les online
Nov 20

President Trump's '28 Point Peace Plan' for Ukraine seems designed

to fail - giving President Trump another occasion to declare "See ! I

Tried !!"

.......

Kiev will withdraw all its military from The Donbass - but Russia wont

be able to station any military there !! The US will guarantee Ukraine

protection (from any further Russian aggression) ? How ?

For Russia to have agreed to such, then it gives the US the excuse to

directly attack it in future...

But then, i've only media reports of 'The Plan's' contents to go by....

.......

And NO mention the US will lift all/some of its sanction - if Russia

agrees to 'The plan'... What's The Deal ?

1 reply by John Day MD
Nakayama's avatar
Nakayama
Nov 21

If any reader here has NOT looked at the segment of Red Square military parade (many on youtube, except the most recent one) at the end of the parade, then I strongly suggest you to spend a few minutes watching it.

That segment is called "The Immortal Legion." Participants are civilians, young and old, holding the photographs of their ancestors who died in WW2. The majority of the photographed people wore military uniforms, some wearing civilian clothing.

Russia lost 27 million people dead, military and civilian, during WW2. Anything remotely related to NAZI will trigger a nerve, let alone organizations like Azov Battalion/Brigade, which uses something very similar to the German WW2 Das Reich (a Waffen-SS armored division) shoulder patch as their own insignia. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2nd_SS_Panzer_Division_Das_Reich. The Americans lost fewer than half a million military deaths (one-third of that not due to combat but training and accidents). The civilian deaths during WW2 due to military causes? I don't know. I suspect that number is lower than the number of people who die of narcotics nowadays.

The Normandy landing caused the US high casualties. But military records say on June 6, all deaths due to military action on the Allied side as related to the Normandy landing, are fewer than three thousand. Yes, I know, more than that number have perished in the movie Saving Private Ryan. The raid of Pearl Harbor had a casualty number similar to that. Think about the mental imprints of these two events on the American public; then think about the 27 million deaths during 4 years of Russians' war against Germany. What kind of mental imprints would be in the Russian minds? By the way, Russians pay far more attention to history education than the American system.

Therefore, I suspect that while many people in the US would argue for an immediate cease-fire due to the brutality of the war, the people and their descendants who had actually participated in the war have a much higher tolerance for casualties, and perhaps a deeper appreciation of peace. If you have been through any real war, you would want a real settlement, not a cease-fire. Unfortunately, a real settlement for the Ukraine War will not come any time soon.

6 replies by John Day MD and others
