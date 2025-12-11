Dr. John's Blog

Rhys Jaggar
8d

The time is rapidly coming when US Christians must decide whether they wish to die for Israel. Anyone who signs up to evangelise for Israel renders themselves fully responsible for the genocide currently ongoing and as active war participants can be shot dead in cold blood. That includes Ambassador Huckabee who is currently committing treason against the US Constitution, ditto Senator Ted Cruz.

All this US nonsense about Ukraine being anything but a US-led war driven by rabid Russophobia in the Obama/Biden axis is the words of a mentally subnormal cretin. No-one in Europe bar a few Baltic State nutcases and a few Poles had any interest in anything but cordial relations with a long term gas supplier.

The US-led terrorism aimed specifically to destroy the European economy and no US citizen could complain if $20trn of infrastructural damage was caused in the Lower 48. You are violent animals, just like your Zionist masters in Israel.

Why you think you will win a war in Venezuela is beyond me. The MIC parasites want forever wars and were outraged that the Afghan boondoggle ended after only 20 years.

You and you alone ensured the Covid scam destroyed vast swathes of honest business activity worldwide.

The $1trn annual war budget should be forcibly redirected to recompense the rest of the world for Covid damage.

That would end your war economy, shut down all your bases and allow the Monroe Doctrine to be burned on a Pentagon bonfire as that centre of global evil is reduced into its own footprint using nanothermite explosives.

Of course, the criminality in the US Deep State is so embedded that honesty is now an immediate rejection by return of emails in the jobs market.

I truly hope that the Mexican cartels blow open all their channels of money laundering on Wall Street, showing the world the true priorities of that corrupt and murderous anachronism from 100+ years ago.

The USA wants to lose all its erstwhile allies and focus on its genocidal partners in Israel, in South America and the like. It is guaranteeing widespread global ostracism and not for a few years, rather a century and more.

Humanity is more important than murdering for money and the USA can no longer claim it chose the higher road.

It chose the low road long, long ago and humanity in general has crossed a rubicon in no longer tolerating such apes calling themselves ‘leaders’.

8 replies by John Day MD and others
Barbara Charis
8d

This persecution and prosecution of an innocent man, Barry Young, in New Zealand is a black mark on those who are doing this. Truth is of maximum importance and the man was telling the truth of what was occurring with the promotion of death-dealing vaccines! The people who are doing this to him..should be injected with thousands of their beloved vaccines. It would be a fitting punishment!

1 reply by John Day MD
