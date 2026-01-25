Fellow Citizens,

​The man killed by a US Border Patrol officer in Minneapolis was an ICU nurse, family says​

​ Family members say the man killed by a U.S. Border Patrol officer in Minneapolis on Saturday was an intensive care nurse at a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital who cared deeply about people and was upset by President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown in his city.

​ Alex Jeffrey Pretti, 37, was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed getting in adventures with Joule, his beloved Catahoula Leopard dog who also recently died. He had participated in protests following the killing of Renee Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs officer on Jan. 7.

​ “He cared about people deeply and he was very upset with what was happening in Minneapolis and throughout the United States with ICE, as millions of other people are upset,” said Michael Pretti, Alex’s father. “He thought it was terrible, you know, kidnapping children, just grabbing people off the street. He cared about those people, and he knew it was wrong, so he did participate in protests.” Pretti was a U.S. citizen, born in Illinois. Like Good, court records showed he had no criminal record and his family said he had never had any interactions with law enforcement beyond a handful of traffic tickets.​.. ..The Department of Homeland Security said that the man was shot after he “approached” Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun. Officials did not specify if Pretti brandished the gun, and it is not visible in bystander video of the shooting obtained by The Associated Press.

​ Family members said Pretti owned a handgun and had a permit to carry a concealed handgun in Minnesota. They said they had never known him to carry it.​.. ​..Alex Pretti grew up in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where he played football, baseball and ran track for Preble High School. He was a Boy Scout and sang in the Green Bay Boy Choir.

​ After graduation, he went to the University of Minnesota, graduating in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in biology, society and the environment, according to the family. He worked as a research scientist before returning to school to become a registered nurse.​ https://abc3340.com/news/nation-world/the-man-killed-by-a-us-border-patrol-officer-in-minneapolis-was-an-icu-nurse-family-says-01-24-2026

Video from 2 angles: , He held a camera, and never drew any weapon. Was it a “throw-down” handgun? ICE mob beat him up on the ground after he tried to get between them and somebody else they were beating, then they shot him until he was good and dead as he tried to stand up. Alex “violently resisted arrest”, they said. I didn’t see that. “Let Our ICE Patriots Do Their Job”: Trump Rages After Armed Suspect Shot By Border Patrol Dies https://www.zerohedge.com/political/border-patrol-agent-shoots-armed-suspect-minneapolis

He comports himself as a thoughtful citizen in the video: Another angle of federal agents killing a Minnesota legal observer, which appears to come from the direction of the woman in pink filming from the sidewalk.

Denmark Immediately Rejects Trump’s Preposterous “Framework for a Deal”​ https://mishtalk.com/economics/denmark-immediately-rejects-trumps-preposterous-framework-for-a-deal/

Greentanamo: Trump Deal Gives US Sovereignty Over Small Pockets Of Greenland For Military Bases​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-arrives-davos-after-air-force-one-electrical-issue-sparked-brief-delay

Danish Pension Fund Divests $100 M in US Treasuries​ https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/sovereign-debt-crisis/danish-pension-fund-disinvests-100-m-in-us-treasuries/

US strategic base on Diego Garcia is critical imperial infrastructure: In Humiliating Retreat, Starmer Forced To Pull Chagos Bill After Trump Backlash https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/humiliating-retreat-starmer-forced-pull-chagos-bill-after-trump-backlash

Forget Trump and Greenland. Howard Lutnick Gave The Davos Speech That Mattered Trump was abrasive and insulting and no one budged. Lutnick was rational and clear, and the WEF attendees who didn’t throw fits cried anonymously to media. Trump is surely hated, but on Planet Davos the most unforgivable sin is abandoning the globalism gravy train in favor of a return to national-interest politics.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/forget-trump-and-greenland-howard-lutnick-gave-davos-speech-mattered

We already know that money “for Ukraine” just goes to connected corporations, and Larry Fink’s BlackRock stands to lose a whole lot of money on bets for Ukraine over Russia in this war, when peace is declared. The EU-US $800BN Postwar Ukraine ‘Prosperity’ Plan Which Should Outrage MAGA https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/eu-us-800bn-postwar-ukraine-prosperity-plan-which-should-outrage-maga

“Maximizing-shareholder-value” Larry Fink Says Public Has Lost Trust In Davos Elites And He Blames “Capitalism” https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/larry-fink-says-public-has-lost-trust-davos-elites-and-he-blames-capitalism

Horton: “Zionism Ultimately Is The Achilles Heel In America First”​ Horton argued that U.S. alignment with Israeli regional priorities undermines the very premise of America First by entangling Washington in conflicts that do not directly serve U.S. security interests.

​ “I think that Zionism ultimately is the Achilles heel in America first, because we really cannot be, and the last year I think shows, we cannot have an America first policy when it’s Israel instead.”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/horton-zionism-ultimately-achilles-heel-america-first

Act of War: French Navy Intercepts Russia-Linked Oil Tanker In Mediterranean: ‘We’ll Let Nothing Pass’​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/french-navy-intercepts-russia-linked-oil-tanker-mediterranean-well-let-nothing-pass

Trump apparently confirms secret US sonic weapon use in Venezuela

‘We have weapons that no one knows about,’ he claimed – ‘It’s probably better not to talk about it, but we have amazing weapons’​ https://asiatimes.com/2026/01/trump-says-us-used-a-secret-sonic-weapon-in-venezuela-attack/

Drop Site News: Leaked audio from Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodríguez revealed that in the minutes following the kidnapping of Nicolás Maduro, U.S. officials explicitly threatened her life and that of other ranking Chavista figures if they did not cooperate.

“The threats began from the very first minute they kidnapped the president. They gave Diosdado Cabello [the interior minister], Jorge [Rodríguez, head of the National Assembly] and me 15 minutes to respond, or they would kill us.”

Trump Plotting Regime Change in Cuba by Year’s End: WSJ

Officials said the recent abduction of Venezuela’s president provides a “blueprint” for Trump’s plans in Cuba​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/01/22/trump-plotting-regime-change-in-cuba-by-years-end-wsj/

Canada loses quickly: Canada’s Military Preps Model Of Hypothetical US Invasion In Historic First https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/canadas-military-models-hypothetical-us-invasion-historical-first

Carney serves Bank of England & City of London interests: Trump disinvites Canada from his ‘peace board’

The US president has changed his mind following a public spat with Prime Minister Mark Carney​ https://www.rt.com/news/631386-trump-board-peace-disinvites-carney/

Trump Says Canada Will Face 100% Tariffs if It “Makes A Deal With China”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-says-canada-will-face-100-tariffs-if-it-makes-deal-china

Shockwaves In Beijing: Xi Targets His Own Top General, Longtime Confidant, In Elite Purge​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/shockwaves-beijing-xi-targets-his-own-top-general-longtime-confidant-elite-purge

I think there was more to it than this, but don’t know what: “Oreshnik” destroyed not a gas storage facility in Lviv region, but half of Ukraine’s F-16s in underground hangars. https://en.topcor.ru/67967-oreshnik-unichtozhil-na-lvovschine-ne-gazohranilische-a-polovinu-f-16-ukrainy-v-podzemnyh-angarah.html

John Helmer (again) IN RUSSIA’S WAR OF CAPITAL WITH THE WEST, KIRILL DMITRIEV’S ROLE IS TO NEGOTIATE TERMS OF SURRENDER A quarter of a century ago, President Vladimir Putin explained to President George W. Bush the way the warfighting world really works. “There is a contradiction between a new, young, aggressive financial Islamic capital and the old one,” Putin said. “In reality, it is a financial issue. Religion is secondary. The real goal is to have a place in the centre of world finances, a place that is already occupied. They want to push away representatives of Jewish capital or, if not, they will try to destroy the centre and shake it up and, ultimately, in that way to take its place. The reason for the terrorism isn’t the Middle East or poverty. They use poverty and they use unresolved conflicts. They are using other problems. These problems are not the real reasons for terrorism…I raised this not just to support you, but to say that we all have fight in the same world.”

​ By Jewish capital, Putin was repeating the line he remembered from his Marxist-Leninist textbooks in which the capital of Russia’s enemies in Europe and the US was inter-connected and in which the ideology of religion always reflected the underlying class struggle between capital and labour.​ https://johnhelmer.net/in-russias-war-of-capital-with-the-west-kirill-dmitrievs-role-is-to-negotiate-terms-of-surrender/

Israel’s Netanyahu accepts Trump invitation to join proposed ‘Board of Peace’ on Gaza

Israeli prime minister agrees to take part in global initiative focused on Gaza despite International Criminal Court arrest warrant for alleged war crimes​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/israel-s-netanyahu-accepts-trump-invitation-to-join-proposed-board-of-peace-on-gaza/3806062

Trump’s ‘board of peace’: a privatized UN with one shareholder​ https://asiatimes.com/2026/01/trumps-board-of-peace-a-privatized-un-with-one-shareholder/

Trump says Hamas must give up weapons or be ‘blown away’ At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mr. Trump said he would set a deadline in the next few days and expects clarity within three weeks on whether Hamas will surrender arms or be `blown away`.​ https://ground.news/article/trump-says-hamas-must-give-up-weapons-or-be-blown-away_ddae7a

Putin Says Russia Won’t Join Board of Peace Without UN-Backed Palestinian Guarantees Russia has thrown a major diplomatic wrench into a high-profile U.S. initiative for reshaping global conflict mediation, with President Vladimir Putin declaring that Moscow will not join President Donald Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace” unless the rights of the Palestinian people are explicitly guaranteed under existing United Nations resolutions.​ https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/Putin-Says-Russia-Wont-Join-Board-of-Peace-Without-UN-Backed-Palestinian-Guarantees/

Remember this: Spain refuses to join Trump’s Gaza ‘Board of Peace’ over breach of international law The controversial plan has raised concerns due to its lack of Palestinian input and its potential to undermine the UN​ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/trump-board-peace-plan-spain-rejects-invitation-join-while-trump-rescinds-canadian-invitation

UNRWA maintains records specific to Palestinian rights-of-return to properties stolen since 1948. Ben Gvir Celebrates as Israel Destroys Aid Agency Headquarters - Israel is attempting to force the UN aid agency for Palestinians to cease operations for Israel https://news.antiwar.com/2026/01/20/ben-gvir-celebrates-as-israel-destroys-aid-agency-headquarters/

Drop Site: Leaked Documents: “Planned Community” in Rafah Would Force Palestinians Into Israeli Panopticon The U.S.-led Civil-Military Coordination Center is proposing a residential zone in Gaza with biometric surveillance, checkpoints, and educational programs promoting normalization with Israel.​

Caitlin Johnstone, The Magic System Of Zionism If a man who’d never heard of Israel or Palestine were shown footage of the genocide in Gaza, he would reflexively recoil in horror and say what he was looking at was a bad thing. If somebody then ran up and explained to him that what he just said was actually a hateful act of religious persecution, he would be very surprised and confused. Because he hadn’t been indoctrinated into making that association, in the same way you haven’t been indoctrinated into associating criticism of the Indian government with an attack on the religion of Hinduism. It’s a completely counterintuitive association. There’s nothing about it that that you could find your way into through your own observation and reasoning. It’s something you’d need to be taught by others. You need it to be explained to you.

​ That’s the literal translation of the Hebrew word “hasbara”. It means “explaining”. Israel and its supporters have spent decades “explaining” to the world that criticism of the state of Israel is actually a terrible hate crime against Jews and their religion, because otherwise it would never occur to a normal person that that is the case.​.. ..There was a segment in last year’s Louis Theroux documentary The Settlers that stuck with me where Israeli settler leader Daniella Weiss refers to Zionism as a “magic system”.

​ “Jewish settlements in Gaza is a very difficult step that demands a lot of work,” Weiss told Theroux. “You have to influence the leftists, the government, the nations of the world, using the magic system: Zionism.”​ It isn’t surprising to learn that Weiss views her operations as a kind of magic.​

Israel Drops Leaflets in Gaza Ordering Families to Evacuate – First Since Ceasefire​ https://www.palestinechronicle.com/israel-drops-leaflets-in-gaza-ordering-families-to-evacuate-first-since-ceasefire/

Israel Kills 11 in Gaza, Including Children and Journalists​ - Israel continues to violate the ceasefire brokered by President Donald Trump with daily strikes in Gaza​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/01/21/israel-kills-11-in-gaza-including-children-and-journalists/

Egyptian Gaza Relief Group Says Israeli Strike on Photographers Was Deliberate​ https://english.aawsat.com/arab-world/5232292-egyptian-gaza-relief-group-says-israeli-strike-photographers-was-deliberate

B’Tselem says at least 84 Palestinians killed in Israeli torture camps

Rights groups say Israel’s prison system relies on torture, starvation and abuse, with scores of Palestinians killed since 2023​ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/least-84-palestinians-killed-israel-torture-camps-btselem-says

Brutal Beatings, Arson, and Impunity: A Palestinian Plant Nursery Becomes a Target for Settler Pogroms​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/brutal-beatings-arson-and-impunity-a-palestinian-plant-nursery-becomes-a-target-for-settler-pogroms/

Very few dialysis beds remain: Dying on Waiting Lists: Gaza’s Kidney Patients Face a Silent Death https://www.palestinechronicle.com/dying-on-waiting-lists-gazas-kidney-patients-face-a-silent-death/

IOF carries out home demolitions west of Ramallah amid wider restrictions and settler attacks​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/01/21/356269/

New illegal outpost established in Khan al-Ahmar; settlers pitch tents in Nablus​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/01/21/356291/

Israeli agricultural exports face looming ‘collapse’ as world rejects products over Gaza genocide

Israeli farmers warn the country’s agricultural export industry is facing a looming “collapse” due to international opposition to the Gaza genocide. Recent reports show the impact of boycotting Israel, and why the Israeli ‘brand’ may never recover. “They don’t want our mangos,” a mango farmer tells Kan 11 in one of the reports. “In Europe, they talk to us only if they’re missing something. Only then do they buy from us. If they have an alternative, they avoid it.”​ https://mondoweiss.net/2026/01/israeli-agricultural-exports-face-looming-collapse-as-world-rejects-products-over-gaza-genocide/

New wave of Israeli strikes on Lebanon as US suspends ceasefire mechanism​ https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/01/23/762756/US-suspends-ceasefire-mechanism

US Declares End to Military Support for Syrian Kurds​ - As fighting rages in north Syria, US goes all-in backing Islamist HTS​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/01/20/us-declares-end-to-military-support-for-syrian-kurds/

The Tag Team Fails in Iran​, by John Mearsheimer The mainstream media in the West is committed to portraying the protests in Iran as strictly an internal affair. The people of Iran, so the argument goes, spontaneously rose up against their government because they were in desperate straits due to their leaders’ corruption and mismanagement of the economy, as well as their oppressive policies. Virtually all the protestors in this story were peaceful, but their protests were met with government violence. Outside forces had little to do with causing the protests.

​ This interpretation of what happened in Iran is wrong and contradicted by an abundance of evidence. None of this is to deny that there were many peaceful protestors who had legitimate grievances against the government, but that is only part of the story.

​ If fact, what happened in Iran is an attempt by the Israeli & American tag team to overthrow the government in Tehran and break apart Iran, much the way the US, Turkey, and Israel fractured Syria. The playbook in Iran is one we have seen before.​ https://original.antiwar.com/john-mearsheimer/2026/01/20/the-tag-team-fails-in-iran/

Trump says US ‘armada’ moving towards Iran

President warns Washington is watching Tehran closely as US naval forces move into the region​ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/trump-says-us-armada-moving-towards-iran-amid-renewed-threats

S-400 systems can “see”​ F-35s: Can U.S. Marine Corps F-35C Fighters ‘Kick Down the Door’ to Shatter Iran’s Air Defences?​ https://militarywatchmagazine.com/article/could-marine-f35c-kickdown-door-iran-air-defences

U.S. Surges Force Deployments Around Iran: F-15E Long Range Fighters Arrive in the Middle East​ https://militarywatchmagazine.com/article/us-surge-force-iran-f15e

Iran Successfully Tests First ICBM​ https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/iran-successfully-tests-first-icbm?catid=17&Itemid=101

​

Freedom & Democracy: US pledges to ‘starve’ Iraq of oil revenue if pro-Iran parties join new government Trump is turning up the pressure on Iraq in his campaign to destabilize Iran​ https://thecradle.co/articles/us-pledges-to-starve-iraq-of-oil-revenue-if-pro-iran-parties-join-new-government

National interests are different: Chinese EVs, batteries gain world market share as Trump backs oil - China’s electric vehicle surge exposes growing fractures in a Western alliance seeking to curb imports​ https://asiatimes.com/2026/01/chinese-evs-batteries-gain-world-market-share-as-trump-backs-oil/

Industrial co-generation: No nation has tried what China is now attempting with an industrial-heat nuclear power plant https://www.prototypingchina.com/2026/01/21/no-nation-has-tried-what-china-is-now-attempting-with-an-industrial-heat-nuclear-power-plant/

Spain has refused to ship military supplies to “Israel” for over a year: Fourth Railway Accident In Spain In Less Than A Week: Reports Of Infrastructure Breakdown, Not Mere Accidents What Is Behind The Infrastructure Breakdown? Is This One Story, Or Several? Is There An Agenda 2030 Angle? What Has Spain Done To Deserve This? WHERE Is the Worthless Corrupt EU?​

European farmers are extremely limited by regulations and can’t compete with South America: EU and Mercosur countries sign landmark free trade deal https://www.dw.com/en/eu-and-mercosur-countries-sign-landmark-free-trade-deal/a-75545794

Democrats Join Republicans In Voting The Clintons In Contempt Of Congress​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/democrats-join-republicans-voting-clintons-contempt-congress

Rep. Comer to Newsmax: DOJ Will Act If Clintons Held in Contempt​ https://www.newsmax.com/politics/james-comer-newsmax-doj/2026/01/21/id/1243064/

Obama’s Fingerprints All Over Investigations Of Trump And Clinton Obama invited Clinton—who would be formally nominated as the Democrats’ standard bearer three weeks later—aboard Air Force One to help launch her multicity campaign tour, during which he officially endorsed Clinton as his preferred White House successor. “I’m ready to pass the baton,” Obama declared, as he stumped for her for the first time.

​ Comey’s decision to remove the cloud of scandal over Clinton’s campaign, allowing the president to get on with the business of campaigning for her, is just one avenue of investigation the Justice Department is pursuing in wide-ranging probes whose targets include a figure largely unscathed by his era’s scandals: former President Barack Obama.

​ Attorney General Pam Bondi said prosecutors are investigating, among other things, “possible coordination between the Clinton campaign and the Obama administration to interfere with the 2016 presidential election.”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/obamas-fingerprints-all-over-investigations-trump-and-clinton

Trump Sues JPMorgan And CEO Jamie Dimon For $5 Billion Over Alleged ‘Political’ Debanking​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-sues-jpmorgan-and-ceo-jamie-dimon-5-billion-over-alleged-political-debanking

Gold & Geopolitics looks at precious metals going hockey-stick. Wuzzit mean?: The vertical phase

Meet The Man Who Bought $1 Billion In Physical Silver Before The Rally​ https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/congrats-everyone-meet-man-who-bought-1billion-physical-silver-rally

Big counterparty risk, with internet as counterparty: Crypto takeaways from Davos: Politics and money collide

Crypto is shedding its illicit money image, but central bankers at the World Economic Forum in Davos 2026 warned it threatens monetary sovereignty.​ https://cointelegraph.com/news/crypto-takeaways-davos-politics-money-collide

New Gig Economy Job: Train AI That Replaces You​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/new-gig-economy-job-train-ai-replaces-you

BREAKING: EPA Will Take ‘Next Step’ in Review of Fluoride in Drinking Water Late Thursday, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that it’s pushing forward in what it called an “accelerated review of public health risks from fluoride in drinking water.”​

America Officially Withdraws from the World Health Organization With the Pandemic Treaty in place, the Gates Foundation and GAVI now fill the power vacuum as top funders — putting WHO member states in danger.​

How? Newsom Announces California Will Remain In WHO Despite US Withdrawal​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/newsom-announces-california-will-remain-who-despite-us-withdrawal

4,000,000 premature deaths linked to 2,400 nuclear tests over seven decades

The findings highlight a global health crisis characterized by secrecy and a lack of accountability from nuclear-armed nations.​ https://interestingengineering.com/health/nuclear-testing-4-million-premature-deaths

I’m not sure it means what he thinks it means. Sasha Latypova, Trump at Davos: “Covid” was a military operation. “Dust” [chemical weapons] was used. - I told you so in 2022. Trump tells you now in 2026. Will freedom experts admit they mislead you into “public health mistakes” and “wrong science”?

The test for DNA could not detect DNA:RNA hybrids, which was known. New Study Reveals WHY Regulators Missed the DNA Contamination in mRNA Vaccines - The answer was hiding in plain sight—and it explains everything.

Texas AG Starts Investigation Into Vaccine-Related Financial Incentives​ https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/texas-ag-starts-investigation-vaccine-related-financial-incentives

Can we be trusted with nuclear fusion power? Billion-times more efficient nuclear fusion could be unlocked with low-frequency lasers These theoretical findings provide a roadmap for utilizing next-generation high-intensity laser facilities.​ https://interestingengineering.com/energy/billion-times-more-efficient-fusion

Using Hand Tools (pictured clearing okra row between freezes)

