Marjorie Taylor Greene leaves Congress

The president and House speaker already have a slim majority in the House. Greene’s exit, writes Eric Garcia, makes their jobs much harder​ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/mtg-trump-johnson-house-republicans-math-majority-b2872277.html

​

FDA Chief: Fauci ‘100% Involved” In “Massive” COVID-19 Origins Cover-Up Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary accused former top health official Dr. Anthony Fauci of orchestrating a “massive cover-up” of the origins of Covid-19. In an interview with “Pod Force One” podcast, Makary said that Fauci, who served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease during the pandemic, worked to suppress the Wuhan lab-leak theory.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/fda-chief-fauci-involved-massive-covid-19-origins-cover



​

Meryl Nass MD, NYT editorialist took the very sensible piece by Bhattacharya and Memoli I featured 2 days ago, and created a straw man to beat them up and denigrate healthy lifestyles and safer scientific pursuits But the article led me to a poll with extremely interesting results regarding how the public REALLY feels post-COVID​





​ Meryl Nass MD, Did at least one federal agency hide vaccine data from HHS Secretary RFK, Jr.? On hidden camera, a GAO official admits they did And makes the false claim that RFK is trying to delete data--again, the pot calling the kettle black!​

​

Carefully not-looking there: Peter McCullough MD, Federal Funding for Autism Research Ignores Childhood Vaccines as Major Risk Factor Aims intentionally overlook fundamental origin of autism crisis​

​ The Untold “Lee Harvey Oswald” Back Story That Exposes The Ultra-Secret Assassination Plot​ Posted on November 22, 2025 by State of the Nation Lee Harvey Oswald Framed by the CIA Because He Infiltrated Their Assassination Conspiracy & Was Working Directly for the Kennedy Brothers​ https://stateofthenation.info/?p=41500

​Out In The Open (pictured mowing near the drip irrigated garden yesterday morning)

