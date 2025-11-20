Praying For Peace,

Trump, Kiril Dmitriev and Steve Witkoff met in October in Miami to secretly work out a 28 point peace plan, which respects longstanding Russian demands, including that the US recognize Donbass and Crimea as parts of Russia, and that Ukrainian military move out of those territoties entirely. The Ukrainian military would shrink to 400,000 soldiers and give up all weapons that could reach Moscow and St Petersburg. Russian would be recognized as one of the official languages of Ukraine.

Not overtly leaked so far are the details of de-nazification, regime-change. The Ukrainian Rada has suspended its session for the moment for the corruption scandal of Zelensky’s government. There are reports that there will soon be an interim-government and elections announced.

American Generals arrived yesterday in Ukraine to consult with and brief their Ukrainian counterparts. Today they and Steve Witkoff will supposedly present the 28 point plan to Zelensky and the Ukrainian military/security hierarchy.

Europe is completely excluded from this process.

This is most succinctly covered in the first 7 minutes of this morning’s Military Summary: Trapped in a Corner​ - Minor Capitulation ​- Fighting Erupts in Lyman​, Military Summary For 2025.11.20

Trump’s new 28-point plan: What does it want Ukraine to concede to Putin?

Reports of a US and Russian-brokered peace plan for Ukraine suggest huge disadvantage for Kyiv, experts say. ​ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to meet US army officials in Kyiv on Thursday.​.. ..Reuters later quoted two unnamed sources familiar with the matter, reporting that the US has “signalled” to Zelenskyy that Ukraine must accept the US plan, which involvesUkraine ceding territory and weapons. Other reports have suggested that this would bein exchange for US security guarantees.

​ The Financial Times quoted an unnamed official saying the proposal is “heavily tilted towards Russia” and “very comfortable for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin”. It does not say where the official is from.The Financial Times also reported claims that only US and Russian officials had participated in drafting the plan.

​ The newspaper added that theUS had informed Ukraine of the plan via Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, this week. Citing an unnamed US official with “direct knowledge”, Axios reported that the plan would give Russia parts of eastern Ukraine that Moscow does not currently control, in exchange for a US security guarantee for Ukraine and Europe against future Russian aggression.​.. ..According to Axios,the plan spans 28 specific but unknown points. Overall, it would give Russia full control over both Crimea in the south – which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014 but which remains in dispute – and the Donbas region, which is made up of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine...

​ Ukraine would be required to withdraw its troops from the Donbasaltogether, andit would become a demilitarised zone, with Russia also unable to place its troops there.

​ Axios quoted an unnamed Ukrainian official saying the plan also imposes longer-termlimits on the size of Ukraine’s military and its possession of long‑range missiles.

​ In addition toCrimea and the majority of the Donbasregion,Russia also now controls 75 percent of Zaporizhia and Kherson in southern Ukraine, bordering the Black Sea. According to the plan, the existing battle lines in these two areas would be frozen in place. The return of any of this territory to Ukraine would be subject to later negotiations.​.. ..“It seems that Ukrainian armed forces will have to be reduced by 2.5 times [reduced by 60 percent] of its size – that means Ukraine cannot have more than 400,000 personnel,” Marina Miron, a postdoctoral researcher at the defence studies department at King’s College London, told Al Jazeera, based on what she has read about the plan. “It also says Ukraine shouldn’t have any long-range capabilities that would be able to strike Russia. Then the territories under Russian control would be officially recognised as well as Crimea.”

​ “This plan seems to obviously favour Russia, and it is interesting to see whether the United States can exert enough leverage on Ukraine and on Zelenskyy to accept this plan,” Miron said.​.. ..Trump has flip-flopped on the issue of Ukraine ceding land to Russia several times this year.​ Latelast month, Trump suggested freezing the war in Ukraine at its current battle lines.​.. Ukraine and its European allies supported this plan at the time. “The current line of contact should be the starting point of negotiations,” they said in a joint statement.​.. ​..Miron said she believes that if this plan is presented, Ukraine and Europe will reject it due to its heavy favouring of Russia.

​ “We will get into another cycle of rewriting the plan, and Ukraine and Europe will have their own demands. Allegedly, Zelenskyy had a plan of his own in Turkiye which was put together with his European allies,” Miron said.​ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/11/20/trumps-new-28-point-plan-what-does-it-want-ukraine-to-concede-to-putin

Trump approves 28-point Ukraine-Russia peace plan, but no indication Ukraine is on board yet In an interview with Axios on Monday, Kirill Dmitriev, an adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said he and Trump envoy Steve Witkoff had written a 28-point peace plan during a face-to-face visit last month in Miami.

​ Just days after the Trump administration imposed sanctions on Russian oil and gas in October, Dmitriev traveled to the U.S. to hold previously scheduled talks with Witkoff in an effort to continue to make progress on a proposal to end the war, as a senior U.S. official described it at the time.

​ The White House official who spoke with CBS News’ Nancy Cordes on Thursday said Witkoff had been working on the proposal quietly for about a month, consulting with both the Russians and Ukrainians to take their feedback into account.​.. ..Amid the U.S. diplomatic efforts — which include a visit to Kyiv this week by a delegation led by the U.S. Army secretary — Russian missiles have continued to pummel Ukraine.​ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ukraine-russia-war-trump-approves-peace-plan-zelenskyy-not-on-board/

Kellog strung-along Ukraine and the EU: US military officials in Kyiv as Europe warns against reported Russia peace plan Senior Pentagon officials have arrived in Ukraine to “discuss efforts to end the war” with Russia, the US military has said.

​ The team, led by US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, held talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Thursday morning. They are expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later in the day... ..Driscoll’s team is the most senior military group to travel to Kyiv since Trump took office in January. He is joined by Army chief of staff Gen Randy George, top US army commander in Europe Gen Chris Donahue, and sergeant major of the army Michael Weimer.

​ Details of the draft Witkoff-Dmitriev 28-point plan emerged more than three weeks after the two men are said to have spent three days in meetings in Miami, Florida... ..Meanwhile, a White House official confirmed to the BBC that special envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg would leave his post in January. He reportedly decided that this would be a natural end to his time in the post, which requires Senate approval beyond 360 days.

​ Kellogg has been seen as an important advocate for Ukraine in the White House during a time when Trump has often appeared to side with Russia in the conflict.​ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cvgdgrqwnq9o

Andrew Korybko,Ukraine’s Corruption Scandal Might Pave The Way For Peace If It Takes Yermak Down He’s Zelensky’s powerbroker so his downfall could undo the already shaky alliance between the armed forces, the oligarchs, the secret police, and parliament that keeps Zelensky in power, thus pressuring him into peace, especially if his warmongering grey cardinal is no longer pushing him to keep fighting.​.. ​..US and Russia have been secretly working on a framework agreement for ending the Ukrainian Conflict, which Politico then reported could be agreed to “by the end of this month — and possibly ‘as soon as this week.’” The latter’s source also allegedly told them that “We don’t really care about the Europeans. It’s about Ukraine accepting”, which they said it might very well do since the plan will essentially “be presented to Zelensky as a fait accompli.” Politico’s reporter elaborated that “They feel that Ukraine is in the position right now, given the corruption scandals that have been plaguing Zelenskyy, given where the battle lines are at this moment, that Ukraine is in a position where … they feel they can get them to accept this deal.” Accordingly, it can be reassessed that this corruption scandal championed by the US-backed “National Anti-Corruption Bureau” might facilitate an end an end to the conflict, especially if Yermak goes down as a result.

​ He’s considered to be Zelensky’s powerbroker so his downfall could undo the already shaky alliance between the armed forces, the oligarchs, the secret police, and parliament that keeps Zelensky in power. ​

Gilbert Doctorow, A homecoming: ‘The Gaggle’ with George Szamuely and Peter Lavelle This nearly hour-long interview covers the waterfront of issues surrounding the 28-point peace plan that was jointly elaborated by Team Trump and Team Putin in a secret backchannel that eluded the attention not only of Congress but of the recalcitrant Secretary of State and others in the Administration who have been working against Trump on resolving the Ukraine war. This was the plan that Steve Witkoff was planning to hand deliver to Zelensky in Istanbul yesterday, but which the Ukrainian leader hoped to dodge by cancelling the meeting. On the American side it evidently was developed by Witkoff and his junior aides. On the Russian side, it appears that Kirill Dmitriev carried the ball during his visit to the United States following the break-off of plans for a summit of the two presidents in Budapest. What then looked like an irrelevant trip to promote US-Russian big business projects when relations were at a nadir turns out to have been a cleverly disguised step forward in coordinating plans for peace.​

NBC breaking Pearl-Clutching: Trump’s new peace plan unsettles Ukraine at a moment of maximum weakness

No details have been officially released on the details of the plan, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said that he had “received a draft plan from the American side” in a statement on Telegram. The statement added that he agreed “to work on the plan’s points in a way that would bring a dignified end to the war.”​ https://www.nbcnews.com/world/ukraine/trumps-new-peace-plan-unsettles-ukraine-moment-maximum-weakness-rcna244920

Moon of Alabama, Ukraine SitRep – Power Play In Kiev And Chaos At The Front

The situation in Ukraine is becoming even more complicated.

The war on the frontline is going badly for Ukraine as is the war on infrastructure deep behind the contact line.

A corruption scandal is used to neuter President Zelenski. New power structures are set to evolve to further the execution of the war.

President Trump is attempting to impose another peace effort while Europe finds that it lacks the money to finance Ukraine and the war. https://www.moonofalabama.org/2025/11/ukraine-sitrep-power-play-in-kiev-and-chaos-at-the-front.html

European Parliament rejects Russian energy ban exemptions for landlocked countries​ https://www.euronews.com/my-europe/2025/11/18/eu-parliament-to-reject-russian-energy-ban-exemptions-for-landlocked-countries

EU’s Ukraine Funding Scheme Will Trigger Lawsuits, Collapse Of Euro & Be On Grandchildren’s Shoulders: Orban​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/eus-ukraine-funding-scheme-will-trigger-lawsuits-collapse-euro-be-grandchildrens

Will Spain be absolved of this commitment? Spanish PM announces $710 million in military aid for Ukraine​ https://www.arabnews.com/node/2623130/world

Simplicius, Polish ‘Sabotage’ False Flag Churns More Threats Against Russia Amid AFU’s Shock Collapse in Seversk

Long and detailed from Naked Capitalism. Images of blowing children and families to bits are overriding Hasbara, so all steps are being taken to remove these images from all social media, TV shows andmovies, returning to the calming voice of Zionism: Hasbara Ain’t Cheap, Musk, Ellison, Saudis, All Tapped https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2025/11/hasbara-paramount-twitter-oracle-tiktok-wbd-saudi-arabia.html

“Antisemitic” means what, now? Jewish conservatives are looking to JD Vance to draw a line against the antisemitic right. He hasn’t delivered. https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/jewish-conservatives-are-looking-to-jd-vance-to-draw-a-line-against-the-antisemitic-right-he-hasn-t-delivered/ar-AA1QFITQ

After Flip-Flopping Tantrum, Trump Signs Bill To Release Epstein Files​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/after-flip-flopping-tantrum-trump-signs-bill-release-epstein-files

Netanyahu calls illegal Israeli settlers ‘law abiding’ as violence sweeps West Bank​ https://www.middleeasteye.net/live-blog/live-blog-update/netanyahu-calls-illegal-israeli-settlers-law-abiding-violence-sweeps

​ Poland Repurposed a Nazi Factory Site to Make TNT to Drop on Gaza

The state-owned Polish company, Nitro-Chem, produced 90% of the TNT that U.S. weapons manufacturers used to make “Mark Series” bombs, according to a new report.​

Israel’s “Iron coffin” Torture Palestine Prisoners Media has documented the testimony of a Palestinian man released from inside the Israeli prison system where he describes being forced to sleep 10-12 nights inside what’s known as the “coffin”, a narrow iron cage, where he was “connected to a small tube through which he was fed a nutritional liquid not exceeding a quarter cup of plastic.” He couldn’t speak or move and his breathing was monitored.​ https://x.com/DropSiteNews/status/1990574463922901100

Israeli journalist who reported on alleged sexual abuse of prisoner faces threats, harassment​ https://www.arabnews.com/node/2623098/media

Israeli airstrike on a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon kills 13 people, Lebanese ministry says Hamas condemned the attack in a statement saying the strike hit a sports playground and denying that it was a training compound

Lebanon’s Health Ministry has reported more than 270 people killed and around 850 wounded by Israeli military actions since the ceasefire​ https://www.arabnews.com/node/2623122/middle-east

​

Secret Boat Strike Memo Justifies Killings By Claiming the Target Is Drugs, Not People

In a memo promising legal immunity for those who kill alleged drug traffickers, the Trump administration floated an unusual legal theory.​ https://theintercept.com/2025/11/14/boat-strikes-immunity-legality-trump/

Yes, as always, refuse illegal orders to act militarily against Americans. Democratic Lawmakers Call On Military Members, Intelligence Community To “Refuse Illegal Orders” https://www.zerohedge.com/political/democratic-lawmakers-call-military-members-intelligence-community-refuse-illegal-orders

More than 30,000 missing illegal immigrant children have been located by the Trump administration, border czar Tom Homan said in a Fox News interview clip published on Nov. 18.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/30000-missing-illegal-immigrant-children-located-tom-homan

Democratic Congresswoman Faces Censure for Texts With Epstein Democrat Delegate Stacy Plaskett of the Virgin Islands could face censure after revelations that she was texting with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during a 2019 House hearing, and apparently taking cues on questions to ask.​ https://thelibertydaily.com/democrat-congresswoman-faces-censure-texts-epstein/





​ Democrat Plaskett Digs Deeper Grave On Epstein Ties Plaskett defended her Epstein texts, stating “I believed Epstein had information. I was gonna get that information to seek truth.”

The CNN anchor pressed, “At the time, he was a known sex offender…” prompting Plaskett to respond “A lot of people have done a lot of crimes!”​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/democrat-plaskett-digs-deeper-grave-epstein-ties

UCLA faculty gets big win in suit against Trump’s university attacks​ - Government can’t use funding threats to override the First Amendment.​ https://arstechnica.com/science/2025/11/ucla-faculty-gets-big-win-in-suit-against-trumps-university-attacks/

China and Japan are in a vicious game of chicken over Taiwan​ - Neither side sees backing down as an option TAKAICHI SANAE was bound to rile China sooner rather than later. Japan’s new prime minister is an outspoken nationalist with a reputation as a China hawk. As it turned out, it took less than three weeks. On November 7th, in Japan’s Diet, she was asked what might prompt Japan to exercise “collective self-defence”. The term refers to Japan’s proclaimed right to use military force to defend an ally, such as America, when deemed necessary for Japan’s own survival. Her answer: ​”if force is used against Taiwan​”. ​ China has responded with fury.​ https://archive.is/ayyrp#selection-1279.0-1285.449

​

Japan’s no longer ambiguous stance on Taiwan

Japan’s new line infuriates China precisely because it must now prepare for both Japanese and US intervention

Japan’s stance, once ambiguous, is now explicit: an attack on Taiwan will be regarde as an attack on Japanese maritime, economic and security interests.​ https://asiatimes.com/2025/11/japans-no-longer-ambiguous-stance-on-taiwan/

Millions of​ little AI suicide drones might help. Domino Theory: The exercises tested whether Japan, the US, and Taiwan could fend off China. A two-day exercise (an inter-allied strategic game) recently concluded in Taipei. The purpose of the exercise was to gather information on Taiwan’s military readiness. The American portal Domino Theory reported on the event, citing details of the event and its conclusions.

​ The publication notes that the exercises were organized by Taiwanese NGOs, which simulated a Chinese invasion of the island in 2030. Nineteen former high-ranking officers from the US, Japanese, and Taiwanese military, representing think tanks from their countries, participated. The exercises resulted in numerous controversial conclusions and a host of questions, as the results were disastrous. The simulation demonstrated that the three-country alliance is incapable of ensuring Taiwan’s basic security, especially if the situation develops according to China’s plans.​ https://en.topcor.ru/66068-domino-theory-na-uchenijah-proverili-mogut-li-japonija-ssha-i-tajvan-otbitsja-ot-knr.html

President Donald Trump said that the giant sucking sound of money going from Americans’ wallets to health insurance company bank accounts will end if he has his way.

​ “THE ONLY HEALTHCARE I WILL SUPPORT OR APPROVE IS SENDING THE MONEY DIRECTLY BACK TO THE PEOPLE, WITH NOTHING GOING TO THE BIG, FAT, RICH INSURANCE COMPANIES, WHO HAVE MADE $TRILLIONS, AND RIPPED OFF AMERICA LONG ENOUGH,” Trump posted on Truth Social.​ https://www.westernjournal.com/trump-seeks-take-fat-rich-insurance-companies-equation-lays-healthcare-plan-will-approve/

NYC Rent-controlled housing is halfway down the tubes, already. Mortgages will be defaulted: Losing Money Every Month: Growing Finance Crisis Threatens Affordable Housing, Challenges Mamdani https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2025/11/losing-money-every-month-growing-finance-crisis-threatens-affordable-housing-challenges-mamdani.html

Higher levels than this might be even better​. Mine’s 80: Heart Attack Risk Halved In Survivors Taking Tailored Vitamin D Doses, Researchers Say​ Research done by Utah-based Intermountain Health found that there was a 52 percent lower risk of suffering another heart attack in people who already survived one and who received “personalized dosing of vitamin D supplements” to reach vitamin D levels of 40 nanograms per milliliter for around four years, said a news release from the American Heart Association (AHA).​ https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/heart-attack-risk-halved-survivors-taking-tailored-vitamin-d-doses-researchers-say

Sasha Latypova, Breaking [Very] Bad: How to [reliably] cause cancer [in mice]. For no reason, I include a partial list of chemicals that are used to make DNA/RNA in the lab. Don’t try this at home!​





​ If medical care can be made bad enough, then AI can do just as well, right? Peter McCullough MD, Can Artificial Intelligence Practice Medicine? Basic records fetching, assembly, and presentation required well before assisting in diagnosis and treatment.

