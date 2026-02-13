Apprehensive,

Unconfirmed rumor: HIGH PRIORITY NUCLEAR CODES TRANSMITTED BY U.S. NUCLEAR FORCES THIS MORNING!! THESE ARE KNOWN AS “SKYMASTER” MESSAGES THEY ARE RIGHT BELOW THE EMERGENCY WAR ORDER OR ORDER TO LAUNCH!!

The United States continues an unprecedented buildup of forces and resources in the Middle East.​ https://en.topcor.ru/68611-ssha-prodolzhajut-besprecedentnoe-naraschivanie-sil-i-sredstv-na-blizhnem-vostoke.html

The Gerald Ford: 2nd US Aircraft Carrier Rerouted From Caribbean To Mideast As Iran In Crosshairs​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/2nd-us-aircraft-carrier-rerouted-caribbean-mideast-iran-tensions-mount

A US-led regime-change operation in Iran would be tantamount to a declaration of war on China and here’s why

China gets nearly 20 percent of its oil from Iran, and US threats of military action against Iran just prompted China to instruct its banks to dump U.S. treasuries, dealing another blow to the dollar. International geopolitics is ruthless and cunning and is carried out with zero regard for human life or basic morals. It’s all about projecting power and grabbing resources.

​ If China sees Washington’s actions against Iran as a backdoor method of starving it’s fuel-dependent industrial base of needed energy resources, that’s likely to be interpreted by Beijing as a U.S. declaration of war.

​ Washington is risking the very real prospect that China may no longer see it in its interests to continue standing down in the face of increased U.S. aggression against its allies. It could afford to walk away from Venezuela, but can it afford to cut ties with Iran?

​ The question in Trump’s mind has to be churning: Do we really want to choke off oil supplies to China and drive the dragon further into the arms of the Russian bear?

​ Russia already has its hands full with Ukraine, a war that would have been over in a few weeks if not for all the weapons and money funneled to Ukraine by the U.S. and NATO. The U.S. has been sanctioning countries that buy Russian oil and now it appears ready to make a play for the oil that goes from Iran to China. Washington has already backed Russia into a corner. Is China next?

​ It’s not like China lacks leverage over the U.S. It has non-military options to counter the West and will likely play those cards before doing anything militarily. China could cut off rare-earth supplies to the U.S. It could cut off the processing of vital medications like antibiotics, the majority of which come into the U.S. from China.

​ China can up its game in the realm of economic warfare and there are signs that’s exactly what it is doing.

​ In the latest shock move, Xi has ordered Chinese banks to dump U.S. treasuries. Major Chinese banks have already been dumping treasuries quietly but now they are going to officially and massively de-dollarize. This is also why China has been buying gold at an unprecedented rate.

​ The U.S., meanwhile, in an attempt to compensate for the loss of China’s appetite to fund U.S. debt, has been printing money to buy its own debt.​.. ..The bottom line is this: There’s a big fight going on for global currency supremacy and a race to see who can control the most gold, minerals and oil resources.​.. ..Could there be a comeuppance in 2026 with Iran serving as the place where the U.S. pushed the envelope too far, not just against Iran but China? ...​ ..Trump has really backed himself into a corner. He has assembled a massive naval armada in the Persian Gulf region for the sole purpose of attacking Iran and changing out their regime.

​ He may prefer a negotiated “deal” that allows Iran’s regime to stay in place in exchange for certain concessions with regard to Iran’s support for anti-Israeli proxies and its crackdown on the protests in its own country. But then he has the Israelis to contend with. They are dead set on regime change and counting on Trump to carry it out for them. The neocons at home in Washington also are pressuring Trump to pull the trigger on a full-scale invasion of Iran, if that’s what it takes to remove the Islamic government from power.​

As you know Iran blocked their use and traced their locations: Confirmed: US Covertly Sent Thousands Of Starlink Terminals Into Iran Amid Unrest​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/confirmed-us-covertly-sent-thousands-starlink-terminals-iran-amid-unrest

Thanks Eleni, Thierry Meissan, Iran, on the verge of implosion It was at this point that snipers, positioned on rooftops, began indiscriminately gunning down targets, both among the protesters and the security forces. This is the “dogfighting” strategy, tested in the 1990s and successfully replicated from Libya to Ukraine. The shooters are probably Israelis of Iranian origin (there are 250,000 of them in Israel), but I don’t know for sure. These killings turn all sides into enemies of one another. The security forces, terrified, become savages. In just a few days, the death toll rose from 1,200 to over 40,000. https://www.sott.net/article/504601-Iran-on-the-verge-of-implosion

Everybody can lose, but can anybody win? China Deploys One of the World’s Most Powerful Destroyers Near Iran as Western Attack Looms ​ https://militarywatchmagazine.com/article/china-destroyer-near-iran-attack

Top Hamas Leader Rejects Trump’s Disarmament Demand, Vows No ‘Foreign Rule’ in Gaza​ https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2026/02/09/top-hamas-leader-rejects-trumps-disarmament-demand-vows-no-foreign-rule-gaza/

Türkiye, 7 other nations condemn Israel’s ‘unlawful’ measures in occupied West Bank

Foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE denounce Israel’s actions as ‘unlawful, null and void’​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/turkiye-7-other-nations-condemn-israel-s-unlawful-measures-in-occupied-west-bank/3824743

UN reports continued Israeli shelling, airstrikes in Gaza, warns civilians at risk

‘Civilians and civilian infrastructure must always be protected during military operations,’ says spokesperson​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/un-reports-continued-israeli-shelling-airstrikes-in-gaza-warns-civilians-at-risk/3826187

Israeli Attacks Kill at Least Six Palestinians in Gaza as IDF Continues Ceasefire Violations

The Health Ministry said on Monday that the IDF has killed 581 Palestinians in Gaza since the ceasefire deal was signed​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/02/09/israeli-attacks-kill-at-least-six-palestinians-in-gaza-as-idf-continues-ceasefire-violations/

Private jet owned by Trump friend used by ICE to deport Palestinians to West Bank​ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/feb/05/revealed-private-jet-owned-by-trump-friend-used-by-ice-to-deport-palestinians-to-west-bank

Israeli Drone Strike Kills 2 Cyclists in Gaza as Death Toll Mounts Despite Ceasefire​ https://english.aawsat.com/arab-world/5239361-israeli-drone-strike-kills-2-cyclists-gaza-death-toll-mounts-despite-ceasefire

Israeli prisons ‘begin preparations to apply death penalty’ for Palestinians

Channel 13 reports prison service building ‘Green Mile’ facility where executions set to take place​ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israel-begins-preparations-execution-palestinian-prisoners-report

A very short video clip: The israelis kill rescue workers live on air, while not one single western media outlet has reported or broadcast this footage

The Israeli government recently took radical steps to change the legal status quo in the West Bank. Here’s what these changes mean and how they set the stage for annexation.​ https://mondoweiss.net/2026/02/israel-just-started-legalizing-its-annexation-of-the-west-bank-heres-what-that-means/

Israeli settlers displace 15 Palestinian families from al-Dyouk al-Tahta village near Jericho​ https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/02/11/357664/

After they shot him: A 14-year-old Palestinian Bled to Death for 45 Minutes as Israeli Soldiers Stood Nearby Videos show him abandoned as he pleaded for help, while his family watched helplessly from a distance.

​ Israel is now holding his body.

According to the IDF, “a terrorist* who posed an immediate threat was identified, the force fired at him and provided first aid”​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/israeli-war-crime-palestinian-child/

Labs and blood banks in Gaza warn of total shutdown as critical supplies run out ​https://english.palinfo.com/news/2026/02/09/357548/

Body Organs of Over 15,000 Syrians Including Children Sold in Six Years: ISIL- Al Qaeda Involved in Abduction of Children. Syria Coroner’s Office [First published by GR in November. 2016, this report is of utmost significance in relation to the release of the Epstein Files and crimes committed against children in the war theater.] Body Organs of Over 15,000 Syrians Including Children Sold in Six Years: ISIL- Al Qaeda Involved in Abduction of Children. Syria Coroner’s Office “We have accurate information that over 25,000 surgical operations have been conducted in the refugee camps of the neighboring countries and in the terrorist-controlled areas in Syria since 2011 to take out the body organs of 15,000 Syrians and sell them in the international black markets,” Dr. Noufel said.​ https://www.globalresearch.ca/body-organs-of-over-15000-syrians-sold-in-six-years-coroners-office/5557626



Member of Trump’s ‘Religious Liberty Commission’ Removed After Questioning Claim That Anti-Zionism Is Antisemitic Carrie Prejean Boller, a Catholic conservative activist and model, took issue with the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, which has been embraced by the Trump administration’s Department of Justice and conflates criticism of the modern state of Israel with antisemitism.

​ “Undoubtedly, anti-Zionism is antisemitism,” Rabbi Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University in New York, told Boller during one exchange. Boller then pointed to her Catholic faith, which does not affirm the idea that the Jewish people have a divine right to historic Palestine.​ https://news.antiwar.com/2026/02/11/member-of-trumps-religious-liberty-commission-removed-after-questioning-claim-that-anti-zionism-is-antisemitic/

Massie Exposes Les Wexner As Epstein Co-Conspirator, Opening Door To Criminal Charges Against Kash Patel While Wexner’s role in facilitating the crimes of Epstein has been well-established for years, the revelation that the FBI officially acknowledged him as a co-conspirator by 2019 dismantles the narrative woven by the Trump administration that it has not withheld the identities of any of the notorious pedophile’s accomplices. In September 2025, Patel ostensibly did just that when he testified before Congress regarding Epstein. During his testimony, Patel was asked “Who did Epstein traffic these young women to?” by Louisiana Senator John N. Kennedy. Patel responded, “Himself.” There is no credible information—none—that he trafficked to other individuals.” The revelation that the FBI had confirmed that Wexner was a co-conspirator of Epstein by 2019 suggests that Patel lied to Congress during his testimony.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/massie-exposes-les-wexner-epstein-co-conspirator-opening-door-criminal-charges-against

Federal Judge Blocks Hegseth’s Censure Of Sen. Mark Kelly​ “This Court has all it needs to conclude that Defendants have trampled on Senator Kelly’s First Amendment freedoms and threatened the constitutional liberties of millions of military retirees,” U.S. District Judge Richard Leon ruled on Feb. 12.

​ “To say the least, our retired veterans deserve more respect from their Government, and our Constitution demands they receive it!”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/federal-judge-blocks-hegseths-censure-sen-mark-kelly

US negotiating updated New START treaty with Russia – Vance

The nuclear nonproliferation agreement expired last week but talks on a revised version are ongoing, the vice president has said​ https://web.archive.org/web/20260212121002/https://www.rt.com/russia/632321-us-russia-start-negotiations/

President Orbán Calls Ukraine an ‘Enemy’ of Hungary​ - Ukrainian pressure to ban Russian energy has angered the Hungarian government.​ https://www.globalresearch.ca/orban-calls-ukraine-enemy-hungary/5915423

European Parliament approves $107B loan for Ukraine

EU leaders agreed in December to fund Kyiv via market borrowing after failing to agree on using frozen Russian assets Of the total amount, €30 billion ($35.8 billion) will be provided as macroeconomic support, either via macro-financial assistance or through the Ukraine Facility, the EU’s dedicated instrument designed to deliver stable and predictable financial support to Kyiv.

​ The remaining €60 billion ($71.5 billion) will be used to bolster Ukraine’s defense industrial capacity and support the procurement of military equipment, providing Ukraine with timely access to defense products from both Ukrainian and EU defense industries.​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/russia-ukraine-war/european-parliament-approves-107b-loan-for-ukraine/3826950

UN expresses concern over increasing fuel shortages in Cuba

‘The UN continues to monitor the situation in the country and is working with the Government to provide more support, including food, water and sanitation and health care,’ says spokesperson​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/un-expresses-concern-over-increasing-fuel-shortages-in-cuba/3825333

Russian Airlines Suspend Flights To Cuba, Begin Evacuation Of Citizens, Over Fuel Crisis​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russian-airlines-suspend-flights-cuba-begin-evacuation-citizens-over-fuel-crisis

Russia To Send Oil To Cuba Amid US-Imposed Blockade The Russian Embassy in Havana told Izvestia that “as far as we know, Russia is expected to supply oil and petroleum products to Cuba as humanitarian aid in the near future” - amid the island’s worst energy crunch in years.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-send-oil-cuba-amid-us-imposed-blockade

U.S. Reports New Bombing of Alleged Drug-Trafficking Vessel in the Pacific​ https://www.telesurenglish.net/u-s-reports-bombing-vessel-pacific/

Drug trafficking vessel look-alike: FAA Grounds Flights in El Paso After Military Laser Downs Party Balloon Mistaken for Drone https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/FAA-Grounds-Flights-in-El-Paso-After-Military-Laser-Downs-Party-Balloon-Mistaken-for-Drone/

The US Military Aided Mass Child Rape in Afghanistan. Now Its Soldiers Are Committing This Crime At Fort Bragg Many of these soldiers served in Afghanistan, where it is now acknowledged that the U.S. military aided their local allies in “bacha bazi” (boy play): the practice of kidnapping and keeping boys as sex slaves, large numbers of whom were enslaved on U.S. military compounds.

​ Joshua Glardon – a first sergeant in the 4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne) at Fort Bragg – was sentenced to 76 years in prison, followed by lifetime supervised release, for the distribution of child pornography across the internet. An unnamed woman – his accomplice – was sentenced to 30 years in prison after she “confessed to allowing him to rape” her child...​ https://scheerpost.com/2026/02/11/the-us-military-aided-mass-child-rape-in-afghanistan-now-its-soldiers-are-committing-this-crime-at-fort-bragg/

Homan Says Minnesota Immigration “Surge Operation” Is Over​ White House border czar Tom Homan said on Thursday that the Trump administration has made significant progress in Minnesota and will therefore end the immigration enforcement surge in the state.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/homan-says-minnesota-immigration-surge-operation-over



US Military Helping Trump to Build Massive Network of ‘Concentration Camps,’ Navy Contract Reveals​ https://scheerpost.com/2026/02/11/us-military-helping-trump-to-build-massive-network-of-concentration-camps-navy-contract-reveals/

Public Trust In US Government Nears Historic Lows The United States has fallen to its lowest-ever rank in Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI), a leading global index that measures perception of corruption in the public sector among independent experts and business people.

​ In 2025, the U.S. fell down one spot to 29th place (out of 182) with a score of 64/100 on a 0 to 100 scale, where 0 means highly corrupt and 100 completely clean.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/public-trust-us-government-nears-historic-lows

As you likely know: EU Pressured Social Media Giants to Censor Americans’ Speech A U.S. House of Representatives 160-page report accused EU government officials of forcing tech firms to apply EU speech laws, including the Digital Services Act.​

Microsoft AI CEO Warns Most White Collar Jobs Fully Automated “Within Next 12-18 Months”; Anthropic Fears Potential For ‘Heinous Crimes’​ https://www.zerohedge.com/ai/microsoft-ai-ceo-warns-most-white-collar-jobs-will-be-fully-automated-within-next-12-18-months

US Consumer Debt Delinquencies Soar To Highest Since 2017 While Office Delinquencies Hit Record High​ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/us-consumer-debt-delinquencies-soar-highest-2017-while-office-delinquencies-hit-record-high



More ​pervasive control over people​; Epstein’s extended project: Why governments insist on CBDCs or stablecoins when most people don’t want them

There will be two types of CBDCs: one to be used by populations and another to be used by states, banks, and large investment funds and corporations. The first kind is the “retail” CBDC, the one to be used by the population. It is essentially a control mechanism because currency ceases to have a nominal value and becomes a state-sanctioned token to be used when and how the state decides. It will also bring the end of anonymous payments and introduce automatic taxation, among other “liberating” features. From a state and central bank point of view, this is, of course, ideal.

​ The second type will be the “wholesale” CBDC, the one used by governments, banks, and transnational investment funds to settle their accounts. It will be built on the same blockchain foundation as retail CBDCs, but it will have certain features — like expiration dates and spending restrictions — turned off. It will function closer to current digital fiat currencies and, possibly, its strength will be based on the resources that determine its demand.

​ The result, essentially, will be two types of wealth: one held by elites — financial, military, technological, and political — who will end up controlling most assets, and one held by the population at large, which will be completely under elite control through military and surveillance technology.

​ CBDCs and stablecoins, however, will not, in a sense, create a new social dynamic, but rather crystallize the current trajectory. They will make it apparent that control of currency is power and that society is structured in a pyramidal form, with those who have access to currency creation at the top. Splitting money into two kinds only reaffirms this and creates a shield to ensure the continuation of elite rule over the population.

​ Elites in every field — financial, technological, military, or bureaucratic — will in effect become one, which, arguably, they already are. But what will determine relevance and status will be the ability to access non-fungible, non-programmable wealth. As this will create an almost total impossibility of upward mobility, these elites will become a close-knit network of wealth maintained through marriages (or reproductive agreements), inheritance, and mergers.

​ As financial technology demands growth, and monopolization is the logical path, the initially delimited areas where a digital currency is applicable will start merging into blocks. This is already happening. mBridge is a platform that is currently being developed by China, Thailand, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and, not surprisingly, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

​ The BIS is a supranational organization based in Basel that was set up in the interwar period of the 1930s and was essential in establishing the foundations — the rails — of the current financial system, and in coordinating monetary policy between Western central banks. What its involvement in this project signifies is that the core of the financial system — the financial “deep state,” if you will — is involved in the transition to the CBDC paradigm. It shows that despite geopolitical conflicts over resources, eastern, western, northern, and southern financial elites are moving in coordination towards it.

​ This was, perhaps, the logical development of the marriage between government and banking that happened in 1694, which gave birth to the Bank of England and the modern financial state. In England, and for the first time, the debt of the Sovereign had the conditions to become what became known as the National Debt — a concept whereby the debt incurred by the Sovereign no longer belongs to him, but to the entire nation...

..What we are witnessing is the merger between the Modern Financial State and digital technologies.​ https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2026/02/why-governments-insist-on-cbdcs-or-stablecoins-when-most-people-dont-want-them.html

Successful contrarian investor, Hugh Hendry: “Modern Money Only Works By Cheating”: If You’re Long Bitcoin (Or Not Long Bitcoin), Read This... Bitcoin exists not to replace fiat money but as a provocative “hard object” in an elastic monetary world. Modern fiat succeeds by cheating - deferring pain, socializing losses, and bending rules to absorb crises (Weimar rigidity led to hyperinflation; 1929 rigidity was abandoned for elasticity in the 1930s; 2008 and COVID responses bent rules to survive). Fiat buys time during trauma but creates ratcheting inflation that disproportionately burdens the asset-poor, while rewarding mobile capital. Bitcoin recreates gold’s key elusive trait: non-discretionary, issuer-risk-free scarcity in digital form. Unlike gold (which responds to price via new supply), Bitcoin’s 21-million cap is mechanically enforced by code and time, refusing incentives. This makes it an potential anchor beneath fiat - collateral for credit expansion - if it scales to gold-like market value (~$45T vs. Bitcoin’s ~$1T).

​ Yet the real risk lies not in math (256-bit cryptography remains robust against classical attacks) but in human coordination: governance, quantum threats requiring consensus upgrades, and holder temperament during violent drawdowns. Markets price Bitcoin’s gap to gold not from doubts about scarcity, but from uncertainty about whether humans can endure its rigid, psychologically demanding process without capitulating. Bitcoin tests endurance more than code - its value hinges on who holds it, and for how long.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/modern-money-only-works-cheating-if-youre-long-bitcoin-or-not-long-bitcoin-read

EU seeks to close Russia crypto loopholes in new sanctions

The EU plans to ban crypto transactions with Russia by shutting down all related channels, but analysts question whether the measure is fully enforceable.​ https://cointelegraph.com/news/russia-crypto-loophole-eu-20th-sanctions-package

About ​our $300 billion in Europe... Dollar Detente? Kremlin Memo Explores Rejoining US-Led Financial System​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/dollar-detente-kremlin-memo-explores-rejoining-us-led-financial-system

China’s Central Bank Keeps Buying Gold... And Dumping US Debt​ https://www.zerohedge.com/precious-metals/chinas-central-bank-keeps-buying-gold-and-dumping-us-debt

Gold & Geopolitics: Daily digest: 2026-02-12 - Get up to speed F-35s delivered without radars since June 2025 due to APG-85 delays linked to Chinese rare earth export restrictions on Gallium Nitride. Lockheed installing barbell counterweights as ballast. Will Schryver summary, widely confirmed by defense press.

​ Silver market structure nearing breaking point - SHFE’s new rules effectively end large-scale leveraged naked shorting on Shanghai’s exchange. Hedgers must now renew quotas monthly with no automatic rollover. Eric Yeung explains implications - SLV short interest jumped ~10M shares to 73.5M (12.8% of float), yet borrow cost barely moved - raising questions about phantom share creation - SHFE silver vaults at just 350t (down 89% from 3,091t in 2021). Shanghai silver trading at $94.27 vs COMEX ~$84 - a massive arbitrage gap - pmbug estimates LBMA has roughly one month’s supply of liquid free float, COMEX Registered has ~45 working days. By June, delivery defaults likely - Dario expects a “volatility event” triggered by the first naked short who “breaks ranks” and starts covering, timing linked to Mar26 settlement - CFTC’s Chicago office has lost its last enforcement lawyer - zero oversight on trading manipulation - China closed for CNY next week - games expected on COMEX but shortage may intensify if Chinese scramble to buy COMEX Feb futures for immediate delivery

​ Gold & precious metals bull market intact - Gold above $5,100, breaking through on third attempt. Silver surged +6% back above $85.​

Wait another year. “Everyone’s Grandma Is Selling The Silver Chandelier, Forks, Knives” As Scrap Volumes Overwhelm Refiners​ https://www.zerohedge.com/precious-metals/everyones-grandma-selling-silver-chandelier-forks-knives-scrap-volumes-overwhelm

House passes bill to OVERTURN Trump tariffs on Canada​ https://therightscoop.com/breaking-house-passes-bill-to-overturn-trump-tariffs-on-canada-and-here-are-the-republicans-who-voted-with-dems/

Senate Blocks DHS Bill As Shutdown Looming Intensifies​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/house-passed-voter-id-save-act-set-die-senate-dhs-shutdown-looms

Supreme Court To Hear Roundup Maker’s Bid To Block Thousands Of Lawsuits In April​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/supreme-court-hear-roundup-makers-bid-block-thousands-lawsuits-april

Steve Kirsch, It is unethical to mandate kids to get the COVID shot. It’s easy to show with math. We have the data from the Czech Republic. It shows to prove safety, we’d need to enroll 7.5M young adults in a R​andom C​ontrolled T​rial and observe them for a year. Without that, recommending a vaccine is unethical.​

Peter McCullough MD, Measles Outbreaks and Availability of Childhood Vaccine Exemptions

Year 2026: 736 measles cases prompt nearly 40,000 press pieces, 75% promoting vaccination mainly in states with vaccine choice​

When you have brain fog from an all-nighter: A Single 20g Dose of Creatine Increases Cognitive Processing Speed by 24.5% Within 3.5 Hours A double-blind, placebo-controlled trial found that creatine rapidly enhanced brain bioenergetics and improved cognitive performance during sleep deprivation, with effects lasting up to nine hours.​

Small farmers resist Monsanto with their lives: Farmers in India Reject the Seeds Act and the Corporate Enclosure of Seeds https://www.globalresearch.ca/farmers-india-reject-seeds-act-corporate-enclosure-seeds/5915483

Climate Physicist Anastassia Makarieva explains biotic pump mechanisms in detail: Biotic Pump Q&A #2: The Dual Role of Condensation Why forests need both the precipitation mass sink and latent heat release to drive atmospheric moisture transport.​

