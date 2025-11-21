Peaceniks,

Gilbert Doctorow has the story, but does not mention Thanksgiving deadline: Donald Trump’s 28-point peace plan for ending the Russia-Ukraine War Trump is being accused by mainstream commentators of selling out an ally, pandering to a tyrant (Putin) and doing a disservice to American interests worldwide... ..I say ‘bravo’ to the American President, whose team has cobbled together a road map to long-lasting peace not just between Russia and Ukraine, but between Russia, Europe and the United States... ..I take pleasure in noting that the concept of using the frozen Russian assets as a means of not merely ensuring quick reconstruction of both the Ukrainian held and the Russian held parts of what was pre-war Ukraine but also involving the United States in the process, to ensure the funds are not diverted into private pockets and really do some good. This is a variation on my long-held proposal for these funds. Moreover, the plan obliges Europe to contribute $100 billion to the very same cause... ..That the concept of denazification is also addressed in this plan is especially worthy of note... specific proposals for its being implemented – without purges, without recrimination and with a positive approach... ..I also note especially the requirement that elections be held in Ukraine within 100 days of concluding the agreementand start of its implementation, which includes, of course, a comprehensive cease-fire. This, not forced regime change...​ the best possible way to ensure the evolution of Ukraine towards democracy and peaceful coexistence with its neighbor.​ Among the 28 points are issues not directly related to the Ukraine-Russia conflict but having decisive importance for restoring calm in international relations and taking us all back from the risks of nuclear war. The outstanding point in this regard is the call for extension of the START treaty without any mention of bringing China to the table, which of course would at this point condemn the initiative to failure.​ [Open link for 28 points.]

​

Dima at Military Summary channel points out that the allowed Ukrainian army of 600,000 is too large for Russian comfort, that individual countries (UK, France) are not forbidden to station troops in Ukraine, outside of NATO, and that this is probably not acceptable to Russia yet. Trump’s Detailed Plan Published - The Kupiansk Front is Crumbling, Military Summary For 2025.11.21

Might Trump also want an ally in Russia? Andrew Korybko, Analyzing All 28 Points Of The Leaked Russian-Ukrainian Peace Deal Framework The overarching theme connecting the substance and timing of this agreement is therefore theUS’ eagerness to resolve the Russian-US dimension of the New Cold War in order to prioritize the Sino-US dimension thereofas the next phase of its systemic competition with China over the future world order.​

​

John Helmer casts this in a negative light. THE BULLIES ON THE BEACH ARE BEACHED — TRUMP COVERS RETREAT FROM UKRAINE FRONT War fighters like President Donald Trump can’t be seen to run away from losing their wars. As Trump recently declared from the deck of the USS Harry Truman, celebrating the birthday of the US Navy: “We won World War I, we won World War II, we won everything in between. We won everything before… In Vietnam, the Navy unleashed Operation Rolling Thunder and deployed a brand new unit, the Navy Seals, to tear up Mekong River Delta. Problem with Vietnam, we, you know, we stopped fighting to win. We would’ve won easy. We would’ve won Afghanistan easy, would’ve won every war easy. But we got politically correct, ‘Ah, let’s take it easy.’ It’s, we’re not politically correct anymore, just so you understand. We win — Now, we win. We don’t want to be politically correct anymore.”

​ In the latest blitz of Anglo-American press leaks, Trump has authorized his chief prompter Vice President JD Vance, his bagman Steven Witkoff, and Vance’s university chum Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll to concede 28 of the 31 points of Russia’s June 2 term-sheet for ending the Ukraine war; to tell the newspapers this is their “new peace plan for Ukraine”; and demand that the Zelensky regime and their European allies “under pressure both on the battlefield and on the home front (due to a burgeoning corruption scandal), will have to accept what’s on offer.”​ https://johnhelmer.net/the-bullies-on-the-beach-are-beached-trump-covers-retreat-from-ukraine-front/

​

[The signatures are to be between Ukraine & US.]​ Zelensky Says Ukraine Could ‘Lose Key Partner’ As He Balks At Trump’s Peace Deal This morning, Zelensky and Vice President JD Vance discussed the Trump administration’s new Ukraine peace plan, marking the highest-level talk on 28-point plan so far, and soon on the heels of this Zelensky issued the following video statement which states in part...

​ “This is one of the most difficult moments in our history [...] Currently, the pressure on Ukraine is one of the hardest. Ukraine may now face a very difficult choice, either losing its dignity or the risk of losing a key partner.”

​ He also said: “I will present arguments, persuade, and propose alternatives, but we will not give the enemy grounds to say that it is Ukraine that does not want peace. That will not happen.” And: “We did not betray Ukraine then (on February 24), and we will not betray it now. I know that the people are with me.” The statement is tinged with defiant rhetoric aimed at Washington, especially given he talks of the “risk” of losing a key partner - in reference to the US, which has already sunk tens of billions into the war effort. But the Ukrainian leader also seems somewhat defeated, admitting the “most difficult” moment in the history of the war.

​ President Trump has said that next Thursday, Thanksgiving Day in the US, is a suitable deadline for the sides to sign the peace agreement. As for the immense pressure from the US Zelensky is talking about, Reuters reports:

​ The United States has threatened to cut intelligence sharing and weapons supplies for Ukraine to press it into agreeing to the framework of a U.S.-brokered peace deal, two people familiar with the matter said.

​ “The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Kyiv was under greater pressure from Washington than during any previous peace discussions, and that the U.S. wanted Ukraine to sign a framework of the deal by next Thursday,” the report adds. Trump has also again admitted that Ukraine forces are fast losing ground on the battlefield.

​ In the meantime, Ukraine is reportedly in discussions with its more hawkish backers in Europe - France, Germany, and the UK - on a counter-proposal which would supplant the US peace plan.​ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/regime-change-kyiv-us-peace-plan-demands-ukraine-hold-rapid-elections-after-signing

​

2 days ago: WSJ: Trump now authorizes ATACMS strikes on Russia https://en.topcor.ru/66166-wsj-tramp-teper-sankcioniruet-udary-atacms-po-rossii.html

Same day: Russian S-400 Air Defences Intercept Unprecedented ATACMS Attacks: Ukrainian Launchers Located and Destroyed https://militarywatchmagazine.com/article/russian-s400-intercept-atacms

Also Wednesday: Trump Greenlights CIA Operations in Venezuela as Ford Strike Group Enters the Caribbean https://townhall.com/tipsheet/dmitri-bolt/2025/11/19/trump-signs-off-on-possible-cia-operations-in-venezuela-n2666709

Sez Larry Wilkerson, via Iran: Israel behind US escalation on Venezuela https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/11/18/759081/Israel-behind-US-escalation-on-Venezuela

Do watch her tortured body-language, even with the sound off. Fmr Obama speechwriter Sarah Hurwitz laments to Jewish Federation that people are finding content from “Al Jazeera and Nick Fuentes” on social media and seeing videos of “the carnage in Gaza.”

Holocaust education has backfired in part as people see Palestinians as Jews’ victims, she adds. “They think the lesson of the Holocaust is…you fight the big powerful people hurting the weak people.” (The lesson they were supposed to get is that it gives Israel the right to commit genocide in perpetuity.) https://x.com/infolibnews/status/1990634043218534790

Rectenwald seems stressed, maybe suicidal, right? ‘Zionism has taken over’: America First political action committee targets pro-Israel lobbying groups In new ad, AZAPAC says America is not a ‘munitions depot for Israel’ The project, which kicked off earlier this year, is spearheaded by former New York University professor and author Michael Rectenwald, a self-described Libertarian, and has amassed more than 22,000 followers on X.

“Our government acts like the servant of another country. That other country is, of course, the State of Israel,” Rectenwald says in the ad​. https://israelpalestinenews.org/america-first-political-action-committee-targets-israel-lobby/

​

Israel rape crisis centers report 51,000 cases as ministries withhold key data

Before the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25, the ARCCI noted that several state organizations withheld key information.​ https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/article-874395

​

Only “terrorists” would oppose this bill... Ben-Gvir advances death penalty for terrorists bill at Knesset, clashes erupt over legality The issue most debated was the ethical aspects of the bill’s outline, causing the meeting to break out into clashes between Ben-Gvir and the panel.​ https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/politics-and-diplomacy/article-874522

​

At least 25 Gazans killed, 77 injured in Israeli airstrikes despite ceasefire​ - Hamas condemns Israeli attacks as ‘horrific massacre’ and ‘dangerous escalation’​ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/at-least-25-gazans-killed-77-injured-in-israeli-airstrikes-despite-ceasefire/3748535

​

Israel’s “Brownshirts”: State-Sanctioned Jewish-mob Terror in the West Bank https://israelpalestinenews.org/state-sanctioned-jewish-mob/

​

Israel Commits Massacre in Palestinian Refugee Camp Last night, shortly after evening prayers, the Israeli enemy committed a massacre in Ain al-Hilweh camp for Palestinian refugees in Saida, killing at least 14 people, mostly young men. A zionist warplane launched three missiles toward the vicinity of the Khalid Ibn al-Walid Mosque in the camp, targeting a car inside a hangar adjacent to the mosque.​ https://en.al-akhbar.com/news/israel-commits-massacre-in-palestinian-refugee-camp

Israel used widely banned cluster munitions in Lebanon, photos of remnants suggest​ https://israelpalestinenews.org/israel-used-widely-banned-cluster-munitions/​

‘Israel’ launches heavy bombardment of south Lebanon Wed. The Israeli army carried out airstrikes on residential buildings in the southern Lebanese towns of Deir Kifa and Shehour on Wednesday, following earlier threats to the areas.​ The strikes forced residents—particularly those living near the targeted buildings—to flee, and schools in both towns were temporarily evacuated.​ https://en.mehrnews.com/news/238970/Israel-launches-heavy-bombardment-of-south-Lebanon-Wed

​

Thursday: Israel Abandons Civilian Shielding in Strikes Across Lebanon Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon widened in recent hours from calculated strikes on alleged military sites to heavy bombardment inside crowded civilian areas, signaling what appears to be Israel’s abandonment of the principle of shielding civilians from its operations.

​ After an airstrike late on Tuesday on the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp east of Sidon, another Israeli strike hit the border town of Tayrī on Wednesday, hitting a bus carrying students. The attacks underscored that civilians are no longer being spared in what Lebanese officials described as a new Israeli escalation beyond traditional confrontation zones.​ https://english.aawsat.com/features/5210720-israel-abandons-civilian-shielding-strikes-across-lebanon

​

Conquerors: Damascus condemns visit by Netanyahu, top Israeli officials to southern Syria Top Israeli officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited southern Syria, meeting with Israeli troops stationed inside Syrian territory​ https://www.newarab.com/news/syrian-govt-blasts-netanyahus-visit-southern-syria

​

China’s economic retaliation against Takaichi is just beginning Beijing may weigh rare earth export curbs and tighter visa restrictions as pressure on Tokyo intensifies​ https://asiatimes.com/2025/11/chinas-economic-retaliation-against-takaichi-is-just-beginning/

Japan set to restart world’s biggest nuclear plant​ https://en.mehrnews.com/news/238964/Japan-set-to-restart-world-s-biggest-nuclear-plant

US confirms sale of $911m air defense missile to Taiwan​ https://en.mehrnews.com/news/238960/US-confirms-sale-of-911m-air-defense-missile-to-Taiwan

‘Massive Shift’ In US-Korea Relations After Trump Gets Seoul To Stop Targeting Tech​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/massive-shift-us-korea-relations-after-trump-gets-seoul-stop-targeting-tech​

Trump says he will intervene in Sudan war at Saudi leader’s request

MEE was the first to reveal that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman would lobby Trump on Sudan amid tensions with UAE​ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/trump-says-he-will-intervene-sudan-war-saudi-leaders-request?​

US Bombs Somalia for 97th Time This Year

According to US Africa Command, the strike targeted the ISIS affiliate in Somalia’s Puntland region​ https://news.antiwar.com/2025/11/19/us-bombs-somalia-for-97th-time-this-year/

Trump To Meet With Mamdani At The White House​ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-meet-mamdani-white-house

​

More profit on fewer units for 40 years: How Wall Street Killed Single-Family Home Building Our new paper sheds light on an overlooked driver of the housing supply crisis--and the soaring price of homes.​

​

Usurping state’s rights? Trump Urges Adoption Of Single Federal Standard On AI Regulation https://www.zerohedge.com/ai/trump-urges-adoption-single-federal-standard-ai-regulation

“This Is A National Emergency” - US Govt To Buy 10 Large, New Nuclear Reactors​ https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/national-emergency-us-govt-buy-10-large-new-nuclear-reactors

US pumps $1B into Three Mile Island nuclear plant reboot to keep AI datacenters fed​ - A reactor at the site suffered a partial meltdown in 1979​ https://www.theregister.com/2025/11/19/us_three_mile_island_loan/

US Faces Winter Blackout Risks from Data Centers’ Power Needs​ https://archive.is/20251118202036/https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-11-18/us-faces-winter-blackout-risks-from-data-centers-power-needs#selection-1233.0-1233.61

​

Kyle Bass puts a relly-big straw into the aquifer: How a billionaire’s plan to export East Texas groundwater sparked a rural uprising As fast-growing cities and suburbs scramble for new water sources, farmers in East Texas are turning to government regulation to keep their wells from running dry.​ https://grist.org/regulation/how-a-billionaires-plan-to-export-east-texas-groundwater-sparked-a-rural-uprising/

​

CDC Recognizes Studies Supporting Link Between Childhood Vaccines and Autism

Three weeks after McCullough Foundation published “Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder,” the CDC issues a groundbreaking acknowledgement.​

The CDC Has Updated Its “Autism and Vaccines” Page​ - This is a start to what honest science looks like​

​

Steve Kirsch notes a lot of autism starts after a vaccination: Results from rapid onset autism survey show a significant temporal association with vaccines There is no way you can dismiss the temporal association.​

​

Fund the studies: RFK Jr. Says Government Going To Figure Out What’s Causing Food Allergies​ https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/rfk-jr-says-government-going-figure-out-whats-causing-food-allergies

​

A Midwestern Doctor recounts some history: Where Does the CDC’s Dishonesty Come From? Is a new era at last is dawning at the CDC?

[What’s 35% better than a negative number?] Meryl Nass MD, Pfizer trial of modRNA (the new name, which acknowledges the modified uridine in mRNA vaccines) FLU SHOT published in the NEJM today - And it has no paywall, so Pfizer paid extra for that benefit; they must be so proud of the poor results

Steve Kirsch, UK first-tier tribunal rules that full data transparency is bad for public health so it’s OK for the UKHSA to hide the public data from the public And of course the UK Parliament isn’t going require the data to be disclosed either.When you have an unsafe vaccine you must make sure that the data is never released publicly.​

​

Experimental Physics: China’s JUNO neutrino detector delivers first results, hints at ‘new physics’ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202511/19/WS691d4277a310d6866eb2a494.html

Video simulation of the earth undergoing something close to a 90 degree axis shift, and where the oceans would slosh to. This may be a periodic occurrance: THE NEXT FLOOD

Waiting For Rain (pictured with kitchen garden in fall transition)

