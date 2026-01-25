Dr. John's Blog

Mark R. Elsis
2d

They are IDF styled executions. Or NKVD styled executions.

Do you know why these thugs cover their face?

Because many are ex-IDF.

We have been invaded, and war has now openly come to the United States, instigated by these deadly parasites, and the all of the politicians they own.

1 reply
DevonshireDozer
2d

It's all very sad, but where were these protesters when the nation was subjected to house arrest, experimental jabs mandates, small businesses closures, nosebags requirements, travel restrictions & a host of other evidence free impositions?

It he was a nurse, was he involved in subjecting patients to remdesivir, ventilators, DNR orders and so on? I guess so, because he wasn't sacked.

How many people died because of his participation in these things? Is this some sort of karma?

4 replies by John Day MD and others
12 more comments...

