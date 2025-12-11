Cassandras,

Alex Krainer’s reality test: Read history and grow rich - All wars are bankers’ wars. And many of their effects are predictable. How can we discern what’s true from what’s propaganda? That’s not complicated either: once we realize that the struggle is over collateral, we should know that the tales about democracy and freedom are false. Today, the bond markets seem to be pricing in further adverse developments in Ukraine: the British and the Europeans, who have bet the proverbial ranch on Project Ukraine now seem on the verge of the next collapse in their bond prices. At the same time, the Trump administration has taken steps to cut their losses and extricate the United States from the trainwreck. As a result, U.S. treasuries have diverged from those of the UK and Germany, which now appears to be the weakest link in the West.

There is 1/4 of the copper on earth as needed for planned global electrification: Running on Empty: Copper - How peak copper arrived and went completely unnoticed

Already 3 year waits for electrical service to start: Data Centers Useless Without Energy: The Critical Component Requiring Long-term Planning

Steve Keen Warns Crash of 2026 Will Be Worse Than 2008

Readers may know that economist Steve Keen was among the very few that predicted the 2008 crisis. In the video below he briefly recaps his analysis, that it is the level of private debt and not government debt that creates meltdowns. Other analysts such as Richard Vague have come to similar conclusions. https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2025/12/steve-keen-warns-crash-of-2026-will-be-worse-than-2008.html

Martin Armstrong, EU & Zelensky Contemplating Dumping All US Debt If Trump Strikes Deal with Putin The EU and Ukraine are considering to threaten the United States that if Trump strikes a deal with Putin, they will dump $2.34 trillion in US debt in an effort to create an economic war with the United States to crash the bond market. NO American investment bank should now be allowed to sell ANY Sovereign Debt of any EU Member State. The US should EXIT NATO ASAP!!!!!

​ If the EU tries to pull this off, Trump MUST cut off all intelligence and money to Ukraine and the EU. Neither wants peace. Let them seal their own fate which will be their destruction. The EU will not survive beyond 2030.​ https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/geopolitical/eu-zelensky-contemplating-dumping-all-us-debt-if-trump-strikes-deal-with-putin/

Median home price in the ​US is 5X median income. US housing market poised to crash ‘worse than 2008,’ expert warns. And 50% plunge could start in 2026. Protect yourself “I think, Adam, we’re going to correct all the way to a point where household median income matches the median home price. And so that is going to be worse than 2008,” she said.​ Wright noted that during the last crash, prices were on their way toward that equilibrium — where median incomes and median home values align — but “Wall Street came in to buy those,” effectively stopping the decline. This time, she argues, large investors may not step in.​ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/us-housing-market-poised-crash-163700554.html

Foreclosures jump over 20% as Americans fall behind on mortgages amid affordability crisis​ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/real-estate/article-15365157/foreclosures-jump-mortgage-affordability-crisis.html

Merging government and private debt excesses: Beijing orders China’s banks to lend to debt-burdened state-owned entities - The goal is to boost China’s economy with an influx of funds for small businesses.

Pre-cushioning 2026: ‘Most Divided’ Fed In 37 Years Cuts Rates; Restarts Balance Sheet Growth​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/fomc-33

Not a Russian drone... IAEA issues new Chernobyl safety warning - The agency has found the protective structure over the 1986 reactor critically damaged after a drone strike https://www.rt.com/russia/629129-iaea-chernobyl-safety-warning/

How long will​ Russia let “Ukraine” retain Black Sea access? Watch: Third Russian Oil Tanker Hit By Sea Drone In Black Sea​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/watch-third-russian-oil-tanker-hit-sea-drone-black-sea

Cheap drones kill from above, below and in the water. Nowhere to hide. Practice with your shotgun. Modern Warfare: Lessons from Ukraine https://dailyreckoning.com/modern-warfare-lessons-from-ukraine/

Brought down by electronic warfare? Navy Recovers Crashed Super Hornet, Seahawk From Bottom Of South China Sea The aircraft from the carrier USS Nimitz had both crashed on the same night within a half-hour of each other.​ https://www.twz.com/news-features/crashed-navy-super-hornet-and-seahawk-fished-out-of-south-china-sea

European & UK banking cannot accept peace, formalizing their vast asset-losses: European leaders rally behind Ukraine in Downing Street talks European leaders rallied behind Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday night amid hopes they could finally achieve a breakthrough to allow Ukraine access to billions of pounds of frozen Russian assets. Despite vociferous support for the Ukrainian president, who has come under heavy pressure from Donald Trump to cede territory in order to bring the war to a speedy end, there was still no agreement on the thorny question of turning immobilised assets into a loan for Kyiv.

But Downing Street said “positive progress” was made on the issue during crisis talks hosted in Downing Street with Zelenskyy, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Friedrich Merz. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/dec/08/european-leaders-rally-behind-ukraine-in-downing-street-talks

EU Rushes To Secure Russian Assets Under Emergency Powers, Bypassing Hungary Veto​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/eu-rushes-secure-russian-assets-under-emergency-powers-bypassing-hungary-veto

Deadlock Deepens in US-Brokered Peace Plan as Zelensky Rejects Pressure to Surrender Donbas https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/Deadlock-Deepens-in-US-Brokered-Peace-Plan-as-Zelensky-Rejects-Pressure-to-Surrender-Donbas/#google_vignette

He wants a 60 day ceasefire to hold elections; at least a no-fly zone: Zelensky Says ‘Ready For Elections’ After Trump Indicated He’s An Obstacle To Peace https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/zelensky-definitively-shuts-door-trump-peace-plan-wont-cede-territory

How soon could an election be held?

Even if Kyiv begins preparations for a vote, it likely could not be held much earlier than March 2026.

The Verkhovna Rada will take several weeks to draft, submit and vote in a law allowing the election. Election authorities would then take several more weeks to approve all candidates and allow them to campaign. All earlier timelines are “fantasy,” Tyshkevych said.​ https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2025/12/10/could-ukraine-hold-a-presidential-election-right-now-as-trump-demands#

Russia Rejects New Zelensky Offer Of ‘Energy Ceasefire’ As Grid Repair Woes Worsen​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-rejects-new-zelensky-offer-energy-ceasefire-grid-repair-woes-worsen

Trump urges Zelensky to “be realistic” “Zelensky needs to be realistic. I’m surprised that Ukraine hasn’t had an election in a long time,”Trump said.

According to him, 82 percent of Ukrainians are supposedly demanding the signing of a peace agreement with Russia:

“They want an agreement to be signed. I understand that. Thousands of people are being killed every week. They want this war to end.”

The US President also reiterated that it is time to end the war in Ukraine.

“It’s time to end this war, and I think it can be resolved. But it takes two to tango,” Trump stressed.​ https://en.apa.az/america/trump-urges-zelensky-to-be-realistic-486083

Here’s your gun; there’s your trench. Go get acquainted: Kiev to send conscripts straight to frontline units Combat brigades will provide new recruits with basic training, a Zelensky aide has said https://www.rt.com/russia/629190-ukraine-conscripts-frontline-training/

There have unofficially been others.. First Active British Soldier Dies In Ukraine In ‘Tragic Accident’​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/first-active-british-soldier-dies-ukraine-tragic-accident

As Trump goes on the attack, von der Leyen goes into hiding - After Washington warned that Europe faces ‘civilisational erasure,’ the bloc’s leaders go to ground The penalty offered the MAGA activists a perfect opportunity to accuse the EU of “censorship” for daring to enforce its own laws. On X, Republican Senator Ted Cruz called on Trump to “impose SANCTIONS until this travesty is reversed,” while Musk compared the EU to Nazi Germany.

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, meanwhile, appeared to put America’s security guarantee for Europe on the table.

“The nations of Europe cannot look to the US for their own security at the same time they affirmatively undermine the security of the US itself through the (unelected, undemocratic, and unrepresentative) EU,” he warned after enjoying some Belgian frites and a visit to the Tintin store...

..The only senior European official to respond to Washington’s salvos was the Kaja Kallas, the EU’s top diplomat. Yet judging by her comments, she appeared to have either not read or not fully understood the Trump administration’s shot across Europe’s bow. https://www.euractiv.com/news/as-trump-goes-on-the-attack-von-der-leyen-goes-into-hiding/

Rep Massie Introduces Bill For US To Dump ‘Cold War Relic’ NATO https://www.zerohedge.com/political/massie-introduces-bill-us-dump-cold-war-relic-nato

Merz has filed 5,000 complaints against online critics – media

The current chancellor is one of the “most sensitive” politicians in Germany’s history, Welt am Sonntag has reported In another case, police searched the home of an elderly wheelchair-bound woman who had called Merz a “little Nazi,” and confiscated the phone she used to communicate with doctors and caregivers. https://www.rt.com/news/629151-welt-sonntag-merz-defamation-complaints-online-comments/

Shut up; it’ll build your character: German MPs rubberstamp military service plan amid school pupil protests https://www.msn.com/en-ie/news/national/german-mps-rubberstamp-military-service-plan-amid-school-pupil-protests/ar-AA1RN9X1

Fins recently traded a lot with Russia: Finland is going downhill and placed under EU deficit procedure – Russophobia is costing it dearly! https://en.interaffairs.ru/article/finland-is-going-downhill-and-placed-under-eu-deficit-procedure-russophobia-is-costing-it-dearly/

Hungary, Slovakia, Belgium ... Ukraine military aid critic becomes Czech prime minister

The country’s new government will be headed by Andrej Babis, who has opposed continued arms provision to Kiev https://www.rt.com/news/629236-ukraine-aid-critic-czech-pm/

Lucrative advocacy positions in “Christian” ministry: “There’s another woman in my life...Israel I love her so much” “We are going to train 100,000 Christian ambassadors to be ambassadors in their own country for the state of Israel, to defend Israel’s brand and to combat anti-semitism.” FOZ teams up with Blackboard to teach Evangelicals how not to be anti-semitic and to be pro-Zionist... https://x.com/seethroughit2/status/1997739787134935261

Israel Funds Summit For 1,000 US Pastors Overseen By Amb. Huckabee​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/israel-funds-summit-1000-us-pastors-overseen-amb-huckabee

Israel Is the Global Rape, Torture Capital https://israelpalestinenews.org/israel-is-the-global-rape-torture-capital/

Vivid nightmares of dying children? More than 80,000 Israeli soldiers treated for psychological disorders since Gaza war

Defence Ministry reports unprecedented surge in mental health cases. https://www.trtworld.com/article/c5a224088aec

Türkiye condemns Israeli raid, seizure of UNRWA headquarters in East Jerusalem

Ankara says targeting UN facility with diplomatic immunity is clear violation of international law, urges global community to take ‘deterrent measures’​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/turkiye-condemns-israeli-raid-seizure-of-unrwa-headquarters-in-east-jerusalem/3766571

“You have two days to leave, or we will kill you.” Zionist settlers issue death threats to a Palestinian family and foreign peace activists in coordinated terror attack near Ramallah At dawn today, armed Zionist Israeli settler militias launched a violent attack in the Al-Khalayleh area of Al-Mughayyir village (Ramallah district in the occupied West Bank), targeting a Palestinian family and four foreign peace activists (Italian, British, and American). Settlers stormed the home and farm of the Abu Hammam Rizq Abu Naim family in a white pickup, brutally beating the child Rizq Hammam on the head, assaulting his mother, breaking one foreign activist’s arm, attacking solidarity volunteers with sticks, and stealing activists’ phones. The attack unfolded under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces, who sealed off village entrances, allowed settlers to freely carry out the attack, and blocked Palestinian ambulances from reaching the wounded. https://x.com/QudsNen/status/1997786597618766224

Nearly 100 bodies recovered under Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza​

110 Palestinians died in Israeli prisons since Ben-Gvir took office https://english.palinfo.com/news/2025/12/08/353208/

Netanyahu held ‘secret meeting’ with Tony Blair over post-war Gaza plans Sources told the public broadcaster that “Blair is working on an initiative that proposes the Palestinian Authority to take over the administration of specific areas within the Gaza Strip, with implementation beginning on a trial basis and becoming permanent if successful”. https://www.newarab.com/news/netanyahu-held-secret-meeting-blair-over-post-war-gaza

Hamas: Israeli bulldozing of Marda lands is part of ongoing land grab and Judaization plan https://english.palinfo.com/news/2025/12/08/353250/

98% of Gaza’s Tree Cropland Destroyed by Israel https://israelpalestinenews.org/gaza-cropland-destroyed-by-israel/

‘They Behave Like an Army:’ Israeli Settlers Ramp Up Their Annual Onslaught on Palestinian Olive Growers https://archive.ph/OTQ1V#selection-689.0-689.104

Historic Christian presence in the West Bank is under attack Israeli military-backed colonizers are annexing historical Christian communities in Bethlehem, and starving them of their rightful and legally owned land. These actions undermine and threaten Christian continuity and cultural longevity in the region and at large. https://israelpalestinenews.org/historic-christian-presence-in-the-west-bank-is-under-attack/

‘Voters will decide’: Netanyahu rules out retirement in exchange for pardon

The prime minister recently requested a pardon in his criminal case from Israel’s president, and is said to be lobbying Trump for help to secure it https://thecradle.co/articles/voters-will-decide-netanyahu-rules-out-retirement-in-exchange-for-pardon

​

Tortured it to death: West Bank: Israeli Settlers Steal & Slaughter Palestinian’s Donkey “They slaughtered the donkey with a knife and tied it up,” one resident described. “They apparently stoned its head with rocks.” Footage published on social media shows the donkey’s head tied to a rock, and blood streaming from several parts of its body.

“​ It’s inhuman to do such a thing. The donkey wasn’t part of any dispute or quarrel between people,” said a resident. “People are very afraid now; they saw what was done to the donkey.”​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/israeli-settlers-slaughter-stolen-west-bank-palestinians-donkey/

The Israeli military killed a three-year-old girl in southern Gaza on Sunday, the Quds News Network has reported, as Israel continues to violate the US-backed ceasefire deal.

QNN identified the girl as Ahed al-Biyouk and said she was shot by Israeli soldiers in the al-Mawasi tent camp in southern Gaza outside of the Israeli-occupied zone. https://scheerpost.com/2025/12/08/israeli-military-kills-three-year-old-in-southern-gaza/

Hamas is ready to discuss freezing or storing its weapons, senior official says https://apnews.com/article/israel-hamas-gaza-ceasefire-trump-290b57fb5ae4bec39995129415aba706?

UN special rapporteur denounces ‘Israeli genocide with complicity of states’​ - Francesca Albanese calls on states to uphold UN’s role in confronting ‘bullies’​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/un-special-rapporteur-denounces-israeli-genocide-with-complicity-of-states/3765677

Everything we capture is Israel. God says so. Israel Redefines its Military Position in Gaza as a New Internal Frontier Israel’s military defines the “Yellow Line” as a new operational frontier in Gaza, despite ceasefire commitments requiring a full withdrawal in the next phase of the agreement. https://www.telesurenglish.net/israel-redefines-its-military-position-in-gaza-as-a-new-internal-frontier/

A Journalist Reported From Palestine. YouTube Deleted His Account Claiming He’s an Iranian Agent. YouTube offered conflicting explanations for deleting the account of Robert Inlakesh, who covered Israel’s occupation of the West Bank. https://theintercept.com/2025/12/07/youtube-deleted-journalist-israel-palestine-censorship/?

Craig Murray, The Filton Trial “The policewoman attacked by a sledgehammer” has been the constant refrain of the government against Palestine Action. A couple of days before the judicial review of the proscription in England, and despite fierce reporting restrictions on the trial, the prosecution released to the media highly edited video footage from the current trial in Woolwich Crown Court of six activists accused of the attack inside Elbit Systems’ Filton factory on August 6 2024... ..The first sledgehammer seen is plainly in the hands of a security guard – as testimony in the trial, ignored by the MSM, has explained.

Here are some key facts:

Every single prosecution witness who gave evidence about the melee was obliged to change their statement when confronted by the defence with video evidence which contradicted it. This included much more video than was released by the prosecution.

The prosecution produced a misleading account of the number and location of CCTV cameras in the factory. They were obliged to present a new map showing more cameras.

The video evidence was left in or given into the hands of Elbit. A search of Elbit’s premises in November 2025 found the USB sticks of video in their Metropolitan Police evidence bags in Elbit’s safe.

The last fact is simply astonishing. The evidence collected and apparently correctly bagged by the police had simply been handed over to Elbit, apparently for over a year. This is only a part of a much wider collusion between Elbit and the UK state, including the police.

One of the key demands of the Palestine Action hunger strikers in other cases – of whom I will write further shortly – is the full release of correspondence between Elbit and UK authorities including the counter-terrorism police. https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2025/12/the-filton-trial/

Judge Halts Trump’s Deployment Of National Guard In Los Angeles​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/judge-halts-trumps-deployment-national-guard-los-angeles

Venezuela and Iran Reaffirm Strategic Cooperation Amid U.S. Threats​ https://www.telesurenglish.net/venezuela-and-iran-reaffirm-strategic-cooperation-amid-u-s-threats/

Argh, Pirate! Gunboat Diplomacy Returns: US Seizes Oil Tanker Off Venezuela https://www.zerohedge.com/military/gunboat-diplomacy-returns-us-seizes-oil-tanker-venezuela

Moon of Alabama notes Pentagonian double-standard: Will CentCom Condemn This Blatant Act Of Piracy? https://www.moonofalabama.org/2025/12/will-centcom-condemn-this-blatant-act-of-piracy.html

Congress to withhold Pentagon travel funds until it sees boat strike videos - Lawmakers quietly stuck the requirement into their must-pass annual defense policy bill. https://www.politico.com/news/2025/12/08/ndaa-boat-strikes-congress-hegseth-without-funds-00680679

​

Lighting up air-defense radars to locate them for elimination: F-18 Fighter Jets Flew Deep Inside Gulf Of Venezuela In Closest Approach Yet https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/f-18-fighter-jets-flew-deep-inside-gulf-venezuela-closest-approach-yet

Honduras Plunges Into Post-Election Turmoil as Electoral Official Alleges “Monumental Fraud”

A member of Honduras’s electoral authority says deliberate manipulation and internal sabotage compromised the general election vote—complicating a razor-thin race marred by U.S. interference.

Drone strikes on Sudan kindergarten, hospital kill 50, including children

A deadly RSF drone attack on a Sudan kindergarten kills dozens as violence in Kordofan intensifies and rights groups warn of escalating civilian atrocities. https://www.newarab.com/news/drone-strikes-sudan-kindergarten-hospital-kill-50

RSF smuggles guns through humanitarian-aid corridor, so: Air strikes threaten to close a vital crossing between Sudan and Chad https://3ayin.com/en/adre-2-/

‘Only a miracle can end this nightmare’: Eritreans fear new Ethiopia war https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20251205-only-a-miracle-can-end-this-nightmare-eritreans-fear-new-ethiopia-war?

Fears of new clashes as police in Tanzania outlaw Independence Day protests https://www.africanews.com/2025/12/06/fears-of-new-clashes-as-police-in-tanzania-outlaw-independence-day-protests/

This can’t happen to me ;-) All of Russia’s Porsches Were Bricked By a Mysterious Satellite Outage Hundreds of Porsches across Russia went dark due to factory security systems going offline, leading to speculation whether the failure was intentional. https://www.autoblog.com/news/all-of-russias-porsches-were-bricked-by-a-mysterious-satellite-outage

RIP Privacy — AI Glasses Can Now Recognize Anyone, Anywhere. A Dutch journalist just tested a pair of AI-powered glasses that can instantly identify strangers on the street. No government database. No police system. Just public data and off-the-shelf AI. You look at someone and in seconds, their name, LinkedIn, and background appear before your eyes. The scariest part? You can’t really stop it. You can ban it, regulate it, add blinking red lights… but once tech like this exists, someone will always find a way to use it.​ https://x.com/pascal_bornet/status/1997215380423495938

Musk Claims EU Commissars Are ‘Responsible For Murder Of Europe’​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/musk-claims-eu-commissars-are-responsible-murder-europe



UFO whistleblower claims President Trump was ‘fully briefed’ on alien hybrids living among humans​ Retired US Air Force Major David Grusch, a whistleblower and advisor to Congress’s UAP Task Force, stated in a recent interview that Trump received reports on crashed spacecraft, non-human remains, their origins, and intentions..​. ..Missouri Congressman Eric Burlison confirmed briefings on species like the “Nordics” – human-like with fair skin and blond hair, slightly more advanced – and the “Greys” – shorter, grey-skinned, far more advanced with mind-controlled technology.

​ Grusch said alien intentions are unclear, possibly involving interest in human genetics, and noted a secret arms race with Russia and China over reverse-engineered alien tech.​ https://endtimeheadlines.org/2025/12/ufo-whistleblower-claims-president-trump-was-fully-briefed-on-alien-hybrids-living-among-humans/

​

Meryl Nass MD, NYT editorial agrees with me regarding the need to strengthen/update the Biological Weapons Convention

A stopped clock moment. NYT also helps us grasp drone and electronic warfare concepts.​

Dr. Nass again, Can you convince anyone this is a natural contrail? How to build a “cloud.”

​

High levels of ‘forever chemical’ found in cereal products across Europe – study

Pesticide Action Network Europe study finds average concentrations 100 times higher than in tap water​ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2025/dec/04/high-levels-of-forever-chemical-found-in-cereal-products-across-europe-study​

Researchers Concerned to Find That Five-Year-Olds Are Already Deeply Hooked on Brain Rot Content

“This research is deeply alarming.”​ https://futurism.com/future-society/social-media-children-brain-rot​

Kids Who Get Cellphones Before Age 12 at Higher Risk of Obesity, Depression, Poor Sleep

Ran Barzilay, M.D., Ph.D., lead author of a study published Monday in Pediatrics and a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told The Defender he hopes parents will consider how their decision to hand their kid a cellphone may affect their child’s health.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/kids-cellphones-before-age-12-higher-risk-obesity-depression-poor-sleep-study/​

African swine fever outbreak in Spain may have leaked from research lab, officials say

Authorities say strain of virus that has killed wild boars in Catalonia is one often used for experiments in secure facilities​ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/dec/07/african-swine-fever-outbreak-in-spain-may-have-leaked-from-research-lab-officials-say?CMP=Share_AndroidApp_Other​

(retrospective data analysis) French Study on mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Finds a Drop in Severe COVID—and No Increase in Deaths

Vaccinated adults had a 74 percent lower risk of dying from COVID-19—and a 25 percent lower risk of dying, period.​ https://reason.com/2025/12/05/french-study-on-mrna-covid-19-vaccines-finds-a-drop-in-severe-covid-and-no-increase-in-deaths/​

Peter McCullough MD, Invalid Study from French National Agency Falsely Claims COVID-19 Vaccines Do Not Increase Mortality

Misclassification of vaccine exposure, incomplete death data, healthy vaccinee bias, fake vaccine cards over 4 years leading to false conclusions COVID-19 vaccinated: received a first dose between May 1 and November 1, 2021. ​No doubt agency used the entire data set off all first and subsequent doses and found INCREASED mortality, so they went back and found a first dose window and restricted age to find a group where mortality was favorable to the vaccine.

​ COVID-19 unvaccinated, probably took shots after November 1, 2021 and would still falsely categorized as “unvaccinated.”

Healthy vaccinee bias was evident with fewer deaths among the vaccinated for a long list of deaths not related to the pandemic.

​ Only 59% of all the deaths possible were captured in this study

Thus the overall conclusions should be dismissed and this paper joins hundreds of similar papers that are non-randomized, cherry-pick vaccinated groups, miscategorize vaccinated and unvaccinated, have incomplete death data, and fail to control for known confounders for all-cause mortality.​

Meryl Nass MD, Barry Young, who managed the NZ health dept database, learned that many people were dying within a day or two after COVID vaccinations. He blew the whistle, lost his career and could go to jail Please support this brave man. How many public health officials blew the whistle about what they were seeing in YOUR countries?​

​

Steve Kirsch, Barry Young’s criminal trial continues on Thursday, Dec 11 Wellington District Court in New Zealand at 9am If you live in New Zealand, please come out and be there to support him. If you can’t make it, would you please repost this article to spread the word to as many in New Zealand as possible?​

​

Steve Kirsch, Health New Zealand admits that they did not look at their own safety data. The vaccine is safe. Why bother to look at our data? Admission by Health New Zealand that they recommend the COVID vaccines and flatly refuse to look at their own data or make their own data public for researchers to review.​

Mom of 4-Month-Old Who Died 2 Days After ‘Routine’ Vaccines Warns Other Parents: Don’t ‘Blindly’ Follow CDC Schedule

Four-month-old Josette Petrone received six vaccines at a routine wellness visit. Two days later, she went down for her afternoon nap and never woke up again. “Josie,” as her family called her, was in perfect health when she went in for her 4-month check-up at 3 p.m. on Aug. 19, her father Ryan Petrone told The Defender.​ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/4-month-old-baby-josette-petrone-died-2-days-after-routine-vaccines-cdc-schedule/

Meryl Nass MD, US Supreme Court remands religious exemption case back to 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals: HUGE WIN for religious freedom and against vaccine mandates

Now only high risk mothers and babies will get the treatments: Why 35 Years of Universal, Childhood Hepatitis B Immunization Failed to Eliminate Adult Maternal Infection, What Happens Next? Narrowed group will still have protocol-driven tenofovir, hepatitis B immunoglobulin, and neonatal vaccination as effective strategy to reduce vertical transmission​

Hotez’s career could not afford the public humiliation: Vaccine expert Peter Hotez was offered $2.6M free and clear to debate RFK Jr. on vaccine safety. He turned it down. This is crystal clear evidence that the “experts” recognized by the mainstream media who claim vaccines are safe will never agree to a debate with anyone who is capable of challenging them.

Nicolas Hulscher, Dandelion Root Extract Kills 95% of Cancer Cells In Vitro and Reduces Human Colon Tumor Growth by Over 90% in Mice — With Zero Toxicity A peer-reviewed study finds that a common backyard plant selectively kills cancer cells while sparing normal cells, acting through multiple coordinated anti-cancer pathways.​

Kyle Young on making and wearing clothing with natural fabrics: Fashionistas Vs. Fashion Guerillas

From a large UK publication, “suspicious” of information, but providing it: Secret weather program allegedly exposes Americans to toxic chemicals and deadly UV rays https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-15357783/weather-program-Americans-toxic-chemicals.html

Outdoor Gardener (pictured with red onions planted, green tomatoes, and regular clouds overhead)

